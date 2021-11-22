50 Best Spider-Man Gifts: The Ultimate List (2021)

Looking for an epic list of the best Spider-Man gifts available right now? We’ve got you covered.

Spider-Man’s popularity only continues to skyrocket as the years go by, and as it stands right now, he’s the third most popular superhero of all-time. He frequently ranks in the top five when anyone discusses the best superheroes of all-time, even taking the #3 spot on IGN’s iconic mega list of the 100 best comic book heroes.

His popularity is undeniable, and that’s why marketers have created so much Spider-Man merchandise — because they know it will swing right off shelves. Below, you’ll find our ultimate list of the 50 best Spider-Man gifts you can buy right now:

Official Marvel Spider-Man Eyes Door Mat

Something about the Spider-Man costume, that really sells the importance of it, is that you can isolate nearly any part of the design and the character is still recognizable. Take Spider-Man’s eyes, for example. You can see them in your mind’s eye right now, can’t you? They are distinctive and pointed, and often placed against a backdrop of that web-pattern.

Even Spider-Man’s eyes are recognizable to a casual person. So, when you wish to welcome someone to your home, why not build trust by having them see your front door is under the watchful gaze of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man himself? This Official Marvel Spider-Man Eyes Door Mat is perfect for any fan’s home and definitely establishes your house as one of the cooler places on the block. The Spider-Man doormat measures at about 60 x 40 cm.

The Official Marvel Spider-Man Eyes Door Mat retails for under $40, but the look of admiration from your neighbors is priceless.

Vandor Marvel Spider-Man Ceramic Cookie Jar

Being an adult means two things, generally. First, there is the crushing burden of great responsibility that is thrown upon you, which is something that Spider-Man knows a lot about. But the other thing about being an adult is that you can have cookies whenever you want. Nothing can stop you from going and grabbing a cookie. Right now, even. Please, go grab one and come back.

You good? Okay, so this is great, but this can also be a problem, so why not curb that habit a bit by reminding yourself of responsible choices with this Vandor Marvel Spider-Man Ceramic Cookie Jar? This ceramic cookie jar features the iconic red and black Spider-Man colors and the ever-watchful gaze of his pointed eyes. These cookie jars are even hand-numbered and include an official certificate of authenticity.

So, if you want to keep your cookie habit in check, the Vandor Marvel Spider-Man Ceramic Cookie Jar retails for under $100.

Cross Spider-Man Ballpoint Pen

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle

While it goes without saying that one of the biggest games of 2018 was the amazing Marvel’s Spider-Man on the Sony PlayStation 4, not everyone has played it or owns a PlayStation 4. You can solve both problems, however, with this fantastic and affordable bundle. The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle serves as a great entry into the PlayStation brand with one of the best games on the console featuring everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

The bundle features the 1TB PS4 in a jet-black finish with a matching controller and a disc copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Most unique for Spider-Man fans, however, is that this is a brand-new take on the familiar hero, presenting an older and more-experienced Peter Parker with a brand new suit, new allies, and a fresh take on classic Spider-Man themes. Don’t worry, though, everything you love about classic Spider-Man is still there as well.

Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales PopSocket

While your average person lacks the sticky-fingers of the various Spider-Men, Women, and Hams, you don’t have to lose your grip on your expensive smartphone. The Marvel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales – PopSockets Grip and Stand allows you to hold your phone in comfort and style, even when you’re lying back in bed.

The secure grip is perfect for everything from messaging, to photos, to making calls, while the expandable stand allows you to prop up your phone to watch movies, FaceTime, or play a favorite game. The grip features and advanced adhesive that makes the grip easy to remove and position on most cases and devices.

The grip comes with a special adhesive disc as well. The grip features Miles Morales’ spray-painted logo in red, offset against the black plastic of the grip.

