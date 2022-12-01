Knock on the Coffin Lid: A Multi-Genre Must-Play

(Sponsored)

Add Knock on the Coffin Lid to Your Steam Wishlist Here

It’s no secret that we here at Nerd Much? love a good digital deckbuilding game, and we want to share another awesome roguelike card battler, Knock on the Coffin Lid, from the developers over at RedBoon.

Knock on the Coffin Lid (KOTCL) is a roguelike indie card game that allows you to build card decks and battle with them. The theme of KOTCL is to help the main character return home from the kingdom of the dead and “fulfill his destiny.”

Unlike any of the other deck-building card games out there, Knock on the Coffin Lid gives a theme of the underworld without stagnant and blocky graphics. Its storyline is primarily around different characters, all hailing from the kingdom of the dead.

You’ll be playing to help the main character fulfill his destiny and take over his home. Players can choose any suitable character and discover his history, victories, and defeats. The hundreds of cards will give you strength to defeat the enemies.

There’s much more to the game, as it’s an amalgamation of many of our favorite genres like roguelikes and deck builder.

More Features:

Here are some of the most thrilling features of the game:

Over 50 meetings with enemies will come up (each with a unique instance).

The game provides over 150 cards for building a deck – you can develop your unique play style.

Over 5 sets of items to strengthen your hero (main character).

Enjoy the valuable loot of over 150 special items that influence gameplay.

Over 40 regular and 20 veteran opponents.

Get custom mode to enjoy both mixing and matching excellent run modifiers

Developer Background

Knock on the Coffin Lid (KOTCL) is from RED BOON FZE, a developer with ample gaming experience. RED BOON FZE pays significant attention to user experience.

Knock on the Coffin is available to play via STEAM. Log into STEAM or create an account if you’re new to the platform and jump into a world of adventure with KOTCL.