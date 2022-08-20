General Grievous Sixth Scale Figure by Sideshow Collectibles

Price: $900

Straight from the frontlines of the Clone War conflict, this General Grievous™ Premium Format™ Figure by Sideshow Collectibles is sure to be a standout on your bookshelf, table, or desk display. Standing 21 inches tall and 25 inches wide atop a starship-themed base, he’s ready to lead his droid troops into battle against the most fearsome of Jedi.

This Separatist cyborg replica comes with everything you know and love about this infamous Star Wars villain, the only thing missing being his signature cough! His cape boasts gray exterior fabric, red inner lining, and internal wiring in the hem, so you can pose him to mimic galactic showdowns against everyone from the terrifying Asajj Ventress on Dathomir to the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi on Utapau. His gold reptilian eyes harken back to his Kaleesh origins and his machine-like body tells the harrowing story of his cyborg transformation at the hands of the menacing Count Dooku.

You’ll notice weathering on his white armor, too, proving that this General Grievous™ Premium Format™ Figure from Sideshow has been expertly designed, sculpted, and painted to accurately reflect its onscreen inspiration.

And no General Grievous figure is complete without his favorite weapons! Trained in the art of the duel, this commanding officer’s affinity for the Jedi’s blades is on full display. Each of his four cybernetic hands holds a clear green or bright blue lightsaber, exhibiting why he’s known to strike fear in the hearts of creatures across all of space.

This General Grievous™ Premium Format™ Figure from Sideshow is a bold one. Order yours, and add him to your collectible ranks today!

