Like many heroes in American comic books, series start out on the pages and eventually make it to the big or small screen in the form of live action films, Netflix originals, or animated cartoons. In Japan, it isn’t much different. Many beloved anime begin as good manga, or comics that publish in magazines and book volumes. Although a manga’s success is highly dependent on if it will eventually be animated, some very great series have never gotten a show that they deserve. The list below covers 10 great manga series that should eventually get an anime adaptation in the future.

So, here are 10 good manga that needs an anime series:

Note: The series listed here are just a fraction of the many manga that deserve an anime, especially older titles.