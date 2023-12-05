Nerd Much? might get a small share of the sale if you click links on this page, as we are a part of various other affiliate programs. For more, read our Editorial Standards.
Crafted for both enthusiasts and newcomers, this list includes some of the finest steampunk novels and steampunk books for adults, showcasing the genre’s diversity and creativity. From established steampunk authors to fresh voices, these top steampunk novels embody the essence of steampunk fantasy books, with narratives that weave through alternate histories and fantastical inventions.
Whether you’re delving into the genre for the first time or on the hunt for new adventures, these good steampunk books promise to transport you to extraordinary realms where the past and future converge in a spectacle of imagination and ingenuity. Explore our list of the 30 best steampunk books below, and let us know in the comments if we should add any!
1The Time Machine by H.G. Wells
The Time Machine by H.G. Wells, published in 1895, is a seminal work in both the science fiction and steampunk genres. This novella, penned by one of the pioneers of science fiction, transports readers to a future that oscillates between the wondrous and the dystopian. H.G. Wells, a writer known for his profound influence on the genre, weaves a narrative that is both an adventure and a profound social commentary.
The story follows the journey of the Time Traveller, an unnamed protagonist who invents a machine that enables him to travel through time. He ventures far into the future, to the year 802,701, where he encounters two distinct races: the Eloi and the Morlocks. Through its vivid imagery and intricate world-building, the book invites readers into a meticulously crafted future that reflects Wells’ own Victorian era concerns about class division and the potential consequences of unchecked technological advancement.
The Time Machine is widely regarded as one of the best steampunk books of all time for several reasons. Firstly, its imaginative leap into the future, with its intricate mechanical inventions and Victorian aesthetic, laid the groundwork for what would later be defined as the steampunk genre. The novel’s blend of scientific principles with speculative fiction, featuring advanced machinery and retro-futuristic technology, epitomizes the core elements of steampunk. Additionally, Wells’ ability to infuse his narrative with social and ethical questions, a hallmark of the genre, makes the book more than just an adventure; it becomes a thought-provoking exploration of human nature, society, and the potential consequences of technological progress.
The influence of The Time Machine on both literature and popular culture is immense, inspiring countless works and adaptations. Its pioneering spirit, both in narrative and thematic content, continues to resonate with readers and creators within the steampunk genre and beyond, cementing its status as a timeless classic.
2Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne
Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne, first published in 1870, is a pioneering work in the science fiction genre, often regarded as one of the earliest examples of steampunk literature. Jules Verne, a French novelist, poet, and playwright, is celebrated for his adventure novels and his profound influence on the literary genre of science fiction. Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea narrates the extraordinary underwater adventures of Professor Pierre Aronnax, his loyal servant Conseil, and the Canadian harpooner Ned Land, who are taken prisoner by Captain Nemo, the enigmatic commander of the submarine vessel Nautilus. The novel is renowned for its vivid descriptions, imaginative technological inventions well ahead of its time, and the exploration of themes like freedom, humanity’s relationship with nature, and the limits of scientific knowledge.
The book’s enduring status as a key work in the steampunk genre is attributed to its groundbreaking blend of science, adventure, and speculative technology. Steampunk, as a genre, is characterized by its setting in an industrialized, steam-powered world, often incorporating elements of Victorian era aesthetics and futuristic innovations as imagined by past cultures. Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea is a quintessential example of this, featuring the advanced submarine Nautilus, which embodies the steampunk ethos of reimagining technology and exploration through a Victorian lens. The novel’s influence is evident in its prescient depiction of underwater exploration and submarine technology, which was not a reality in Verne’s time. This visionary aspect, combined with a compelling narrative and rich thematic depth, cements Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea as a timeless classic and a cornerstone in the pantheon of steampunk literature.
3Morlock Night by K.W. Jeter
Morlock Night by K.W. Jeter is a seminal work in the steampunk genre, originally published in 1979. K.W. Jeter, a notable figure in speculative fiction, is often credited with coining the term “steampunk” to describe a specific genre that blends elements of science fiction and Victorian-era technology and aesthetics. Morlock Night itself is an ingenious sequel to H.G. Wells’ classic The Time Machine.
