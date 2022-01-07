HomeCool Stuff

Best Overwatch Merchandise: Your Ultimate List (2022)

By Bobby Bernstein
overwatch merchandise

(Originally posted May 18, 2016, with many substantial updates following)

Blizzard’s Overwatch is picking up Game of the Year awards left and right — including from us here at Nerd Much?.

If you’re like us, and you’ve fallen for the game’s cool characters, it’s likely that you’ll soon start looking for cool new Overwatch merchandise to satisfy your nerdy needs. From action figures to t-shirts to toys, we have no doubt that there will soon be no shortage of great Overwatch stuff to buy. For now, here’s the best Overwatch merchandise to buy right now — but hide your wallet, because it simply isn’t safe.

Overwatch Cookbook

Sale
Overwatch: The Official Cookbook
Overwatch: The Official Cookbook
Buy it on Amazon
Buy it on Amazon

Having an Overwatch-themed party? Break out the recipes from this officially licensed cookbook to prepare appetizers and desserts that your guests will love. Don’t be surprised if an Overwatch Agent comes knocking on your door, looking to dive in on their favorite and familiar dishes.

Razer DeathAdder Chroma

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma RGB Lighting - 7...
Buy it on Amazon
Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse: 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor - Chroma RGB Lighting - 7...
    Buy it on Amazon

    Of course, you’ll probably want a mouse to go with your keyboard, and, luckily, Razer also has an Overwatch-themed DeathAdder Chroma gaming mouse available. It’s equipped with a 10K dpi optical sensor and is capable of mouse movement speeds of up to 200 inches per second.

    Razer Overwatch Goliathus Extended Speed Gaming Mouse Mat

    Razer Goliathus Overwatch Mouse Pad - Anti-Slip Professional-Grade Gaming Mouse Mat - Razer Speed...
Buy it on Amazon
    Razer Goliathus Overwatch Mouse Pad - Anti-Slip Professional-Grade Gaming Mouse Mat - Razer Speed...
      Buy it on Amazon

      When it comes to PC gaming, having a mega mouse pad is incredibly important for shooters especially (which Overwatch is, essentially). So give yourself room to work with the Razer Overwatch Goliathus Soft Gaming Mouse Mat, which comes with the game’s logos on it.

      Razer Overwatch Headset: ManO’War Tournament Edition

      Razer Overwatch ManO'War Tournament Edition: In-Line Audio Control - Unidirectional Retractable Mic...
Buy it on Amazon
      Razer Overwatch ManO'War Tournament Edition: In-Line Audio Control - Unidirectional Retractable Mic...
        Buy it on Amazon

        Overwatch Bowls

        overwatch bowls

         

        Buy it here

        Collector’s Edition

        Overwatch - Collector's Edition - PC
Buy it on Amazon
        Overwatch - Collector's Edition - PC
          $154.99
          Buy it on Amazon

          Of course, there is an Overwatch Collector’s Editionbecause Blizzard loves to satisfy those collecting souls. The Collector’s Edition comes with a Visual Sourcebook, Soundtrack, and a Soldier: 76 Statue, as well as all of the in-game bonuses and Origin Skins bundled in the Origins Edition of the game. The CE comes in a beautifully designed box as well, and it will make a great addition to any gamer’s shelves.

          Overwatch Keychain

          JINX Overwatch Logo Metal Key Chain, Metallic, One Size
Buy it on Amazon
          JINX Overwatch Logo Metal Key Chain, Metallic, One Size
            $12.95
            Buy it on Amazon

            If you’re not looking to spend an arm and a leg, but you want to show everyone that you’re a fan, then the Overwatch merchandise that you’re going to want to buy is this keychain, available at Amazon by J!NX. Standard fare, sure, but we’re all about finding ways to inject nerdiness into our everyday lives.

