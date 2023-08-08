SkyTrak+ Golf Simulator: 100K+ Courses Without Leaving Home

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love simulations of all sorts, especially when it’s all about immersing yourself in realism on a golf course. While we golf sim-loving console gamers are having some fun with PGA Tour 2K23, those who actually play golf IRL might want something That’s where the SkyTrak+ Golf Simulator comes in.

The SkyTrak+ Golf Simulator comes with the SkyTrak Plus Launch Monitor, an upgraded version of the original SkyTrak golf simulator, alongside a top-tier screen and golf simulator enclosure.

Included in this package is everything essential to elevate your golf game and enjoy memorable moments with friends and family, and you don’t have to worry about whatever is going on outside whenever you feel like playing golf.

So if you’re looking for a super cool new golf simulator to put in your garage or basement, here’s everything you need to know about the best new launch monitor of 2023, the SkyTrak Plus.

What’s Included With The SkyTrak Plus Simulator Package:

SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor complete with a protective case

Upgraded SkyTrak Play & Improve Software

Projector

HomeCourse ProScreen 180 accompanied by a ceiling mount kit

SIGPRO landing turf measuring 6 ft x 10 ft

Your preferred size hitting mat among sizes 4’x7′, 4’x10′, or 5’x5′

Projector floor mount enclosure

The SkyTrak+ launch monitor opens up a world of virtual golfing experiences, enabling you to engage in practice sessions on a digital driving range, target simulated shots, partake in mini-games and skill challenges, and even take on rounds at world-renowned golf courses. With notable improvements over its predecessor, this new SkyTrak model boasts enhanced speed and accuracy. It now also captures valuable club data through its innovative dual Doppler radar technology.

SkyTrak Plus Features

There are so many different ways to practice with the SkyTrak Plus that I should probably highlight a few of them. There’s a whole bunch of data and charts and numbers you can find related to your golf game and swing. There’s a Wedge Matrix that allows you to hit a variety of shots with up to four different wedges. Then there’s the Shot Optimizer, which will allow you to analyze your swing data (and suggest corrections). There’s also Bag Mapping that allows you to always pull out the correct club for any golfing situation you’re faced with.

Here Are a Few of the Courses You Can Play At

The SkyTrak software will give you access to more golf courses than you could possibly know what to do with. The inclusive Play & Improve software grants access to a collection of more than 100,000 real golf courses from around the world. For those seeking additional features, the option to integrate select third-party solutions is also available at an extra cost.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Bandon Dunes

Torrey Pines

The revamped HomeCourse ProScreen 180 is equipped with side walls crafted from ballistic material, adding a bit of durability and performance. Moreover, the Pro Arms can be extended to create an expansive 16:9 projection area, offering an immersive golfing environment.

Effortless wireless operation is what this high-end retractable screen is all about. Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the motor can be effortlessly controlled using the provided wireless remote.

There are a few different mounting options for the screen, allowing it to be secured to either the ceiling or wall (wall mount kit available separately). For ceilings surpassing a height of nine feet, wall mounting is recommended to ensure optimal SkyTrak+ setup.

You’ll need a medium-sized room with (at least) measurements of 8.5 ft high x 12 ft wide x 12 ft deep.

The SkyTrak+ is super easy to setup and it’s great for garages, basements, or that spare bedroom you’ve neglected. You can check out my list of the Best Golf Simulators For Your Home over at Heavy if you want to browse more home golf simulators. You can also read more about the setup procedures and additional details here.

Is SkyTrak Plus Accurate?

Yes, the SkyTrak Plus is extremely accurate, and this newest model also adds the radar system which tracks club data without stickers to make it even more accurate.

Is the SkyTrak Plus Worth The Money?

The SkyTrak+ is definitely an investment, but it’s truly worth it if you love golf and want to improve your game. Here’s why those who buy the SkyTrak+ say they love it most:

Realistic Practice

Sharpen your skills from the comfort of your home. SkyTrak Plus offers an ultra-precise launch monitor that provides accurate data on ball flight, club speed, and more.

Play Anytime, Anywhere

Rain or shine, you’re always on the course. With SkyTrak Plus, enjoy virtual rounds on world-class courses, practice on a digital driving range, and even challenge friends to mini-games.

Long-Term Savings

No more driving to the range or paying for course fees. SkyTrak Plus offers unlimited golfing opportunities without leaving home. Have ya’ll seen how much rounds of golf are costing nowadays?

Ability to Track Your Progress

Visualize your improvement over time with data-driven insights. Adjust your approach, track yardages, and refine your swing for consistent advancement.

Family & Friends Fun

Every friend group has one of those friends that has something cool at their house that only they have. Make YOUR thing a SkyTrak+. Turn your space into a golfing haven! Invite loved ones to join the excitement, fostering friendly competitions and unforgettable moments.

Can SkyTrak Be Used Outdoors?

Yes, as long as you can find a shady spot to place it in and you have a mat and an outdoor net. You can find tutorials online that will show you how to play it outside.

Join our mailing list Enter your email address to subscribe SUBSCRIBE