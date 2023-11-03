ALL Christmas Movies on TV Schedule 2023: Ultimate Guide

From now until Christmas, we have a complete daily schedule of the Christmas movies on TV as well as the Christmasy TV episodes that will be on all day.

In the November and December TV schedule below, you'll find every single Christmas movie and TV special that will be available on broadcast and cable TV, the channel it airs on, and the start time. From underrated Christmas movies to the classics, we're featuring everything we find on TV in the list below.

Bookmark this page for later, as the top will always contain the Christmas movies on TV TONIGHT (and we update this list daily starting in November!).

Note: All times in U.S. Eastern Time…more coming soon!

November 3, 2023

10:00 am Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) on HallMov

11:00 am Treehouse Masters – Santa’s Workshop on Animal

12:00 pm A Match Made at Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

12:00 pm Reunited at Christmas (2018) on Hallmark

12:00 pm Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) on HallMov

02:00 pm A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) on GAC Fam

02:00 pm A Royal Christmas (2014) on Hallmark

02:00 pm Journey Back to Christmas (2016) on HallMov

02:00 pm Touched by an Angel – The Feather on UP

04:00 pm Joy for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

04:00 pm Tis the Season to be Merry (2021) on Hallmark

04:00 pm Every Christmas Has a Story (2016) on HallMov

04:00 pm NCIS – Silent Night on Sundance

06:00 pm Home Alone (1990) on Freeform

06:00 pm Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam

06:00 pm An Unexpected Christmas (2021) on Hallmark

06:00 pm Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) on HallMov

07:00 pm A Christmas Masquerade (2022) on UP

08:00 pm B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam

08:00 pm Flipping for Christmas (2023) on Hallmark

08:00 pm Christmas Under the Stars (2019) on HallMov

08:30 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) on Freeform

09:00 pm Christmas on the Slopes (2022) on UP

10:00 pm My Favorite Christmas Tree (2022) on GAC Fam

10:00 pm Hope at Christmas (2018) on HallMov

10:00 pm Mama’s Family – Santa Mama on LOGO

10:01 pm A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022) on Hallmark

11:00 pm The Christmas Retreat (2022) on UP

11:30 pm Modern Family – Express Christmas on E!

12:00 am Angel Falls Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

12:00 am We Need a Little Christmas (2022) on HallMov

12:01 am Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) on Hallmark

01:00 am A Fairytale Christmas (2013) on UP

02:00 am A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

02:00 am Sharing Christmas (2017) on HallMov

02:00 am The Jamie Foxx Show – Christmas Day-Ja Vu on MTV2

02:01 am Holiday Date (2019) on Hallmark

04:00 am The Great Christmas Switch (2021) on GAC Fam

04:00 am: Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing (2020) on HallMov

04:01 am: A Kiss Before Christmas (2021) on Hallmark

November 4, 2023

06:00 am : Aisle be Home for Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Aisle be Home for Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 06:00 am : A Very Merry Bridesmaid (2021) on Hallmark

: A Very Merry Bridesmaid (2021) on Hallmark 06:00 am : Nostalgic Christmas (2019) on HallMov

: Nostalgic Christmas (2019) on HallMov 06:00 am : A Christmas Carol (1951) on Movies!

: A Christmas Carol (1951) on Movies! 08:00 am : Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 08:00 am : My Christmas Family Tree (2021) on Hallmark

: My Christmas Family Tree (2021) on Hallmark 08:00 am : Christmas Bells are Ringing (2018) on HallMov

: Christmas Bells are Ringing (2018) on HallMov 09:00 am : Ghost Whisperer – Holiday Spirit on POP

: Ghost Whisperer – Holiday Spirit on POP 09:00 am : A Furry Little Christmas (2021) on UP

: A Furry Little Christmas (2021) on UP 10:00 am : Destined At Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Destined At Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 10:00 am : Christmas in Tahoe (2021) on Hallmark

: Christmas in Tahoe (2021) on Hallmark 10:00 am : Northpole: Open for Christmas (2015) on HallMov

: Northpole: Open for Christmas (2015) on HallMov 11:00 am : Christmas Matchmakers (2019) on UP

: Christmas Matchmakers (2019) on UP 12:00 pm : A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam 12:00 pm : Where Are You Christmas? (2023) on Hallmark

: Where Are You Christmas? (2023) on Hallmark 12:00 pm : Five More Minutes (2021) on HallMov

: Five More Minutes (2021) on HallMov 12:45 pm : Jack Frost (1998) on TBS

: Jack Frost (1998) on TBS 01:00 pm : A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) on E!

: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) on E! 01:00 pm : A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) on UP

: A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) on UP 02:00 pm : Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 02:00 pm : Christmas by Starlight (2020) on Hallmark

: Christmas by Starlight (2020) on Hallmark 02:00 pm : Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (2022) on HallMov

: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (2022) on HallMov 03:00 pm : Fred Claus (2007) on TBS

: Fred Claus (2007) on TBS 03:00 pm : A Ring for Christmas (2020) on UP

: A Ring for Christmas (2020) on UP 04:00 pm : Christmas in the Smokies (2015) on GAC Fam

: Christmas in the Smokies (2015) on GAC Fam 04:00 pm : #Xmas (2022) on Hallmark

: #Xmas (2022) on Hallmark 04:00 pm : Ms. Christmas Comes to Town (2023) on HallMov

: Ms. Christmas Comes to Town (2023) on HallMov 05:00 pm : A Wedding for Christmas (2018) on UP

