How to Stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Ultimate Guide

Christmas time is here, and if you’re not packing your family in the car and heading to grandma’s house, then you’re probably having grandma over for dinner – and maybe a few other relatives will make the scene too. Hopefully, your Christmas doesn’t turn out the way The Griswolds’ does in the Chevy Chase classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. (You don’t have a cousin-in-law named Eddie, do you?)

One of our favorite Christmas films, 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, set the bar high for Christmas comedies to come. An essential holiday movie with a killer cast – Chevy Chase, Juliette Lewis, Randy Quaid, Julia Louis-Dreyfus – we don’t know how we’d make it through the holiday season without watching this at least once. Or maybe two or three times.

Read on for our complete list of every time National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will be hitting your television this holiday season!

Is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Netflix?

Unfortunately, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is not available to stream on Netflix.

Is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Hulu?

No, it’s not on Hulu right now, either.

How to Stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Not everyone enjoys having their National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation time scheduled for them by the television networks. We get it, you’re busy, you’ve got plans, you make your own schedule! Don’t worry, we’ve got your streaming options covered below.

You can stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on HBO Max right now if you’re already subscribed. If not, you can subscribe here for $14.99/month and watch Christmas Vacation (and other classic Christmas movies like Elf) anytime you want.

Amazon Prime Video

You can stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Amazon for $3.99, and own it digitally, for $14.99.

Google Play

You can rent National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation online via Google Play for $3.99 or you can buy the digital download for $14.99.

iTunes

You can stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on iTunes for $3.99, or secure your own digital copy for $14.99.

Vudu

Vudu gives you the option to rent National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation for $3.99 or own it for $14.99.

YouTube

You can stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation from YouTube for $3.99.

What is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation About, Exactly?

Vacationing has taken its toll on the Griswold family, and the only thing Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants is for his family to have a relaxing Christmas at home. They’ll need the perfect tree – which they’ll trudge through snow for hours to find, only to learn they have no tools to cut it down.

Not to worry, they’ll just uproot it, and strap it to their car! Who cares if it’s 20 feet tall? They’ll wrap the house in 25,000 spectacular Christmas lights that temporarily blow out the city’s power. And they’ll host a family dinner with their parents – only to be crashed by Clark’s hillbilly cousin-in-law Eddie, his wife, kids, and dog Snot.

Clark tries to stay in the holiday spirit, but once an envelope shows up with his Christmas bonus from work – a year’s membership to the Jelly of the Month Club, instead of the much-needed cash he was expecting – all hell breaks loose!

Woah, This isn’t a Crime Film Now is it?

A squirrel living in their Christmas tree, an overcooked turkey, Uncle Lewis accidentally setting the Christmas tree on fire – these are all things Clark can live with. But once his bonus is taken away from him, things get a little crazy!

A kidnapping, a confrontation, and the Chicago SWAT team are all in tow for what comes next. When did this become a crime film? Not to fear, this slight detour will make it’s way back to Christmasy goodness before you know it – with that special Griswold family touch.

More About National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and based on a short story by John Hughes. It was originally supposed to be directed by Chris Columbus, but he didn’t get on well with the film’s star, Chevy Chase (Hughes would give Columbus the script to another Christmas classic, Home Alone).

The film debuted at #2 at the box office, just behind Back to the Future Part II. It grossed $71,319,546 in the US during its theatrical run and was the highest-grossing film in the National Lampoon Vacation series – until 2015’s Vacation (a sort of reboot with a different cast).