8 Super Easy Ways to Farm WoW Gold (2020)

With the recent release of World of Warcraft: Legion, there’s no denying that the economy has changed drastically. Not only is the change driven by the massive influx of players returning to the game (or just new players in general), but many of the expansion’s new mechanics have changed the WoW gold-making landscape.

The economy is strong for those looking to make some gold, thanks to players picking up new professions, endgame crafting, and the general laziness of most players (it’s okay, sometimes just spending your gold is easier than farming that rare pet on your own). Of course, it also helps that professions started to work entirely different with Legion, and now that players are starting to hit that max level, more players are going to be shifting their focus on leveling their crafting soon, with the casual players likely hitting level 110 in the next week or so.

Of course, that only means great things for those looking to make some quick WoW gold right now. One of the great things about World of Warcraft is that there are so many ways to make gold that it never grows tiresome. Especially if you’re a player like myself, who can play the game on one monitor and finally get around to watching Penny Dreadful on the other (we’re on episode 5, for the record). So if you’re looking for some rather mindless and quick ways to become wealthy in World of Warcraft, here are five easy ways to farm WoW gold:

**Note: Stay tuned to this post over the next few months as we will be adding more ways we find to get gold quickly and easily. We’ll add more soon.**

1. Farming Stormscale (or Stonehide Leather)

Farming mats has never been easier, and it’s always a great way to make quick gold in WoW when a new expansion comes out. With most new players focusing on leveling to 110 as fast as they can, that means they aren’t focusing on their professions. What’s more, once they hit max level and start focusing on their professions, they’re going to try and get from 1-800 as quickly as possible. Where are they going to get all those mats? The auction house, of course!

The two essential mats to farm with Legion are Stormscale and Stonehide Leather, both of which you farm with skinning. Stormscale and Stonehide Leather are essential materials for leatherworkers (starting at 700), who want to craft rare and epic mail gear like Battlebound Girdles, Hauberks, Girdles, and Leggings. They’re also used in Engineering to craft the Bolt-Action Headgun, Blacksmithing for Demonsteel Armguards, and Stormscale can be transmuted to herbs or ore with Alchemy.

Where to Farm

There are many great places to farm Stormscale, and there is certainly no shortage of mobs in The Broken Isles that provide Stormscale. But, in my experience, the best place to farm it in Highmountain. More specifically, there’s a great spot right outside of Thunder Totem’s flightpath called Earthmother’s Bounty that has a plethora of Overgrown Larva that each drop 2-3 with each skin. These Overgrown Larvas are a part of a quest (“Infestation” and “Critical Crops”), so there will be other players there killing them as well. These mobs respawn quickly (after 15 or so seconds), and that means you’ll have no shortage of them to skin. Plus, other players will help kill them down for quicker skinning. In 40 minutes, you’ll have a stack of 200 without any problems.

For Stonehide Leather, it’s so widely available that nailing down a prime spot for it isn’t really necessary. Virtually any beast in WoW will drop Stonehide Leather. However, if you’re already in Highmountain, one of the best spots is in the Witchwoods and Cliff’s Edge (around coordinates 36.0, 37.5) where you’ll find tons of Bristlefur Bears and Spinetusk Piglets. Kill ’em in groups, and skin away. They’ll typically drop 4-7 leathers each (and you’ll come away with some vendor trash and meats for cooking as well).

How Much Stormscale and Stonehide Leather Sell For

Obviously, this will vary per server, and I highly recommend you do some research before you just blindly dive in. But on my server (Whisperwind), Stormscales typically sell for 20g each in the mornings and around 30-35g during primetime (about 9PM ET). So for that stack of 200 that took you 40 minutes, you can easily earn an average of 5,000 gold, and I’ve sold full stacks for 7K before (you just have to catch buyers at the right time when there isn’t any cheaper in the auction house).

Stonehide isn’t quite as lucrative because it’s easier to come by, but it’s close, and again, it depends on your server’s economy. On my server, they min at 17g and max at 25g each.

This is, by far, the quickest gold earner right now, as you will typically sell your hides and scales within an hour or so of posting them.

2. Farming Legion’s New Rare Pets

Another super quick and easy way to make gold in Legion is to capitalize on the brand new wave of new pets. Some of these pets are more lucrative than others, but if you have a particularly lazy server, you can easily make 4K gold in minutes if you’re lucky.

