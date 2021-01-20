50 Best-Looking Upcoming Games of 2021: The Ultimate List

2020 was a huge year for gaming, and 2021 is poised to be just as big. With a new generation of gaming consoles being released late last year, we are at that interesting point for console gamers when you have to wonder whether or not every upcoming title is going to be available for the previous gen, and how long we can hold off before we’re finally forced to upgrade our machines if we want to play new games. Luckily a lot of great titles are going to be available for your PlayStation 4s and Xbox Ones, although that temptation to upgrade is only going to get stronger as time goes on.

Last year was especially big for gaming, as so many people who hadn’t even been serious gamers before suddenly found themselves stuck at home in the middle of the pandemic and looking for something to do. New people discover their love of games every year, but 2020 may have been the biggest year for that yet. 2021 promises to be another great year, and the number of really amazing looking new games is pretty staggering. Here’s our list of fifty of the best-looking upcoming games of 2021.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Chengdu

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: January 14, 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Beat ‘em up

Scott Pilgrim vs: The World was a hugely popular movie more than ten years ago, but even if you don’t know the movie or the graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is a great retro style beat ‘em up. Featuring a similar 2D style to classic arcade side-scroller beat ‘em up games like Captain America and the Avengers or Double Dragon, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game features multiple playable characters with which you can beat up the baddies, in this case the League of Evil Exes. If you want a retro style gaming fix, you need look no further.

Hitman 3

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

Release Date: January 20, 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Stealth

For fans of stealth games, few franchises are more exciting than the Hitman series. Bringing to a close the World of Assassination trilogy, Hitman 3 once again features Agent 47 traveling to new locations worldwide to pull off assassinations of ne’er-do-wells. According to reports, new locations include Berlin, Dubai, and Chongqing, and more. A diverse collection of new places to sneak around is one of the biggest appeals of the game outside of the core gameplay, as a lot of these locales just aren’t often (or ever) seen in video games. Even better, the wait will be really short, as Hitman 3 is currently scheduled to be released at the end of January.

Cyber Shadow

Developer: Mechanical Head Studios

Publisher: Yacht Club Games

Release Date: January 26, 2021

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Genre: Platformer

Cyber Shadow is a highly anticipated indie game by Finnish developers Mechanical Head Studios. For those of us who fondly remember the NES side-scrolling games of old, Cyber Shadow will definitely provide some sweet gaming nostalgia. Featuring 8-bit graphics and gameplay inspired by classics like Ninja Gaiden and Castlevania, in Cyber Shadow you play as a cybernetic ninja in the ruins of a giant mechanical city fighting enemies with a sword and special abilities. Gamers who love classic platforming action games like Mega Man will feel right at home with Cyber Shadow, which comes to consoles and PC very soon.

The Medium

Developer: Bloober Team

Publisher: Bloober Team SA

Release Date: January 28, 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Psychological horror

The Medium is an exciting psychological horror title that features the character of Marianne, a medium who can travel from the real world to the spirit realm to help solve mysteries. The puzzles aren’t the only challenge, however, as Marianne will also have to use her powers against enemies who stand in her way. The Medium has been in development for a long time, originally having been announced way back in 2012 for Nintendo Wii U, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. In the time since, the game has become a console exclusive for Microsoft, and will now be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X on January 28th.

Nioh The Collection: Remastered

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Sony Entertainment Interactive (WW), Koei Tecmo (JP)

Release Date: February 5, 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5

Genre: Action RPG

Nioh and it’s prequel Nioh 2, are two excellent action RPGs released just a few years ago for PlayStation 4. The first game follows an Irish sailor called William Adams, named after the only ever western samurai, in the year 1600 during a war of Japanese unification. Now, a new remastered collection containing both the original game and its prequel/sequel will be available to PlayStation 5 owners this February. Whether you already know and love the games or you want to experience them for the first time, this collection is sure to be a hit.

Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: February 11, 2021

Platform:

Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Puzzle, Platformer, Survival horror

Another highly anticipated platformer sequel, Little Nightmares incorporates horror and puzzle elements to go along with classic platforming gameplay. Featuring a new playable protagonist, Little Nightmares 2 promises to be more of the same engaging gameplay and creepy vibes that made the first game such a unique experience. If anything, Little Nightmares 2 looks like it’s going to be even scarier than its predecessor, which was already a pretty creepy experience. If you like scary to go with your puzzle-platformers, Little Nightmares 2 ought to be on the top of your must play list for 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Developer: Nintendo EAD Tokyo

Publisher: Nintendo

Release Date: February 12, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Platformer

One of the most underrated Super Mario titles on probably the most underrated Nintendo console gets a Nintendo Switch re-release in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. For those who missed the opportunity to play the game during the Wii U days, February 12 will see the release of this new re-release that also includes bonus content. It may not have gotten as much recognition as other Mario classics, but Super Mario 3D World absolutely can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best Mario titles. We are excited to get a chance to play this game on Nintendo Switch, and the way isn’t very long at all. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury comes to the Switch on February 12th.

Persona 5: Strikers

Developer: Omega Force, P-Studios

Publisher: Atlus

Release Date: February 23, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Genre: Hack and slash, RPG

Much in the same way The Legend of Zelda series received Hyrule Warriors, Persona 5 is now getting its own Dynasty Warriors-esque hack and slash game. The game has already been out for a year in Japan, and is finally getting a worldwide release in February. Reviews have been good so far, so we are hopeful that Persona 5: Strikers will scratch that Persona 5 itch while giving us a chance to revisit some really memorable characters. The gameplay might be something different from the first game in the series, but hack and slash games are popular for a reason. Persona 5: Strikers may provide a different experience from the original, but we are hopeful that it will be a similarly enjoyable one.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: February 25, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Platform, Action-adventure

Old school arcade gamers will surely recognize the name Ghosts ‘n Goblins, a classic series that originated way back in 1985 in arcades. The series will see its first console release in more than a decade with Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection, coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 25th. The new game is being described as a reboot, but promises to be an exciting platformer filled with nostalgia for old school fans. If you miss the days when side-scrolling platformers were king, you’ll definitely want to pick up Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection.

Bravely Default 2

Developer: Claytechworks

Publisher: Square Enix (JP), Nintendo (WW)

Release Date: February 26, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: RPG

The original Bravely Default for Nintendo 3DS was one of the best RPGs on the system, and the series rightly became very popular with fans of traditional JRPGs. Following Bravely Second on Nintendo 3DS, Bravely Default 2 will be the first title in the series to be released for the Nintendo Switch. There’s a demo available now, and the developers promise that fan feedback from the demo version has been incorporated in the final product, due to be released late in February. If Bravely Default 2 is anything like its wonderful predecessors, it is sure to be a standout RPG for the Nintendo Switch.

Harvest Moon: One World

Developer: Appci Corporation

Publisher: Natsume (NA), Rising Star Games (EU)

Release Date: March 2, 2021 (NA), March 5, 2021 (EU)

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

Genre: Farming sim

Thanks to the massive success of ConcernedApe’s Stardew Valley, farming sims have seen a major resurgence in the last few years. Harvest Moon is one of the most popular franchises in farming simulators, and the newest entry in that long-running series is coming very soon. Harvest Moon: One World promises diverse climates to explore, including snowy mountains, grasslands, beaches, a desert, and a lot more. In addition to the farming gameplay, there will also be new bachelors and bachelorettes to woo, because who doesn’t like some romance to go along with their simulated back-breaking labor? The wait for more Harvest Moon goodness is almost over.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Developer: Ubisoft Pune

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: March 18, 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre: Action-adventure

The original version of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is thought by many to be one of the greatest games of all time. When it was originally released way back in 2003, it received rave reviews and many awards. Now, a new generation of gamers (and old fans) will get a chance to enjoy a remake of the beloved classic. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake may have pretty big shoes to fill, but we are hopeful that Ubisoft can recreate the awesomeness that was the original version in a new way. It won’t be long before we can all find out for ourselves.

Returnal

Developer: Housemarque

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: March 19, 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5

Genre: Third-person shooter

One of the most highly anticipated exclusives for PlayStation 5, Returnal is a third-person shooter set in a science fiction world. Featuring roguelike elements, Returnal follows a space pilot who is stranded on an unknown planet and stuck in a time loop, so that every time you die, you’re returned to the beginning with more knowledge of what is to come in addition to strange visions. The game reportedly takes advantage of PlayStation 5’s DualSense technology, promising a more immersive gaming experience as a result. Nex Machina, also developed by Housemarque, received many accolades upon its release in 2017, so we’re hoping they can repeat their success with the new and exciting title.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Developer: Marvelous Inc.

