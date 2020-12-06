Star Wars Christmas Decorations: The Ultimate Holiday Guide 2020

Jump to:
Halloween has come and gone, and now it’s time to think about decorating for the upcoming holiday season. For those who don’t already know, we here at Nerd Much? celebrate nerdy Christmas things every year, whether it be nerdy ornaments, ugly holiday sweaters, or just geeky-themed holiday decor.
And although we’ve already shared many cool holiday things this year revolving around geek culture, there’s one franchise that deserves its own mega-post — a collection of all of the things we can find for this franchise. Of course, we’re talking about Star Wars Christmas decorations.
Now, there are many different types of Christmas decor, including tree toppers, lawn ornaments, nutcrackers, lights, stockings, and more. So, the good news is that you have plenty of options if you want to geek-up your house for the holiday season ahead. The bad news, though, is that Star Wars Christmas decorations mostly don’t come cheap, so be prepared to put a hurtin’ on your egg nog latte fund.
There are many great go-to sites for your nerdy holiday needs. Amazon, ThinkGeek, and Merchoid are a few of our favorites, as well as Target. You’ll find some stuff on WayFair.com and at Pottery Barn as well, but be careful of the pricing. Etsy also has a lot of great, more unique items, although you really have to pay attention to the reviews for quality check purposes.
I also want to note that we excluded Christmas tree ornaments from this post because there are so many that it’s a category that deserves its own post (which we’ll have live on the site in the coming days).
So for now, check out our ultimate guide to Star Wars Christmas decorations below, and check back soon as we’ll have more items to include.
Star Wars Christmas Home Decor
Star Wars Chewbacca Tablepiece
It feels like Chewbacca on the last verse of that 12 Days of Christmas parody song.
Darth Vader Tree Topper
Top your tree with Anakin Skywalker, himself, complete with an illuminated red lightsaber.
Star Wars Christmas Throw
For those long winter nights when you’re sitting by the fire crafting a plan to take over the galaxy.
Hallmark Keepsake Star Wars Death Star Tree Topper (2019)
Light your tree with a glowing Death Star that changes colors — equal parts beautiful and evil.
Star Wars Galaxy Wreath
Lighted Yoda Tree Topper
Yoda will keep your tree safe from the Dark Side who might want to take a peek at the presents early.
Yoda Table Piece/Tree Topper (Kurt Addler) 10-inch Figure
We like this Yoda Table Piece/Tree Topper better as a countertop or table decoration. It stands 10-inches — not too tall but not too small, either.
Star Wars Christmas Oven Mitt
Planning to do a ton of holiday baking? Maybe make some Star Wars Christmas cookies? Check out these Star Wars Christmas Oven Mitts on Etsy.
Price: $14
Star Wars Christmas Tree Skirt
More subtle than most of the other decorations on this list is this Christmas tree skirt that has the Star Wars logo and ships on it, including the Millennium Falcon and a Tie Fighter.
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar
Let the countdown to Christmas begin with 2019’s LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar.
Darth Vader Stocking Holder
Darth Vader will hold your stocking for you.
Star Wars Christmas Ornaments
Stormtrooper Peekbuster Keepsake Ornament
BB-8 Hallmark Ornament
TIE Fighter Ornament
Yoda Hallmark Ornament
Boba Fett Disney Ornament
Darth Vader Plain Ornament
Set of 20 Original Trilogy Ornaments
Set of 4 Star Wars Chibi Ornaments
Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament
A New Hope Princess Leia Ornament
Christmas Darth Vader Ornament
Set of 24 Star Wars Baubles
We also have these included in our list of the best overall nerdy Christmas ornaments.
Price: $74.99 USD (Reg. $127.96 USD)
Death Star Keepsake Ornament
Duel to the Death Ornament
Chibi Yoda Ornament
Millennium Falcon Ornament
Chewbacca Shatterproof Ornament
The Last Jedi BB-9E Ornament
Star Wars Christmas Lights
One of the best ways to nerdify your holiday season is with string lights, and there are many great Star Wars Christmas lights available. Not only are they great for your tree, but they’re also great for outdoor bushes, rails, and indoor lighting accents. What’s more, they’re also relatively cheap, so you can decorate without breaking the bank.
