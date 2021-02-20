20 Best Comic Book Stories That Would Make Great Movies (2021)

9 Batman: Court of Owls

In the Batman: Court of Owls, Batman has to face off with evil on two fronts. He must do so not just as Batman, but as Bruce Wayne himself. The Court of Owls are a mysterious yet powerful group within the DC Universe. The members are often those of wealthy background and usually have some level of influence. The members could be related to an Illuminati type of thing.

In this story, they have realized who Bruce Wayne is and what he is trying to do to better Gotham. They know any change he does will affect them, so they wish him to die. They send an assassin of theirs known usually as a Talon. These are usually deceased individuals the Owls have gotten their hands on from the past. They have a substance that reanimates them, and then simply put them back to sleep when they are not in use.

Batman realizes after the original attack he is able to escape as Bruce Wayne, his grandfather Alan Wayne had a fear of Owls and always said they were out to get him. Thinking nothing of it from the past, he realized it could make sense. So he finds all buildings Alan had a connection to, with one 13th Floor building in Wayne Tower including a hideout for the Court of Owls.

If this had one, what if others did too. Each did, ending with an eventual run-in with another assassin. This time, Batman is caught off guard and taken to a place known as The Labyrinth. He is here for weeks, unable to escape. The Bat-Family search high and low for him but are unable to find him. Batman knows he needs food and water, but the only water source is an Owl Fountain and he knows he should not drink this.

He is hallucinating, unable to know reality from the issues in his brain from lack of much-needed resources. Just when he’s at his weakest, the Court says they’re about to make him a trophy…a huge honor they’ve only given twice before. See, the Court of Owls has been around a long time. They’ve been in hiding for a while, but they have remained in existence…right under the nose of the Dark Knight. Pulling all the triggers in the city possibly.

Batman says to the Owls, “you moved the camera.” Thinking it to be an insulting response, the assassin stabs him literally in the back and straight through. But Batman had a plan. He took a portion of the camera out, knowing it could be useful in an explosion of the fountain. He gets out, weakened. But Alfred is alerted and gets him away. The Court sees a near-dead Talon and decides to finish him off. They have plenty more just like him, of course.

Upon arriving at the cave, Batman sees the assassin. But he’s alerted by Nightwing that the man is very very dead. Nightwing then tells Batman something he did not know. The assassin Batman dealt with at this point was the great-grandfather of Dick Grayson. It was assumed that, had Bruce Wayne not saved him after his parents were killed, he could have become the next Talon/Assassin for the Court of Owls too.

Knowing where they were located, Batman could go back. The Owls were prepared for this. Now pissed off and unafraid to live in the light when they’ve been in the dark for so long, the Court wants to take over. That is why they decided to unleash all the dead-like warriors they have at their disposal upon Gotham. It is up to Batman to stop them. A live-action movie using this would be amazing!

