10 Best Co-op Board Games: The Ultimate List (2021)

Sometimes it’s nice to take a break from cutthroat competition and play as a team for once. Ever since the massively popular Pandemic, co-op board games have been on the rise, and there are no indicators that this trend will change.

The result is a wide variety of games that pit the players against different challenges, whether you’re chucking gobs of dice to slay monsters or giving each other clever clues to guess a certain answer. While it’s easy to find a co-op with a classic fantasy theme, the abundance of games in the genre has led to unusual themes like the time-travel scenarios in T.I.M.E. Stories or the postcolonial realm of Spirit Island.

Whether your group is looking for a Dungeons-&-Dragons-lite or a puzzly game for bigger crowds, you can find something a bit more cooperative from this list of the best co-op board games below.

