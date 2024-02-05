Crackdown 4: What Would Make Us Care About the Next Crackdown?

Before writing this, I questioned whether or not we all (as gamers) wanted a Crackdown 4. I think it’s safe to say that no one was surprised that Crackdown 3 didn’t live up to what it probably could’ve been. After all, the writing was on the wall, with numerous delays since its original announcement way back at E3 2014, lackluster response to its announcement, and no apparent hook that differentiated it from the previous two games in the series. Hell, even Xbox’s own executives have said that announcing the game as early as they did was a big mistake.

I don’t think the failure of Crackdown 3 – and, yes, I’d say at this point it’s looking like a failure – is enough for Microsoft to stick a fork in the series, nor do I think that fans want to see the series go away for good.

But there’s no denying that Microsoft will have its work cut out for them if they decide to create a Crackdown 4. It’s an uphill battle from here, but luckily for Xbox fans, I don’t think it’s impossible to get us to care about the series once more.

One thing we here at Nerd Much? LOVE to do is speculate about the future of a video game franchise, especially when a next iteration is inevitable. In this case, with Crackdown 4, I don’t think that’s the case; if anything, I’d say it’s more probable in the distant future, not inevitable.

So, what could Microsoft do to get us to care about a Crackdown 4?