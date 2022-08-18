Akedo x Stranger Things Hellfire Club Signature High Tops

Price: $64.99

Calling all Stranger Things fans! A new threat has made its way to Indiana, and it’s preying on the minds of Hawkins students. It’s time to plug in your electric guitar, shred some Metallica, and rep your favorite D&D club with these Stranger Things Hellfire Club White Signature High Tops from Akedo.

Inspired by the Duffer Brothers’ science fiction Netflix TV series phenomenon, these cool kicks have everything you need to let Vecna know where your loyalties lie.

The Stranger Things emblem and illustrations of Dungeons & Dragons lore—including a horned devil, flaming swords, axes, and dice—pop out against the shoes’ pristine white color. The words “Choose your weapon wisely” written on the sides are also smart advice for anyone that finds their place in Eddie Munson’s campaign. And the sneakers’ Gum soles make it easy to run up that hill as you escape the horrors of the Upside Down. If you’re going to flee from Vecna’s clutches, you might as well look cool doing it!

It’s all part of Akedo’s Officially Licensed range that strives to transport you to the 80s and provide you with the very best in Stranger Things apparel and accessories.

With a mission to take the boring out of footwear, Akedo features a range of bold, confident shoe styles that are stylish and comfortable. They’re also backed by some of the biggest Licensed names in geek culture, including Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters, Harry Potter, and more.

Ranging from sizes UK3–UK12, these Stranger Things Hellfire Club White Signature High Top shoes are carefully printed to order in Akedo’s Manchester studio. Buy your pair today and rep the Stranger Things fandom on your feet!