: A Wedding for Christmas (2018) on UP 05:30 pm : The Polar Express (2004) on TBS

: The Polar Express (2004) on TBS 06:00 pm : Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam

: Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam 06:00 pm : Flipping for Christmas (2023) on Hallmark

: Flipping for Christmas (2023) on Hallmark 06:00 pm : Christmas in Montana (2019) on HallMov

: Christmas in Montana (2019) on HallMov 07:00 pm : The Office – A Benihana Christmas, Part 1 on Comedy

: The Office – A Benihana Christmas, Part 1 on Comedy 07:00 pm : The Christmas Heart (2012) on HallDrama

: The Christmas Heart (2012) on HallDrama 07:00 pm : Christmas Lucky Charm (2022) on UP

: Christmas Lucky Charm (2022) on UP 07:30 pm : The Office – A Benihana Christmas, Part 2 on Comedy

: The Office – A Benihana Christmas, Part 2 on Comedy 07:30 pm : Elf (2003) on TBS

: Elf (2003) on TBS 08:00 pm : A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 08:00 pm : Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark

: Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark 08:00 pm : Long Lost Christmas (2022) on HallMov

: Long Lost Christmas (2022) on HallMov 09:00 pm: November Christmas (2010) on HallDrama

09:00 pm: Santa’s Got Style (2022) on UP

09:30 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TBS

10:00 pm: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) on E!

10:00 pm: Jingle Bell Princess (2021) on GAC Fam

10:00 pm: My Christmas Guide (2023) on HallMov

10:01 pm: The Sweetest Christmas (2017) on Hallmark

11:00 pm: Season’s Greetings (2016) on UP

November 5, 2023

12:00 am: The Art Of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

12:00 am: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) on HallMov

12:01 am: On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) on Hallmark

01:00 am: Royally Wrapped for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

01:00 am: Married…With Children – Christmas on LOGO

02:00 am: The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) on Hallmark

02:00 am: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) on HallMov

02:30 am: A Puppy for Christmas (2016) on GAC Fam

04:00 am: Debbie Macomber’s Mrs Miracle (2009) on GAC Fam

04:00 am: Write Before Christmas (2019) on Hallmark

04:00 am: Christmas in the Air (2017) on HallMov

05:30 am: Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022) on Hallmark

05:30 am: Christmas at Cartwrights (2014) on HallMov

06:00 am: A Hot Cocoa Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

06:00 am: Let it Snow (2013) on Hallmark

06:00 am: Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) on HallMov

08:00 am: A Royal Christmas On Ice (2022) on GAC Fam

08:00 am: Next Stop Christmas (2021) on Hallmark

08:00 am: A Joyous Christmas (2017) on HallMov

09:00 am: Christmas Mail (2010) on UP

10:00 am: B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam

10:00 am: My Southern Family Christmas (2022) on Hallmark

10:00 am: Christmas Wonderland (2018) on HallMov

11:00 am: Second Chance Christmas (2014) on UP

12:00 pm: Christmas At The Drive-In (2022) on GAC Fam

12:00 pm: Under the Christmas Sky (2023) on Hallmark

12:00 pm: The Christmas Secret (2014) on HallMov

12:30 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TBS

01:00 pm: NCIS – Spinning Wheel on ION

01:00 pm: Family Matters – Deck the Malls on truTV

01:00 pm: Fixing Up Christmas (2021) on UP

02:00 pm: Holiday Baking Championship – Dining Out for the Holidays on FOOD

02:00 pm : Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 02:00 pm : Christmas by Design (2023) on Hallmark

: Christmas by Design (2023) on Hallmark 02:00 pm : The Christmas Promise (2021) on HallMov

: The Christmas Promise (2021) on HallMov 02:30 pm : Fred Claus (2007) on TBS

: Fred Claus (2007) on TBS 03:00 pm : Holiday Baking Championship – Holiday Movie Magic on FOOD

: Holiday Baking Championship – Holiday Movie Magic on FOOD 03:00 pm : Living Single – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow on TVONE

: Living Single – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow on TVONE 03:00 pm : A Snowy Christmas (2021) on UP

: A Snowy Christmas (2021) on UP 04:00 pm : Holiday Baking Championship – The World of Holidays on FOOD

: Holiday Baking Championship – The World of Holidays on FOOD 04:00 pm : Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam

: Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam 04:00 pm : A Fabled Holiday (2022) on Hallmark

: A Fabled Holiday (2022) on Hallmark 04:00 pm : A Dream of Christmas (2016) on HallMov

: A Dream of Christmas (2016) on HallMov 05:00 pm : Holiday Baking Championship – Holiday Rush on FOOD

: Holiday Baking Championship – Holiday Rush on FOOD 05:00 pm : The Polar Express (2004) on TBS

: The Polar Express (2004) on TBS 05:00 pm : Santa’s Got Style (2022) on UP

: Santa’s Got Style (2022) on UP 06:00 pm : A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 06:00 pm : Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark

: Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark 06:00 pm : My Christmas Guide (2023) on HallMov

: My Christmas Guide (2023) on HallMov 06:00 pm : Four Christmases (2008) on TNT

: Four Christmases (2008) on TNT 06:30 pm : A Different World – I’m Dreaming of a Dwayne Christmas on TVONE

: A Different World – I’m Dreaming of a Dwayne Christmas on TVONE 07:00 pm : Holiday Baking Championship – Happy Holiday Getaways on FOOD

: Holiday Baking Championship – Happy Holiday Getaways on FOOD 07:00 pm : Elf (2003) on TBS

