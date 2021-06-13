50 Upcoming PS5 Games of 2021 & Beyond: The Ultimate List

Wondering what other cool new PS5 games are on the way? We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find an up-to-date list containing all of the known upcoming PS5 games of 2021 and beyond.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony

Release Date: June 11, 2021

The wait is almost over for this highly anticipated new release in the Ratchet & Clank series. Ever since the reboot (and stunning remaster) of Ratchet & Clank in 2016, more and more fans have discovered the charm of this duo – a furry little wombat and his robot buddy.

This all-new adventure follows Ratchet and Clank as they chase an evil robotic emperor through multiple dimensions. With stunning new settings and a slew of new tools in their arsenal, this will be one romping journey through multiple dimensions using the stunning new graphics of the PS5.

Scarlet Nexus

Developer: Bandai Namco

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Release Date: June 25, 2021

Scarlet Nexus is a futuristic anime-inspired game that has you playing as Yuito Sumeragi, a recruit aiming to become an elite psionic (or psychic). In this society, an ability for psychic powers is discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world we thought we knew.

In light of this knowledge, deranged mutants known as Others descend from the sky, thirsty for human brains. How’s that for a new twist on a zombie-like game? Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, Yuito works to uncover the mysteries of this future society caught between technology and psychic abilities. This trippy game promises new twists on combat measures to battle this threat to save humanity.

Little Devil Inside

Developer: Neostream Interactive

Publisher: Neostream Interactive

Release Date: July 2021

Little Devil Inside is an upcoming action-adventure game that began as a Kickstarter in 2015 is almost ready for its PS5 debut. If the six-year wait is not enough to get you excited, the stunning graphics and sweeping landscape will provide an awe-dropping visual experience. This game’s single-player and multiplayer modes follow the professional and personal lives of explorers searching for monsters in a 19th-century, Victorian-era world. The slew of monsters, as well as unique combat, make this an exciting new indie release.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Developer: Ember Lab

Publisher: Ember Lab

Release Date: August 24, 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action-adventure game set in a “charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat.” It was first announced for the PS5 during Sony’s showcase, and immediately enthusiasts fell in love with its magical world.

You’ll love this game for its adorable and fuzzy sidekick creatures known as Rot, who act as your spirit companions and can manipulate the environment around you. This fun little adventure game will have you battling a slew of monsters as you and your Rot work to bring peace to the magical spirit realm.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Developer: Deck Nine, Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: September 10, 2021

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next release in this graphic adventure series when Life is Strange: True Colors is released this September. You’ll play as Alex Chen, who is reunited with her brother after eight years of separation. However, once her brother is killed in a mysterious accident, Alex must use her psychic empathy powers to read the emotions of those in town in an attempt to discover what really happened with his death. All set in a small mining town in Colorado filled with beauty and mystery, this game will draw you in with shocking secrets behind your brother’s death in an emotional roller-coaster of an adventure, using your powers to change fate and change lives.

Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: September 14, 2021

Deathloop impressed gaming fans when we got our first look during Sony’s Future of Gaming show with its unique art style and “Groundhog’s Day” vibes. From the makers of the Dishonored series, Deathloop stars two rival assassins who are stuck in a time loop. There are eight targets to eliminate, but here’s the catch: one of the assassins is determined to take out the targets, while one seems to want to protect them from harm. You’ll want to figure out your playstyle and approach to this new take on an assassin game when it launches as a PS5 exclusive in September.

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: September 16, 2021

Previously set to release in 2020, this latest installment in Tom Clancy’s first-person shooter series will be one to wait for. Amid rumors of a name change due to the current global pandemic crisis, this game and title have been confirmed and are ready for release later this year.

This take on the Rainbow Six series will venture a bit more into the supernatural as you work to take down alien forces infecting the human race. This game plays in squads of three in a PvE setting filled with terrifying, fast-moving enemies.

Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros

Release Date: October 8, 2021

Back 4 Blood is a cooperative first-person shooter from the makers of Left 4 Dead (obviously one of the best zombie games ever made), which should delight fans hungry for more content! In this new game, you find yourself in the middle of a war against the “Ridden:” once-human hosts of a deadly parasite. Your goal is to exterminate the world of the Ridden before human extinction! You can play in a 4-player co-op story campaign or solo, with customizable weapons and gear. The game also promises a new “rogue-lite” Card System that creates different scenarios for tons of replay-ability. For fans of the frantic, team-focused gameplay of Left 4 Dead, you’ll love the chance to team up for a next-gen co-op zombie bashing experience.

Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: October 2021

Stray is an upcoming adventure game that lets you play as a cat in a world of robots, so how’s that for a new idea! As a cat in a strange new world, you’ll have all of the unique perspectives of a feline as you sneak under cars, leap onto rooftops, and sneak past robots with stealth. The developers at BlueTwelve Studios said they were inspired to create this game by watching their own cats play and wanted to translate all that agility into a unique gaming experience. If you’re looking for a whole new perspective on gameplay mechanics, this one won’t disappoint!

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: October 2021

GhostWire: Tokyo is a first-person combat game that is set in (surprise!) Tokyo, Japan, which has just been overrun by paranormal threats. A series of strange occult events caused city-wide devastation, and most residents have fled or mysteriously disappeared. You’ll fight to take back Tokyo as you gain supernatural abilities and fend off the evil spirits who’ve consumed the once vibrant city. Fans are excited to see the Ghostwire series on the PS5 as it takes advantage of the new upgrades to graphics and hardware for a fully immersive, rich experience.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto/Milan

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: October 7, 2021

Far Cry 6 had been in production for four years at the time it was announced last July. Finally, fans can return to this series and immerse themselves in the war-torn tropical island of Yara. You’ll play as Dani Rojas, a guerilla fighter leading a resistance over the dictatorship ruling over the nation.

The creators took inspiration from the Cuban Revolution and even give their island a vintage look stuck in time, as vintage transportation blends with modern warfare. Fans will also love the tyrannical character of the island’s villain, Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito). With such an inspired setting, you’ll be impressed with this newest slot in the open-world action franchise.

Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Release Date: December 7, 2021

Though it was scheduled for a Spring 2020 release, Dying Light 2 had a major delay that’s put a pause on having any official release date. This sequel to the zombie-slaying adventure is set to take place 15 years after the events of the original game. Developer Techland calls this time period the “new Dark Ages,” suggesting humanity has fallen quite a bit since we’ve last seen these characters. And we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what these new Dark Ages are all about, once Dying Light 2 receives its new release schedule.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales, TT Games

Publisher: Warner Bros.

Release Date: Summer 2021

This soon-to-be-released LEGO game lets players immerse themselves in all nine Star Wars saga films for the first time. This is for any LEGO game enthusiast who wants the full saga experience. It’s promised to offer a ton of freedom and exploration, paired with the whimsical humor and fun-filled adventures that the LEGO series has become known for. Look forward to challenging puzzles as well as a smooth and enjoyable two-player mode for hours of entertainment.

Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Publisher: Sony

Release Date: Late 2021

Finally, a follow-up to the popular Horizon: Zero Dawn game that delighted fans on the PS4. This time, Aloy will head to a post-apocalyptic San Francisco for her next adventure. With gameplay that looks brimming with vibrant colors and scenery, you’ll lose yourself in the breathtaking new environments to explore. There’s plenty of mysteries to uncover and even what looks like a new underwater environment to explore (which makes sense, given the location by the bay). Look forward to returning to this rich action-adventure series around the holiday season in 2021.

Microman

Developer: Glob Games Studio

Publisher: Glob Games Studio

Release Date: Late 2021

Microman is one of the more unusual games coming to PS5 later this year. In this game, a janitor has been shrunk down to the size of an ant, trying to survive now in a world where everything is giant.