In this novel, Jeter transports the Morlocks, the antagonistic creatures from Wells’ story, to a Victorian London setting. The narrative follows Edwin Hocker, who finds himself in the midst of a battle to save London and the entire world from the Morlock invasion. Jeter’s vivid imagination and narrative prowess breathe new life into the familiar Victorian backdrop, blending historical elements with imaginative science fiction.
The reason Morlock Night is celebrated as one of the best steampunk novels lies in its pioneering role in defining the steampunk aesthetic and narrative style. Jeter’s novel was among the first to blend Victorian technology and sensibilities with fantastical elements, setting a template for what would become a thriving genre. The book’s imaginative re-use of H.G. Wells’ classic concepts in a new, steampunk context illustrates a creative synthesis of the old with the new, a hallmark of the genre.
Moreover, Jeter’s skillful storytelling, coupled with his ability to weave complex plots that both entertain and provoke thought, has cemented Morlock Night not just as a genre-defining work but also as a timeless piece of speculative fiction. Its influence is seen in the multitude of steampunk works that have followed, making it a cornerstone in the foundation of steampunk literature.
4Queen Victoria’s Bomb by Ronald W. Clark
Queen Victoria’s Bomb by Ronald W. Clark is a pioneering work in the steampunk genre, originally published in 1967. The book is set in an alternative Victorian era, where technological advancements have taken a different trajectory. The author, Ronald W. Clark, was known for his diverse writing skills, spanning from biographies to historical narratives, and in this novel, he masterfully blends historical elements with speculative fiction.
The story revolves around a fictional scenario where Queen Victoria possesses a powerful weapon, the titular bomb, which significantly alters the political and military landscapes of the era. Clark’s attention to historical detail, combined with his imaginative foray into speculative technology, creates a vivid and plausible alternate reality.
The reason Queen Victoria’s Bomb stands as one of the best steampunk books of all time is its groundbreaking approach to the genre and its influence on subsequent works. The novel was among the first to infuse the Victorian setting with advanced technology, a hallmark of steampunk literature. Clark’s work is not just an exercise in historical re-imagination; it’s a commentary on the societal and political implications of technological advances.
The novel resonates with the core steampunk themes of industrial aesthetics, invention, and alternate history, setting a benchmark for the genre. Its intricate narrative, combined with a deep understanding of Victorian culture and politics, offers a thought-provoking and immersive experience, making it a must-read for steampunk enthusiasts and a key influencer in the evolution of the genre.
5Warlord of the Air by Michael Moorcock
Warlord of the Air by Michael Moorcock is a seminal work in the steampunk genre, first published in 1971. It’s part of Moorcock’s larger ‘Nomad of the Time Streams’ trilogy, which is often credited with pioneering the steampunk aesthetic. The book revolves around Captain Oswald Bastable, a British soldier from the early 20th century, who is transported to an alternate 1973.
In this alternate world, the great European powers still dominate through the use of airships and steam power, having never experienced World War I. Moorcock, an influential figure in speculative fiction, is known for his complex narratives and deep exploration of themes like the nature of heroism and the flow of time. His work often blurs the lines between fantasy, science fiction, and historical fiction, creating rich, multidimensional worlds.
Warlord of the Air has earned its status as one of the best steampunk books of all time due to several factors. Firstly, it’s a pioneering work in the genre, setting the tone and aesthetic that would define steampunk: a blend of Victorian-era technology and futuristic inventions powered by steam.
The book’s vivid depiction of an alternate history, where airships rule the skies and the British Empire has maintained its global dominance, captures the imagination with its intricate detail and creative world-building. Additionally, Moorcock’s narrative delves into themes of imperialism, moral ambiguity, and the consequences of technological advancement, making it not only a fascinating read but also a thoughtful commentary on society. Its influence is seen in many subsequent steampunk works, both in literature and other media, cementing its place as a foundational and exemplary piece in the steampunk genre.
6The Anubis Gates by Tim Powers
The Anubis Gates by Tim Powers is a quintessential work in the steampunk genre, first published in 1983. This novel stands out for its intricate plot, blending historical fiction with fantasy elements in a way that is both imaginative and meticulously researched. Powers, known for his skill in weaving real historical details with speculative fiction, creates a world where magic and science coexist in the smoggy, Victorian-era backdrop that is a hallmark of steampunk literature. The story follows Brendan Doyle, a modern-day historian, who is whisked back in time to 1810 through a series of magical gates. Once there, he encounters a world filled with historical figures, sorcerers, and intricate conspiracies, all while trying to navigate his way back to his own time.