The Marvel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales – PopSockets Grip and Stand retails for under $20.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider Electronic Helmet with Glowing Eyes

FunKo Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Pop! Gold Chrome Iron Spider Bobble-Head

We have another Funko Pop! on the list, but this is definitely a stand-out. This Pop! Features the wallcrawler in a gold chrome finish and celebrates ten years of Marvel Studios films. The Pop! depicts Homecoming Spider-Man, complete with web shooter ready to go in his Tony Stark-developed suit. The Pop! Is plastic, despite the metallic finish, and stands in at 4” tall, the standard size of most Funko Pops!.

This is a great gift for Spider-Man fans and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as well, as this is just one of several of the gold chrome pops released to celebrate the first decade of Marvel Studios films.

If you want to celebrate ten years of Marvel Studios films in style, then the Funko Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Pop! Gold Chrome Iron Spider Bobble-Head is the way to go. The Pop! retails at $14.50 and fits nicely in just about any Spider-Man collector’s shelf.

Official Spider-Man Homecoming Movie Edition Spider-Drone

One of the biggest surprises of the Marvel Studios-led Spider-Man: Homecoming was how teched-out Peter’s suit is, courtesy of his mentor Tony Stark. Besides Karen, the suit’s AI and “instant-kill-mode,” there was the revelation that Peter’s suit also came equipped with a drone! Now you can feel just a little bit like Spider-Man with the Official Spider-Man: Homecoming Movie Edition Spider-Drone, Powered by Sky Viper.

This drone is based on the design of the film and is as adorable as hell. Powered by Viper Flight 5, this drone features several features such as auto-hover and auto-landing to aid in operations. The controller itself is even Spider-Man-themed, including voice feedback that offers flight assistance with phrases directly from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Complete with front and rear LED lights, this drone may help you become a crime-fighter as well.

The Official Spider-Man: Homecoming Movie Edition Spider-Drone, Powered by Sky Viper retails for $49.95 and makes a great introduction to the world of drones if you or your friends have not yet jumped into it.

Spider-Man Deluxe Quarter Scale Figure by Hot Toys

Price: $627

Buy it from Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles is featuring this INCREDIBLE Amazing Spider-Man quarter-scale by Hot Toys. This is a screen-accurate 1:4 scale Spider-Man collectible figure that’s based on the suit he got from Tony Stark. The base has LED lights in it and it has two lighting modes.

Invicta Spider-Man Watch

There are a ton of great superhero watches available right now, and one of our favorites is this Invicta Spider-Man watch, with a design inspired by the popular hero. It sports a red and silver Spider-Man logo with a classic blue and red colorway for the rest of the watch. It’s a fantastic design that any Spidey fan would love to own.

Marvel Spider-Man 2-Slice Toaster

Start your morning off with a good breakfast like a superhero with the Marvel Spider-Man 2-Slice Toaster. This toaster is bright blue with a red lever and dial, and a Spider-Man decal on the side.

The toaster also imprints the toast with the iconic Spider-Man logo as well. The toaster features wide slots and self-centering bread guides, as well as a high-rise toast lift. The browning control is also adjustable, allowing you to get your morning toast just right.

For easy cleaning, the toaster comes with a hinged crumb tray as well. The Spider-Man decal features some artwork reminiscent of the mid-to-late 2000s era of the character in mid-swing, blasting out webs. He is set against a blue, webbed background. If you’re in need of a toaster as a Spider-Man fan, then this is a great match for you.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming Headphones

At first look, these Spider-Man: Homecoming Headphones may seem like kid’s stuff, but based on the happy reviews and dimensions, they are perfect for just about anyone who is a Spider-Man fan. These headphones are the over the ear variety and feature a built-in microphone, making them perfect for multitasking.

You can be listening to Foo Fighters one minute and then taking a call from Tony Stark the next, thanks to the built-in mic button. The headband is completely adjustable and padded, and the cushions on the earpieces are particularly thick and comfortable.

The headphones have the specific shade of red from Spider-Man: Homecoming and are emblazoned with his web-pattern and the more geometric spider-symbol normally seen on the chest of Peter Parker’s suit. All other components feature red and black coloring with the exception of yellow on the earpieces themselves.

