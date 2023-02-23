The Osiris Method in Starcraft 2: Your Ultimate Guide

Starcraft 2 is a game that has captivated players for over a decade with its strategic gameplay and competitive scene. One strategy that has become popular among players is the “Osiris Method,” which is a macro-oriented strategy that emphasizes efficient resource management and strong army compositions. Here’s everything you need to know about The Osiris Method.

The Osiris Method was named after its creator, a Starcraft 2 player named Osiris. He developed the strategy to address some of the weaknesses he observed in the prevailing meta at the time. Namely, players were focusing too much on early-game aggression and neglecting their macro game, which made them vulnerable to late-game attacks.

The core principle of the Osiris Method is to maximize resource gathering and efficiency. This means that you’re going to want to prioritize building workers and expanding their economy early on to generate a strong income stream. They then use this income to build a powerful army that can overwhelm their opponent in the mid-to-late game.

To achieve this, Osiris Method players typically follow a specific build order that prioritizes worker production and expansions over unit production. This allows them to quickly establish a strong economy and keep their resources flowing throughout the game.

Another key component of the Osiris Method is strong army compositions. Players aim to build a well-rounded army that can handle a variety of threats, rather than focusing on a specific unit type or strategy. This means that players will often mix and match different unit types to create a balanced army that can handle any situation.

Additionally, Osiris Method players focus on map control and vision. They prioritize scouting early and often, using units like the Overlord or Observer to gather information about their opponent’s army composition and build order. This information allows them to make informed decisions about their own build and army composition, and to adjust their strategy as needed.

Overall, the Osiris Method is a macro-oriented strategy that emphasizes resource efficiency, strong army compositions, and map control. It requires a solid understanding of the game’s mechanics and a willingness to adapt to changing circumstances. While it may not be the most aggressive or flashy strategy, it can be incredibly effective in the hands of a skilled player.

One of the main advantages of the Osiris Method is that it can be adapted to any race and any matchup. Whether you’re playing as Terran, Zerg, or Protoss, you can use the principles of the Osiris Method to build a strong economy, create a balanced army, and dominate your opponents.