Early trailers give off a very Honey, I Shrunk the Kids feel, with plenty of common, everyday obstacles to avoid, which now pose a large threat. You’ll also be able to interact with the animal around you, like flying around on butterflies or talking to rabbits. Watch out though, as some animals might view you as prey. The new vantage point of this indie game should provide hours of entertainment.

Soulborn

Developer: Pixelmad Studios UG

Publisher: Pixelmad Studios UG

Release Date: Late 2021

German studio PixelMad Games is behind the new game Soulborn, pulling inspiration from series like The Witcher and the Legend of Zelda series. As an open-world RPG, Soulborn puts players in the shoes of a demigod who has to prevent a massive cosmic beast from devouring the world. This game was designed exclusively as a PS5 title and makes use of Unreal’s Engine 4 to provide expansive and detailed worldbuilding. Look forward to this one for being one of the few open-world action RPGs on Sony’s next-generation console.

Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Release Date: TBD 2021

Sifu is a game inspired by classic Kung Fu films, coming to us from the creators of Absolver. As a young student training to take revenge on an assassination squad who killed his family, you’ll hunt down the murderers one by one across a fictional Chinese city. The focus of the game’s combat is to be gritty, realistic, and raw, but in addition to lots of fighting, you’ll uncover an ancient mystery. There’s also a mechanic in the game that involves a magical pendant that offers healing powers, too – but it’ll cost ya. This will be a game to dig into for its mix of mysticism and martial arts.

Solar Ash

Developer: Heart Machine

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: TBD 2021

In a surreal and colorful world, Solar Ash takes players on a journey through space and time. A rift in space, known as the Ultravoid, has the power to swallow whole worlds. Players will navigate this dangerous space while finding solace in each other to survive in the despair and not become consumed by the void. From the developers of Hyper Light Drifter comes this stylistic game inspired by personal struggles in an attempt to find hope in the darkness, which should provide for a moving experience.

Open Roads

Developer: Fullbright

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: TBD 2021

Open Roads is a road trip adventure game that follows a mother and daughter as they explore abandoned family properties. Through this road trip, they explore the past, unearthing buried memories, even one’s they’ve been trying to forget. The game promises this mother-daughter duo will find not only the truth but each other. Voiced by actress Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever from the Uncharted series, players can look forward to the intimate bond and expansive storytelling this game showcases.

GTA 5 (Expanded and Enhanced)

Developer: Rockstar

Publisher: Rockstar

Release Date: TBD 2021

Yes, GTA 5 will be getting an official PS5 release. Sony teased this at their last PS5 showcase, confirming for fans that they will be a shiny new expanded version of the game for the latest console. Additional DLC has been teased in trailers, so fans are at least happy that while there may not be a GTA 6 title announcement, there will still be plenty more to explore in Los Santos. Plus, crime will never look better than on the stunning graphic capabilities of this next-gen console.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Developer: Steel Wool Games, Inc.

Publisher: Scottgames, Steel Wool Games

Release Date: TBD 2021

This new release in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has been promised to be the most ambitious one yet, which should excite fans of this horror-thriller game. It’s set at a new location called the Mega Pizza Plex, letting fans know that Freddy Fazbears’ Pizza is more than just a small local pizzeria chain. With a vibe of Pizza Planet mixed with Sid’s horror creations from Toy Story, this darkly scary game promises to deliver even more creepy vibes when it comes out later this year. Horror game fans should be looking forward to Five Night at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Goodbye Volcano High

Developer: KO_OP

Publisher: KO_OP

Release Date: TBD 2021

Goodbye Volcano High is a game about dinosaur teens in their final year at high school. Yep, you read that right. It’s a choice-based narrative where you dictate what these dino teens will do next in their lives. You’ll struggle in work, purpose, and yes, even your love life. All set against hand-painted backgrounds, this progressive game features a non-binary protagonist learning how to be their own unique being. This story-driven game will resonate with many due to its universal themes and emotional story.

Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive

Release Date: TBD 2022

The long-awaited Gotham Knights is almost here: an open-world, action RPG set in what has been hailed as the “most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet.” The Gotham Knights are the lead crime-fighters in this series, defending Gotham after Batman’s demise. Fans are excited for this completely original story to hit the PS5 as it makes use of often-sidekicks like Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood and the main protagonists. Known villains so far include the Court of Owls and Mr. Freeze. You’ll be excited for this one if you’re a fan of the Batman: Arkham series and its playstyle. But, honestly, who doesn’t love a good Batman-themed game?

Heavenly Bodies

Developer: 2pt Interactive

Publisher: 2pt Interactive

Release Date: TBC 2021

Heavenly Bodies was first teased during the PS5 Indies Initiative event. This challenging physics game will have you navigate weightlessness in space in an attempt to move through each stage and new environment. You’ll need to balance your weight and thrust using left and right trigger sensitivity at just the right time and speed. It looks deceptively easy, but in reality will be a head-scratching, elaborate puzzle to figure out how to navigate the weightlessness of space that’ll task all your creative thinking skills!

Quantum Error

Developer: Teamkill Media

Publisher: Teamkill Media

Release Date: TBD 2021

Fans are excited for the release of the epic Quantum Error game, set to be released sometime later this year. It’s a sci-fi horror shooter similar to Half-Life, Doom, and Dead Space, which is quite some company to keep. You’ll play as a skilled fireman as you blast away at space mutants on Jupiter. It’s part survival, part shooter, as you work to stay one step ahead of the threat and survive your time on the distant planet.

Graven

Developer: 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks

Publisher: 3D Realms, 1C Publishing EU, 1C Company

Release Date: TBD 2021

Graven is an upcoming dark fantasy first-person shooter video game. For fans of the Hexen games, Graven will be in familiar territory as players immerse themselves in a shooter that feels at times like an action-adventure puzzler. In Graven, your character lives in a small boat in a swamp when a stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows you vague instructions with a mysterious staff and book. From there, you’ll uncover deceptions and work at a chance for redemption as a wrongly convicted man of faith. You’ll battle humanity, magic, and the environment all wrapped up in this gritty game.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Developer: Reflector Entertainment

Publisher: Reflector Entertainment

Release Date: TBD 2021

Unknown 9: Awakening is described as a third-person “narrative-driven action-adventure game.” The game is just one part of a larger Universe 9 world that contains a novel, a podcast, as well as a comic book. How’s that for crossover content! The Unknown 9 universe is set during a time where humanity is either on the verge of transcendence or self-destruction, and you’ll have to help set the right course. The game features a complex heroine, Haroona, who must come to terms with who she is and the new powers she discovers. Unknown 9 promises to be a community-driven experience that allows fans to work together to solve the mysteries of the universe.

Metal: Hellslinger

Developer: The Outsiders

Publisher: Funcom

Release Date: TBD 2021

It’s not often that a heavy metal rhythm game poses as a Doom-style first-person shooter, but here we are! Metal: Hellslinger is a game about murdering demons to a beat as you slash away to a heavy metal soundtrack. If you ever wanted to combine Guitar Hero with a shooter, this game is for you. You’ll “battle” through hellish realms and use a variety of weapons and abilities to defeat the demon foes, all while keeping rhythm for a high score!

Party Crasher Simulator

Developer: Glob Games Studio

Publisher: Glob Games Studio

Release Date: July 1, 2021

The mission in Party Crasher Simulator is right in the title: try to crash a party to bring it down. You’ll sneak into a variety of different parties where no one knows or suspects you. Blend in with the crowd to learn about them, then use their weaknesses to take the party down! The method is up to the player, with a slew of unique, creative options to choose from. There are also sets of side missions to achieve at each party, which can help your player level up, learn new skills, and take down even bigger, badder parties. You don’t want to miss this unique, fun party game that’ll be hilarious to watch.

