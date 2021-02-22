10 Best Adult Cartoons (Updated!)

In the past 25 years, it has become clear that animation isn’t just for children anymore. As kids, we saw the tame Flintstone family live in the Stone Age, Jackie Chan search for magic talismans, and a talking sponge live his ridiculous life in Bikini Bottom. Now, cartoons targeted towards adults that grew up with Saturday morning cartoons surround us. The likes of Adult Swim, Comedy Central, and Netflix have given us plenty of cartoons aimed to the older crowd, and there are so many of them that we’ve grown fond of over the years.

In the sea of endless adult cartoons, each of which is trying to push the boundaries of animation, there are some duds as well (we won’t name names). But, the list below consists of cartoon series that aren’t family-friendly. These shows are violent, profane, and controversial, and this list doesn’t even include any anime.

Here are the top 10 best adult cartoons:

Editor’s Note: I’ll note that we’re fully expecting people to take to the comments with anger about Bob’s Burgers not making the cut. However, we don’t consider Bob’s Burgers to be an adult’s only affair. So, you know, take it easy — we absolutely love the Belchers.