Ghostbusters Inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Decoration

When it comes to inflatable lawn decorations, try to think of the most harmless thing. Something you loved from your childhood. Something that could never possibly destroy you. . .

Lean into your inner Ray Stanz and add a bit of Ghostbusters flair to your front yard this Halloween by choosing this Inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Decoration. Standing at 25-feet, this Tubby Soft Squeeze is sure to take on the role of something strange in the neighborhood.

As the final antagonist of the original 1984 Ghostbusters film, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man has become an iconic figure in cinema history. Villain Gozer embodies Mr. Sweetness to terrorize the citizens of New York City, to much success. During the concluding showdown, the 100-foot marshmallow mascot sends Columbus Circle patrons running and even demolishes a church.

He eventually climbs up Dana’s apartment building and becomes nearly roasted by the Ghostbusters, but once the proton pack wielders take down Gozer’s temple, Mr. Stay Puft explodes, raining marshmallow showers upon the Big Apple.

This Ghostbusters Inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man technically won’t stomp on your neighbors’ homes or burst and spread melted ooze all over your driveway, but he will make a menacing addition to your lawn decorations. With arms outstretched, he’s ready to terrorize any trick-or-treaters asking for goodies. His adorable Stay Puft hat and sailor suit is a stark contrast to his menacing stare. You can even light him up so that he can intimidate onlookers in the dark!

“Drop everything, Venkman. We got one!” That’s what you’ll be saying when this Ghostbusters Inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man arrives on your doorstep.