The Marvel Spiderman: Homecoming Over the Ear Headphones retail for $24.95.

Marvel Big & Wide Heavy Duty Spider-Man Gaming Chair

Along the same lines as the chair above, Marvel also has an officially licensed Spider-Man gaming chair that’s specifically built for bigger gamers.

Stance Amazing Spider-Man Socks

Stance is, by far, our favorite sockmakers, and they’ve got some great Spider-Man socks available right now. You’ll find an awesome pair of The Amazing Spider-Man-themed socks in all red with black webbing and the classic Amazing Spider-Man logo. And, when you’re wearing them, you’ll feel like Spider-Man, himself.

Miles Morales Q-Fig Elite Diorama

Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales Sentinel Action Figure

Spiderman Premium Hoodie

Price: $51.99

Buy it at Merchoid

White Spider Hoodie

Price: $59.99 (via Merchoid)

Buy it at Merchoid

Spider-Man Trilogy Collection

The Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films, as a whole, are some of the most iconic films in superhero cinema, and this Spider-Man Trilogy Collection on Blu-Ray and digital is a great way to revisit all the classic moments. You’ll find all three of the classic Sam Raimi-directed films that feature iconic villains such as Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and Venom.

This four-disc set features about 660 minutes of run time, so you’ll have plenty to watch, including special features such as behind the scenes glimpses and documentaries about Spider-Man. Best of all, Stan Lee is featured on disc 4 with a special retrospective about Spider-Man in general. The packaging features a publicity render of Maguire’s raised-web suit in the web-swinging pose, and golden, iconic designs behind him of the villains of the film series.

The Spider-Man Trilogy Collection on Blu-Ray and digital makes for a great gift for some of the newer Spider-Man fans who have experienced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which had several nods to these classic films. The set retails for $29.99.

Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man Tent and Sleeping Bag Camping KIt

For the younger crowd, check out this awesome Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man tent and sleeping bag set that’s PERFECT for backyard summer campouts. It comes with a tent, sleeping bag, backpack, and flashlight – all Spidey-themed, of course!

The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 Collection

Though not quite as critically acclaimed as the Maguire and Raimi trilogy, the duology of The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield, is still a fun pair of Spider-Man films with solid performances and interesting changes to the formula. The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 Collection on Blu Ray + digital features a three-disc set with most of the special features of previous releases and a total run time of about 278 minutes of wall-crawling goodness.

The packaging features Garfield’s “basketball”-textured suit in mid-webswing and features the villains of the trilogy as silver icons on a black background. This series features The Lizard, Electro, and Green Goblin. The films feature plenty of nods to Spider-Man stories and the foundations of what could have been a very different take on the life of Peter Parker.

The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 Collection on Blu Ray + digital is a great pair of films for any Spider-Man fan, featuring spectacular acrobatic action. The set retails for $24.99.

Skinit Marvel Spider-Man iPhone 7 Plus Pro Case

There have been many, many, many variations on Spider-Man’s costume over the years. Many of them have gone on to be quite classic and have been featured in all sorts of media and merch. Sometimes, though, you need to just run with the classic, and this Skinit Marvel Spider-Man iPhone 7 Plus Pro Case is a great example of just how timeless the classic Spider-Man costume can really be.

The case is fairly simple, too. Blue, red, and black (with the exception of a small, 90s Marvel logo), the case features some of the iconic webbing, but more importantly, the chunky back logo from the classic spider-suit is on full display. Honestly, the case feels a little bit like something Spider-Man would actually use on his own phone and probably call it “The Spectacular Spider-Phone.” It is very on-brand for him.

The Skinit Marvel Spider-Man iPhone 7 Plus Pro Case is just one of many, many different Spider-Man phone skins out there and retails for under $40.

