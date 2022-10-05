All Halloween Movies on TV: Complete October 2022 Schedule (Updated!)

halloween movies on tv

Looking for every single Halloween movie on TV this October? We’ve absolutely got you covered.

The pumpkin spice lattes are out, the leaves are beginning to fall, and October is around the corner. That means one thing: it’s Halloween time.

People tend to either love Halloween or hate it entirely, and those who love it have their own favorite aspects about it. While some love the silly, prankster side of the holiday or the mountains of candy, many love it for the celebration of all things horror-related that it has become.

You’ve probably already nailed down your nerdy Halloween costume choice by now, and now it’s time to look ahead to the month of October to mark down all of the Halloween movies on TV that you’ll be watching so that you’ll never have to wonder “what Halloween movies are on TV tonight?”. Instead, you’ve already done your homework (or, hell – bookmark this page, as we’ll update it regularly).

Whether you’re looking for the newest addition to the slate of Netflix Halloween movies, what horror movies are being shown on cable television, or where you can watch a marathon of some of your favorite horror TV shows, there are zombies, ghouls, and ghosts aplenty for your viewing pleasure in the month of October.

Between AMC FearFest, ABC Family’s Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween (that’s right – 31 days, not 13 days, this year), Disney Channel’s Monstober, Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween, and Turner Classic Movie’s October Horror lineup, there are plenty of opportunities to catch your favorite family horror movies on TV, as well as some of the top horror films of all-time.

Here’s all of the Halloween movies on TV tonight and the rest of October 2022, and as more networks release more of their detailed listings, we’ll be updating this post:

AMC FearFest 2022

Disney Channel Halloween Movies (Monstober 2022)

We’ll post exactly what Disney Channel Halloween movies will be showing for the entire month of October as soon as the company releases its complete schedule. Right now, we do have a couple of new premieres, including Under Wraps and The Ghost of Molly McGee TV series.

Nickelodeon Halloween Movies 2022

We’ll also post every single Halloween-related movie that Nickelodeon will be showing in October in the schedule above.

Horror Movies on Netflix

Netflix is absolutely filled with some of the best horror films, including zombie movies, classic horror, recent hits, and all of the creature features you could ever want for the month of October. What’s more, Netflix has them all separated into subgenres like B-Horror movies, cult horror, slasher movies, and more. Netflix has over 260 horror movies on their platform right now, so whether you’re looking for some true scares or truly goofy horror romps with cheesy effects, you’ll likely find it for streaming on Netflix.

So if you’re looking for a great place to stream horror movies online (and some Halloween movies for kids), here are just some of the notable horror films and TV series on Netflix for October 2022:

**Updated 8/16/19 with current horror movies on Netflix**

  • 13 Cameras
  • 13 Sins
  • 14 Cameras
  • 1920
  • 1920 London
  • 1st Summoning
  • 23:59
  • 47 Meters Down
  • 6-5=2
  • 706
  • A Dark Song
  • AfterShock
  • Agyaat
  • All Light Will End
  • All the Boys Love Mandy Lane
  • American Poltergeist
  • American Poltergeist 2
  • Animas
  • Antidote
  • Apolo 18
  • Apostle
  • As Above, So Below
  • Aurora
  • Await Further Instructions
  • Backcountry
  • Be Afraid
  • Before I Wake
  • Bleed
  • Boys in the Trees
  • Cabin Fever
  • Cargo
  • Carrie
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
  • Clinical
  • Cloverfield
  • Conjuring Spirit
  • Corbin Nash
  • Creep
  • Creep 2
  • Cult of Chucky
  • Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn
  • Daemonium
  • Danur: I Can See Ghosts
  • Darkness RIsing
  • Darna Mana Hai
  • Darna Zaroori Hai
  • Day of the Dead: Bloodline
  • Dead Awake
  • Deadly Detention
  • Death House
  • Death Note
  • Delirium
  • Demonic
  • Desolation
  • Don’t Kill It
  • Don’t Knock Twice
  • Eerie
  • Eight Legged Freaks
  • Emelie
  • Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
  • Family Blood
  • February
  • FirstBorn
  • Friend Request
  • GANTZ:O
  • Gehenna: Where Death Lives
  • Gerald’s Game
  • Ghost House
  • Ghost Ship
  • Girls With Balls
  • Gothika
  • Green Room
  • Gremlins
  • Hantu Kak Limah
  • Happy Hunting
  • Haunters: The Art of the Scare
  • Haunting on Fraternity Row
  • Havenhurst
  • He Never Died
  • He’s Out There
  • Here Alone
  • Hide & Seek
  • Hisss
  • Holidays
  • Horns
  • Horror Story
  • Hungerford
  • Hush
  • Hypersomnia
  • I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House
  • I Remember You
  • Insidious
  • Kanika
  • Killing Ground
  • KL Zombi
  • Kristy
  • Kuntilanak
  • Laddaland
  • Ladronas de almas
  • Lechmi
  • Life After Beth
  • Lifechanger
  • Little Evil
  • Ludo
  • Lupt
  • Macchli Ja Ki Rani Hai
  • Mad Ron’s Prevues From Hell
  • Malevolent
  • Malicious
  • Mara
  • May the Devil Take You
  • Mercy Black
  • Mohawk
  • Most Likely to Die
  • Munafik 2
  • Murder Party
  • Mythily Veendum Varunnu
  • Nails
  • Nang Nak
  • Office
  • Oh My Ghost
  • Oh My Ghost 2
  • Oh My Ghost 3
  • Oh My Ghost 4
  • Paranormal Investigation
  • Pair
  • Pee Mak
  • Phobia 2
  • Pizza
  • Ragini MMS
  • Ragini MMS 2
  • Rakkhosh
  • Rampant
  • Ranbhool
  • Ravenous
  • Red Christmas
  • Rise of the Zombie
  • Romina
  • Sabrina
  • Satanic
  • Savita Damodar Paranjpe
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scherzo Diabolico
  • Scream
  • Scream 3
  • Scream 4
  • Secrets in the Hot Spring
  • Seven in Heaven
  • Shelter
  • Shutter
  • Soul to Keep
  • Splatter
  • Stephanie
  • Still
  • Stitches
  • Stonehearts Asylum
  • Stree
  • Suzzanna: Buried Alive
  • Tales From the Hood 2
  • Target
  • Temple
  • Terrifier
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
  • The 3rd Eye
  • The 3rd Eye 2
  • The Autopsy of Jane Doe
  • The Babysitter
  • The Bar
  • The Basement
  • The Black Room
  • The Bye Bye Man
  • The Charnel House
  • The Conjuring
  • The Devil and Father Amorth
  • The Diabolical
  • The Disappointments Room
  • The Doll
  • The Doll 2
  • The Duplex
  • The Eye
  • The Eyes of My Mother
  • The Forgotten
  • The Golem
  • The Hatred
  • The Haunting of Molly Hartley
  • The House Next Door
  • The Lodgers
  • The Mansion
  • The Maus
  • The Monster
  • The Nightmare
  • The Open House
  • The Perfection
  • The Promise
  • The Rezort
  • The Rift: The Dark Side of the Moon
  • The Rite
  • The Ritual
  • The Secret
  • The Secret of Emily Blair
  • The Silence
  • The Similars
  • The Super
  • The Unborn Child
  • The Vault
  • The Wedding Curse
  • The Witch
  • The Witch Files
  • The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
  • Thriller
  • Train of the Dead
  • Train to Busan
  • Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell
  • Truth or Dare
  • Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil
  • Tusk
  • Twinsanity
  • Unakkenna Venum Sollu
  • Under the Shadow
  • Vaastu Shastra
  • Veronica
  • Warda
  • Welcome to Willits
  • Would You Rather
  • XX
  • Yoga Hosers

