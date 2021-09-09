21 Book Ornaments That Bookworms Will LOVE (2021)

Books are such a simple, yet complex love. Even those of us who are completely converted to digital books, there will always be a shelf in the house dedicated to books. There’s just something about the smell of the pages, old or new, that make us bookworms feel like a part of history – somewhere between musty and dried ink. Or perhaps for you, it is the texture of the pages themselves. Old or new, each book possesses a different kind of paper and typeface that impacts the paper in different ways.

Regardless, the texture of a book will tell you precisely how old it is and how expensive it is – something that you can never really get in digital copies (depending on your source, of course). Whatever it is that turns you on about books, you’ll likely love these 21 book ornaments.

Fabric Library Card Ornament

From the classics of literature, we move onto another type of classic: old-school library cards. This is a small fabric pillow, 5 inches by 3 inches, with your choice of string to hang it up with. You can choose either a white string or a fabric loop. Printed onto these adorable pillows are library cards.

If you don’t quite recall what those are, they were a kind of sign-up sheet where you signed your name and the librarian would stamp it with the appropriate dates. These cards are very rarely still used today, but this artisan has quite a few book options you can choose from. You can even choose a custom date, just in case you’d like to commemorate this particular Christmas.

Price: $15.00

Teapot Ornament

As C.S. Lewis made clear, you can never part books from tea. All bookworms love curling up with a hot cup of tea and a good book – it’s paradise for us, nothing is better. Take a little bit of English tradition with you this Christmas with this Sur La Table Copper teapot ornament.

Calling all Harry Potter fans! You’ve already got Hedwig on your tree, now you can have chocolate frogs too. Check out this 3D printed chocolate frog ornament, measuring approximately 2 inches all around. You can have the frog in whatever color you like, though there is an extra charge for colors the artisan does not already have. You can choose the ribbon color too, whether you want your house color or something else.

Price: $15.95

Scrabble Ornament

Of course, there is no bookworm worth their salt that doesn’t enjoy a good Scrabble game. It’s something we all grew up with and enjoy with all family members during the holidays. This year, either as a gift for a fellow bookworm or for your own tree, you can share the love of Scrabble with this customizable Scrabble ornament.

You can choose a custom word, up to nine letters, or you can choose from a series of words. All of the latter are holiday themed and include JOY, BELIEVE, FAITH, FROZEN, HO HO HO, HOPE, LOVE, and PEACE. The letters are Scrabble tiles set on the traditional wood Scrabble rack.

Price: $3+

Book Stack Ornament

Midwest Christmas Ornaments brings you this Book Stack ornament. Just as the title states, this ornament is a stack of 12 non-descript books, made of resin and hand-painted. It measures 2.5 inches by 3 inches and hangs on a simple eye hook with a silver string. This ornament is perfect for the bookworm in your family, or as a great gift for a beloved teacher.

Bookworm Ornament

This list of book ornaments for bookworms would not be complete without an actual bookworm. Here we have a glass ornament depicting an adorable green bookworm coiled atop an open book and reading. His black glasses and little hands make him look all the cuter. The book is white and the book it sits on is closed and red. The ornament measures 2.5 inches tall.

Willow Tree Ornament

I already own this one, and I can tell you that it is one of my favorite ornaments to put on my tree. Willow Tree’s work is always exceptional and this one is no different. With such simplicity, this artist manages to convey so much meaning.

In this case, the meaning pertains to a love of learning and keeping an open mind. The figure appears to be feminine and is pressing an open book to their chest – a gesture all bookworms have done at some point when the book we are reading had a particularly touching moment. This figure measures 4 inches in height and is made of resin.

Lord of the Rings Gandalf the Grey Ornament

Book Club Ornament

Speaking of sweet little jokes, this ornament is for any bookworms who have been a part of a book club before. As many of us know, book clubs can often be less about books and more about socializing and sharing a glass of wine with friends. This ornament makes a joke on that, stating on a placard that “I think my drinking club has a book problem!”

The Book Club Ornament is from Midwest Ornaments and measures 2.76 inches by 3.54 inches. It is a stack of books with the placard hanging below and tied with a red ribbon.

Polar Express Bell Ornament

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Ornament

“You’re a mean one… Mister Grinch!” No bookworm could ever forget the harrowing tale of How The Grinch Stole Christmas and Dr. Seuss will always be a household name. To commemorate the amazing tale, purchase this lovely Hallmark Grinch ornament. The Grinch stands on top of his own book, with a hint of the original illustrations, and is happily packing his sack with everything Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.

DC Comic Book Superhero Ornament

Come one, come all Nerdmuchers! Here is the perfect holiday ornament you’ve been looking for! With this ornament, you can show off your love of reading comic books. This is a glass bauble carefully covered with fragments of DC comic books, particularly those pertaining to the members of the Justice League.

Price: $18.00

Hogwarts Globe Ornament

This is an ornament from Universal Studios themselves, normally only available at the Wizarding World theme park. The ornament is a miniature of Hogwarts Castle placed inside a glass globe, not unlike a snow globe. The base is gold and has a sign that says “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Universal Studios.”

Customizable “Sassenach” Outlander Ornament

Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, say could that lass be I?

Whether you first fell in love with the books or with the Starz show based on them, if you’re an Outlander fan, you’ve got a soft spot in your heart for the word sassenach. Now, it can be part of your holiday festivities with this gorgeous customizable Christmas bauble by HanginWithRed on Etsy.

You can customize these glittering baubles with your name or an Outlander quote you adore. I suggest another of Jamie’s utterances, personally. The color of the glitter within the bauble is customizable too, making it that much more of a personal touch.

Whether for yourself or the Outlander fan in your heart, this Outlander bauble is the perfect gift if you want something simple with a personal touch this holiday season.

Price: $12.00+