For example, check out the Crispin pet, which drops from Tenpak Flametotem, a rare silver mob in Highmountain. He spawns at 42.0, 41.6, and he has a 7% chance to drop Crispin, an all-black squirrel pet. 7% might not seem like a big enough number to go seek him out, but I’ll note that a) he respawns quickly and b) it’s best to farm with a friend as to increase your kill rate and split the earnings. Crispin sells for a min of 2K gold and I’ve seen it go for up to 5.5K gold (check your server to see if it’s worth it). Cage this pet when you get it, and make sure you’re slightly undercutting the low.

There are also some request reward pets that you can cage and sell, like the Untethered Wyrmling that’s a reward from the “Balance to Spare” quest in Suramar. The Untethered Wyrmling sells for much more than Crispin, but unfortunately, it’s a one-time deal (unless you have multiple characters over level 100, of course. On my server, the low is 5.5K and the high is 9K.

There’s also the Lurking Owl Kitten that’s the reward for completing a small quest chain in Suramar starting with “Feline Frantic”. It can be caged and sold for ~3K.

Even more lucrative than all three of those is Grumpy, a big pitbull-esque dog battle pet that sells for well over 10K. Again, it’s a one-time thing without multiple characters, and it’ll likely take a few weeks to actually sell it. But, it’s there. You get it from completing the “Grumpy” quest found in Heathrow Manor near Black Rook Hold, Val’sharah. Super easy to get, and the reward is well worth it.

3. Leatherworking in Legion is Ridiculously Lucrative

Professions in Legion are super lucrative compared to past expansions because of the changes made. Now, you have to level up your individual recipes (with level 2 and level 3), and to do so, it takes a lot of time and energy. But it’s definitely worth it in the long run, and by the time you’re around level 105ish, you should have plenty of options for making gold with leatherworking, especially. You can craft the Warhide Jerkin, with the chance of creating epic versions. They require 16 Stormhide leather each, and you have about a 3 out of 10 chance of getting epics. Of course, after you’ve geared yourself out with it, you can craft them to sell. In my experience, you can sell these epic Warhide Jerkins (whatever version you get) for anywhere from 900g to 1300g frequently. Put three epics in the auction house (along with the blues you created when trying to get epics), and you’ll more than likely sell all three; I rarely have trouble selling all of them.

Battlebound Spaulders are also great moneymakers in my experience, but they require 18 Stormscale (which, if you’re buying the raw materials from the auction house makes it more expensive). Still, you can easily get 1200g per epic creation, and if you’re using all of your recipes to put your eggs in more than just one basket, it’s a great way to rake in the dough with very little effort.

Pricing is very volatile at the moment, so you really have to pay attention to the auction house and market prices. Luckily, thanks to the WoW Companion App, you can do so wherever you are.

4. Forging Obliterum

Obliterum sells for roughly 9K-11k gold on my server. Again, results may vary, so please check your auction house prices before doing it.

To get it, you’ll need to grab and complete the extensive quest chain given to you by Oxana Demonslay in the Underbelly (under Dalaran) that will result in the building of your own Obliterum forge.

Once the forge is available to you, the fun begins.

Buy Stormhide Leather in the auction house if you have the funds, which you’ll then use to craft Warhide Pants (the investment will more than pay for itself on most servers). Otherwise, go farming for a few hours — also well worth it. You’ll need roughly 400 leathers to get 1 obliterum. So, if you catch your Stormhide leather at its lowest (typically 17g) you can get what you need for 6.8K gold.

Craft all of the Warhide Pants you can with that leather, obliterate each item, giving you around 3.5-3.8 ashes each. 100 ashes = 1 obliterum. Once you get the obliterum, sell it on the auction house when it’s at its highest. Boom. Profit.

This obviously works best at a higher production scale. So, getting multiple Obliterums at a time results in the highest profit. Of course, you’ll need the startup capital to do so, which isn’t an issue in Legion and would take you only a couple of days at most.

5. Farming Shal’dorei Silk and Transmogs at the same time.

Finally, like leather, Shal’dorei silk is a great item to farm. But on top of the crafting materials you’ll get, you also have a chance to get transmog items (that can sell for a pretty penny thanks to the influx of players coming with Legion).

One of the best Shal’dorei Silk farming spots is in Aszuna towards its center near Narthaes Academy, where you’ll take on a plethora of murlocs. With the Boon of the Scavenger shoulder enchant equipped, gather up all of the murlocs you can and AOE DPS them down quickly. Most will drop 3-5 Shal-dorei Silk. Loot, rinse, repeat.