: Elf (2003) on TBS 07:00 pm : We’re Scrooged (2023) on UP

: We’re Scrooged (2023) on UP 08:00 pm : Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam

: Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam 08:00 pm : The Santa Summit (2023) on Hallmark

: The Santa Summit (2023) on Hallmark 08:00 pm : Holiday Hearts (2019) on HallMov

: Holiday Hearts (2019) on HallMov 08:00 pm : National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TNT

: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TNT 09:00 pm : Holiday Wars – Love at Frost Sight on FOOD

: Holiday Wars – Love at Frost Sight on FOOD 09:00 pm : The Picture of Christmas (2022) on UP

: The Picture of Christmas (2022) on UP 10:00 pm : Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 10:00 pm : Project Christmas Wish (2020) on HallMov

: Project Christmas Wish (2020) on HallMov 10:00 pm : National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TNT

: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TNT 10:01 pm : Haul Out the Holly (2022) on Hallmark

: Haul Out the Holly (2022) on Hallmark 11:00 pm : Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD

: Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD 11:00 pm: We’re Scrooged (2023) on UP

November 6, 2023

12:00 am : Holiday Baking Championship – Feeling Sweet and Thankful on FOOD

: Holiday Baking Championship – Feeling Sweet and Thankful on FOOD 12:00 am : Christmas in Pine Valley (2022) on GAC Fam

: Christmas in Pine Valley (2022) on GAC Fam 12:00 am : Holly & Ivy (2020) on HallMov

: Holly & Ivy (2020) on HallMov 12:00 am : Four Christmases (2008) on TNT

: Four Christmases (2008) on TNT 12:01 am : You, Me & The Christmas Trees (2021) on Hallmark

: You, Me & The Christmas Trees (2021) on Hallmark 01:00 am : Holiday Wars – Love at Frost Sight on FOOD

: Holiday Wars – Love at Frost Sight on FOOD 01:00 am : A Christmas Switch (2018) on UP

: A Christmas Switch (2018) on UP 02:00 am : The Christmas Calendar (2017) on GAC Fam

: The Christmas Calendar (2017) on GAC Fam 02:00 am : Christmas In My Heart (2021) on HallMov

: Christmas In My Heart (2021) on HallMov 02:01 am : A Christmas Detour (2015) on Hallmark

: A Christmas Detour (2015) on Hallmark 03:00 am : Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD

: Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD 04:00 am : Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs Miracle (2010) on GAC Fam

: Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs Miracle (2010) on GAC Fam 04:00 am : A Christmas Visitor (2002) on HallMov

: A Christmas Visitor (2002) on HallMov 04:00 am : Married…With Children – The Worst Noel on LOGO

: Married…With Children – The Worst Noel on LOGO 04:01 am : The Christmas House (2020) on Hallmark

: The Christmas House (2020) on Hallmark 06:00 am : Christmas Is You (2021) on GAC Fam

: Christmas Is You (2021) on GAC Fam 06:00 am : A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) on Hallmark

: A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) on Hallmark 06:00 am : Christmas Comes Twice (2020) on HallMov

: Christmas Comes Twice (2020) on HallMov 08:00 am : A Brush With Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Brush With Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 08:00 am : Double Holiday (2019) on Hallmark

: Double Holiday (2019) on Hallmark 08:00 am : A Bride for Christmas (2012) on HallMov

: A Bride for Christmas (2012) on HallMov 08:00 am : Friends – The One with All the Candy on TBS

: Friends – The One with All the Candy on TBS 08:30 am : Friends – The One With the Holiday Armadillo on TBS

: Friends – The One With the Holiday Armadillo on TBS 10:00 am : Christmas Sweethearts (2022) on GAC Fam

: Christmas Sweethearts (2022) on GAC Fam 10:00 am : The Mistletoe Secret (2019) on Hallmark

: The Mistletoe Secret (2019) on Hallmark 10:00 am : Every Time a Bell Rings (2021) on HallMov

: Every Time a Bell Rings (2021) on HallMov 12:00 pm : A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) on GAC Fam 12:00 pm : Snow Bride (2013) on Hallmark

: Snow Bride (2013) on Hallmark 12:00 pm : Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) on HallMov

: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) on HallMov 01:00 pm : Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Hardest Holiday Dishes on FOOD

: Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Hardest Holiday Dishes on FOOD 02:00 pm : Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert on FOOD

: Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert on FOOD 02:00 pm : A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 02:00 pm : In Merry Measure (2022) on Hallmark

: In Merry Measure (2022) on Hallmark 02:00 pm : Jingle Bell Bride (2020) on HallMov

: Jingle Bell Bride (2020) on HallMov 03:00 pm : Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Around the World on FOOD

: Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Around the World on FOOD 04:00 pm : Holiday Wars – Ugly Sweater Party on FOOD

: Holiday Wars – Ugly Sweater Party on FOOD 04:00 pm : Christmas in the Smokies (2015) on GAC Fam

: Christmas in the Smokies (2015) on GAC Fam 04:00 pm : Christmas at Castle Hart (2021) on Hallmark

: Christmas at Castle Hart (2021) on Hallmark 04:00 pm : A Christmas to Remember (2016) on HallMov

: A Christmas to Remember (2016) on HallMov 05:00 pm : Holiday Wars – Time Travelin Santa on FOOD

: Holiday Wars – Time Travelin Santa on FOOD 05:30 pm : The King of Queens – Noel Cowards on CMT

: The King of Queens – Noel Cowards on CMT 06:00 pm : Holiday Wars – A Very Peanuts Christmas Tree on FOOD

: Holiday Wars – A Very Peanuts Christmas Tree on FOOD 06:00 pm : I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 06:00 pm : Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) on Hallmark

: Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) on Hallmark 06:00 pm : Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) on HallMov

: Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) on HallMov 07:00 pm : Holiday Wars – North Pole Talent Show on FOOD

: Holiday Wars – North Pole Talent Show on FOOD 08:00 pm : Holiday Baking Championship – Season’s Best on FOOD

: Holiday Baking Championship – Season’s Best on FOOD 08:00 pm : Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam

: Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam 08:00 pm : Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (2018) on Hallmark

: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (2018) on Hallmark 08:00 pm : Homegrown Christmas (2018) on HallMov

: Homegrown Christmas (2018) on HallMov 08:00 pm : The Shop Around the Corner (1940) on Movies!

