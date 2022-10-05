See Also: When is Hocus Pocus on TV

AMC FearFest 2022

Disney Channel Halloween Movies (Monstober 2022)

We’ll post exactly what Disney Channel Halloween movies will be showing for the entire month of October as soon as the company releases its complete schedule. Right now, we do have a couple of new premieres, including Under Wraps and The Ghost of Molly McGee TV series.

Nickelodeon Halloween Movies 2022

We’ll also post every single Halloween-related movie that Nickelodeon will be showing in October in the schedule above.

Horror Movies on Netflix

Netflix is absolutely filled with some of the best horror films, including zombie movies, classic horror, recent hits, and all of the creature features you could ever want for the month of October. What’s more, Netflix has them all separated into subgenres like B-Horror movies, cult horror, slasher movies, and more. Netflix has over 260 horror movies on their platform right now, so whether you’re looking for some true scares or truly goofy horror romps with cheesy effects, you’ll likely find it for streaming on Netflix.

So if you’re looking for a great place to stream horror movies online (and some Halloween movies for kids), here are just some of the notable horror films and TV series on Netflix for October 2022:

13 Cameras

13 Sins

14 Cameras

1920

1920 London

1st Summoning

23:59

47 Meters Down

6-5=2

706

A Dark Song

AfterShock

Agyaat

All Light Will End

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane

American Poltergeist

American Poltergeist 2

Animas

Antidote

Apolo 18

Apostle

As Above, So Below

Aurora

Await Further Instructions

Backcountry

Be Afraid

Before I Wake

Bleed

Boys in the Trees

Cabin Fever

Cargo

Carrie

Chernobyl Diaries

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Clinical

Cloverfield

Conjuring Spirit

Corbin Nash

Creep

Creep 2

Cult of Chucky

Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn

Daemonium

Danur: I Can See Ghosts

Darkness RIsing

Darna Mana Hai

Darna Zaroori Hai

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Dead Awake

Deadly Detention

Death House

Death Note

Delirium

Demonic

Desolation

Don’t Kill It

Don’t Knock Twice

Eerie

Eight Legged Freaks

Emelie

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Family Blood

February

FirstBorn

Friend Request

GANTZ:O

Gehenna: Where Death Lives

Gerald’s Game

Ghost House

Ghost Ship

Girls With Balls

Gothika

Green Room

Gremlins

Hantu Kak Limah

Happy Hunting

Haunters: The Art of the Scare

Haunting on Fraternity Row

Havenhurst

He Never Died

He’s Out There

Here Alone

Hide & Seek

Hisss

Holidays

Horns

Horror Story

Hungerford

Hush

Hypersomnia

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

I Remember You

Insidious

Kanika

Killing Ground

KL Zombi

Kristy

Kuntilanak

Laddaland

Ladronas de almas

Lechmi

Life After Beth

Lifechanger

Little Evil

Ludo

Lupt

Macchli Ja Ki Rani Hai

Mad Ron’s Prevues From Hell

Malevolent

Malicious

Mara

May the Devil Take You

Mercy Black

Mohawk

Most Likely to Die

Munafik 2

Murder Party

Mythily Veendum Varunnu

Nails

Nang Nak

Office

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

Paranormal Investigation

Pair

Pee Mak

Phobia 2

Pizza

Ragini MMS

Ragini MMS 2

Rakkhosh

Rampant

Ranbhool

Ravenous

Red Christmas

Rise of the Zombie

Romina

Sabrina

Satanic

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

Scary Movie 2

Scherzo Diabolico

Scream

Scream 3

Scream 4

Secrets in the Hot Spring

Seven in Heaven

Shelter

Shutter

Soul to Keep

Splatter

Stephanie

Still

Stitches

Stonehearts Asylum

Stree

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

Tales From the Hood 2

Target

Temple

Terrifier

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The 3rd Eye

The 3rd Eye 2

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The Babysitter

The Bar

The Basement

The Black Room

The Bye Bye Man

The Charnel House

The Conjuring

The Devil and Father Amorth

The Diabolical

The Disappointments Room

The Doll

The Doll 2

The Duplex

The Eye

The Eyes of My Mother

The Forgotten

The Golem

The Hatred

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

The House Next Door

The Lodgers

The Mansion

The Maus

The Monster

The Nightmare

The Open House

The Perfection

The Promise

The Rezort

The Rift: The Dark Side of the Moon

The Rite

The Ritual

The Secret

The Secret of Emily Blair

The Silence

The Similars

The Super

The Unborn Child

The Vault

The Wedding Curse

The Witch

The Witch Files

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death

Thriller

Train of the Dead

Train to Busan

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell

Truth or Dare

Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil

Tusk

Twinsanity

Unakkenna Venum Sollu

Under the Shadow

Vaastu Shastra

Veronica

Warda

Welcome to Willits

Would You Rather

XX

Yoga Hosers

Here are the new horror movies and series being added to Netflix in October 2019, which they’re calling Netflix and Chills:

Sept 13: Marianne

Sept 14: We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Sept 24: American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Sept 25: Glitch Season 3

Sept 27: In the Shadow of the Moon

Oct 1: A.M.I., House of the Witch, Scream 2, Sinister Circle

Oct 4: In the Tall Grass

Oct 11: Haunted Season 2, Fractured

Oct 16: Sinister 2

Oct 18: Eli

Oct 24: Daybreak

Oct 25: Rattlesnake, Prank Encounters

Is Hocus Pocus on Netflix?

No, Hocus Pocus is not streaming on Netflix. However, it is available on Disney+ to watch at will.

Horror Movies on Amazon Video (Prime)

There are literally hundreds and hundreds of horror movies available for “free” with an Amazon Prime subscription using Amazon Video, and there are even more available for purchase. If you’re looking for another way to stream online horror movies in October, here are just some of the top horror films available include:

The Quiet Place

The Witch

Us

The Nun

Pet Sematary

It

Get Out

Mother!

The Conjuring

It Comes at Night

Typically speaking, Amazon is the last place we ever think to stream our movies every night, but when you look at all of the scary films it has in its catalog — many of which are already “free” to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription (which, we have anyway) and the rest are pretty cheap to rent for an evening — Amazon is a pretty solid choice.

Shudder

If you’re REALLY planning to spend a lot of your time this October watching horror movies, Shudder is basically a Netflix that only focuses on horror movies. They have more horror titles than any other service, and a month’s pass gets you unlimited access to their entire library for that month. Best of all, it also has rare and cult horror films that you likely wouldn’t find on Netflix or Amazon. You can use it on Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Apple TV with ease.

Food Network Halloween Schedule (Halloween Wars and Halloween Baking Championship)

If you’re like us, you love to watch the Halloween baking stuff on Food Network every year, as you never know what sort of awesome Halloween delectable treats you’ll find. Instead of flooding the above Halloween TV schedule above with all of the Food Network stuff like Halloween Wars and Halloween Baking Championship, we just wanted to shine a quick light on what the network has planned.

Basically, any time you turn the channel to Food Network in October after 8PM EST, you’ll find a marathon of Halloween baking shows. What’s more, there are various other times that the network will be playing their Halloween-themed content. For the complete Food Network TV schedule, head over to their official site.