Funko Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022 – Available Now

Even Siths need to get ready for the holiday season! Whether you celebrate Christmas or Life Day, you can count down the precious days till Chewbacca reunites with his Wookie wife, Malla, and his son, Lumpy, with this Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar. It’s the perfect gift for those obsessed with a galaxy far, far away.

Each morning before December 25, hop out of bed, pour yourself a glass of refreshing blue milk, and open up a new door from this Christmas countdown. You’ll be rewarded with a miniature version of one of your favorite galactic heroes—or villains.

These 24 Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in size, although the largest Star Wars figurine stands 2.1 inches in height. And the best part is, each woman, man, droid, and creature includes a holiday-twist to their typical cosmic ensemble.

Stage battles with everybody’s favorite former moisture farmer Luke Skywalker sporting a Christmas sweater and wielding a candy cane. Place a snowman-inspired Stormtrooper on top of your mantle, or add Princess and General Leia Organa donning a snowflake dress to your nativity scene. Even the menacing Darth Vader himself is decked out in red and green ready to declare, “Luke, I am your father . . . Christmas.”

You certainly won’t want to toss these figurines in your trash compactor! When you’re done collecting them all, use them as fun and easy stocking stuffers, wrap them as last-minute mini gifts, or sprinkle them in with your holiday decor and show them off on Christmas day.

You’ll be saying, “May the force and festivities be with you” when you countdown with this Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar.