: The Shop Around the Corner (1940) on Movies! 08:30 pm : Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) on Bounce

: Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) on Bounce 10:00 pm : Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD

: Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD 10:00 pm : Joy for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: Joy for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 10:00 pm : Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022) on Hallmark

: Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022) on Hallmark 10:00 pm : Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) on HallMov

: Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) on HallMov 11:00 pm : The Big Bake – Holiday: Jingle Bell Rockin on FOOD

: The Big Bake – Holiday: Jingle Bell Rockin on FOOD 11:00 pm: The Waltons – The Spirit on HallDrama

November 7, 2023

12:00 am : Holiday Baking Championship – Season’s Best on FOOD

: Holiday Baking Championship – Season’s Best on FOOD 12:00 am : Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 12:00 am : Christmas at the Plaza (2019) on Hallmark

: Christmas at the Plaza (2019) on Hallmark 12:00 am : Two Turtle Doves (2019) on HallMov

: Two Turtle Doves (2019) on HallMov 01:00 am : Reba – Cookies for Santa on CMT

: Reba – Cookies for Santa on CMT 02:00 am : Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD

: Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD 02:00 am : Christmas Crush (2019) on GAC Fam

: Christmas Crush (2019) on GAC Fam 02:00 am : A Christmas Together With You (2021) on Hallmark

: A Christmas Together With You (2021) on Hallmark 02:00 am : Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021) on HallMov

: Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021) on HallMov 03:00 am : The Big Bake – Holiday: Jingle Bell Rockin on FOOD

: The Big Bake – Holiday: Jingle Bell Rockin on FOOD 03:00 am : Mike & Molly – First Christmas on NIK

: Mike & Molly – First Christmas on NIK 04:00 am : Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam

: Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam 04:00 am : A Dickens of a Holiday! (2021) on Hallmark

: A Dickens of a Holiday! (2021) on Hallmark 04:00 am : Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) on HallMov

: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) on HallMov 06:00 am : B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam

: B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam 06:00 am : Undercover Holiday (2022) on Hallmark

: Undercover Holiday (2022) on Hallmark 06:00 am : Looks Like Christmas (2016) on HallMov

: Looks Like Christmas (2016) on HallMov 08:00 am : Blackish – Stuff on Freeform

: Blackish – Stuff on Freeform 08:00 am : A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam 08:00 am : The Nine Kittens of Christmas (2021) on Hallmark

: The Nine Kittens of Christmas (2021) on Hallmark 08:00 am : Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) on HallMov

: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) on HallMov 10:00 am : A Royal Christmas On Ice (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Royal Christmas On Ice (2022) on GAC Fam 10:00 am : Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) on Hallmark

: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) on Hallmark 10:00 am : Our Christmas Love Song (2019) on HallMov

: Our Christmas Love Song (2019) on HallMov 12:00 pm : A Christmas Star (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Christmas Star (2021) on GAC Fam 12:00 pm : A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022) on Hallmark

: A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022) on Hallmark 12:00 pm : The Gift of Peace (2022) on HallMov

: The Gift of Peace (2022) on HallMov 02:00 pm : A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 02:00 pm : Christmas Waltz (2020) on Hallmark

: Christmas Waltz (2020) on Hallmark 02:00 pm : A December Bride (2016) on HallMov

: A December Bride (2016) on HallMov 04:00 pm : Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 04:00 pm : Lights, Camera, Christmas! (2022) on Hallmark

: Lights, Camera, Christmas! (2022) on Hallmark 04:00 pm : Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) on HallMov

: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) on HallMov 06:00 pm : Home Alone (1990) on Freeform

: Home Alone (1990) on Freeform 06:00 pm : Christmas At The Drive-In (2022) on GAC Fam

: Christmas At The Drive-In (2022) on GAC Fam 06:00 pm : A Royal Christmas Crush (2023) on Hallmark

: A Royal Christmas Crush (2023) on Hallmark 06:00 pm : A Christmas Melody (2015) on HallMov

: A Christmas Melody (2015) on HallMov 06:00 pm : Castle – Secret Santa on Lifetime

: Castle – Secret Santa on Lifetime 06:30 pm : Everybody Loves Raymond – The Thought That Counts on IFC

: Everybody Loves Raymond – The Thought That Counts on IFC 07:30 pm : Last Man Standing – Gift of the Wise Man on CMT

: Last Man Standing – Gift of the Wise Man on CMT 08:00 pm : A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 08:00 pm : Crown for Christmas (2015) on Hallmark

: Crown for Christmas (2015) on Hallmark 08:00 pm : Christmas on My Mind (2019) on HallMov

: Christmas on My Mind (2019) on HallMov 08:30 pm : Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) on Freeform