            Overwatch Hoodie

            JINX Overwatch Logo Men's Gamer Zip-Up Hoodie, Black, X-Large
Buy it on Amazon
            JINX Overwatch Logo Men's Gamer Zip-Up Hoodie, Black, X-Large
              Buy it on Amazon

              The Overwatch hooded jacket is now available, and there’s one for men and another for women. Both are black, with the Overwatch logo printed on the left side of the chest, with “Overwatch” going down the left sleeve. Full zip, and it has a sweatshirt feel to it.

              Overwatch Hat

              Sale
              JINX Overwatch Frenetic Snapback Baseball Hat, Grey, One Size
Buy it on Amazon
              JINX Overwatch Frenetic Snapback Baseball Hat, Grey, One Size
                −$1.00 $15.99
                Buy it on Amazon

                J!NX has a snapback hat for all you hat-wearers out there. It’s black (and there’s a grey version), and the game’s logo is stitched on the front of the hat.

                Reinhardt 6″ Funko

                Pop! Games: Overwatch - Reinhardt 6" Funko
Buy it on Amazon
                Pop! Games: Overwatch - Reinhardt 6" Funko
                  $29.99
                  Buy it on Amazon

                  Bigger. Better. There are already quite a few Overwatch Funkos available right now, and we all love Funko Pops here at Nerd Much?. These Overwatch figures will be released in June, so get your wallets ready.

                  Tracer Funko

                  POP! Funko Overwatch Tracer (Punk Skin) Exclusive 495
Buy it on Amazon
                  POP! Funko Overwatch Tracer (Punk Skin) Exclusive 495
                    $20.45
                    Buy it on Amazon

                    Reaper Funko

                    POP! Funko Games: Overwatch - Reaper (Hell Fire) Exclusive
Buy it on Amazon
                    POP! Funko Games: Overwatch - Reaper (Hell Fire) Exclusive
                      $21.24
                      Buy it on Amazon

                      Widowmaker Pop

                      Sale
                      Funko POP Games: Overwatch - Widowmaker #94 - Loot Crate Exclusive
Buy it on Amazon
                      Funko POP Games: Overwatch - Widowmaker #94 - Loot Crate Exclusive
                        −$0.82 $14.17
                        Buy it on Amazon

                        6-inch Winston Funko

                        Funko Pop! Games: Overwatch Action Figure - Winston, 6"
Buy it on Amazon
                        Funko Pop! Games: Overwatch Action Figure - Winston, 6"
                          $26.88
                          Buy it on Amazon

                          Soldier 76 (Gamestop Exclusive)

                          Sale
                          Funko Pop! Soldier Grillmaster 76 George Forman Summer Convention SDCC Exclusive
Buy it on Amazon
                          Funko Pop! Soldier Grillmaster 76 George Forman Summer Convention SDCC Exclusive
                            −$10.04 $29.95
                            Buy it on Amazon

                            Funko Pop Carbon Fiber D.Va

                            A limited edition D.Va with Meka Funko Pop, complete with her black carbon fiber mech.

                            Mercy Nendoroid

                            Sale
                            Good Smile Overwatch: Mercy (Classic Skin Version) Nendoroid Action Figure
Buy it on Amazon
                            Good Smile Overwatch: Mercy (Classic Skin Version) Nendoroid Action Figure
                              −$21.79 $35.20
                              Buy it on Amazon

                              There are plenty of awesome Overwatch statues on the market in 2018, and this cute as hell Mercy Nendoroid is a top option.

                              Mei Nendoroid

                              D.Va Nendoroid

                              Good Smile Overwatch: D.Va (Classic Skin Edition) Nendoroid Action Figure
Buy it on Amazon
                              Good Smile Overwatch: D.Va (Classic Skin Edition) Nendoroid Action Figure
                                $99.99
                                Buy it on Amazon

                                Tracer Nendoroid

                                Good Smile Overwatch Tracer (Classic Skin Version) Nendoroid Figure
Buy it on Amazon
                                Good Smile Overwatch Tracer (Classic Skin Version) Nendoroid Figure
                                  $42.99
                                  Buy it on Amazon