Tribes of Midgard

Developer: Norsfell

Publisher: Gearbox

Release Date: TBD 2021

In this action/adventure game, players must resist the oncoming invasion of giants during the epic Norse apocalypse of Ragnarök. It sounds intimidating, but the cutesy, fun art style certainly lightens the mood as you face the end of the world. You’ll play as a local Viking living in a village that houses the Seed of Yggdrasil – the last stronghold to protect the gods from the other Realms. You’ll uncover dark creatures and hidden gods in your village, along with new weapons, materials, and crafts as you prepare to defend your village. You’ll be excited for this new take on an old legend when it launches later this year.

Of course, it has Valheim vibes with an isometric layout, but GamesBeat assures us that’s simply not the case.

White Shadows

Developer: Monokel

Publisher: Headup Games

Release Date: TBD 2021

White Shadows is a black-and-white narrative platformer that was first seen during IGN’s Gamescom Awesome Indies show. Developer Monokel describes the game as a modern fable, as a “distorted mirror of our own world.” You’ll play the role of Ravengirl as she escapes from the White City, a surveillance state ruled by wolves and populated by rats and sheep. With its black-and-white palate, it looks like film noir, with lighting effects that add both style and depth to the gameplay (hence the title). You’ll be in awe of this beautiful but bizarre little platformer.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Release Date: TBD 2022

A game focused solely on Gollum is one that’s been intriguing many LOTR fans. This stealth game from Daedalic Entertainment will show us what a Gollum-centric game is all about. You’ll sneak through Mordor in attempts to bypass orcs, ringwraiths, and a slew of other unkind monsters as you progress through your own storyline. The devs have also pointed out that this game takes more inspiration from the books than the movies, which should delight some loyal Lord of the Rings fans as we learn more about Gollum’s mysterious backstory.

Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: January 2022

This new Square Enix title will be nothing short of epic. From the ground up, this game (built under the working title “Project Athia” but now going by Forspoken) was made for the PS5. The tagline for the game is: “In a world not her own, where her resolve will be tested, truths will be questioned and devotions will be doubted, and she will rise.” This brave female protagonist has been shown so far leaping from cliffs, attacking huge beasts, and overlooking mountaintops from the clouds. Plus, famed screenwriter Gary Whitta (Star Wars: Rogue One, The Walking Dead) is in charge of a team of writers, so this game’s story is looking to be something very special indeed.

God of War: Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony

Release Date: TBD 2022

Yes, Ragnarok is coming, but we might have to wait a while. Though it was confirmed for 2021, Sony has announced that it has been delayed into 2022. The decision was made due to Horizon Forbidden West’s holiday release schedule, so focus will be on that big push. The studio confirmed that this move was to ensure it is “the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.” As for now, you can watch the trailer and get goosebumps at hearing Kratos’ voice say: “the time draws near, you must prepare yourself.” We are certainly prepared!

Earthlock 2

Developer: Snowcastle Games

Publisher: Snowcastle Games

Release Date: TBA 2022

Earthlock 2 is a new title from Snowcastle Games that will be an open-world RPG sequel to the cult-classic turn-based RPG. Set in the same Earthlock universe, the sequel will have real-time combat this time, compared to the turn-based original. Players will have to make meaningful choices as they play on the planet Umbra, allowing them to leave their mark on the world. Earthlock 2 will make the most of the PS5’s capabilities by using Unreal’s Engine 4, which was an ambitious undertaking for the dev team. The devs said they wanted to make the most out of the next-gen consoles, so expect one stunning, immersive game once this sequel is released.

The Invincible

Developer: Starward Industries

Publisher: Starward Industries

Release Date: TBD 2022

The Invincible is an upcoming sci-fi thriller that takes place in a world where the Cold War never ended. Superpowers continue to obsess over the Space Race, and the War has now been taken to the stars. Now, you’re on the planet Regis III, playing the role of an astronaut caught amidst this space war. The devs of this game promise a cinematic story with a top-notch atmosphere and style, with an influence from “atompunk aesthetics.” We’ll need to wait until next year to play this expansive space game exploring a world where the USSR never collapsed.