BB-8 String Lights
These BB-8 holiday lights are great for both the Christmas tree and year-round in the office.
Santa Yoda Light Set
Eh, you won’t be hanging these in June, but these Santa Yoda string lights are perfect for your Christmas tree this year.
Storm Trooper Light Set
Storm Trooper Helmet Light Set
Yoda Lights
These Yoda Lights are sans the Santa robe.
Chewbacca Light Set
Kurt Addler’s Chewbacca light set is great.
Death Star String Lights
These Death Star string lights have a nice cool yellow glow to them.
Star Wars Stockings
Another great way to bring your holiday decorating to a galaxy far, far away is with Star Wars stockings, and there are many different varieties available, ranging in quality and price. Our personal favorites are the ones from Kurt Addler that are available on Amazon, as they not only look great but they’re also around the $15 mark. Think Geek’s Chewbacca stocking is also pretty rad, if you ask us.
Light-Up Star Wars Stocking
Celebrate the original Star Wars trilogy every year with this high-quality printed stocking that has the original movie poster printed on it.
R2-D2 Stocking w/ Sound (Printed)
The R2-D2 printed stocking from ThinkGeek bloops and beeps
R2-D2 Light-Up 21-inch Stocking w/ Sound
19-Inch BB-8 Stocking w/ Sound (Kurt Addler)
Chewbacca Stocking
The best Chewbacca Christmas stocking you’ll find.
19-inch Darth Vader Christmas Stocking
Price: $10.99
19-Inch BB-8 Christmas Stocking
Price: $13.99
19-inch Chewbacca Christmas Stocking
19-inch R2-D2 Droid Stocking
Star Wars Nutcrackers
We don’t know when the whole Star Wars nutcrackers thing started, but we’re glad it did because there are many GREAT nutcrackers to satisfy any Star Wars fan. Whether you’re looking for Darth Vader, BB-8, Boba Fett, or a Santa-robe wearing Yoda, you can find it below. Keep in mind that even if you’re not big on the holiday nut tradition, these look great on your kitchen counter or coffee table, anyway.
Darth Vader Nutcracker
Darth Vader holding his red lightsaber and a Death Star replica, complete with his iconic black cape.
BB-8 Nutcracker
The cutest new droid in the galaxy is great at cracking those macadamias.
Kylo Ren Nutcracker
Go evil with your nut cracking, thanks to this new Kylo Ren Nutcracker.
Stormtrooper with Ball Ornament Nutcracker
Boba Fett Nutcracker
Yoda in Santa Robe Nutcracker (9-Inch)
Outdoor Star Wars Christmas Decorations
You’ve got to be careful with your outdoor Christmas decorations because you can easily put a hurtin’ on your wallet with just a few products. However, there are still tons of options that will make your neighbors say, “Those nerds!”, and if that’s the reaction you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. I’ll note that you can also find a few outdoor Star Wars decorations at Wal-mart, but to be honest, they’re too cheesy for our liking. There are also some cheesier ones on Amazon, so we didn’t list some of them as well. Anyway, here’s what’s available right now.
BB-8 Lawn Inflatable Lighted Lawn Figure by Disney
Kylo Ren Inflatable
28-Inch 3D Yoda Tinsel Yoda Lawn Decor
28″ Lighted R2D2 with Santa Hat and LED Lights
28″ Lighted C3PO w/ Christmas Present
Jabba The Hut Lawn Inflatable
28-Inch Stormtrooper Light-Up Tinsel Lawn Figure
28-Inch Darth Vader 3D Tinsel Lawn Figure
3ft Stormtrooper Light-Up Tinsel Lawn Decor w/ Presents
7ft Inflatable Droids and Chewbacca w/ Tree
A bit too cheesy for my personal tastes, but to each his own. If you’re dreaming of a droid Christmas, this is available at Target.
9ft Inflatable Darth Vader Holding Candy Cane LED