: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) on Freeform 10:00 pm : A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) on GAC Fam 10:00 pm : Joyeux Noel (2023) on Hallmark

: Joyeux Noel (2023) on Hallmark 10:00 pm: Christmas Tree Lane (2020) on HallMov

November 8, 2023

12:00 am : Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 12:00 am : Christmas Getaway (2017) on Hallmark

: Christmas Getaway (2017) on Hallmark 12:00 am : Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas (2021) on HallMov

: Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas (2021) on HallMov 01:30 am : Martin – I Saw Gina Kissing Santa Claus on BET

: Martin – I Saw Gina Kissing Santa Claus on BET 02:00 am : Christmas Angel (2009) on GAC Fam

: Christmas Angel (2009) on GAC Fam 02:00 am : We Wish You a Married Christmas (2022) on Hallmark

: We Wish You a Married Christmas (2022) on Hallmark 02:00 am : The Christmas Train (2017) on HallMov

: The Christmas Train (2017) on HallMov 03:30 am : Amen – The Twelve Songs of Christmas on COZI

: Amen – The Twelve Songs of Christmas on COZI 03:30 am : Mike & Molly – Christmas Break on NIK

: Mike & Molly – Christmas Break on NIK 04:00 am : Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 04:00 am : Coming Home for Christmas (2017) on Hallmark

: Coming Home for Christmas (2017) on Hallmark 04:00 am : Sugar Plum Twist (2021) on HallMov

: Sugar Plum Twist (2021) on HallMov 04:30 am : Family Matters – Have Yourself a Very Winslow Christmas on TBS

: Family Matters – Have Yourself a Very Winslow Christmas on TBS 06:00 am : Debbie Macomber’s Mrs Miracle (2009) on GAC Fam

: Debbie Macomber’s Mrs Miracle (2009) on GAC Fam 06:00 am : A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) on Hallmark

: A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) on Hallmark 06:00 am : The Christmas Doctor (2020) on HallMov

: The Christmas Doctor (2020) on HallMov 08:00 am : A Cinderella Christmas (2016) on GAC Fam

: A Cinderella Christmas (2016) on GAC Fam 08:00 am : On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) on Hallmark

: On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) on Hallmark 08:00 am : Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) on HallMov

: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) on HallMov 09:30 am : Living Single – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow on TVONE

: Living Single – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow on TVONE 10:00 am: Christmas in Pine Valley (2022) on GAC Fam

10:00 am : Christmas by Starlight (2020) on Hallmark

: Christmas by Starlight (2020) on Hallmark 10:00 am : Christmas in Homestead (2016) on HallMov

: Christmas in Homestead (2016) on HallMov 11:00 am : Roseanne – White Trash Christmas on CMT

: Roseanne – White Trash Christmas on CMT 12:00 pm : A Lot Like Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Lot Like Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 12:00 pm : My Christmas Family Tree (2021) on Hallmark

: My Christmas Family Tree (2021) on Hallmark 12:00 pm : USS Christmas (2020) on HallMov

: USS Christmas (2020) on HallMov 01:10 pm : Home Alone (1990) on Freeform

: Home Alone (1990) on Freeform 02:00 pm : Monk – Mr Monk and the Miracle on COZI

: Monk – Mr Monk and the Miracle on COZI 02:00 pm : A Match Made at Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Match Made at Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 02:00 pm : A Kismet Christmas (2022) on Hallmark

: A Kismet Christmas (2022) on Hallmark 02:00 pm : Merry & Bright (2019) on HallMov

: Merry & Bright (2019) on HallMov 03:40 pm : Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) on Freeform

: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) on Freeform 04:00 pm : Christmas On Candy Cane Lane (2022) on GAC Fam

: Christmas On Candy Cane Lane (2022) on GAC Fam 04:00 pm : Christmas With the Darlings (2020) on Hallmark

: Christmas With the Darlings (2020) on Hallmark 04:00 pm : Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (2021) on HallMov

: Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (2021) on HallMov 05:00 pm : Reba – Cookies for Santa on UP

: Reba – Cookies for Santa on UP 06:00 pm : A Hot Cocoa Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Hot Cocoa Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 06:00 pm : It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) on Hallmark

: It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) on Hallmark 06:00 pm : Chateau Christmas (2020) on HallMov

: Chateau Christmas (2020) on HallMov 06:20 pm : The Santa Clause (1994) on Freeform

: The Santa Clause (1994) on Freeform 08:00 pm : Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam

: Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam 08:00 pm : Noel Next Door (2022) on Hallmark

: Noel Next Door (2022) on Hallmark 08:00 pm : A Little Christmas Charm (2020) on HallMov

: A Little Christmas Charm (2020) on HallMov 08:30 pm : The Santa Clause 2 (2002) on Freeform

: The Santa Clause 2 (2002) on Freeform 10:00 pm : Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam

: Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam 10:00 pm : Christmas by Design (2023) on Hallmark

: Christmas by Design (2023) on Hallmark 10:00 pm: One December Night (2021) on HallMov

November 9, 2023

08:00 am : Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) on Hallmark

: Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) on Hallmark 08:00 am : Christmas Under the Stars (2019) on HallMov

: Christmas Under the Stars (2019) on HallMov 10:00 am : Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 10:00 am : 12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) on Hallmark

: 12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) on Hallmark 10:00 am : Hope at Christmas (2018) on HallMov

: Hope at Christmas (2018) on HallMov 12:00 pm : A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 12:00 pm : Christmas at Dollywood (2019) on Hallmark

: Christmas at Dollywood (2019) on Hallmark 12:00 pm : A Gift to Remember (2017) on HallMov

