All Halloween Movies on TV: Complete October 2022 Schedule (Updated!)
Looking for every single Halloween movie on TV this October? We’ve absolutely got you covered.
The pumpkin spice lattes are out, the leaves are beginning to fall, and October is around the corner. That means one thing: it’s Halloween time.
People tend to either love Halloween or hate it entirely, and those who love it have their own favorite aspects about it. While some love the silly, prankster side of the holiday or the mountains of candy, many love it for the celebration of all things horror-related that it has become.
You’ve probably already nailed down your nerdy Halloween costume choice by now, and now it’s time to look ahead to the month of October to mark down all of the Halloween movies on TV that you’ll be watching so that you’ll never have to wonder “what Halloween movies are on TV tonight?”. Instead, you’ve already done your homework (or, hell – bookmark this page, as we’ll update it regularly).
Whether you’re looking for the newest addition to the slate of Netflix Halloween movies, what horror movies are being shown on cable television, or where you can watch a marathon of some of your favorite horror TV shows, there are zombies, ghouls, and ghosts aplenty for your viewing pleasure in the month of October.
Between AMC FearFest, ABC Family’s Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween (that’s right – 31 days, not 13 days, this year), Disney Channel’s Monstober, Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween, and Turner Classic Movie’s October Horror lineup, there are plenty of opportunities to catch your favorite family horror movies on TV, as well as some of the top horror films of all-time.
Here’s all of the Halloween movies on TV tonight and the rest of October 2022, and as more networks release more of their detailed listings, we’ll be updating this post:
We’ll post exactly what Disney Channel Halloween movies will be showing for the entire month of October as soon as the company releases its complete schedule. Right now, we do have a couple of new premieres, including Under Wrapsand The Ghost of Molly McGee TV series.
Nickelodeon Halloween Movies 2022
We’ll also post every single Halloween-related movie that Nickelodeon will be showing in October in the schedule above.
Horror Movies on Netflix
Netflix is absolutely filled with some of the best horror films, including zombie movies, classic horror, recent hits, and all of the creature features you could ever want for the month of October. What’s more, Netflix has them all separated into subgenres like B-Horror movies, cult horror, slasher movies, and more. Netflix has over 260 horror movies on their platform right now, so whether you’re looking for some true scares or truly goofy horror romps with cheesy effects, you’ll likely find it for streaming on Netflix.
So if you’re looking for a great place to stream horror movies online (and some Halloween movies for kids), here are just some of the notable horror films and TV series on Netflix for October 2022:
13 Cameras
13 Sins
14 Cameras
1920
1920 London
1st Summoning
23:59
47 Meters Down
6-5=2
706
A Dark Song
AfterShock
Agyaat
All Light Will End
All the Boys Love Mandy Lane
American Poltergeist
American Poltergeist 2
Animas
Antidote
Apolo 18
Apostle
As Above, So Below
Aurora
Await Further Instructions
Backcountry
Be Afraid
Before I Wake
Bleed
Boys in the Trees
Cabin Fever
Cargo
Carrie
Chernobyl Diaries
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Clinical
Cloverfield
Conjuring Spirit
Corbin Nash
Creep
Creep 2
Cult of Chucky
Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn
Daemonium
Danur: I Can See Ghosts
Darkness RIsing
Darna Mana Hai
Darna Zaroori Hai
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Dead Awake
Deadly Detention
Death House
Death Note
Delirium
Demonic
Desolation
Don’t Kill It
Don’t Knock Twice
Eerie
Eight Legged Freaks
Emelie
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
Family Blood
February
FirstBorn
Friend Request
GANTZ:O
Gehenna: Where Death Lives
Gerald’s Game
Ghost House
Ghost Ship
Girls With Balls
Gothika
Green Room
Gremlins
Hantu Kak Limah
Happy Hunting
Haunters: The Art of the Scare
Haunting on Fraternity Row
Havenhurst
He Never Died
He’s Out There
Here Alone
Hide & Seek
Hisss
Holidays
Horns
Horror Story
Hungerford
Hush
Hypersomnia
I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House
I Remember You
Insidious
Kanika
