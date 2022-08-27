HomeCool Stuff

Stitch Cookie Jar (Disney’s Lilo & Stitch)

By Becky Downing
    He’s bulletproof, fireproof, and can think faster than a supercomputer. He can see in the dark and lift objects three thousand times his size. His only instinct…to keep your family’s cookies safe from hungry predators. Add a little Disney magic to your kitchen with this cute Stitch cookie jar inspired by everyone’s favorite illegal genetic experiment, Stitch!

    This officially licensed Lilo & Stitch cookie jar is perfect for ohanas who love to bake. Whip up your favorite batch of snickerdoodles, oatmeal raisin, or chocolate chip cookies with the Nani to your Lilo and house your warm and gooey creations in his ceramic jar. Its lid will make sure they stay nice and fresh, and its 11-inch height means there’s plenty of room for treats.

    This cookie jar is hand-painted and hand-crafted to look exactly like Experiment 626. His extra set of arms and his antennae are hidden in this recreation, so you don’t have to worry about the authorities taking him in for scientific testing. 

    Also seemingly tucked away is his mischievous nature. His adorable big black eyes and large ears make this dog-like alien look docile and tender, nothing like the kind of creature that could destroy an entire miniature replica of San Fransico or spray blender juice all over your kitchen floor. Not to mention, this Stitch seems to be taking care of his pal Lilo’s rag doll, Scrump, which he holds delicately in his paws.

    Whether you’re baking cookies for your small ohana or a whole slew of alien houseguests, this Lilo & Stitch cookie jar is an appropriate place to store dessert perfection and show off your love of your favorite Disney film.

