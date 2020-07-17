20 PS4 Games to Play After the Final Fantasy VII Remake

Now that we have all had time to play the Final Fantasy VII Remake at least once or twice, you may be wondering what to do until the next part is released. That may be years away, but luckily for you, there are a ton of great games on the PlayStation 4 that may be able to satisfy that itch for more action, more RPGs, and more quality storytelling.
Whether you want more of that type of gameplay, or are wanting to do something a little different, we have you covered with this list of great games to play on the PlayStation 4 after finishing Final Fantasy VII Remake.
1Final Fantasy VII
If you are on the fence about whether or not you’ll enjoy the original Final Fantasy VII after playing the remake, rest assured that the most popular game in the entire series holds up surprisingly well. The graphics are definitely not what modern gamers are used to, but the quality of storytelling, world-building, and characters makes it still stand out as one of the gold standards for RPGs. The Midgar portion of the original is only about 5-6 hours of gameplay, so it will become unfamiliar very quickly if your only experience is the remake, but it’s an excellent game that stands the test of time. If you have ever enjoyed a turn-based RPG in your life, you’ll definitely love Final Fantasy VII.
2Dragon Quest XI
For whatever reason, the Dragon Quest series has never quite caught on in the United States as it has in Japan. That’s a shame, as a lot of gamers are missing out on one of the most consistently enjoyable RPG series out there. If you like your RPGs turn-based and very Japanese and you’ve never tried a Dragon Quest game, you should absolutely start with Dragon Quest XI. It’s a huge game, with more than 100 hours of gameplay if you want to do everything there is to be done, so there’s some serious value for money in one of the best RPGs of this generation.
3God of War
God of War is in serious contention for being the best game for this generation of consoles. The action series has been a staple of PlayStation since the first game for PlayStation 2 in 2005, and 2018’s God of War is the series at its absolute best. Deserving of every accolade, if you only play one action game on PlayStation 4 besides Final Fantasy VII Remake, you should seriously consider making that one action game God of War.
4Assassin’s Creed Origins
For those of you who have only played older Assassin’s Creed games, you may be confused by the inclusion of Assassin’s Creed Origins on a list that is mostly focused on quality RPGs. Origins really reinvented the series, keep the roots of what made the series interesting, but adding some serious RPG elements to go along with what is arguably the best story in the series. Bayek of Siwa, your primary player character, is one of the best video game characters in recent memory, and the story is really sublime. If you like action with RPG elements and games with strong BIPOC representation, you’ll seriously love this amazing journey through Ptolemaic Egypt.
5Persona 5
The Persona series has a huge fanbase around the world for very good reasons. These games are huge and addictive, and Persona 5 may be the best one yet. The game mixes teen drama with supernatural vigilante justice in a really satisfying way that also includes a healthy dose of dating sim-like interaction and great dungeon crawling. Persona 5 received almost universal praise and numerous gaming awards for very good reason.
6Tales of Vesperia
If you really want something that plays similar to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, you’ll really enjoy Tales of Vesperia. It has a distinct anime style to the animation and story, and uses a similar action RPG to Final Fantasy VII Remake, with even more of an emphasis on blocking in between attacks to ensure that you and your squad don’t get wrecked. The fantasy anime world is not as dark as the world of games like Final Fantasy VII Remake, but if you like anime style you’ll enjoy the world nonetheless. Highly recommend if you enjoy anime AND action RPGs.
7The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Okay, so maybe you have to have been living under a proverbial rock to have not played one of the many, many versions of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim already, but just in case: you should play Skyrim. It doesn’t pack the same story punch as other games on this list, but in terms of enjoyable gameplay, world-building, and overall experience, few games come close. If you like fantasy settings and the freedom to wander off and do basically anything you want, chances are that you’ll quickly find yourself lost in the world of Skyrim. There’s no wrong way to play Skyrim, and that’s a huge part of its charm. The world is your oyster.
8Nier: Automata
Nier: Automata is a unique gaming experience that mixes up hack-n-slash with RPG elements in an open world. Although actually the sequel to Nier, Nier: Automata works well on its own and is an engaging game even without any previous knowledge of the series. Where it really gets unique is when Nier: Automata changes video game genres, as there are sections of the game that are more like a classic shoot ‘em up and even text-based adventure. Aside from the unique gameplay elements, Nier: Automata also features a great story that will have you thinking about it long after you stop playing.
9Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix
As good as the original Kingdom Hearts was, the second game in the series improves on it in every way. An action RPG that mixes the worlds of Disney with Final Fantasy, the game has been re-released in HD for current-gen consoles, including PlayStation 4. If you’re a Disney nerd in addition to an RPG fan, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix will absolutely be right up your alley.
10Fallout 4
Post-apocalyptic fiction isn’t as hot as it was a few years ago, but Fallout 4 is a vastly underrated game with great gameplay, humor, and characters. Fans of earlier games in the series were frustrated that some of the RPG elements were walked back, but it’s still an entertaining game with an excellent world to explore and a lot of charm. Once you get lost in post-nuclear Boston, chances are you’ll lose a lot of hours in one of the best open-world RPGs of this gaming generation.