Ata-Boy Marvel Comics Spider-Man Logo 3″ Full Color Iron-On Patch

You can quickly add a dose of geek style or make your own homemade Spider-Man costume with the Ata-Boy Marvel Comics Spider-Man Logo 3″ Full-Color Iron-On Patch. Patches are one of those really fun ways to show your love for different things my modding your clothes, bags, and more.

Show your love for Spider-Man with this officially licensed product that features the classic chest logo of Spider-Man and some of the signature webbing on a round, 3” in diameter patch. Best of all, this is a pretty thick patch as well, and not at all flimsy. The patch is iron on, so it is definitely easy to attach (if you own an iron), but as someone with a S.H.I.E.L.D. patch on their messenger bag, I highly advise busting out those home economics skills and doing a little extra securing with a needle and thread.

The Ata-Boy Marvel Comics Spider-Man Logo 3″ Full-Color Iron-On Patch retails for $7.25. An iron will probably set you back about $40 if you don’t have one.

Official Spider-Man Venom Molded Mug

You think you’ve had a rough morning before? Imagine waking up bonded to a psychotic symbiote. Venom is perhaps the most-1990s addition to the Spider-Man canon, but there is just something super cool about the villain-turned-anti-hero, even leading to his own movie just a little while ago. So, that begs the question of when you can drink your morning coffee out of Venom’s head.

Well, you can now with the Official Spider-Man Venom Molded Mug. This officially licensed coffee mug features Venom’s wicked, toothy grin and his extra-long tongue which cleverly also serves as the handle to the mug itself. The molding is impressive, giving Venom’s appearance a little bit of the fluid appearance expected from “the Lethal Protector” and the colors pop, particularly the red tongue and his white eyes.

If you’ve been dying for a little bit of that 1990s edge when you take your coffee Venom-black at the office, then the Official Spider-Man Venom Molded Mug is for you.

FunKo Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Green Goblin Bobble-Head

While the collector’s world has drawn lines between those who love those Funko Pops! and those who do not, you can’t really go wrong with them as a way to get merch for your fandom of choice. This applies to Spider-Man fans, of course. The Funko Marvel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Pop! Green Goblin vinyl bobble-head features the massive, creepy Green Goblin from the movie, loosely based on the Ultimate Marvel Comics version of the iconic Spider-Man nemesis.

The Pop! Is in your average Pop! Measurements at about 4 ½” tall and constructed from vinyl components. The Goblin looks fearsome with his long tongue and dragon-like form. Of course, you can’t forget the long cap, so iconic to the villain’s look. You can’t have a good collection of Spider-Man stuff without his enemies, right?

The Funko Marvel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Pop! Green Goblin vinyl bobble-head retails for $12.50, making it an adorable and cost-effective gift for your local Spider-Man fan.

Spider-Man Cookie Jar Bust

Kotobukiya Spider-Man: Homecoming ArtFX Statue

Spider-Man is a character who is known to be rendered in dramatic moments and part of the joy of the comics and movies is to see Peter Parker accomplish incredible, dynamic poses. With that in mind, Spider-Man statues should naturally convey a lot of motion and energy, and the Kotobukiya Marvel Spider-Man: Homecoming ARTFX Statue definitely manages this. Sculpted by Dave Cortez, the statue depicts a fully-costumed Peter Parker on wrecked industrial debris, balancing and prepare to fire a web line to his next destination.

The details of the Homecoming costume are all there, even down to the stitched-on panels that make up the high-tech appearance. You can even see textured webbing on the statue as well as wrinkles in the fabric of the bodysuit. The statue is made of PVC and stands at about 12 ½” tall.

The Kotobukiya Marvel Spider-Man: Homecoming ARTFX Statue retails at $159.99, making this one of the more premium choices in gifts for Spider-Man fans.

Spider-Man Glass Bottle w/ Rubber Slip

Diamond Select Toys Marvel Gallery Spider-Man PVC Figure

If some statues are a little too steep there are other great Spider-Man collectible statues available that won’t break your bank account. Take, for example, the Diamond Select Toys Marvel Gallery Spider-Man PVC Figure. Sculpted by Mat Brouillard, the figure has a particularly lithe and lanky Spider-Man perched on a single foot on a pointed stand, meant to evoke the detailing of a New York high-rise building.