Publisher: Marvelous Inc, XSEED Games

Release Date: March 23, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Farming sim, RPG

It’s a bit confusing to say Story of Seasons used to be the Harvest Moon series, especially since there is also a new Harvest Moon game coming out on this very list, but that is the case. The series was renamed Story of Seasons starting with the release of Story of Seasons in North America in 2015, while Natsume retains ownership rights to the name and continues to make new Harvest Moon games. Story of Seasons has established its own name in the genre, as the previous title, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, was a big hit. The upcoming Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town promises to be more of the same farming sim excellence.

Monster Hunter Rise

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG

The Monster Hunter franchise has a reputation for being punishingly difficult, but for gamers who like a challenge, these games have an enormous following. Monster Hunter: World was hugely successful, being a part of countless end-of-year lists and receiving universal critical acclaim. It’s a tough act to follow, but Monster Hunter Rise looks poised to be a worthy successor. According to Capcom, the game will feature more verticality in gameplay, including new tools to help with quick climbing. This should add some new layers, figuratively and literally, to a great series already known for excellent gameplay. It will be hard to replicate the success of Monster Hunter: World, but Capcom has certainly earned some goodwill with this series.

It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Platformer

Described as a “genre-bending platform adventure,” It Takes Two is a seriously fun looking game coming from Swedish developers Hazelight. With a strong emphasis on co-op, the game features online multiplayer so you can enjoy the platforming chaos with a friend. The visuals look great if you’re like us and appreciate a game that can look great without necessitating hyperrealism. For those of us who miss playing video games with friends in the same room, It Takes Two will also thankfully include couch co-op, in addition to the typical online multiplayer capability. If you’re always looking for something new to play with people in the same room as you, It Takes Two looks like a really promising and enjoyable co-op experience.

Humankind

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Publisher: Sega

Release Date: April 22, 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Stadia

Genre: Simulation

Fans of simulation games like the Civilization series looking for something new need look no further than Humankind, an exciting project from Amplitude Studios that the developers claim is their “magnum opus.” Players manage civilizations across six different eras, starting from the nomadic age, and have to make tactical discussions about how to develop and in combat. The game promises that in addition to typical gameplay of a simulation game of this type, there will be important moral decisions to make, adding another layer to the civ management gameplay of other series. Being able to create your own leader is also an important distinction from Civilization, which uses historical leadership for various countries. Humankind is coming on April 22, and has the potential to be one of the best simulation games in some time.

New Pokemon Snap

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: The Pokemon Company (JP), Nintendo (WW)

Release Date: April 30, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: First-person rail shooter (kinda)

The original Pokemon Snap wasn’t a particularly long game, but it was a staple of the childhood of so many millennial gamers. Instead of forcing our Pokemon to fight, we took the role of a Pokemon enthusiast who went around the region taking photos of Pokemon in their natural habitats. It was a really fun game that brought a new way to play Pokemon. More than twenty years later, we are finally getting another Pokemon Snap game! Details are sparse, but New Pokemon Snap is one of the most anticipated Pokemon spinoffs in a long time, especially for those of us with warm memories of the original.

Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Genre: Action-adventure, first-person shooter

An exciting timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5 as well as PC, Deathloop is an upcoming shooter that is just oozing with style. You play as Colt, a man who wakes up everyday on the beach on the island of Blackreef, stuck in a time loop that everyone on the island knows about. They live with no concern for the consequences of their actions, as every day things start anew. If you thought Groundhog Day was pretty messed up, this looks sort of like if Groundhog Day met The Purge in a highly stylized blood fest. If this game is half as cool as it looks, it is definitely going to be a can’t miss game for anyone who loves shooters.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: May 25, 2021 (Unconfirmed)

Platform: Amazon Luma, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Genre: First-person shooter

The Far Cry series has had a string of big successes lately, with Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, and Far Cry New Dawn all being great games that brought something new and exciting to the otherwise very complacent genre of first-person shooters. Far Cry 6 features the acting talents of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito as El Presidente, the dictator of a fictional Carribean island called Yara, appearing in the game via a combination of voice acting and motion capture. Inspired heavily by Cuba, Ubisoft promises that the world of Yara is Far Cry’s biggest to date. Originally scheduled to be released in February, COVID-19 has forced the game to be pushed back until May, but this game definitely looks like it’s worth the wait.

Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: June 22, 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: First-person shooter, survival horror

A zombie survival horror FPS coming to current and past gen consoles, Back 4 Blood looks like exactly what fans of co-op shooters have been waiting for. Although the emphasis is clearly on co-op gameplay, Back 4 Blood will also feature a solo campaign with three AI teammates who can be replaced by your friends at any time. Like most zombie or zombie-adjacent media, Back 4 Blood takes place in a world where most of humanity has either been wiped out or infected, in this case by a horrible parasite. If you like team based shooters where you work together to take out waves of horrible baddies, Back 4 Blood is definitely the game for you.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release Date: June 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG

The Mass Effect trilogy by BioWare is widely regarded as one of the best RPG experiences in video games, at least in recent memory, if not ever. At long last, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be released this year. A full remaster of the trilogy, it is meant to be the definitive edition of the games. It includes technical improvements, including better textures, shaders, and models, in addition to the convenience of being able to play all three games in one package. No more having to worry about transfering save files between games, or worse, having to find save files online if you owned different games on different platforms! At the very least, it will provide a great excuse to revisit these classic games with some of the best sci-fi world building out there.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: October 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Genre: Action-adventure

GhostWire: Tokyo is an upcoming first-person action-adventure game featuring supernatural elements, described by developers as “karate meets magic.” You will have access to a plethora of magical powers and abilities to fight spirits and ghosts that have taken up residence in Tokyo. Despite the company now being owned by Microsoft and a part of Xbox Game Studios, GhostWire: Tokyo will still be a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5, arriving on other consoles a year later. Tango Gameworks’ previous series The Evil Within received positive reviews for both titles, and GhostWire: Tokyo looks like a fun adventure, though definitely less creepy than The Evil Within.

Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: Q3/Q4 2021

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Genre: Action RPG

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the most impressive exclusives on PlayStation 4, and one of the best new IPs of the generation. More than three years later, we are finally closing in on the release of Guerrilla Games’ much-anticipated sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. The original was one of the most exciting and visually stunning games of its generation, and Horizon Forbidden West looks even better. Once again we play as Aloy, the young Nora protagonist of the first game, this time investigating a mysterious plague that kills everything that it infects. Aloy is one of the best new video game characters in recent memory, and we can’t wait to step into her shoes again.

Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft Singapore

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: 2021-2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action-adventure

For fans of the seafaring and pirating gameplay of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and similar titles, Skull & Bones is one of the most anticipated games coming in the not-too-distant future. Announced way back in 2017, Skull & Bones will be the first game developed by Ubisoft Singapore. Including both a single player campaign and online player vs. player, the game allows you to create a customizable pirate captain and sail the Indian Ocean and do all the pirate stuff you could ever dream of. When it was debuted at E3 in 2017, the game received accolades including Best Original Game and Best Multiplayer Game. This bodes well for a game that has had another three years plus of development since.

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: Q3/Q4 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: First-person shooter

The Halo series has been the foundation of big Xbox exclusives since the original game was released way back in 2001 as a launch title for the first Xbox. With more than five years since the last release of a game in the main series, longtime fans are really excited about the upcoming Halo Infinite. Originally planned for release in 2020, but has now been delayed for another year, currently being scheduled for release towards the end of 2021. It has been long enough since gamers have had a chance to continue the story of Master Chief, and 2021 looks like it will finally be the year. The wait is almost over!

Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Survival horror

Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise Resident Evil returns again to current-gen consoles and Microsoft Windows with Resident Evil Village. A direct sequel of its predecessor Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village picks up the story a few years later as the previous game’s protagonist Ethan Winters encounters Chris Redfield, a familiar character who originally debuted in the very first Resident Evil game, in a story that takes place in Europe. Like its predecessor, Resident Evil Village will be played from a first person perspective and is sure to feature the classic survival horror gameplay that longtime fans of the series know and love.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Release Date: 2021-2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action-adventure

The original Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was a huge hit for Ninja Theory upon its original release on PC and PlayStation 4. It ended up winning a plethora of major game awards, too, including for the performance of Melina Jeurgens as the titular Senua. To say that the sequel is highly anticipated is an understatement. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was announced back in 2019 at The Game Awards, and eager fans are hoping we will see that game sooner rather than later. Living up to the success of the debut of a new IP is a big task for a developer, but Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II looks like it’s going to deliver.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Developer: Steel Wool Studios, Scott Cawthorn

Publisher: Steel Wool Studios

Release Date: Early 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, other platforms at a later date.

Genre: Survival horror, point and click adventure

Few game series have become such a big cultural phenomenon as the Five Nights at Freddy’s games. Despite being an indie game made by just one dude, the whole franchise has become huge, especially with younger gamers. Something about the point-and-click horror with these creepy animatronics resonates with tons of kids, and there’s merchandise galore to go along with the constant new game releases. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest in the series, and promises to be more of the same stuff that fans of the series love. Initially being released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, the game will see release on other consoles three months later.

Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Platformer

It has been more than fifteen years since the release of the original Psychonauts, way back in the PlayStation 2 and Xbox days. Combining quirky characters, comedy, and platforming gameplay, Psychonauts 2 promises to be more of the same in its new sequel. After a crowdfunding campaign that pulled in more than $3 million dollars. The game was announced way back in 2015, so we are hoping that all of that time in production means we are going to get a really great game out of the deal. The long wait is almost over, as 2021 will finally see the release of this much-anticipated sequel.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: Q1/Q2 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5

Genre: Platformer, third-person shooter

The latest in Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank series is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of many big titles coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 this year. Ratchet & Clank games have been a reliable series for PlayStation since the first game for PlayStation 2. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart promises to be more of the same enjoyable third-person shooter platforming, with the added excitement of a story that involves moving through rifts between different realities. With the new technology of the PlayStation 5 at their disposal, Insomniac Games promises this to be the biggest game yet, with a better variety of enemies and effects.

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance

Developer: Rocket Adrift

Publisher: Rocket Adrift

Release Date: Early 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux

Genre: Visual novel

The genre of visual novel is rapidly growing in popularity among gamers, and this one looks like just the kind of quirky fun that will appeal to a lot of people. Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance is exactly what it sounds like: a game where you’re in high school and you can date a raptor. According to the description on the game’s website, you play as an anxious teenage girl, and your dating options also include a guitar-playing bigfoot and an artistic fae. Whichever route you choose, this is bound to be a really unique romance.

Saturnalia

Developer: Santa Ragione

Publisher: Quantum Astrophysics Guild

Release Date: Q2 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Genre: Survival horror

Another video game genre that is gaining a bigger and bigger following every year, Saturnalia is a gorgeous looking survival horror game that also incorporates adventure elements. In the game, you can explore a village that was the site of an ancient ritual, and the labyrinth you attempt to pass through as a part of the game play changes every time you fail to make it through. With an art style reminiscent of the wonderful hand-drawn art style of recent Telltale Games, if you like survival horror and appreciate games with unique visuals, Saturnalia should be high on your list of games to check out this year.

Curious Expedition 2

Developer: Maschinen-Mensch

Publisher: Thunderful Publishing

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Genre: Adventure, simulation

The original Curious Expedition was an enjoyable, albeit difficult, adventure game with a historical vibe. The upcoming sequel looks to be a more refined and better looking version of its predecessor, with a lot of upgrades that are sure to make the experience even more layered and enjoyable. Early reviews for Curious Expedition 2 bode well, as it looks to be better than its already enjoyable predecessor in every way. The game is already in early access and available now via Steam, with a full release planned for early 2021. If you like history and adventure games, you’d be making a mistake to pass this one up.

Chinatown Detective Agency

Developer: General Interactive Co.

Publisher: General Interactive Co., WhisperGames

Release Date: Early 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, MacOS

Genre: Adventure

Cyberpunk as a sci-fi subgenre seems right on the brink of a major resurgence in nerdom. Chinatown Detective Agency is a perfect example of the cool looking new media coming out with a cyberpunk setting. An adventure game in a cyberpunk Singapore in the not-so-distant future of 2032, you run a detective agency and solve mysteries in a very cool throwback style with cyberpunk and noir vibes everywhere you look. Originally scheduled for Winter 2020, we have a bit longer to wait now, but hopefully it won’t be long before we can dive into this cyberpunk adventure.

Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action RPG, survival horror

If you’re looking for survival horror that you can play with your friends, Dying Light 2 looks to be a really solid choice. The original was criticized for a paint-by-numbers storyline, but the co-operative gameplay is where it really had a chance to shine. Dying Light 2 looks to be an improvement in every category, set fifteen years after the original game. Unlike a lot of zombie-centric video games, Dying Light and Dying Light 2 have a much stronger emphasis on melee combat, which makes for some truly terrifying encounters. Although the faint of heart among us may want to skip this one, for survival horror fans, Dying Light 2 is bound to be a huge title this year.

It’s currently our most anticipated upcoming zombie game of 2021.

Garden Story

Developer: Picogram

Publisher: Rose City Games

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Farming sim

Retro graphics and charm by the bucket load seems to be the formula for Garden Story, a highly anticipated game that includes farming sim and hack-n-slash elements, not unlike games like Stardew Valley. Originally scheduled for a 2020 release, Garden Story was pushed back until 2021 to, as the developers said, make the game “bigger and even more adorable.” The trailer makes the game look like an absolute must play, especially for those of us who like something a bit lighter from time to time. This one will be available for PC as well as Nintendo Switch, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Diablo 4

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Release Date: 2021-2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG, hack and slash

The Diablo series is pretty much the defining hack and slash PC franchise, with so many others trying (and failing) to capture the same feeling as playing the first couple games in this wonderful series. Diablo 3 had a rocky launch, with a lot of gamers criticizing how the tone and gameplay just didn’t have the same engaging quality of its predecessor, but the game improved greatly with the introduction of its expansion, Reaper of Souls. It took a bit of extra work, but DIablo 3 finally lives up to its predecessors. Blizzard will definitely be looking to avoid these hiccups this time around, and everything we know about Diablo 4 so far looks great. With a little luck, we’ll be playing Diablo 4 by the end of 2021.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Developer: Tuque Games

Publisher: Wizards of the Coast

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, unannounced consoles

Genre: Hack and slash

The Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance didn’t have a lot in common gameplay-wise with the base Baldur’s Gate series, but for hack and slash fans, they were memorable, engaging games that have been consistently fun to revisit. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is the spiritual successor to these games. Although no longer bearing the name Baldur’s Gate, this new title features characters from R.A. Salvatore’s legendary Drizzt Do’Urden series, including Drizzt himself, among others. Whether or not Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance lives up to its predecessors remains to be seen, but Dungeons & Dragons fans, hack and slash aficionados, and fans of the original Dark Alliance games all have something to look forward to.

God of War: Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5

Genre: Action-adventure, hack and slash

2018’s God of War was a landmark video game, considered by many to be the best game on PlayStation 4. Only a few years later, PlayStation gamers will once again get a chance to experience God of War, this time in the form of God of War: Ragnarok. As the title implies, this game sees Kratos and his son Atreus in ancient Norway, in a story that centers on Norse mythology. Continuing a series after one of the defining games of a generation is a tall task, but with all of the success of the God of War series, we are optimistic that God of War: Ragnarok will deliver.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

Release Date: 2021-2022

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action-adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is not only one of the best games in the history of the very excellent The Legend of Zelda series, but also deserves consideration among the best games ever made. It is pure open world bliss, with consistently engaging gameplay that rewards curiosity and wanderlust like few games ever have. We know very little about the upcoming sequel, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is sure to be a benchmark game release for the year. This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, so we’re banking on the new release coming this year, but Nintendo is really good at keeping leaks under wraps so it’s all a guessing game at this point. If The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is half the game that its predecessor was, it will definitely be worth playing.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Developer: Team Cherry

Publisher: Team Cherry

Release Date: 2021-2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action-adventure, Metroidvania

Metroidvania games have been a staple of video games since the namesakes Metroid and Castlevania were new. Hollow Knight, released in 2017, continued that tradition admirably with almost universally positive reviews, including some that referred to it as a “masterpiece.” That’s a lot to live up to, but Hollow Knight: Silksong looks poised to be more of the same excellence that puts the original in such high regard. The sequel follows Hornet, an insectoid creature whose primary weapon is a needle against her enemies. The gameplay looks similar to its predecessor, but for a game that was universally praised for its gameplay, that’s great news. The announcement trailer is almost two years old now, and the game had a playable demo back in 2019. We hope this means that we will be seeing Hollow Knight: Silksong sooner rather than later.