                                  Sombra Nendoroid

                                  Junkrat Nendoroid

                                  D.Va Academy Skin Nendoroid

                                  Good Smile - Nendoroid - Overwatch - D.Va: Academy Skin Edition
Buy it on Amazon
                                  Good Smile - Nendoroid - Overwatch - D.Va: Academy Skin Edition
                                    $60.53
                                    Buy it on Amazon

                                    Ashe Nendoroid

                                    Good Smile Overwatch: Ashe (Classic Skin Version) Nendoroid Action Figure
Buy it on Amazon
                                    Good Smile Overwatch: Ashe (Classic Skin Version) Nendoroid Action Figure
                                      $89.82
                                      Buy it on Amazon

                                      Overwatch T-Shirts

                                      There are already numerous Overwatch t-shirts available, but you really have to be careful when browsing online that you don’t stumble across low-quality, unlicensed Overwatch merchandise (there’s already tons of it out there). Here are the best of the officially licensed tees that we’ve found so far:

                                      Primal Rage T-Shirt

                                      JINX Overwatch Primal Rage (Winston) Men's Gamer Graphic T-Shirt, Black, Large
Buy it on Amazon
                                      JINX Overwatch Primal Rage (Winston) Men's Gamer Graphic T-Shirt, Black, Large
                                        Buy it on Amazon

                                        Hanzo Shirt

                                        JINX Overwatch Redemption Through Honor (Hanzo) Men's Gamer Graphic T-Shirt, White, Small
Buy it on Amazon
                                        JINX Overwatch Redemption Through Honor (Hanzo) Men's Gamer Graphic T-Shirt, White, Small
                                          $28.38
                                          Buy it on Amazon

                                          Zarya Tank

                                          JINX Overwatch Graviton Strength (Zarya) Gamer Tank Top Shirt, White/Royal Blue, X-Small
Buy it on Amazon
                                          JINX Overwatch Graviton Strength (Zarya) Gamer Tank Top Shirt, White/Royal Blue, X-Small
                                            Buy it on Amazon

                                            Nerf Soldier: 76 Blaster

                                            Sale
                                            NERF Overwatch Soldier: 76 Rival Blaster -- Fully Motorized, Lights, Recoil Action, 30 Overwatch...
Buy it on Amazon
                                            NERF Overwatch Soldier: 76 Rival Blaster -- Fully Motorized, Lights, Recoil Action, 30 Overwatch...
                                              −$40.00 $59.99
                                              Buy it on Amazon

                                              Immerse yourself in the world of Overwatch with this NERF replica of Soldier: 76’s iconic blaster. You may not have the training that Soldier: 76 underwent, but his trusty firearm will still give you an edge over your worst enemies.

                                              The NERF Overwatch Soldier: 76 Rival Blaster is designed after the in-game model, complete with the same color scheme and visual mechanics. Great for those intense NERF battles, the blaster fires at a high-velocity, which is sure to keep your foe from taking your position from you. The motorized blaster fires out 30 top-loaded rounds with rapid-fire speeds that top out at 90 feet per second. Become an unstoppable force by stocking up on rounds so you can refill the hopper-fed NERF blaster easily.

                                              To add to the realism and authenticity to NERF’s Overwatch rifle, the replica Soldier: 76 blaster is built with electronic lights. Feel like you’re in the shoes of the legendary Agent as your rifle lights up with every pull of the trigger, adding to the authenticity of the Overwatch replica NERF gun. You’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the arena, fending off waves of enemies with the rapid-fire rifle.

                                              Enjoy at home, firing at stationary or mobile targets, or add the Rival blaster as part of an elaborate costume. No matter how you use it, no one will dare get in your way when you’re wielding the motorized rifle of the infamous Soldier: 76.

                                              Can you fill the shoes of the skilled Agent and bring down the enemies that threaten the Overwatch team? Find out by wielding this NERF Overwatch Soldier: 76 Rival Blaster.