Peter’s costume here is very much in line with his 90s appearance with bright colors. What the statue lacks in implied motion it makes up for in elegance with the strength and poise of the wallcrawler on display with an effortless perch. The statue is about 9” tall and in scale to other parts of the specific Marvel Gallery line and the Femme Fatales line of PVC figures.

The Diamond Select Toys Marvel Gallery Spider-Man PVC Figure retails for $45.00 and serves as a nice tribute to the whole 90s era of Spider-Man’s run.

Spider-Man Tie

This isn’t a cheaply made Spider-Man tie that you’d find at a big box retailer. This is a high-quality, officially-licensed Spider-Man tie that they’ll be proud to wear.

Diamond Select Toys Marvel Spider-Man Homecoming: Spider-Man Bust

Another attractive statue showing Spider-Man in action is the Diamond Select Toys Marvel Spider-Man: Homecoming: Spider-Man (Web Glider Version) Resin Figure Bust. Sculpted by Gentle Giant, this highly detailed bust shows off Spidey in mid-webbing, web-blasters akimbo and his web-glider deployed. The web gliders were very much an “oh snap” moment in Homecoming and this statue celebrates what a fun and practical enhancement they are to the costume, even if Spider-Woman may have done it first in the comic books.

The figure features the raised webbing, the simulated texturing of the fabric, and even the black rimming and external web-shooters. The bust, starting at Spider-Man’s waist, is perched on a grey pedestal, inspired by New York architecture. The figure is about 6” tall and comes with a hand-numbered box and a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Diamond Select Toys Marvel Spider-Man: Homecoming: Spider-Man (Web Glider Version) Resin Figure Bust retails for $43.80.

Spider-Man Slippers

Spider-Man Hanging Bobble-Head

Who says you can’t have a sweet ride and express your fandom? Super-villains, that’s who. For those of us who are a little less twisted, there is the KLTOYS Spider-Man Toys Figure, Magnet Base, Car Hanging, Bobblehead that you can use practically anywhere to show your love of Spider-Man. The figure is modeled as a chibi-version of the Spider-Man: Homecoming variation of the character.

The webbing he dangles from features a strong magnet, but the bobblehead also features two pieces of adhesive that can attach Spider-Man’s webbing to surfaces such as glass and wood. The possibilities of placement are endless with this, but the real spot for Spider-Man is somewhere in your car, right? The figure also has a fabric-covered head rather than one sculpted from plastic, making sure the head is extra bobbly. There is even a squatting variation that does not include a web, if you would prefer to have Spider-Man perch on your dashboard.

The KLTOYS Spider-Man Hanging Bobble-Head is available now.

Spider-Man Cufflinks

Spider-Man Built Up Backpack

Cable Guy Spider-Man Controller Holder

Price: $20.99 (via Zavvi)

Buy it With Zavvi

Miles Morales Controller Holder

Spiderman: Logo Messenger Bag

A good bag is a priority when you are on the go, and the Spider-Man: Logo Messenger Bag from Merchoid is a great choice. The bag comes in the standard red, blue, and black associated with everyone’s favorite wallcrawler and measures in at 49cm x 40cm x 5cm. This back is practical for all sorts of activities and is durable and well-constructed.

The front cover features the Spider-Man logo on a webbed background while also holding a diagonally-zipped pocket. Under the cover of the bag are three additional zipped pockets and pen/pencil holders as well. The two outside pockets feature more storage space as well, but the real appeal is the large storage space inside the bag for holding items such as your tablets, books, or web fluid refills. Best of all is that all of this storage space is comfortably portable with the adjustable storage strap.