The Anubis Gates is often hailed as one of the best steampunk books of all time for several reasons. First, its rich narrative intricately combines elements of historical fiction, fantasy, and science fiction, a blend that has come to define the steampunk genre. Powers’ attention to historical detail, coupled with his imaginative twist on the past, offers readers a vivid and engaging experience. The novel is also celebrated for its complex and well-developed characters, who add depth and intrigue to the story. Additionally, the book’s influence on the genre cannot be overstated; it helped popularize steampunk aesthetics and themes in literature, inspiring many subsequent works. Its success and lasting impact on both the genre and its readers have cemented The Anubis Gates as a classic and a benchmark against which other steampunk novels are often measured.
7The Rose of Versailles by Ryoko Ikeda
The Rose of Versailles by Ryoko Ikeda is a seminal work in the manga genre, rather than a traditional novel. Initially serialized in 1972, it represents a groundbreaking fusion of historical drama and revolutionary sentiments, set against the backdrop of the French Revolution. Ikeda’s work is renowned for its detailed and richly illustrated portrayal of the era, blending historical facts with compelling fictional narratives.
The story primarily follows Oscar François de Jarjayes, a woman raised as a man to become the commander of the Royal Guard, and her involvement with the court of Marie Antoinette. The intricate plot weaves through the socio-political landscape of 18th-century France, offering an immersive experience in historical storytelling. Ikeda’s narrative is praised for its depth, characterized by complex characters and a keen insight into the human condition.
Despite not fitting neatly into the steampunk genre, The Rose of Versailles has been influential in shaping various aspects of steampunk aesthetics and themes. Steampunk, known for its amalgamation of Victorian-era technology and futuristic inventions, often draws from historical narratives and revolutions as a backdrop for its stories. Ikeda’s meticulous attention to historical detail and her portrayal of societal upheaval resonate strongly with steampunk enthusiasts.
The manga’s influence extends to its visual style, which has inspired steampunk fashion and art with its elaborate costumes and ornate settings. Additionally, the themes of revolution, social change, and challenging traditional roles are central to steampunk literature. The Rose of Versailles, with its innovative blend of history, drama, and social commentary, stands as a significant inspiration for authors and creators within the steampunk genre, earning its place as one of the best steampunk books of all time for its indirect yet profound influence on the genre.
8Homunculus by James P. Blaylock
Homunculus by James P. Blaylock, published in 1986, is a seminal work in the steampunk genre. Blaylock, often recognized as one of the pioneers of steampunk, weaves a narrative that skillfully blends Victorian-era settings with elements of science fiction and fantasy. The novel unfolds in a reimagined 19th century London, brimming with airships, clockwork devices, and eccentric characters. Blaylock’s narrative style is rich and immersive, drawing readers into a world where historical authenticity intermingles with imaginative technology. The story revolves around the mysterious airship, Homunculus, and the peculiar group of characters who become entangled in its enigmatic presence. Central to the plot are themes of mad science, alchemy, and the quest for immortality, all set against the backdrop of a fog-laden London.
Homunculus is lauded as a quintessential steampunk book due to its masterful integration of technology and Victorian aesthetics. Blaylock doesn’t just decorate his world with steampunk trappings; he delves into the philosophical and societal implications of the era’s technological advancements. His depiction of steam-driven inventions and mechanical marvels goes beyond mere window dressing and becomes integral to the narrative and character development. The novel is also recognized for its influence on the steampunk genre, setting a benchmark for subsequent works. Blaylock’s attention to historical detail, combined with his inventive use of science fiction elements, creates a vibrant tapestry that epitomizes the steampunk ethos. This fusion of the old with the new, the historical with the fantastical, makes Homunculus a compelling read for enthusiasts of the genre and a pivotal work in defining and popularizing steampunk literature.