Here are the new horror movies and series being added to Netflix in October 2019, which they’re calling Netflix and Chills:

  • Sept 13: Marianne
  • Sept 14: We Have Always Lived in the Castle
  • Sept 24: American Horror Story: Apocalypse
  • Sept 25: Glitch Season 3
  • Sept 27: In the Shadow of the Moon
  • Oct 1: A.M.I., House of the Witch, Scream 2, Sinister Circle
  • Oct 4: In the Tall Grass
  • Oct 11: Haunted Season 2, Fractured
  • Oct 16: Sinister 2
  • Oct 18: Eli
  • Oct 24: Daybreak
  • Oct 25: Rattlesnake, Prank Encounters

Is Hocus Pocus on Netflix?

No, Hocus Pocus is not streaming on Netflix. However, it is available on Disney+ to watch at will.

Horror Movies on Amazon Video (Prime)

Horror movies amazon prime
A look at the horror movies on Amazon Prime Video.

There are literally hundreds and hundreds of horror movies available for “free” with an Amazon Prime subscription using Amazon Video, and there are even more available for purchase. If you’re looking for another way to stream online horror movies in October, here are just some of the top horror films available include:

  • The Quiet Place
  • The Witch
  • Us
  • The Nun
  • Pet Sematary
  • It
  • Get Out
  • Mother!
  • The Conjuring
  • It Comes at Night

Typically speaking, Amazon is the last place we ever think to stream our movies every night, but when you look at all of the scary films it has in its catalog — many of which are already “free” to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription (which, we have anyway) and the rest are pretty cheap to rent for an evening — Amazon is a pretty solid choice.

Sign up for Amazon Prime Video here.

Shudder

shudder horror movies

If you’re REALLY planning to spend a lot of your time this October watching horror movies, Shudder is basically a Netflix that only focuses on horror movies. They have more horror titles than any other service, and a month’s pass gets you unlimited access to their entire library for that month. Best of all, it also has rare and cult horror films that you likely wouldn’t find on Netflix or Amazon. You can use it on Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Apple TV with ease.

Check out what’s available on Shudder here.

Food Network Halloween Schedule (Halloween Wars and Halloween Baking Championship)

If you’re like us, you love to watch the Halloween baking stuff on Food Network every year, as you never know what sort of awesome Halloween delectable treats you’ll find. Instead of flooding the above Halloween TV schedule above with all of the Food Network stuff like Halloween Wars and Halloween Baking Championship, we just wanted to shine a quick light on what the network has planned.

Basically, any time you turn the channel to Food Network in October after 8PM EST, you’ll find a marathon of Halloween baking shows. What’s more, there are various other times that the network will be playing their Halloween-themed content. For the complete Food Network TV schedule, head over to their official site.

