Magicycle Deer Ebike SUV Full Suspension Electric Bike

We just love things that go here at Nerd Much, and when you can ride around in style, well that’s when we start to get excited. The Magicycle Deer Ebike SUV (especially in the Space Gray colorway!!) does just that: lets you drive around in style.

The Magicycle Deer is equipped with a 750W powerful motor that can reach a peak power of 1100W and torque of 96 Nm. This is not just a number; it’s a testament to the incredible hill-climbing capability of this beast. Imagine conquering steep terrains as if you’re riding on flat ground. That’s the power of the Deer!

The “21700” in the battery represents higher capacity, greater power output, and longer battery life. With an estimated range of 80+ miles per charge, this e-bike is perfect for long-range riding. The 52V 20Ah battery ensures that the Deer is a powerful long-range electric bike, making it an ideal companion for your adventurous journeys.

Hydraulic Coil Suspension

Inspired by the SUV Deer, the Magicycle combines elements of commuter e-bikes with off-road features and full-suspension e-bikes. The hydraulic damper absorbs bumps while riding on beaches, gravel roads, or forest trails, providing smooth rides on various terrains. The integrated rear triangle linked to a hydraulic coil suspension improves the rigidity of the frame. It’s like riding on a cloud!

7-Speed Gear Set with 53-Teeth Huge Chainring

The 7-Speed Gear Set allows riders to reach a 3.8:1 Gear Ratio, eliminating ghost pedaling and enhancing the riding experience. The 53-teeth chainring is a marvel in itself, ensuring smooth transitions between gears.

Aerospace Aluminum Alloy Frame

The frame of the Deer is made of aerospace aluminum alloy, making it sturdy and durable. The electronic control system, crafted by Magicycle engineers with 16 years of manufacturing experience, ensures smooth rides.

Cruise Control and Adjustable Pedal Assist

The Deer offers cruise control that you can activate by holding the throttle for 8 seconds. The adjustable pedal assist allows customization of power output, meeting the needs of different riders.

Safety is paramount, and the Deer doesn’t disappoint. The puncture-proof tires ensure robust defense against sharp objects, while the Tektro 180mm hydraulic disc brakes provide ample stopping power. The ergonomically designed bike seat ensures comfort during long rides. The smart color LCD display provides a customizable user experience, allowing you to program speed limits, power delivery, and more.

With a load capacity of 400 lbs and a large rear rack, the Deer is friendly for heavy riders and offers convenience for carrying necessities. The double-layer multi-cavity downtube and triangle seatpost structure add strength and stability.

There are currently three colorways available: Neon Green (awesome), Dawn Yellow (love it), and Space Gray (this is the one you want). You can pick up this sexy fat-tired beast directly from Magicycle starting at $2449.00.