9Infernal Devices by K.W. Jeter
Infernal Devices by K.W. Jeter is a quintessential novel in the steampunk genre, often credited with popularizing the term “steampunk” itself. Published in 1987, it emerged during a period when science fiction was undergoing significant transformations. K.W. Jeter, a notable figure in speculative fiction, has been recognized for his innovative storytelling and unique blending of genres. Infernal Devices is set in a Victorian-era London, where it follows the story of George Dower, the son of a brilliant watchmaker. Inheriting his father’s shop but not his skill, Dower finds himself entangled in a world of bizarre machinery and peculiar characters, leading him on an unexpected journey filled with intrigue and outlandish inventions.
Infernal Devices is one of the top steampunk novels for several reasons. Firstly, its rich and atmospheric depiction of a Victorian London infused with advanced steam-powered technology captures the essence of steampunk’s aesthetic. Jeter masterfully intertwines the historical elements of the 19th century with the imaginative leap of technological advancements, creating a world that is both familiar and fantastical. The novel’s intricate plot, filled with clockwork devices and strange machinery, serves as a perfect backdrop for exploring themes common in steampunk literature, such as the tension between man and machine, and the consequences of unchecked technological progress. Additionally, Jeter’s skillful storytelling, characterized by a blend of adventure, mystery, and a touch of humor, makes Infernal Devices not just a pioneer, but a standout example of the genre, influencing numerous authors and works in the realm of speculative fiction.
10The Difference Engine by William Gibson & Bruce Sterling
The Difference Engine, co-authored by William Gibson and Bruce Sterling, is a seminal work in the steampunk genre, first published in 1990. This novel is a remarkable collaboration between two of the most influential figures in speculative fiction. William Gibson, best known for his cyberpunk classic Neuromancer, brings his unique vision of technology and its societal impacts, while Bruce Sterling, an eminent figure in the cyberpunk movement, contributes his deep understanding of historical and cultural nuances. Set in an alternate Victorian England, The Difference Engine presents a world transformed by the earlier invention of mechanical computers, known as difference engines. The story intertwines the lives of several characters, including a disgraced paleontologist, a cunning courtesan, and an ambitious industrialist, against a backdrop of political intrigue and societal upheaval. The novel’s intricate plot and richly detailed world showcase the authors’ meticulous research and imaginative prowess.
The book’s standing as a distinguished steampunk novel stems from its groundbreaking depiction of an alternate history where steam-powered technology reigns supreme. The Difference Engine is credited with catapulting the steampunk genre into the mainstream, offering a blend of historical accuracy and speculative fantasy that has since become a hallmark of the genre. Its portrayal of a technologically advanced 19th century, complete with mechanized computers and steam-driven machines, creates a vivid and believable steampunk world. The novel’s impact is further amplified by its thought-provoking commentary on how technology shapes society and vice versa. It explores themes like class conflict, the role of information technology in societal control, and the consequences of industrialization, making it not just an entertaining read but also a profound contemplation on the interplay between technology and humanity. This intellectual depth, combined with its imaginative setting, secures The Difference Engine‘s place as a cornerstone of steampunk literature.
11Gotham by Gaslight by Brian Augustyn, Mike Mignola, P. Craig Russell
Batman has a whole new look in Gotham by Gaslight, a reimagining of the Caped Crusader set in Victorian England. Instead of going after the Joker or one of his other usual rogues, Gotham by Gaslight focuses on Batman trying to catch the famed (and very real) serial killer Jack the Ripper.
Gotham by Gaslight remains one of the better Elseworlds stories in comics, with a twist that you won’t see coming to go with some excellent art from famed Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. It’s really can’t miss if you like Batman, steampunk, or just really great graphic novels.
12Anno Dracula by Kim Newman
Anno Dracula is a really interesting novel in that it is not only steampunk but a sort of alternate history where fictional characters like Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as well as Sherlock Holmes and Count Dracula run into real-life historical figures of the Victorian era.
The first in the series, Anno Dracula is really a vampire novel at heart, but if you like the idea of a Victorian whos-who of classic characters in fiction a la The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, it is an absolute must-read.
13Anti-Ice by Stephen Baxter
Another alternate history novel set during Victorian times, Anti-Ice is actually set in a world where the creation of the mysterious titular substance has led to the abdication of the throne by Queen Victoria herself. Anti-ice is a dangerous substance that can level whole cities, and history changes course dramatically as a result. Stephen Baxter is a very prolific author who has written dozens of novels of all sorts of speculative fiction. Anti-Ice may not be one of his best-known, but is still a good steampunk novel. If you like big historical narratives to go with your retro-futurism, Anti-Ice is a great choice.
