Rick and Morty Stance Crew Socks Set

Sometimes clothing is more art than science, so why not rep your favorite grandfather-grandson interdimensional-traveling duo with a Rick and Morty Crew Socks Set from Stance?

Whether you’re being chased by Mad Max-esque foes on a post-apocalyptic Earth, relaxing for forever at the Immortality Field Resort, or chatting it up with sentient snake scientists, you’ll be doing it in style in these bold pieces of clothing. Each pair of socks is made up of glip gloppy greens, Bird Word blues, and butter robot blacks that are sure to make you wanna get schwifty every time you wear them.

The first pair features the famous Rick and Morty logo high up on the socks, perfect for smuggling your favorite fandom into work with you underneath your long professional pants.

However, if you want to say, “Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!” and display your favorite show for all to see, slip on the second pair of socks. Boasting multiple illustrations of Rick’s face, you’re sure to get everyone’s attention when you add this set to your wardrobe. To make it even better, toilets from the beloved episode The Old Man and the Seat float around on these socks, too. Wearing these will make you feel ready to blast off in your Star Cruiser and journey to Blips and Chitz.

This Rick and Morty Crew Socks Set is brought to you by Stance, whose mission seeks to provide individuals with clothing as unique as they are. If you want clothing made for all the ways that make you different, order your Rick and Morty Crew Socks set today and take your style to another dimension.

