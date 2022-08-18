Venompool Sixth Scale Figure by Hot Toys (Special Edition)

Price: $405

When it comes to favorite Marvel characters and lore, it’s hard to pick just one. So why not purchase a sick Marvel collectible that combines the mystery of the Venom Symbiote and the enthusiasm of Wade Wilson’s Deadpool?

Sideshow and Hot Toys have teamed up to bring you a brand new Sixth Scale figure, Venompool!

So how did Venompool come to be? In the 1980s, while traveling in a flying limousine—as one does—Wade Wilson’s Deadpool witnessed the Symbiote leave Peter Parker’s body and merge with his own. Venompool was born. And now you can purchase him for your own collection!

This 36.5 cm tall action figure is expertly crafted and inspired by the appearance of Venompool in the popular video game, Marvel Contest of Champions. It’s also versatile, featuring three pairs of interchangeable eyepieces, two interchangeable long tongues, and a variety of interchangeable hands. Therefore, your Venompool can show off numerous expressions and gestures.

His iconic red and black suit is expertly tailored with fine details, and the rest of his costume is just as elaborate, featuring a brown-colored shoulder strap, thigh pouch, red-and-black boots, and wrist and ankle rings. This Sixth Scale figure also comes with signature weapons, including a pistol and pair of katanas, so this Marvel character is ready for a fight with the Beyonder at any time.

And Venompool isn’t complete without his wild grin. This newly developed head sculpt surely brings this iconic anti-hero to life.

This collectible item is perfect for any Marvel fanatic itching to display their favorite fighter at their desk or on their bookshelf. Or give it to a fellow fandom friend as a gift. You’ll have them smiling wide as if Symbiote had left Deadpool’s body for their own.