Sell your silk on the auction house when there isn’t much competition, and you should get around 17-20g each. Boom. Profit.

6. Harvester Shoulder Enchant

One of the (eventually) effortless ways to get some solid gold flow is by using the Harvester shoulder enchant sold by Sylvia Harshorn, the Dreamweaver Emissary located in Val’sharah. It’s called Boon of the Harvester, and it costs just 100g. You have to be honored with Dreamweavers in order to purchase it, but that is achieved easily enough with quests and daily world quests.

The Boon of the Harvester will enchant your shoulders with “Harvester”, which will allow the wearer to obtain Harvested Goods from their dead enemies. Typically, you get 3-4 of these Harvested Goods a day, and these goods are Legion herbs and fish. While you might scoff at fish and herbs and they might not seem of much use to you at first glance, note that each of the high level fish and herbs sell for some high amounts of gold, and you get two stacks of 10-30+ of the various fish, herbs, and even Starlight Rose (sells for 180g+ each right now).

You can also then use these fish to cook the highest level food if your cooking is up to par, allowing you to make even more gold.

There are other boons that you can purchase for other easy finds, such as Boon of the Butcher (gets you Stonehide leather, Stormscale, various meats, animal crafting reagents, and felhide) or Boon of the Manaseeker (great for enchanters as you can get Arkhana, Leylight Shards, Chaos Crystals, and potions/flasks). To find all of the boons currently available, check out the comments section on Wowhead.

7. Leystone Ore Farming

Leystone Ore is used in many professions, and even though earning your Broken Isles flying mount is an absolute bitch (in fact, we don’t even recommend doing it at this point), you can still rake in some significant gold by mining it and selling it.

First, make or pick-up Leystone Hoofplates, which gives your mount 20% higher speed for 2 hours (if you’re a blacksmith, it’s 4x faster). It’s worth it. There’s also a Legion Mining Glove enchant that increases your mining speed to make the process even faster.

The best spot for Leystone Ore farming is in Val’Sharah, starting at the Temple of Elune and making your way mostly around the edge of the map, along waterways. Leystone Ore galore.

Another great spot is located in Azsuna just north of the Nar’Thalas Academy where you’ll find massive numbers of Lagoon Basilisks that respawn quickly. These basilisks are able to be mined once killed (instead of skinned), resulting in a steady stream of Leystone. What’s more, they respawn quickly.

For miners are those looking for ore, pick up the Boon of the Salvager enchant from Valdemar Stormseeker in Stormheim. You’ll be able to acquire Salvaged Armor while farming, which will contain Felslate or Leystone Ore.

How much does Leystone Ore sell for? Well, that depends on your server of course, so we recommend heading to your server’s auction house (or pull up your app) to gauge the price. On my server, Leystone Ore stays at a steady 20.8g per ore, and unlike leathers, scales, and cloth, it has remained at over 20g since the Legion launch.

8. Foxflower Farming, or Maybe Other Herbs, But Seriously, Foxflower

WoW players are undeniably lazy (I’m one of them), and many don’t like farming herbs. Foxflower, at least on my server, ranges from 50g-90g each, and you can get a decent amount of them every day by farming it specifically, or farming mobs with the Harvester shoulder enchant.

Unfortunately, it’s not super easy to come by, but the good news is you’ll also get Blood of Sargeras (which you’ll soon be able to trade in when 7.1 drops). Foxflower is found in Highmountain, and although the zone has a lot of verticality to it, you’ll still come away with a decent stack, unless someone else is farming there, too. Then, you’re screwed.

For Foxflower farming, you’re basically going to want to go all over the zone, as there really isn’t a great route for it. I tend to start at Thunder Totem and work my way around it, then north through Skyhorn, then through the cave to Cliff’s Edge, and back down through Trushot Lodge and back to Thundertotem. It’s a solid route, but farm the areas you find easiest to maneuver.

For another good route, check out the YouTube video above from Studen Albatroz.

Bonus: Buy X Low, Sell X High

When it comes down to it, you can always go by the age old business saying, “Buy low, sell high”. Pay attention to the auction house and see when items sell at their lowest, and snatch them up to then turn around and sell for a profit when they typically sell for their highest. There are many helpful addons to help you pay attention to the markets and list items in bulk on the auction house, including TradeSkillMaster, Trade Forwarder (so you can monitor the Trade chat while farming), and Auctionator, all of which can be found on the Curse website (or in the Curse app).

For more gold farming tips and how to earn 1000s with the Auction House in a single day, check out this guide.