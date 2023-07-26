Price: $159.99

To be Cobra Kai, you have to have a killer instinct, so give into your killer instinct and celebrate your love of The Karate Kid spinoff Netflix series with this special Miyagi-Do Karate Dojo Cobra Kai [email protected].

If Cobrai Kai has taught us anything, it’s that teamwork is essential. Whether it be students working together to win the All Valley Karate Competition or Daniel and Amanda working together to save LaRusso Auto Group, that’s why Medicom and Sony Pictures have teamed up to bring you this beloved [email protected].

Standing at 11 inches tall, the Cobra Kai [email protected] collectible is ready to fight—only as the last answer to a problem, of course—in its Miyagi-Do Karate uniform, complete with the dojo’s famous bonsai tree logo and Daniel LaRusso’s signature black-and-white band wrapped around the figure’s head. This [email protected] also sports a blackbelt, so you know that it can take on any of John Kreese’s students any day of the week.

Display it on your desk beside your computer or prop it up on your bookshelf next to your karate championship medals and trophies. Wherever you keep this Cobra Kai 400% [email protected], you’re sure to look at it and remember the wise words of Mr. Miyagi:

“You trust the quality of what you know, not the quantity.”

“When you feel life out of focus, always return to the basic of life.”

“Not matter who’s stronger. Matter who’s smarter!”

Make the smart decision and add some peace and balance to your life with this Cobra Kai 400% [email protected] from Medicom. You’ll be able to wax-on-wax-off while balancing on a rowboat in no time.

In case you’ve never heard of the Medicom Toy Corporation, they launched in 1996 and quickly became a symbol of precision and artistry in the toy industry. The crown jewel of Medicom’s creations is undoubtedly the Real Action Heroes series. These highly articulated, 1/6 scale figures redefine the concept of realism in collectibles (like this DOPE Batman Flashpoint Figure. Each figure boasts tailored fabric clothing, lifelike facial expressions, and numerous accessories, offering an immersive experience for collectors.