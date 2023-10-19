6 R Rated Movies That Went Too Far

Nerd Much? might get a small share of the sale, as we are a part of the Amazon Affiliate Program and various other affiliate programs. For more, read our Editorial Standards.

When it comes to R Rated movies, there’s an imaginary line drawn in the sand so that potential movie viewers can know what to expect. Without that line, viewers wouldn’t be able to tell whether or not a movie they can handle what’s in the film, mentally.

With movies like Deadpool, we pretty much know what to expect with the R rating it has received (strong language, sex, and violence). And although we haven’t seen it yet, we’re comfortable saying that we know what to expect because of that imaginary line (and our knowledge of the Deadpooluniverse).

While so many rated R movies may have lived up to the expectations of their audiences, there are more than a few movies that left viewers wondering whether they should have actually been rated X, or better yet, not have been allowed to feature beyond the walls of their production houses. These movies are abound in controversy, and it’s apparent that they were inspired by the need to be controversial as opposed to serving as an entertainment and informative piece.

Here are six R rated movies that went too far (and probably should have an X rating):

**Editor’s Note: While we’ve tried to make this piece much easier to swallow than actually seeing these films, this piece contains content that might be hard for some to read. Be thankful we haven’t included any of the more graphic images from the R-rated films below in their descriptions, as even a simple Google image search of these films is disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.**

I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

Director: Steven R Monroe

Starring: Sarah Butler, Jeff Branson, Rodney Eastman

This 2010 American film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, and it featured rape and vengeance. The storyline of this movie revolves around a battered woman who seeks to exact violent revenge against the men who sexually assaulted her at her cottage retreat. Revenge movies often resonate well with viewers because they can relate to it. However, I Spit on Your Grave sensationalizes this theme in a manner that completely turns the audience off. The first half an hour of the movie is characterized by scenes of sexual assault. What follows in the name of vengeance is hanging, removal of genital parts, and disembowelment by motor propeller. The hard-to-watch movie has been dismissed by many for taking vengeance too far by focusing on retribution as opposed to restoration of justice.

Cannibal Holocaust (1980)

Director: Ruggero Deodato

Starring: Robert Kerman, Francesca Ciardi, Perry Pirkanen

Cannibal Holocaust is a 1980 Italian horror film that was inspired by the Italian media reporting of the Red Brigade terrorism. The main narrative of the movie is depicted through footage acquired by an anthropologist that depicts an ill-fated film crew’s vain attempts to film cannibalistic tribes in the Amazon. It is not unclear why the documentarians would abandon their noble cause and turn criminal, killing and harming some of the villagers. What ensues is gory, TOO gory, as they are attacked and killed by the tribesmen in retribution. The movie received a lashing for containing actual footage of animals being killed and mutilated, as well as its over-the-top depiction of fictionalized violence.

Men Behind the Sun (1988)

Director: T. F. Mous (Tun Fei Mou)

Starring: Gang Wang, Hsu Gou, Tie Long Jin

Men Behind the Sun is a Chinese film that features a graphic depiction of the atrocities that were committed by the Japanese at Unit 731, a secret biological unit for weapons experimentation during the Second World War. Some of the depictions include vivisections on live and unanaesthetized patients as well as deliberate subjection to venereal diseases. While we understand why the director wanted to highlight some of these atrocities, the manner in which the film depicts these acts is over-the-top, and the imagery is too strong for viewers. In his defense, Mr. Mou insists he was trying to depict historical accuracy with his film. After being censored around the world, and Mou receiving death threats, the director probably now realizes that the mere act of representing facts as they are is not all there is to film production.

Saw III (2006)

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Angus Mcfadyen

If you’ve seen the SAW films, you’re probably not surprised to see at least one of them on this list of R rated movies that took it too far. The horror film is the third installment of the 7-part SAW franchise. It initially focused on the crimes of Jigsaw, the serial killer who made his victims choose between life and death by all means possible. Some of the options the killer presented to his victims included killing others as well as mutilating themselves. This film is now infamous due to its cozy depiction of mutilations and killings. The ruthless removal of limbs and vital body organs, coupled with wounds inflicted on a patient by a literal pit of hypodermic needles are some of the main undoings of the movie. As if that is not enough, there is a gory scene where a certain character is forced to perform a grotesque brain surgery on Jigsaw himself while wearing a collar made of shotgun shells. The collar is primed to blow if the serial killer’s heart rate flatlines. With all these depictions, Saw III comfortably finds its place on films that went overboard.

Antichrist (2009)

Director: Lars von Trier

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Storm Acheche

Antichrist is an experimental film that tells of a story of a couple that retreats to their cabin in the woods after the death of their child. The man begins experiencing strange visions while the woman manifests uncontrollably violent sexual behavior and sadomasochism. The woodland cabin to which the couple retreats is ominously referred to as ‘Eden.’

The director appears to have missed quite a few points as the film is unable to explain the growing animosity between the couple. The violent tendencies of the woman lead her to crush her man’s balls and force him to masturbate till he ejaculates blood. This low-budget film has been heralded as well thought-out and well-acted, but its violent depictions of inexplicable animosity between two people who should love one another are what makes pundits poke a few holes in the film.

The Nightingale (2018)

Director: Jennifer Kent

Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Maya Christie, Baykali Ganambarr

The Nightingale is a 2018 Australian historical psychological thriller directed by Jennifer Kent. The movie is set in 1825 in Van Diemen’s Land (now Tasmania). The story revolves around Clare, a young Irish convict played by Aisling Franciosi. She’s out for revenge against Lieutenant Hawkins, portrayed by Sam Claflin, who raped her and led the soldiers who killed her husband and daughter. Clare teams up with an Aboriginal tracker named Billy, played by Baykali Ganambarr, who’s also seeking vengeance for the genocide of his people.

The movie starts with Clare working as a servant for a Colonial force led by Hawkins. She’s nicknamed “Nightingale” and sings for the men. After a series of horrific events, including the rape of Clare and the murder of her family, she decides to take matters into her own hands. She enlists the help of Billy, initially treating him poorly but eventually forming a bond with him. Together, they navigate the harsh wilderness, facing both natural and human obstacles.

As they journey, Clare and Billy come across the soldiers responsible for their suffering. Clare brutally kills one of them, Jago, but it’s Billy who eventually kills Hawkins and his second-in-command, Ruse. The movie ends with Clare and Billy at a beach, both physically and emotionally scarred, but somewhat relieved that they’ve avenged their loved ones.

The film delves deep into the themes of colonialism, racial violence, and personal vengeance. It also generated controversy for its graphic portrayal of rape and murder.

The Nightingale has been the subject of controversy mainly due to its graphic and explicit content. The movie includes multiple scenes of rape, brutal murders, and other forms of violence. These scenes are not just implied but shown in a very raw and unfiltered manner, making it extremely hard to watch for some viewers. The film doesn’t shy away from showing the harsh realities of colonial Australia, including racial violence and the mistreatment of women.

While the movie has been praised for its performances, writing, and cinematography, the extremely graphic content has led many to question whether it went too far in its depiction of violence and suffering. Some argue that the explicit scenes could potentially be triggering for survivors of sexual assault or other forms of violence.

So, while The Nightingale is a critically acclaimed film, its R-rating is well-deserved, and the movie’s explicit content has sparked debates about the ethical boundaries of depicting such brutal events on screen.

Update Log:

10/19/23: After watching The Nightingale (2018) tonight, I immediately decided that it belonged on this list. WARNING: THIS MOVIE IS HARD TO WATCH.