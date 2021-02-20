26 Best Revenge Movies of All-Time: The Ultimate List (2021)

Nothing beats a good vengeance movie. Why? We think it’s because everyone has a grudge in the back of their mind that they wish weren’t there. Whether it be a broken heart or a betrayal of another sort, we’ve all thought about revenge at some point in our lives. That’s why we like revenge movies.

Sometimes, we just want to see the good guy hunt down the bad guy and kick the living shit out of them. Revenge movies are typically violent, gory, and thrilling, and the protagonist always comes out the other end being everyone’s new favorite badass.

So without further ado, here are the 26 best and most satisfying revenge movies of all time (and if we forgot any, PLEASE let us know on Twitter!)