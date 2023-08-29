Price: $76.99

Buy it at Merchoid

Are you a fan of space RPGs and looking for the perfect way to showcase your love for Bethesda’s newest RPG? Look no further than the Starfield Monochrome Emblem Zipper Hoodie. This officially licensed hoodie by Bethesda is the ultimate piece of Starfield merch.

Intricate Design and Quality Material

The Starfield hoodie is going to make a great nerdy gift this upcoming holiday season. It is not just another piece of clothing; it will be the fashion statement for RPG lovers. The navy blue and white color scheme is stylish and versatile, making it a great addition to any wardrobe. This Starfield hoodie features intricate chest embroidery and has a distinctive patch on the sleeve, adding that extra pop of fandom to your everyday look.

That’s what we’re about here at Nerd Much? – finding ways to inject your favorite fandoms into your daily life! Anyway, moving on.

What sets this hoodie apart is the quality of the material. It’s spun from 100% spaceship-grade materials, making it softer than a well-worn space suit. This ensures not only comfort but also durability, so you can wear it for years to come.

Eye-Catching Back Print

One of the standout features of this Starfield hoodie is the large, eye-catching print on the back. This design is a testament to your intergalactic style and is visible even from the dark side of the moon. Whether you’re embarking on zero-gravity spacewalks or just enjoying a zero-effort Starfield gaming session, this hoodie has got you covered.

Perfect for Any Occasion

This hoodie is so stylish that it would make even the gruffest of interstellar bounty hunters envious. It’s the ideal attire for those chilly space nights or just an evening gaming session. Plus, it’s sure to attract beings from all over the galaxy, making it the perfect gift for the space-exploring, star-charting, console-loving person in your life.

With its intricate design, high-quality material, and eye-catching back print, this official Starfield hoodie is the perfect way to showcase your love for Starfield.

Join our mailing list Enter your email address to subscribe SUBSCRIBE