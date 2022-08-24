Trick or Treat Gremlins Gizmo Puppet Prop

Is your air conditioner on the fritz? Has your washing machine blown up? Or maybe your video recorder conked out? Be sure to turn on all the lights, check all the closets and cupboards, and look under the bed cause you can never tell. There just might be a Trick or Treat Studio’s Gizmo Puppet Prop lurking in your home!

This hairy collectible inspired by cult classic Gremlins’ leading Mogwai, Gizmo, is officially licensed by Warner Bros. and is ready to be shipped directly to your home, no trip to Chinatown necessary. Just don’t let Mr. Wing know that you’ve gotten your hands on this prized possession.

With Mogwai come great responsibility, and artist Russ Lukich knew this well when designing this movie lookalike. Standing at 10 inches tall from the tops of its ears to its toes and 7 inches wide from hand to hand, this hand puppet is the closest you’ll ever come to having the actual Gizmo prop.

Watch Snow White and the Seven Dwarves with your furry friend—they love it!—or chase it around your favorite Montgomery Ward store. Just make sure to follow those three important rules: keep Gizmo out of the sunlight, don’t give him any water, and don’t—no matter how much he cries or begs—feed him after midnight. Failure to follow these instructions can result in the death, procreation, or transformation of your Mogwai into a scaly green monster. Be sure to keep all bedside clocks safe and out of reach, or you might find yourself the owner of a mischievous gremlin instead!

Order your Trick or Treat Studio’s Gizmo Puppet Prop today for yourself or as a great nerdy gift!