Shin Megami Tensei V

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: RPG

The Shin Megami Tensei series is immensely popular among gamers who love JRPGs, so every time there’s a new game, it’s a big deal. Made by Atlus, the same developers behind Persona, Shin Megami Tensei V is poised to be a huge game for the Nintendo Switch this year. The games historically incorporate Pokemon-esque elements, as you collect demons with which to do battle against your foes. This one is set in modern-day Tokyo, and promises to incorporate classic gameplay elements from Shin Megami Tensei III and IV while also some new mechanics that will keep things fresh. The wait for another main series Shin Megami Tensei has gone on long enough!

Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Genre: Adventure, puzzle

If you love cats and cyberpunk, have we got the game for you. Stray incorporates cyberpunk elements in a game that features a stray cat who is solving mysteries. It looks like there are no more humans, as the titular kitty has to explore a world where there are robots and scary creatures, but no people. How the story plays out remains to be seen, but the idea of being a kitty in a cyberpunk world is pretty much all the hook we need to think this one is a must-play. It’s a console exclusive for PlayStation, appearing on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 while also getting a PC release.

Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action RPG

The most exciting thing about Gotham Knights is that we’re getting an open world game set in the Batman universe where we can finally play as characters other than Batman. Batman is great, sure, but the big appeal of Gotham Knights is to be able to step into the shoes of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood instead. Each character promises a different approach to the game and a different playstyle. The game features two-player co-op so friends can pop in and out to help you along the way. If you love the Batman universe and are interested in playing as someone other than the Caped Crusader for a change, you’ve gotta be excited about Gotham Knights.

Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Release Date: Late 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Genre: First-person shooter

Overwatch continues to be one of the biggest games in competitive gaming, five years after its original release. Overwatch 2 promises to be a continuation of the original game, including the ability to transfer over all of the unlockables from the previous game to the new one. The most exciting aspect of Overwatch 2 is The Story Experience, which will finally introduce an actual storyline to the gameplay of Overwatch. This is especially welcome news for gamers who aren’t really the competitive type, but like the world and character design of Overwatch. Perhaps the most interesting announcement is that players who own Overwatch 2 will still be able to party up and play the traditional online modes with their friends, with some cosmetic differences and the story mode being the only thing people on the original Overwatch will miss out on.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Release Date: 2021

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action-adventure

Lord of the Rings fandom is one of the most intense and passionate groups in nerddom, so a new Lord of the Rings game is guaranteed to be a big frickin’ deal. Lord of the Rings: Gollum tells the story of Gollum after his acquisition of the One Ring, but before the events of the original books. Developers Daedalic Entertainment promises a “story-driven adventure” where you get to make decisions based on Gollum’s split personality as a result of the corruption of the One Ring. How much this affects the storyline remains to be seen, but if you’re a Lord of the Rings fan, obviously this one is a must-play.

Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5

Genre: Racing

The Gran Turismo series has been a staple for the PlayStation consoles for more than twenty years and will be releasing the seventh main game in the series this year. It has been about eight years since Gran Turismo 6 was released for PlayStation 4, and now fans will finally have the next installment with Gran Turismo 7. The previous main series title had more than 1,200 available cars for your driving pleasure, so it will be interesting to see what the team behind Gran Turismo 7 does to bring the newest game to another level.

Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: Late 2021-2022

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Genre: TBA

Bethesda may have become a meme at this point for their glitches, but there is something undeniably special about their games, despite the flaws. We don’t know too much about Starfield yet, but being the first new IP in more than twenty years from one of the most influential and exciting developers in video games means it is pretty much guaranteed to be a huge hit. Whether it lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but it’s hard not to be excited about Bethesda’s new science fiction franchise. If it has even half the impact of their other franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, Starfield is going to be a huge event in video games.