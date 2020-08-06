The Wolf Among Us: 5 Questions We Need Answered for Season 2

Telltale’s unique and distinctive style for episodic choice-based games put them on the map and carved out a new and incredibly popular genre that gave a whole new meaning to narrative focussed gameplay.

Though the company enjoyed modest successes initially, it wasn’t until the company released The Walking Dead season one in 2012 that they became established. For many gamers, Telltale’s The Walking Dead was their first interaction with the studio and it created a legion of diehard fans excited to see more.

The Wolf Among Us followed in 2013, and since the first episode was released in October, the game received rave reviews and a sizeable cult following. Its 80s neo-noir feel provided the perfect neon-lit back-drop to the murder investigation narrative and exaggerated the darker elements of the game perfectly, not to mention the heavy and visceral soundtrack crafted by Jared Emerson-Johnson.

In 2017, a sequel to the Fables comics prequel was announced by Telltale but the studio’s surprise and immediate closure brought an end to everything in production, making their announcement ring hollow.

It would be another two years before we heard anything regarding the game, and with LCG Entertainment doing business as the new Telltale, they announced they had the rights to the Wolf Among Us. With season two of the game entering production earlier this month, it felt apt to have a look at the five things that season one left unanswered that can be resolved in the new series.

After devoting pretty much my entire weekend, save the time I took to make a lasagna, to play the series again, I’ve picked out the 5 key things in the game that need clarifying. From the unresolved cliffhangers to the character who kept mysteriously cropping up in episodes without so much as an introduction, like Bigby Wolf, I need answers.

For the purposes of this article we will only be analyzing the events of the game, as many fans of the game haven’t necessarily read the comics and, for all we know, the Wolf Among Us Season 2 will continue to take place before the comics’ timeline or ignore the source material altogether.