11Final Fantasy XV
If you want more Final Fantasy but don’t really want to go all the way back to the turn-based entries of old, your best option is Final Fantasy XV. Final Fantasy XV was a very divisive game among Final Fantasy fans, as the open world and action RPG style were unfamiliar to the series, but it’s still a good game with a lot of the classic Final Fantasy charm. The only way you’ll know if you’re one of the people who loves or hates Final Fantasy XV is if you give it a go, so why not?
12Horizon Zero Dawn
Few games match the beauty and just wonderful vibe of Horizon Zero Dawn. Its post-apocalyptic but not ugly, featuring one of the most memorable video game protagonists in a long time with Aloy. If you like a game where a careful dodge can mean the difference between life and death, Horizon Zero Dawn will tick all your boxes when it comes to gameplay. The writing is just as wonderful, as it tells a truly unique story that makes Horizon Zero Dawn stand out as one of the best titles on the PlayStation 4.
13Marvel’s Spider-Man
Story-wise, Marvel’s Spider-Man is a different beast entirely from what makes a game like Final Fantasy VII Remake so great, but the gameplay will feel familiar. It has a very similar action RPG approach that requires careful timing, dodging, and use of abilities to keep yourself on top in major fights. It also just happens to be a great game, with a solid story. Even if you’re not a huge Spider-Man fan, chances are you’ll like Marvel’s Spider-Man anyway, because it’s just a great video game. If you missed the marketing genius behind Marvel’s Spider-Man when it launched, just know that we highly recommend that you jump into the Spider-verse on PS4.
14The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
If story and world-building are your favorite parts of a good RPG, chances are you’ll love The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Geralt of Rivia is an iconic video game antihero and the world of The Witcher is second to none in fantasy video games. The gameplay can take some getting used to, as Geralt handles more like a tank than a man sometimes, but once you have the hang of it and can just immerse yourself in this amazingly crafted fantasy world, you’ll know why it’s widely regarded as one of the best games of this generation.
15Bloodborne
If you’re looking for a game that is punishingly difficult but overflowing with amazing gothic style, Bloodborne is the way to go. Similar to the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne is not even remotely easy, but it’s such a cool game to look at with such a great vibe that it’s still easy to recommend. But remember, it’s hard. If you’re the type to rage quit or throw your controllers, maybe one of the other games on this list would be a better call, but if you love a good challenge to go with killer style, Bloodborne is worth your money.
16Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
One of the truly underrated Final Fantasy titles, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great action RPG with a really stunning world. You also get a lot more control over the party members you aren’t controlling than you do in Final Fantasy VII Remake, which makes your overall team composition a lot more useful rather than having to switch between characters mid-combat to maintain effectiveness. Using a gambit system that lets you set priorities carefully for each individual party member, you figure out what strategy works best for each fight and rest assured that your teammates will actually do what they’re supposed to. On top of that, it’s just a great game, with a sort of steampunk vibe and medieval drama to go along with it.
17Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
If you want an action RPG with very little learning curve and a lot of action, look no further than Diablo III and its expansion, Reaper of Souls. The world and story of Diablo are very dark, but if that doesn’t bother you, you’re sure to get hours of entertainment out of this game. It’s more of a traditional hack-n-slash than the ol’ dodge & poke of most modern action RPGs, but the gameplay is addictive and incredibly satisfying. If you don’t mind things getting a little grindy, you could be playing Diablo III for months without getting bored. As far as bang for your buck goes, there are few games better.
18Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
For a positively huge game that seems to never run out of new stuff to do, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is your best bet. You can easily spend 80 to 100 hours trying to do everything there is to do in this vast world of Ancient Greece at the beginning of the Peloponnesian War. If you have a soft spot for history and action RPG, you’ll love Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Stealth elements aren’t as prevalent as they were in previous titles, but there is fun by the boatload. Literally, there are boats. Loads of them.
19Dragon Age: Inquisition
Role-playing games where you as the player really have a hand in shaping the story are rare, but when they’re done right are some of the most satisfying gaming experiences out there. Dragon Age: Inquisition is one of the most beloved RPGs of the generation and new people are discovering and enjoying it every day. Make your own character and then take over the story in one of the most satisfying RPG experiences in a long time. It’s an essential game for RPG enthusiasts and fans of fantasy.
20BONUS: Fire Emblem Three Houses (Switch)
Tactical RPGs are a completely different beast from the action RPG style of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but if you want something a little different that still has a great story and really interesting characters, Fire Emblem Three Houses is a great choice. Set in the fictional continent of Fódlan, you are the professor at a school that features students from the three dominant regions of the continent. Things get messy pretty quickly, but there’s great drama to go along with really addicting turn-based combat. If you want a change of pace that is still incredible drama, play Fire Emblem Three Houses.