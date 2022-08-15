Price: $76.99 (Free Shipping)

Buy it Here

What’s better than a batch of freshly baked cookies after a long voyage at sea? An awesome jar to keep them in, of course! And if you’re a One Piece fan, or if you’re shopping for one, this One Piece Treasure Chest Cookie jar was literally made for you.

For starters, no self-respecting pirate would dare store their sustenance in anything but a treasure chest, which is exactly why this cookie jar is shaped like…well, a treasure chest. With a fully removable lid for easy snacking and even easier cleaning, this bad boy was designed to store any kind of noms your little heart desires.

Featuring a raised One Piece logo, the signature skull-and-crossbones wearing Monkey D. Luffy’s hat, and a wood-like texture, this painted ceramic jar is food safe and sturdy enough to fill with plenty of your favorite snacks…Gum-Gum fruit not included. Just make sure to hand wash it after use (what, you really thought pirates used dishwashers?) and it’ll be good to go until your next voyage.

Oh, and by the way, just because it’s technically a cookie jar doesn’t mean you have to store food inside. This treasure chest would also make a great knick-knack container for your desk. Keep your favorite pens, your sticky notes, or even your favorite candy hidden from would-be thieves. (That said, it’s worth noting that the lock is actually just painted, so maybe stick to keeping inexpensive goods in it.)

If you’re looking for a unique gift for a One Piece fan, or if you’re shopping for yourself, this treasure chest cookie jar is sure to be a hit. Plus, it’s genuine One Piece merchandise, so you know the details will be just right.

Buy it Here