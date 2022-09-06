stranger things christmas sweater

Price: $54.99

Buy it Here

String up your Christmas lights on the wall and get ready for them to twinkle out some holiday messages! This festive Stranger Things sweater is just what you need to turn this Christmas upside down.

The summer is ending. There’s a chill in the air. That means it’s the perfect time to hang up your striped, nautical Scoops Ahoy work outfit and don something a little more jolly. With this Stranger Things: Seasons Greetings from the Upside Down Christmas Sweater, you can ring in the holidays in style all while repping your favorite Netflix show.

Wear it to your school’s Snow Ball with your hair teased and lathered in gel. Sport it at a December Hellfire Club meeting while you embark on a Christmas-y D&D campaign, or show up and show it off as you take on Dragon’s Lair at the Palace Arcade. No matter your winter plans, this sweater is there to add some Hawkins, Indiana flair to your wardrobe. Just slipping it on will have you feel like you’re living it up in the 80s.

See Also: More Nerdy Christmas Ornaments Than You Can Shake a Stick At

Made from 100% Acrylic, the Seasons Greetings from the Upside Down Christmas Sweater comes in a variety of sizes, so you can match with the Dustin to your Steve easily. Its holiday sentiment is written in Stranger Things’ iconic font, sandwiched between classic holly leaves. Winter snowflakes and red, black, and white stripes are interspersed throughout recognizable references from the show. Spot your favorite characters riding bikes and Joyce’s famous Christmas lights. This sweater even displays a Demogorgon looming over its merry message.

Take Will’s advice. RUN, don’t walk to get the Stranger Things: Seasons Greetings from the Upside Down Christmas Sweater.

Shop Now at Merchoid