14The Steampunk Trilogy by Paul Di Filippo
If you like bizarre, you’ll definitely love The Steampunk Trilogy by Paul Di Filippo. The trilogy satirizes Victorian England with a steampunk setting that includes, among other things, a human-reptile hybrid with a resemblance to Queen Victoria and a voracious sexual appetite. As if that wasn’t enough, it also features a love story starring Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson. This is definitely not the trilogy for you if you want a serious read, but if you like some wacky to go with your steampunk, look no further than The Steampunk Trilogy.
15Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind by Hayao Miyazaki
Anyone who likes anime in the slightest knows and likely loves Hayao Miyazaki, whose films have really set the gold standard for the genre. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind started as a manga before it became a beloved film, and the source material is just as engaging and beautiful. Aside from just being steampunk goodness, the manga incorporates an environmentalist message that will be familiar to anyone who enjoys Miyazaki’s work as a director. It’s really a must-read for manga lovers.
16Perdido Street Station by China Miéville
China Miéville is known for his innovation and unique narrative voice, something that comes out at its absolute best in Perdido Street Station. His style isn’t for everyone, but his inventiveness is impossible to deny. Peridido Street Station blends steampunk technology with magic in the first novel in a series often described as “weird fiction.” The name is apt, as it is definitely odd, but in a really engaging sense that makes the novel a real page-turner.
17Mortal Engines Quartet by Philip Reeve
If you want a more young adult vibe for your steampunk, Philip Reeve’s Mortal Engines Quartet is a great introduction to the genre. It features a lot of the classic steampunk tropes but mixes in traditional sci-fi and post-apocalyptic elements to go along with the steampunk vibe. Although reviews for the later film adaptation produced by Lord of the Rings’ Peter Jackson were lukewarm, the source material is still widely beloved by steampunk and YA fans for very good reason.
18Soulless by Gail Carriger
Soulless by Gail Carriger is the first novel in a series that mixes steampunk tropes with paranormal romance, in a really addictive series that has been nominated for many major awards in sci-fi and fantasy, including the Locus and John W. Campbell Awards. In addition to the love story and the steampunk world, Soulless features classic monster archetypes likes werewolves and vampires in a really fun and unique alternate history. This book will satisfy your love of Victorian steampunk with an enjoyable romance to go with it, and will probably have you picking up the next books in the series right away.
19Worldshaker by Richard Harland
For more young adult steampunk goodness, Worldshaker by Richard Harland is a must-read. If you’re just looking for good steampunk, you’ll have it here, with the added bonus of classic sci-fi tropes and the clear influence of Charles Dickens. For readers who enjoy classic literature as well as sci-fi and fantasy, Worldshaker will certainly have a special appeal. Even if the real Charles Dickens isn’t your jam, Worldshaker is accessible on its own and well worth the read if you love young adult novels.
20Leviathan by Scott Westerfeld
Some would claim that Leviathan isn’t quite steampunk because of its World War I setting, and it may incorporate more aspects of other subgenres like biopunk and dieselpunk, but if you like steampunk for the anachronistic technology and the sense of adventure, Leviathan will still tick all of the important boxes. The first book in an excellent trilogy, Leviathan is a retelling of World War I in which the Germans and Austro-Hungarians use giant machines called clankers to do their fighting, while the British have large bioengineered animals on their side. It’s a weird mix of retro-futuristic tech with creepy biological warfare, but in a really entertaining package that will appeal to fantasy and sci-fi readers of most age groups.
21Boneshaker by Cherie Priest
Steampunk gets a makeover in Cherie Priest’s Boneshaker, the first in a loosely-connected series of novels that is now up to seven books. Instead of the traditional Victorian setting, Boneshaker takes place in Seattle, shortly after the American Civil War, where a digging project has unleashed a horrible gas that turns people into zombies. Although it sounds more post-apocalyptic than steampunk, all of the classic steampunk tropes are there to go along with the zombie vibes. For an added bonus, Briar Wilkes Blue, one of the protagonists, is one of the more memorable characters that steampunk has ever produced. Boneshaker is really essential reading for fans of the genre.