Tamashii Nations Meisho Manga Realization Onmitsu Black Spider-Man

Spider-Man adapted to classical samurai armor? Yes, please. The Tamashii Nations Meisho Manga Realization Onmitsu Black Spider-Man – Marvel Action Figure is part of the Meisho Manga Realization series. Reimagined by Takayuki Takeya, the figure measures in at about 7 ½” tall and made from plastic. This armored Spider-Man features black and bronze armor that evokes a more “venomous” appearance to the classic character.

You have all the important Spider-Man elements presents, such as the webbing, represented by the armor plating, and the pointed eyes that are looking particularly sinister given the context. Of course, the breastplate also displays a giant spider-emblem as well. The figure is fully posable and comes with a katana, Kanagawa webhook, and four interchangeable hands to get just the perfect pose for display.

The Tamashii Nations Meisho Manga Realization Onmitsu Black Spider-Man – Marvel Action Figure retails with ThinkGeek for $89.99. Lovers of Spider-Man or Japanese feudal history will really get a big kick out of this.

Spider-Man Bluetooth Speaker w/ Animated Eyes

Price: $46.49

Buy it at Fun.com

Classic Marvel Comics Corner-Box Art

It’s important to have some wall art hanging in your home as a sign of ownership, but nobody said that a canvas print of Spider-Man isn’t acceptable for that either. The Classic Marvel Comics Corner-Box Art makes for a fantastic art display with vibrant colors and a retro appeal. The print is printed with archival UltraChrome® giclée inks on canvas.

The canvas, in turn, is stretched over 100% North American pinewood, meaning these prints are designed to last. The Spider-Man print is based on the corner-boxes from the covers of classic Marvel comics featuring the character art, the logo, a price, and issue number and month of release. It really does lend a touch of old school awesome to any wall.

The Classic Marvel Comics Corner-Box Art prints retail at 59.99 each. If you are in the mood for other classic Marvel characters to display as well, you can also pick up Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and the Fantastic Four.

Spider-Gwen 20oz Heat Changing Ceramic Mug

Even for the most casual fans, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a revelation when it came to seeing the infinite potential for variations on the superhero. One of the standouts, of course, was Spider-Gwen, who has swept the comic’s fandom by storm for a while now. This mug is made of sturdy ceramic and can hold up to 20 oz of coffee and is made so that as the temperature in the mug rises the outside changes. The mug is mostly black with a purple handle and interior and when cold displays a crouching Spider-Gwen and logo.

When hot, the art changes and the logo is replaced with street-clothes Gwen and the crouching art features the Lizard lurking right behind her. Keep in mind that this is a special mug (obviously because of Spider-Gwen, yes) so you can’t microwave it and it should be hand-washed only. That is… when you’re not pounding down the coffee from it constantly.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Hoodie

Merchoid has quite a few awesome Spider-Man hoodies available, but their newest is a Miles Morales hoodie with the black and red colorway. It’s super sharp-looking!

Price: $60.99

Spider-Man Sculpted Coffee Mug

Instead of going with the Venom mug above, go with this super high-quality Spider-Man Sculpted Coffee Mug from the Disney store.

Spider-Man Fleece Blanket

Spider-Man 32oz Bottle

If they’re into fitness, chances are they’ll appreciate a good water bottle to take along to the gym with them. It’s one of those little gifts that they can get a lot of use out of. Luckily, there’s a Spider-Man Nalgene 32oz bottle available.

Spider-Man Engraved Decanter Set

The Amazing Spider-Man: The Ultimate Newspaper Comics Collection Vol. 4

You can’t go wrong with classic newspaper comic panels, especially when you’re talking about The Amazing Spider-Man from the ’80s. In this run, Spidey faces-off against Sub-Mariner. Super campy, super great.

SIDIZ T50 AIR Chair (Spider-Man Edition)

We’ve found the PERFECT home office chair for Spider-Man fans: the SIDIZ T50 AIR Spider-Man Edition. It’s a tastefully-designed chair that gives a subtle nod to Marvel’s most popular superhero.