Killing Ground
KL Zombi
Kristy
Kuntilanak
Laddaland
Ladronas de almas
Lechmi
Life After Beth
Lifechanger
Little Evil
Ludo
Lupt
Macchli Ja Ki Rani Hai
Mad Ron’s Prevues From Hell
Malevolent
Malicious
Mara
May the Devil Take You
Mercy Black
Mohawk
Most Likely to Die
Munafik 2
Murder Party
Mythily Veendum Varunnu
Nails
Nang Nak
Office
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
Paranormal Investigation
Pair
Pee Mak
Phobia 2
Pizza
Ragini MMS
Ragini MMS 2
Rakkhosh
Rampant
Ranbhool
Ravenous
Red Christmas
Rise of the Zombie
Romina
Sabrina
Satanic
Savita Damodar Paranjpe
Scary Movie 2
Scherzo Diabolico
Scream
Scream 3
Scream 4
Secrets in the Hot Spring
Seven in Heaven
Shelter
Shutter
Soul to Keep
Splatter
Stephanie
Still
Stitches
Stonehearts Asylum
Stree
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
Tales From the Hood 2
Target
Temple
Terrifier
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The 3rd Eye
The 3rd Eye 2
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Babysitter
The Bar
The Basement
The Black Room
The Bye Bye Man
The Charnel House
The Conjuring
The Devil and Father Amorth
The Diabolical
The Disappointments Room
The Doll
The Doll 2
The Duplex
The Eye
The Eyes of My Mother
The Forgotten
The Golem
The Hatred
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
The House Next Door
The Lodgers
The Mansion
The Maus
The Monster
The Nightmare
The Open House
The Perfection
The Promise
The Rezort
The Rift: The Dark Side of the Moon
The Rite
The Ritual
The Secret
The Secret of Emily Blair
The Silence
The Similars
The Super
The Unborn Child
The Vault
The Wedding Curse
The Witch
The Witch Files
The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
Thriller
Train of the Dead
Train to Busan
Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell
Truth or Dare
Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil
Tusk
Twinsanity
Unakkenna Venum Sollu
Under the Shadow
Vaastu Shastra
Veronica
Warda
Welcome to Willits
Would You Rather
XX
Yoga Hosers
Here are the new horror movies and series being added to Netflix in October 2019, which they’re calling Netflix and Chills:
Sept 13: Marianne
Sept 14: We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Sept 24: American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Sept 25: Glitch Season 3
Sept 27: In the Shadow of the Moon
Oct 1: A.M.I., House of the Witch, Scream 2, Sinister Circle
There are literally hundreds and hundreds of horror movies available for “free” with an Amazon Prime subscription using Amazon Video, and there are even more available for purchase. If you’re looking for another way to stream online horror movies in October, here are just some of the top horror films available include:
The Quiet Place
The Witch
Us
The Nun
Pet Sematary
It
Get Out
Mother!
The Conjuring
It Comes at Night
Typically speaking, Amazon is the last place we ever think to stream our movies every night, but when you look at all of the scary films it has in its catalog — many of which are already “free” to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription (which, we have anyway) and the rest are pretty cheap to rent for an evening — Amazon is a pretty solid choice.
If you’re REALLY planning to spend a lot of your time this October watching horror movies, Shudder is basically a Netflix that only focuses on horror movies. They have more horror titles than any other service, and a month’s pass gets you unlimited access to their entire library for that month. Best of all, it also has rare and cult horror films that you likely wouldn’t find on Netflix or Amazon. You can use it on Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Apple TV with ease.
Food Network Halloween Schedule (Halloween Wars and Halloween Baking Championship)
If you’re like us, you love to watch the Halloween baking stuff on Food Network every year, as you never know what sort of awesome Halloween delectable treats you’ll find. Instead of flooding the above Halloween TV schedule above with all of the Food Network stuff like Halloween Wars and Halloween Baking Championship, we just wanted to shine a quick light on what the network has planned.
Basically, any time you turn the channel to Food Network in October after 8PM EST, you’ll find a marathon of Halloween baking shows. What’s more, there are various other times that the network will be playing their Halloween-themed content. For the complete Food Network TV schedule, head over to their official site.
