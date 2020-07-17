20 PS4 Games to Play After the Final Fantasy VII Remake

Now that we have all had time to play the Final Fantasy VII Remake at least once or twice, you may be wondering what to do until the next part is released. That may be years away, but luckily for you, there are a ton of great games on the PlayStation 4 that may be able to satisfy that itch for more action, more RPGs, and more quality storytelling.

Whether you want more of that type of gameplay, or are wanting to do something a little different, we have you covered with this list of great games to play on the PlayStation 4 after finishing Final Fantasy VII Remake.