22The Dream of Perpetual Motion by Dexter Palmer
If you want something a bit heavier and less escapist, Dexter Palmer’s first novel The Dream of Perpetual Motion is a great choice. In a futuristic reimagining of the 19th century, there are robot servants to go along with the usual steam-powered contraptions familiar to the genre. The main character is Harold Winslow, a struggling writer who works writing greeting cards. The story has a very Shakespearean vibe, as Winslow relates the story of his life leading up to his imprisonment on an airship that he can’t escape. It’s definitely not typical steampunk adventure, but proof that the genre can aim higher when it wants to.
23The Infernal Devices Trilogy by Cassandra Clare
Not to be confused by the K.W. Jeter novel featured earlier on this list, Cassandra Clare’s The Infernal Devices trilogy is a prequel to her massively successful trilogy The Mortal Instruments. Mixing steampunk with supernatural elements, The Infernal Devices is set in London in 1878 and features, among other things, warlocks, demons, and paranormal romance. This trilogy is another great example of steampunk for young adults, though it is engaging and fun enough for older readers to enjoy just as much.
24The Bookman by Lavie Tidhar
In a steampunky 19th century where the royalty are lizard people, The Bookman is a really lively novel featuring a mysterious assassin and a terrorist attack. It somehow perfectly balances literary heft with great steampunk adventure. The first in a series of books called the Bookman Histories, Tidhar’s world is one of the most engaging and enjoyable of any steampunk series out there. Strongly recommended for practically everyone who likes or has an interest in steampunk.
25Dreadnought by Cherie Priest
Like Boneshaker, the second book in the Clockwork Century is an excellent steampunk story with a great female main character. The only major difference between the two is that Dreadnought takes everything good about Boneshaker and makes it even better. It has better pacing than Boneshaker, and Priest is clearly the kind of writer who just keeps getting better. If you liked Boneshaker, chances are you will absolutely love Dreadnought, a worthy successor that surpasses the original.
26The Manual of Detection by Jedidiah Berry
If you want a bit of mystery to go with your steampunky goodness, The Manual of Detection is required reading. It mixes classic detective noir vibes a la Raymond Chandler’s The Big Sleep with everything that pulls readers toward steampunk. The Manual of Detection is a unique, engaging novel that is written with a sophistication that few debut novels possess. It gets a bit dark at times, but never depressing, as it balances all the elements just right for a really satisfying read.
27Hour of the Wolf by Andrius Tapinas
Hour of the Wolf is unique on this list because it was originally written in Lithuanian, and instead of Victorian England, takes place in the Russian Empire. The story has a lot of classic steampunk tropes and follows a former United States Marine. It starts as a murder mystery but becomes a story of political intrigue that includes secret societies, wizards, and steampunk airships piloted by alchemists. The book was also adapted as an adventure game called The Howler, which incorporates puzzles and airship piloting set in the same universe.
28The Aeronauts Windlass by Jim Butcher
Jim Butcher is practically a household name among sci-fi and fantasy readers for his Dresden Files series, which has its seventeenth novel coming later this year. If you enjoy his style in that urban fantasy series, chances are high you will enjoy The Aeronauts Windlass. The first book in a steampunk trilogy, it still reads very much like Butcher’s usual style but has a different vibe with the steampunk elements, high fantasy intrigue, and some truly unique world-building. There’s a reason Jim Butcher has sold so many books.
29The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen by Alan Moore & Kevin O’Neill
Alan Moore is best known for works like Watchmen and V for Vendetta, which are genre-defining graphic novels that practically everyone who is into comics has read. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is something totally different but maintains the intelligence of the writing that makes Moore so special. Featuring a whos-who of 19th-century literary figures, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is steampunk, adventure, and fan service wrapped up into one satisfying package. It may feature characters like Allan Quatermain, Captain Nemo, and The Invisible Man, but is so much more than just a cool gimmick.
30The Emperor’s Edge by Lindsay Buroker
Indie publishing is becoming bigger and bigger every day in the sci-fi and fantasy community, and few have had more success than Lindsay Buroker. In just a decade, she has written dozens of successful novels and continues to put out new ones at a really astonishing rate. The Emperor’s Edge is her first novel, the start of a long steampunk series that mixes high fantasy, a great protagonist, and just a touch of supernatural. Not only is The Emperor’s Edge a wonderful example of steampunk, but it’s also a perfect case study for indie fantasy done right.