                                              Tracer Poster

                                              Overwatch Stickers

                                              There are a few shops on Etsy that already have some great Overwatch stickers available for you to stick all over your laptop, gaming PC, or wherever else you want to put stickers. Here are all the stickers available that we’ve found:

                                              Overwatch Laptop Decals

                                              Overwatch Custom Print Die Cut Bumper Vinyl Stickers Pack of All 28 Characters (Cute)
Buy it on Amazon
                                              Overwatch Custom Print Die Cut Bumper Vinyl Stickers Pack of All 28 Characters (Cute)
                                                Buy it on Amazon

                                                There are tons of great Overwatch laptop stickers available for just $7.79, and you can rep your favorite character(s) by sticking them onto your laptop or car bumper.

                                                Overwatch Cosplay Props

                                                If you’re looking to get into some sweet, sweet Overwatch cosplay, we’re starting to see a few high quality Overwatch prop replicas pop up on the marketplace. Your best bet, at least for now, is to check out Etsy, which has a few great sources of cool stuff.

                                                Genji’s Throwing Stars Replicas

                                                Overwatch Replicas

                                                Price: $90.00

                                                Buy it here

                                                Tracer’s Guns (2 pack)

                                                Overwatch Tracer guns
These are, by far, the best Tracer gun replicas we've seen so far, and although the price tag is a bit steep, you get both guns.
Buy it here

                                                Buy it here

                                                12″ Reaper Statue

                                                Blizzard Overwatch: Reaper Toy Figure Statues
Buy it on Amazon
                                                Blizzard Overwatch: Reaper Toy Figure Statues
                                                  $254.99
                                                  Buy it on Amazon

                                                  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aduomk7XILo

                                                   

                                                  Action Figures

                                                  We’re really hoping we see some awesome Overwatch figures hit the market soon, but as of right now, there’s nothing announced. Bummer. We’d be hard-pressed to believe that if Overwatch becomes as successful as we think it’s going to that Blizzard wouldn’t create figures based on the game’s characters. For now, there aren’t any action figures in the works, at least that we know about.

                                                  Ganymede Plush

                                                  There are so many cute Overwatch plushies on Amazon now that we don’t know what to do with ourselves, but the Ganymede plush is a must-have for OW fans.

                                                  Pachimari Plush

                                                  Overwatch Travel Posters

                                                  Price: $15.00/each

                                                  Buy it here

                                                  Sombra Inspired Varsity Hooded Jacket

                                                  sombra jacket

                                                  Price: $49.99

                                                  Buy it here

                                                  Overwatch Water Bottle: D.Va

                                                  Overwatch D.Va Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Water Bottle - 17 oz
Buy it on Amazon
                                                  Overwatch D.Va Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Water Bottle - 17 oz
                                                    Buy it on Amazon

                                                    Overwatch Water Bottle: Tracer

                                                    Overwatch Tracer Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Water Bottle - 17 oz
Buy it on Amazon
                                                    Overwatch Tracer Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Water Bottle - 17 oz
                                                      $11.99
                                                      Buy it on Amazon

                                                      Overwatch Fleece Blanket

                                                      JUST FUNKY Overwatch Super Comy Soft Fleece Blanket
Buy it on Amazon
                                                      JUST FUNKY Overwatch Super Comy Soft Fleece Blanket
                                                        Buy it on Amazon

                                                        See More Overwatch merch

                                                        **Editor's Note: We'll be adding more of the best Overwatch merchandise we find as new products are announced, so stay tuned to this post or follow us on Twitter for updates.

                                                        If you purchase anything from this post, Nerd Much? might get a small share of the sale, as we are a part of the Amazon Affiliate Program and various other affiliate programs. For more, read our Terms of Use.

                                                        Bobby Bernstein
                                                        Bobby is the co-owner of Nerd Much?. Bylines at Heavy, Den of Geek, HiConsumption, and More! Like his nerdtastic tweets by following him on Twitter.