: A Gift to Remember (2017) on HallMov 02:00 pm : Christmas Time Is Here (2021) on GAC Fam

: Christmas Time Is Here (2021) on GAC Fam 02:00 pm : My Grown-Up Christmas List (2022) on Hallmark

: My Grown-Up Christmas List (2022) on Hallmark 02:00 pm : A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love (2021) on HallMov

: A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love (2021) on HallMov 04:00 pm : A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) on GAC Fam 04:00 pm : The Sweetest Christmas (2017) on Hallmark

: The Sweetest Christmas (2017) on Hallmark 04:00 pm : Five Star Christmas (2020) on HallMov

: Five Star Christmas (2020) on HallMov 06:00 pm : Jingle Bell Princess (2021) on GAC Fam

: Jingle Bell Princess (2021) on GAC Fam 06:00 pm : Christmas in Tahoe (2021) on Hallmark

: Christmas in Tahoe (2021) on Hallmark 06:00 pm : Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) on HallMov

: Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) on HallMov 08:00 pm : B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam

: B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam 08:00 pm : Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark

: Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark 08:00 pm : Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023) on HallMov

: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023) on HallMov 10:00 pm : A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam 10:00 pm : My Southern Family Christmas (2022) on Hallmark

: My Southern Family Christmas (2022) on Hallmark 10:01 pm: A Bramble House Christmas (2017) on HallMov

November 10, 2023

12:00 am : Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 12:00 am : #Xmas (2022) on Hallmark

: #Xmas (2022) on Hallmark 12:01 am : Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) on HallMov

: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) on HallMov 02:00 am : A Belgian Chocolate Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Belgian Chocolate Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 02:00 am : Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) on Hallmark

: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) on Hallmark 02:01 am : A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love (2019) on HallMov

: A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love (2019) on HallMov 04:00 am : Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam

: Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam 04:00 am : The Christmas Contest (2021) on Hallmark

: The Christmas Contest (2021) on Hallmark 04:01 am : Christmas at Graceland (2018) on HallMov

: Christmas at Graceland (2018) on HallMov 06:00 am : A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) on GAC Fam 06:00 am : Nantucket Noel (2021) on Hallmark

: Nantucket Noel (2021) on Hallmark 06:00 am : Engaging Father Christmas (2017) on HallMov

: Engaging Father Christmas (2017) on HallMov 08:00 am : Angel Falls Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: Angel Falls Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 08:00 am : If I Only Had Christmas (2020) on Hallmark

: If I Only Had Christmas (2020) on Hallmark 08:00 am : The Holiday Stocking (2022) on HallMov

: The Holiday Stocking (2022) on HallMov 10:00 am : Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam

: Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam 10:00 am : Checkin’ It Twice (2023) on Hallmark

: Checkin’ It Twice (2023) on Hallmark 10:00 am : Miss Christmas (2017) on HallMov

: Miss Christmas (2017) on HallMov 12:00 pm : Aisle be Home for Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Aisle be Home for Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 12:00 pm : A Fabled Holiday (2022) on Hallmark

: A Fabled Holiday (2022) on Hallmark 12:00 pm : Small Town Christmas (2018) on HallMov

: Small Town Christmas (2018) on HallMov 02:00 pm : Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 02:00 pm : A Royal Queens Christmas (2021) on Hallmark

: A Royal Queens Christmas (2021) on Hallmark 02:00 pm : A Timeless Christmas (2020) on HallMov

: A Timeless Christmas (2020) on HallMov 04:00 pm : Christmas At The Drive-In (2022) on GAC Fam

: Christmas At The Drive-In (2022) on GAC Fam 04:00 pm : Take Me Back for Christmas (2023) on Hallmark

: Take Me Back for Christmas (2023) on Hallmark 04:00 pm : Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (2022) on HallMov

: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (2022) on HallMov 06:00 pm : Destined At Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: Destined At Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 06:00 pm : The Royal Nanny (2022) on Hallmark

: The Royal Nanny (2022) on Hallmark 06:00 pm : A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020) on HallMov

: A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020) on HallMov 07:00 pm : Snowed in for Christmas (2021) on UP

: Snowed in for Christmas (2021) on UP 08:00 pm : Christmas On Candy Cane Lane (2022) on GAC Fam

: Christmas On Candy Cane Lane (2022) on GAC Fam 08:00 pm : Everything Christmas (2023) on Hallmark

: Everything Christmas (2023) on Hallmark 08:00 pm : Ms. Christmas Comes to Town (2023) on HallMov

: Ms. Christmas Comes to Town (2023) on HallMov 09:00 pm : The Christmas Chalet (2019) on UP

: The Christmas Chalet (2019) on UP 10:00 pm : The Art Of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: The Art Of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 10:00 pm : The Christmas Promise (2021) on HallMov

: The Christmas Promise (2021) on HallMov 10:01 pm : The Santa Summit (2023) on Hallmark

: The Santa Summit (2023) on Hallmark 11:00 pm: Christmas in Wolf Creek (2022) on UP

November 11, 2023

12:00 am : Love At The Christmas Contest (2022) on GAC Fam

: Love At The Christmas Contest (2022) on GAC Fam 12:00 am : Long Lost Christmas (2022) on HallMov

: Long Lost Christmas (2022) on HallMov 12:01 am : Christmas Under Wraps (2014) on Hallmark

: Christmas Under Wraps (2014) on Hallmark 01:00 am : Christmas in the Wilds (2022) on UP

: Christmas in the Wilds (2022) on UP 02:00 am : Christmas Lover’s Anonymous (2022) on GAC Fam

: Christmas Lover’s Anonymous (2022) on GAC Fam 02:00 am : The Christmas Note (2015) on HallMov

: The Christmas Note (2015) on HallMov 02:01 am : Next Stop Christmas (2021) on Hallmark

: Next Stop Christmas (2021) on Hallmark 04:00 am : Merry Kissmas (2015) on GAC Fam

: Merry Kissmas (2015) on GAC Fam 04:00 am : A Godwink Christmas (2018) on HallMov

: A Godwink Christmas (2018) on HallMov 04:01 am : One Royal Holiday (2020) on Hallmark

: One Royal Holiday (2020) on Hallmark 06:00 am : A Lot Like Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Lot Like Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 06:00 am : The Most Colorful Time of the Year (2022) on Hallmark

: The Most Colorful Time of the Year (2022) on Hallmark 06:00 am : Home for Christmas Day (2017) on HallMov

: Home for Christmas Day (2017) on HallMov 08:00 am : A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 08:00 am : Christmas Next Door (2017) on Hallmark

: Christmas Next Door (2017) on Hallmark 08:00 am : Christmas Bedtime Stories (2022) on HallMov

: Christmas Bedtime Stories (2022) on HallMov 09:00 am : Christmas Beneath the Stars (2021) on UP

: Christmas Beneath the Stars (2021) on UP 10:00 am : Joy for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam

: Joy for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam 10:00 am : An Unexpected Christmas (2021) on Hallmark

: An Unexpected Christmas (2021) on Hallmark 10:00 am : Holiday for Heroes (2019) on HallMov

: Holiday for Heroes (2019) on HallMov 11:00 am : Sappy Holiday (2022) on UP

: Sappy Holiday (2022) on UP 12:00 pm : Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam

: Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam 12:00 pm : Joyeux Noel (2023) on Hallmark

: Joyeux Noel (2023) on Hallmark 12:00 pm : The Christmas Card (2006) on HallMov

: The Christmas Card (2006) on HallMov 01:00 pm : The Snowball Effect (2022) on UP

: The Snowball Effect (2022) on UP 02:00 pm : A Brush With Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam

: A Brush With Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam 02:00 pm : Mystic Christmas (2023) on Hallmark

: Mystic Christmas (2023) on Hallmark 02:00 pm : Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) on HallMov

: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) on HallMov 03:00 pm : A Tiny Home Christmas (2022) on UP

: A Tiny Home Christmas (2022) on UP 04:00 pm : B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam

: B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam 04:00 pm : Jolly Good Christmas (2022) on Hallmark

: Jolly Good Christmas (2022) on Hallmark 04:00 pm : My Christmas Guide (2023) on HallMov

: My Christmas Guide (2023) on HallMov 05:00 pm : Christmas on the Rocks (2022) on UP

: Christmas on the Rocks (2022) on UP 06:00 pm : A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 06:00 pm : Everything Christmas (2023) on Hallmark

: Everything Christmas (2023) on Hallmark 06:00 pm : We Need a Little Christmas (2022) on HallMov

: We Need a Little Christmas (2022) on HallMov 07:00 pm : I’ll Be Home For Christmas (2016) on HallDrama

: I’ll Be Home For Christmas (2016) on HallDrama 07:00 pm : We’re Scrooged (2023) on UP

: We’re Scrooged (2023) on UP 08:00 pm : Christmas Keepsake (2023) on GAC Fam

: Christmas Keepsake (2023) on GAC Fam 08:00 pm : Christmas Island (2023) on Hallmark

: Christmas Island (2023) on Hallmark 08:00 pm : A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) on HallMov

: A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) on HallMov 09:00 pm : One Christmas Eve (2014) on HallDrama

: One Christmas Eve (2014) on HallDrama 09:00 pm : Rock n’ Roll Christmas (2019) on UP

: Rock n’ Roll Christmas (2019) on UP 10:00 pm : Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam

: Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam 10:00 pm : Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023) on HallMov

: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023) on HallMov 10:01 pm : Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) on Hallmark

: Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) on Hallmark 11:00 pm: A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) on UP

November 12, 2023

12:00 am : ‘Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam

: ‘Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam 12:00 am : A Maple Valley Christmas (2022) on HallMov

: A Maple Valley Christmas (2022) on HallMov 12:01 am : A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022) on Hallmark

: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022) on Hallmark 01:00 am : A Christmas Switch (2018) on UP

: A Christmas Switch (2018) on UP 02:00 am : Christmas in Evergreen (2017) on HallMov

: Christmas in Evergreen (2017) on HallMov 02:01 am : A Tale of Two Christmases (2022) on Hallmark

: A Tale of Two Christmases (2022) on Hallmark 04:00 am : Christmas Homecoming (2017) on HallMov

: Christmas Homecoming (2017) on HallMov 04:01 am : A Holiday Spectacular (2022) on Hallmark

: A Holiday Spectacular (2022) on Hallmark 06:00 am : Check Inn to Christmas (2019) on Hallmark

: Check Inn to Christmas (2019) on Hallmark 06:00 am : Journey Back to Christmas (2016) on HallMov

: Journey Back to Christmas (2016) on HallMov 08:00 am: A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022) on Hallmark

we'll update this list daily!

New Hallmark Christmas Movies 2023 TV Schedule

We tend to personally skip the Hallmark Channel mostly for the season (well, altogether, really), but we know many of you will be searching for their holiday TV schedule, which is why we've included it. That's ok — we aren't judging. While the Hallmark Channel has also not yet released their entire TV schedule of sappy Christmas movies, they did release a 2021 Holiday Movie preview detailing some of the year's new Christmas movies. They're starting super even earlier this year, too, with their first new holiday movie debuting on October 25th (seriously). So if you're looking for some good, ole' fashioned dramatic Christmas movies, here's what's on their schedule so far, and click the link above for a full synopsis of each title.

Note, this is just when they’ll first be debuting, and keep in mind that leading right up through New Years, there will be classic Hallmark Christmas movies playing as well. For that, check out the schedule above.

All of the Hallmark Christmas movie showtimes are in EST and you can stream them online with fuboTV.

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule 2023

Christmas TV Specials 2023

Thursday, November 25th

2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS at 9:00AM ET)

2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC at 9:00AM ET)

24-Hour A Christmas Story Marathon 2023

TBS’s annual holiday tradition, the 24-hour marathon of A Christmas Story, is returning in 2023. Starting on the evening of Christmas Eve at 8:00PM ET, TBS will show A Christmas Story for 24 hours straight, with new showings starting every two hours. So, 8PM, 10PM, 12AM, 2AM, 4AM, 6AM, 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, and then finally at 6PM on Christmas night.

AMC’s ‘2023 Best Christmas Ever’ Slate

This afternoon, AMC released a basic overview of their holiday programming – and it’s a doozy! While we don’t have a day by day schedule for the Christmas movies AMC will be showing this holiday season just yet, we have a mega list of the Christmas movies they’ll be showing, and it’s the best we’ve seen yet (blows Freeform’s out of the water, in our expert opinions).

We also know that it all begins on Monday, November 26 and will run through Christmas Day. Here’s what they’re going to be showing below:

Elf (2003) [Stream Elf]

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) [Stream Christmas Vacation]

Polar Express, The (2004)

Santa Clause 2, The (2002)

Jingle All the Way (1996) [Stream Jingle All The Way]

Prancer (1989)

Gremlins (1984)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

All I Want For Christmas (1991)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Christmas in Connecticut (1992)

Christmas Story 2, A (2012)

Dennis the Menace Christmas, A (2007)

Fred Claus

Four Christmases

Nativity Story, The (2006)

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday (2004)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

White Christmas (1954)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sons of Mistletoe, The (2001)

Holiday to Remember, A (1995)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Christmas Star, The (1986)

Scoot & Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012)

Christmas Specials on AMC

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular (2011)

Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper, The (2005)

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976)

Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)

First Christmas, The: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (1975)

Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold, The (1981)

Little Drummer Boy Book II, The (1976)

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)

Merry Madagascar (2009)

How Murray Saved Christmas (2014)

Jack Frost (1979)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

Year Without a Santa Claus, The (1974)

Life & Adventures of Santa Claus, The (1985)

Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980)

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood (2015)

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979)

Netflix Christmas Movies 2021

Of course, for all of those cord-cutters out there, Netflix has a ton of movies to watch as well. They’re mostly overly cheesy, overloaded with Christmas cheer and enough yuletide to fill Santa’s sleigh. Still, there are plenty of options for holiday joy, and you just might find one you like. Here are the Christmas movies on Netflix in 2017 (and yes, there ARE some Hallmark Christmas movies on Netflix)

48 Christmas Wishes

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

Abominable Christmas

Angela’s Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Believe

Benji’s Very Own Christmas Story

Bob’s Borken Sleigh

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartland

Christmas in the Smokies

Christmas Inheritance

Christmas Wedding Planner

Christmas With a View

Christmas With the Kranks

Elliot

Get Santa

Holiday Calendar

Holiday in the Wild

Holiday Rush

Holly Star

Home for the Holidays

How Sarah Got Her Wings

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Klaus

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Marvel Superhero Adventures: Frost FIght

Merry Kissmas

Miss Me This Christmas

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

Puppy Star Christmas

Santa Claws

Santa Girl

Santa’s Apprentice

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

SUper Monsters Save Christmas

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Project

The Great British Baking Show Holidays

The Grinch (2018)

The Knight Before Christmas

The Magic Snowflake

The Princess Switch

The Spirit of Christmas

Unaccompanied Minors

White Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Christmas Movies on Disney+

Wondering what Christmas movies are on Disney Plus, the new Disney streaming service that launched November 12th? We’ve got you covered with an ultimate list:

There are currently 17 Christmas movies on Disney+:

A Very Merry Pooh Year

Beauty & The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Disney’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Noelle

One Magic Christmas

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

The Christmas Star

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Here’s how to stream them:

Sign Up for Disney+ Go to your device’s app store Search for Disney Plus Download/Install the App Open the App Log in with your Credentials Find whatever Christmas movie you want to watch by searching for it Tap the Play Button

Boom! You’ve now got access to all of these Disney Christmas movies.

Christmas Movies: The Non-Christmas Movies List

Of course, there are some Christmas movies that we watch around the holidays that technically aren’t really Christmas movies. If we find any of these on the Christmas movies on TV schedule, we’ll add it in above. For now, here are some of our Non-Christmas favorites:

1. Die Hard

Buy or Rent Die Hard here.

2. Batman (1989)

Buy or Rent Batman here

3. Trading Places (1983)

Buy or Rent Trading Places here.

4. Gremlins (1984)

Watch on Prime Video (Included).

5. Batman Returns (1994)

Buy or Rent Batman Returns here.

6. Home Alone 1 and 2

Buy or Rent Home Alone 1 and 2 here.