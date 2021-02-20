9 Super Easy Board Games For Your Next Game Night (2021)

For most of us, learning a new board game is the least exciting part of game night. Rulebooks can be overwhelming, and just because you’ve read the rules cover to cover doesn’t mean you fully grasp the game.

That’s why board games that are easy-to-learn can be a breath of fresh air. And while the cardinal sin of game night will always be opening a game for the first time and reading the rules aloud to your glassy-eyed friends, there are several games that can be learned in ten minutes or fewer.

Games with simple rules don’t have to be party games or game with simple strategy. Take Concordia, a fairly meaty eurogame about trade in the Roman Empire that has just a few rules. Or there’s Flamme Rouge, which is a bike racing game in which your turn is as simple as choosing a numbered card to play from your hand—but the gameplay is dynamic and thinky.

If you are looking for a simple game that you can bring out at the end of the evening, there are several light titles to choose from. Kingdomino is a simple strategy game that has players using domino-like tiles to build their own colorful kingdoms. Welcome to the Dungeon is a push-your-luck game of finding out which of your friends has the guts to explore a deadly dungeon with barely any gear or weapons.

Rulebooks don’t have to be lengthy, even when they are for fairly heavy games. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite board games that you can learn in under 10 minutes to get your game night off to a quick start. Here’s the list: