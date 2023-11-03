ALL Christmas Movies on TV Schedule 2023: Ultimate Guide

From now until Christmas, we have a complete daily schedule of the Christmas movies on TV as well as the Christmasy TV episodes that will be on all day.
In the November and December TV schedule below, you’ll find every single Christmas movie and TV special that will be available on broadcast and cable TV, the channel it airs on, and the start time. From underrated Christmas movies to the classics, we’re featuring everything we find on TV in the list below.
Bookmark this page for later, as the top will always contain the Christmas movies on TV TONIGHT (and we update this list daily starting in November!).
Note: All times in U.S. Eastern Time…more coming soon!
November 3, 2023
- 10:00 am Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) on HallMov
- 11:00 am Treehouse Masters – Santa’s Workshop on Animal
- 12:00 pm A Match Made at Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm Reunited at Christmas (2018) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 02:00 pm A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm A Royal Christmas (2014) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm Journey Back to Christmas (2016) on HallMov
- 02:00 pm Touched by an Angel – The Feather on UP
- 04:00 pm Joy for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm Tis the Season to be Merry (2021) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm Every Christmas Has a Story (2016) on HallMov
- 04:00 pm NCIS – Silent Night on Sundance
- 06:00 pm Home Alone (1990) on Freeform
- 06:00 pm Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm An Unexpected Christmas (2021) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 07:00 pm A Christmas Masquerade (2022) on UP
- 08:00 pm B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm Flipping for Christmas (2023) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm Christmas Under the Stars (2019) on HallMov
- 08:30 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) on Freeform
- 09:00 pm Christmas on the Slopes (2022) on UP
- 10:00 pm My Favorite Christmas Tree (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm Hope at Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 10:00 pm Mama’s Family – Santa Mama on LOGO
- 10:01 pm A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022) on Hallmark
- 11:00 pm The Christmas Retreat (2022) on UP
- 11:30 pm Modern Family – Express Christmas on E!
- 12:00 am Angel Falls Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 am We Need a Little Christmas (2022) on HallMov
- 12:01 am Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) on Hallmark
- 01:00 am A Fairytale Christmas (2013) on UP
- 02:00 am A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 am Sharing Christmas (2017) on HallMov
- 02:00 am The Jamie Foxx Show – Christmas Day-Ja Vu on MTV2
- 02:01 am Holiday Date (2019) on Hallmark
- 04:00 am The Great Christmas Switch (2021) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 am: Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing (2020) on HallMov
- 04:01 am: A Kiss Before Christmas (2021) on Hallmark
November 4, 2023
- 06:00 am: Aisle be Home for Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 am: A Very Merry Bridesmaid (2021) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Nostalgic Christmas (2019) on HallMov
- 06:00 am: A Christmas Carol (1951) on Movies!
- 08:00 am: Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 am: My Christmas Family Tree (2021) on Hallmark
- 08:00 am: Christmas Bells are Ringing (2018) on HallMov
- 09:00 am: Ghost Whisperer – Holiday Spirit on POP
- 09:00 am: A Furry Little Christmas (2021) on UP
- 10:00 am: Destined At Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 am: Christmas in Tahoe (2021) on Hallmark
- 10:00 am: Northpole: Open for Christmas (2015) on HallMov
- 11:00 am: Christmas Matchmakers (2019) on UP
- 12:00 pm: A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm: Where Are You Christmas? (2023) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm: Five More Minutes (2021) on HallMov
- 12:45 pm: Jack Frost (1998) on TBS
- 01:00 pm: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) on E!
- 01:00 pm: A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) on UP
- 02:00 pm: Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm: Christmas by Starlight (2020) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (2022) on HallMov
- 03:00 pm: Fred Claus (2007) on TBS
- 03:00 pm: A Ring for Christmas (2020) on UP
- 04:00 pm: Christmas in the Smokies (2015) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm: #Xmas (2022) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm: Ms. Christmas Comes to Town (2023) on HallMov
- 05:00 pm: A Wedding for Christmas (2018) on UP
- 05:30 pm: The Polar Express (2004) on TBS
- 06:00 pm: Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm: Flipping for Christmas (2023) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm: Christmas in Montana (2019) on HallMov
- 07:00 pm: The Office – A Benihana Christmas, Part 1 on Comedy
- 07:00 pm: The Christmas Heart (2012) on HallDrama
- 07:00 pm: Christmas Lucky Charm (2022) on UP
- 07:30 pm: The Office – A Benihana Christmas, Part 2 on Comedy
- 07:30 pm: Elf (2003) on TBS
- 08:00 pm: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm: Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm: Long Lost Christmas (2022) on HallMov
- 09:00 pm: November Christmas (2010) on HallDrama
- 09:00 pm: Santa’s Got Style (2022) on UP
- 09:30 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TBS
- 10:00 pm: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) on E!
- 10:00 pm: Jingle Bell Princess (2021) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm: My Christmas Guide (2023) on HallMov
- 10:01 pm: The Sweetest Christmas (2017) on Hallmark
- 11:00 pm: Season’s Greetings (2016) on UP
November 5, 2023
- 12:00 am: The Art Of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 am: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) on HallMov
- 12:01 am: On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) on Hallmark
- 01:00 am: Royally Wrapped for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 01:00 am: Married…With Children – Christmas on LOGO
- 02:00 am: The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) on Hallmark
- 02:00 am: Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) on HallMov
- 02:30 am: A Puppy for Christmas (2016) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 am: Debbie Macomber’s Mrs Miracle (2009) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 am: Write Before Christmas (2019) on Hallmark
- 04:00 am: Christmas in the Air (2017) on HallMov
- 05:30 am: Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022) on Hallmark
- 05:30 am: Christmas at Cartwrights (2014) on HallMov
- 06:00 am: A Hot Cocoa Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 am: Let it Snow (2013) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) on HallMov
- 08:00 am: A Royal Christmas On Ice (2022) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 am: Next Stop Christmas (2021) on Hallmark
- 08:00 am: A Joyous Christmas (2017) on HallMov
- 09:00 am: Christmas Mail (2010) on UP
- 10:00 am: B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 am: My Southern Family Christmas (2022) on Hallmark
- 10:00 am: Christmas Wonderland (2018) on HallMov
- 11:00 am: Second Chance Christmas (2014) on UP
- 12:00 pm: Christmas At The Drive-In (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm: Under the Christmas Sky (2023) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm: The Christmas Secret (2014) on HallMov
- 12:30 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TBS
- 01:00 pm: NCIS – Spinning Wheel on ION
- 01:00 pm: Family Matters – Deck the Malls on truTV
- 01:00 pm: Fixing Up Christmas (2021) on UP
- 02:00 pm: Holiday Baking Championship – Dining Out for the Holidays on FOOD
- 02:00 pm: Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm: Christmas by Design (2023) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm: The Christmas Promise (2021) on HallMov
- 02:30 pm: Fred Claus (2007) on TBS
- 03:00 pm: Holiday Baking Championship – Holiday Movie Magic on FOOD
- 03:00 pm: Living Single – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow on TVONE
- 03:00 pm: A Snowy Christmas (2021) on UP
- 04:00 pm: Holiday Baking Championship – The World of Holidays on FOOD
- 04:00 pm: Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm: A Fabled Holiday (2022) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm: A Dream of Christmas (2016) on HallMov
- 05:00 pm: Holiday Baking Championship – Holiday Rush on FOOD
- 05:00 pm: The Polar Express (2004) on TBS
- 05:00 pm: Santa’s Got Style (2022) on UP
- 06:00 pm: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm: Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm: My Christmas Guide (2023) on HallMov
- 06:00 pm: Four Christmases (2008) on TNT
- 06:30 pm: A Different World – I’m Dreaming of a Dwayne Christmas on TVONE
- 07:00 pm: Holiday Baking Championship – Happy Holiday Getaways on FOOD
- 07:00 pm: Elf (2003) on TBS
- 07:00 pm: We’re Scrooged (2023) on UP
- 08:00 pm: Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm: The Santa Summit (2023) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm: Holiday Hearts (2019) on HallMov
- 08:00 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TNT
- 09:00 pm: Holiday Wars – Love at Frost Sight on FOOD
- 09:00 pm: The Picture of Christmas (2022) on UP
- 10:00 pm: Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm: Project Christmas Wish (2020) on HallMov
- 10:00 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) on TNT
- 10:01 pm: Haul Out the Holly (2022) on Hallmark
- 11:00 pm: Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD
- 11:00 pm: We’re Scrooged (2023) on UP
November 6, 2023
- 12:00 am: Holiday Baking Championship – Feeling Sweet and Thankful on FOOD
- 12:00 am: Christmas in Pine Valley (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 am: Holly & Ivy (2020) on HallMov
- 12:00 am: Four Christmases (2008) on TNT
- 12:01 am: You, Me & The Christmas Trees (2021) on Hallmark
- 01:00 am: Holiday Wars – Love at Frost Sight on FOOD
- 01:00 am: A Christmas Switch (2018) on UP
- 02:00 am: The Christmas Calendar (2017) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 am: Christmas In My Heart (2021) on HallMov
- 02:01 am: A Christmas Detour (2015) on Hallmark
- 03:00 am: Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD
- 04:00 am: Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs Miracle (2010) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 am: A Christmas Visitor (2002) on HallMov
- 04:00 am: Married…With Children – The Worst Noel on LOGO
- 04:01 am: The Christmas House (2020) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Christmas Is You (2021) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 am: A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Christmas Comes Twice (2020) on HallMov
- 08:00 am: A Brush With Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 am: Double Holiday (2019) on Hallmark
- 08:00 am: A Bride for Christmas (2012) on HallMov
- 08:00 am: Friends – The One with All the Candy on TBS
- 08:30 am: Friends – The One With the Holiday Armadillo on TBS
- 10:00 am: Christmas Sweethearts (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 am: The Mistletoe Secret (2019) on Hallmark
- 10:00 am: Every Time a Bell Rings (2021) on HallMov
- 12:00 pm: A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm: Snow Bride (2013) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) on HallMov
- 01:00 pm: Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Hardest Holiday Dishes on FOOD
- 02:00 pm: Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert on FOOD
- 02:00 pm: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm: In Merry Measure (2022) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm: Jingle Bell Bride (2020) on HallMov
- 03:00 pm: Beat Bobby Flay – Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Around the World on FOOD
- 04:00 pm: Holiday Wars – Ugly Sweater Party on FOOD
- 04:00 pm: Christmas in the Smokies (2015) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm: Christmas at Castle Hart (2021) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm: A Christmas to Remember (2016) on HallMov
- 05:00 pm: Holiday Wars – Time Travelin Santa on FOOD
- 05:30 pm: The King of Queens – Noel Cowards on CMT
- 06:00 pm: Holiday Wars – A Very Peanuts Christmas Tree on FOOD
- 06:00 pm: I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm: Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm: Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) on HallMov
- 07:00 pm: Holiday Wars – North Pole Talent Show on FOOD
- 08:00 pm: Holiday Baking Championship – Season’s Best on FOOD
- 08:00 pm: Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (2018) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm: Homegrown Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 08:00 pm: The Shop Around the Corner (1940) on Movies!
- 08:30 pm: Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) on Bounce
- 10:00 pm: Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD
- 10:00 pm: Joy for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm: Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022) on Hallmark
- 10:00 pm: Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) on HallMov
- 11:00 pm: The Big Bake – Holiday: Jingle Bell Rockin on FOOD
- 11:00 pm: The Waltons – The Spirit on HallDrama
November 7, 2023
- 12:00 am: Holiday Baking Championship – Season’s Best on FOOD
- 12:00 am: Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 am: Christmas at the Plaza (2019) on Hallmark
- 12:00 am: Two Turtle Doves (2019) on HallMov
- 01:00 am: Reba – Cookies for Santa on CMT
- 02:00 am: Christmas Cookie Challenge – A Very Gingerbread Puppet Show on FOOD
- 02:00 am: Christmas Crush (2019) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 am: A Christmas Together With You (2021) on Hallmark
- 02:00 am: Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021) on HallMov
- 03:00 am: The Big Bake – Holiday: Jingle Bell Rockin on FOOD
- 03:00 am: Mike & Molly – First Christmas on NIK
- 04:00 am: Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 am: A Dickens of a Holiday! (2021) on Hallmark
- 04:00 am: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) on HallMov
- 06:00 am: B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 am: Undercover Holiday (2022) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Looks Like Christmas (2016) on HallMov
- 08:00 am: Blackish – Stuff on Freeform
- 08:00 am: A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 am: The Nine Kittens of Christmas (2021) on Hallmark
- 08:00 am: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) on HallMov
- 10:00 am: A Royal Christmas On Ice (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 am: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) on Hallmark
- 10:00 am: Our Christmas Love Song (2019) on HallMov
- 12:00 pm: A Christmas Star (2021) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm: A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm: The Gift of Peace (2022) on HallMov
- 02:00 pm: A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm: Christmas Waltz (2020) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm: A December Bride (2016) on HallMov
- 04:00 pm: Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm: Lights, Camera, Christmas! (2022) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) on HallMov
- 06:00 pm: Home Alone (1990) on Freeform
- 06:00 pm: Christmas At The Drive-In (2022) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm: A Royal Christmas Crush (2023) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm: A Christmas Melody (2015) on HallMov
- 06:00 pm: Castle – Secret Santa on Lifetime
- 06:30 pm: Everybody Loves Raymond – The Thought That Counts on IFC
- 07:30 pm: Last Man Standing – Gift of the Wise Man on CMT
- 08:00 pm: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm: Crown for Christmas (2015) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm: Christmas on My Mind (2019) on HallMov
- 08:30 pm: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) on Freeform
- 10:00 pm: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm: Joyeux Noel (2023) on Hallmark
- 10:00 pm: Christmas Tree Lane (2020) on HallMov
November 8, 2023
- 12:00 am: Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 am: Christmas Getaway (2017) on Hallmark
- 12:00 am: Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas (2021) on HallMov
- 01:30 am: Martin – I Saw Gina Kissing Santa Claus on BET
- 02:00 am: Christmas Angel (2009) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 am: We Wish You a Married Christmas (2022) on Hallmark
- 02:00 am: The Christmas Train (2017) on HallMov
- 03:30 am: Amen – The Twelve Songs of Christmas on COZI
- 03:30 am: Mike & Molly – Christmas Break on NIK
- 04:00 am: Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 am: Coming Home for Christmas (2017) on Hallmark
- 04:00 am: Sugar Plum Twist (2021) on HallMov
- 04:30 am: Family Matters – Have Yourself a Very Winslow Christmas on TBS
- 06:00 am: Debbie Macomber’s Mrs Miracle (2009) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 am: A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: The Christmas Doctor (2020) on HallMov
- 08:00 am: A Cinderella Christmas (2016) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 am: On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) on Hallmark
- 08:00 am: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) on HallMov
- 09:30 am: Living Single – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow on TVONE
- 10:00 am: Christmas in Pine Valley (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 am: Christmas by Starlight (2020) on Hallmark
- 10:00 am: Christmas in Homestead (2016) on HallMov
- 11:00 am: Roseanne – White Trash Christmas on CMT
- 12:00 pm: A Lot Like Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm: My Christmas Family Tree (2021) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm: USS Christmas (2020) on HallMov
- 01:10 pm: Home Alone (1990) on Freeform
- 02:00 pm: Monk – Mr Monk and the Miracle on COZI
- 02:00 pm: A Match Made at Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm: A Kismet Christmas (2022) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm: Merry & Bright (2019) on HallMov
- 03:40 pm: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) on Freeform
- 04:00 pm: Christmas On Candy Cane Lane (2022) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm: Christmas With the Darlings (2020) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm: Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (2021) on HallMov
- 05:00 pm: Reba – Cookies for Santa on UP
- 06:00 pm: A Hot Cocoa Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm: It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm: Chateau Christmas (2020) on HallMov
- 06:20 pm: The Santa Clause (1994) on Freeform
- 08:00 pm: Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm: Noel Next Door (2022) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm: A Little Christmas Charm (2020) on HallMov
- 08:30 pm: The Santa Clause 2 (2002) on Freeform
- 10:00 pm: Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm: Christmas by Design (2023) on Hallmark
- 10:00 pm: One December Night (2021) on HallMov
November 9, 2023
- 08:00 am: Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) on Hallmark
- 08:00 am: Christmas Under the Stars (2019) on HallMov
- 10:00 am: Catering Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 am: 12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) on Hallmark
- 10:00 am: Hope at Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 12:00 pm: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm: Christmas at Dollywood (2019) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm: A Gift to Remember (2017) on HallMov
- 02:00 pm: Christmas Time Is Here (2021) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm: My Grown-Up Christmas List (2022) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm: A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love (2021) on HallMov
- 04:00 pm: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm: The Sweetest Christmas (2017) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm: Five Star Christmas (2020) on HallMov
- 06:00 pm: Jingle Bell Princess (2021) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm: Christmas in Tahoe (2021) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm: Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) on HallMov
- 08:00 pm: B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm: Never Been Chris’d (2023) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023) on HallMov
- 10:00 pm: A Christmas … Present (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm: My Southern Family Christmas (2022) on Hallmark
- 10:01 pm: A Bramble House Christmas (2017) on HallMov
November 10, 2023
- 12:00 am: Crown Prince of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 am: #Xmas (2022) on Hallmark
- 12:01 am: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 02:00 am: A Belgian Chocolate Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 am: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) on Hallmark
- 02:01 am: A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love (2019) on HallMov
- 04:00 am: Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 am: The Christmas Contest (2021) on Hallmark
- 04:01 am: Christmas at Graceland (2018) on HallMov
- 06:00 am: A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 am: Nantucket Noel (2021) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Engaging Father Christmas (2017) on HallMov
- 08:00 am: Angel Falls Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 am: If I Only Had Christmas (2020) on Hallmark
- 08:00 am: The Holiday Stocking (2022) on HallMov
- 10:00 am: Bringing Christmas Home (2023) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 am: Checkin’ It Twice (2023) on Hallmark
- 10:00 am: Miss Christmas (2017) on HallMov
- 12:00 pm: Aisle be Home for Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm: A Fabled Holiday (2022) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm: Small Town Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 02:00 pm: Journey to Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm: A Royal Queens Christmas (2021) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm: A Timeless Christmas (2020) on HallMov
- 04:00 pm: Christmas At The Drive-In (2022) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm: Take Me Back for Christmas (2023) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (2022) on HallMov
- 06:00 pm: Destined At Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm: The Royal Nanny (2022) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm: A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020) on HallMov
- 07:00 pm: Snowed in for Christmas (2021) on UP
- 08:00 pm: Christmas On Candy Cane Lane (2022) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm: Everything Christmas (2023) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm: Ms. Christmas Comes to Town (2023) on HallMov
- 09:00 pm: The Christmas Chalet (2019) on UP
- 10:00 pm: The Art Of Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm: The Christmas Promise (2021) on HallMov
- 10:01 pm: The Santa Summit (2023) on Hallmark
- 11:00 pm: Christmas in Wolf Creek (2022) on UP
November 11, 2023
- 12:00 am: Love At The Christmas Contest (2022) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 am: Long Lost Christmas (2022) on HallMov
- 12:01 am: Christmas Under Wraps (2014) on Hallmark
- 01:00 am: Christmas in the Wilds (2022) on UP
- 02:00 am: Christmas Lover’s Anonymous (2022) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 am: The Christmas Note (2015) on HallMov
- 02:01 am: Next Stop Christmas (2021) on Hallmark
- 04:00 am: Merry Kissmas (2015) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 am: A Godwink Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 04:01 am: One Royal Holiday (2020) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: A Lot Like Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 am: The Most Colorful Time of the Year (2022) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Home for Christmas Day (2017) on HallMov
- 08:00 am: A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 am: Christmas Next Door (2017) on Hallmark
- 08:00 am: Christmas Bedtime Stories (2022) on HallMov
- 09:00 am: Christmas Beneath the Stars (2021) on UP
- 10:00 am: Joy for Christmas (2021) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 am: An Unexpected Christmas (2021) on Hallmark
- 10:00 am: Holiday for Heroes (2019) on HallMov
- 11:00 am: Sappy Holiday (2022) on UP
- 12:00 pm: Our Christmas Wedding (2023) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 pm: Joyeux Noel (2023) on Hallmark
- 12:00 pm: The Christmas Card (2006) on HallMov
- 01:00 pm: The Snowball Effect (2022) on UP
- 02:00 pm: A Brush With Christmas (2022) on GAC Fam
- 02:00 pm: Mystic Christmas (2023) on Hallmark
- 02:00 pm: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) on HallMov
- 03:00 pm: A Tiny Home Christmas (2022) on UP
- 04:00 pm: B&B Merry (2022) on GAC Fam
- 04:00 pm: Jolly Good Christmas (2022) on Hallmark
- 04:00 pm: My Christmas Guide (2023) on HallMov
- 05:00 pm: Christmas on the Rocks (2022) on UP
- 06:00 pm: A Dash of Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 06:00 pm: Everything Christmas (2023) on Hallmark
- 06:00 pm: We Need a Little Christmas (2022) on HallMov
- 07:00 pm: I’ll Be Home For Christmas (2016) on HallDrama
- 07:00 pm: We’re Scrooged (2023) on UP
- 08:00 pm: Christmas Keepsake (2023) on GAC Fam
- 08:00 pm: Christmas Island (2023) on Hallmark
- 08:00 pm: A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) on HallMov
- 09:00 pm: One Christmas Eve (2014) on HallDrama
- 09:00 pm: Rock n’ Roll Christmas (2019) on UP
- 10:00 pm: Destined 2: Christmas Once More (2023) on GAC Fam
- 10:00 pm: Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023) on HallMov
- 10:01 pm: Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) on Hallmark
- 11:00 pm: A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) on UP
November 12, 2023
- 12:00 am: ‘Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023) on GAC Fam
- 12:00 am: A Maple Valley Christmas (2022) on HallMov
- 12:01 am: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022) on Hallmark
- 01:00 am: A Christmas Switch (2018) on UP
- 02:00 am: Christmas in Evergreen (2017) on HallMov
- 02:01 am: A Tale of Two Christmases (2022) on Hallmark
- 04:00 am: Christmas Homecoming (2017) on HallMov
- 04:01 am: A Holiday Spectacular (2022) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Check Inn to Christmas (2019) on Hallmark
- 06:00 am: Journey Back to Christmas (2016) on HallMov
- 08:00 am: A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022) on Hallmark
New Hallmark Christmas Movies 2023 TV Schedule
We tend to personally skip the Hallmark Channel mostly for the season (well, altogether, really), but we know many of you will be searching for their holiday TV schedule, which is why we've included it. That's ok — we aren't judging. While the Hallmark Channel has also not yet released their entire TV schedule of sappy Christmas movies, they did release a 2021 Holiday Movie preview detailing some of the year's new Christmas movies. They're starting super even earlier this year, too, with their first new holiday movie debuting on October 25th (seriously). So if you're looking for some good, ole' fashioned dramatic Christmas movies, here's what's on their schedule so far, and click the link above for a full synopsis of each title.
Note, this is just when they’ll first be debuting, and keep in mind that leading right up through New Years, there will be classic Hallmark Christmas movies playing as well. For that, check out the schedule above.
Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule 2023
Christmas TV Specials 2023
Thursday, November 25th
2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS at 9:00AM ET)
2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC at 9:00AM ET)
24-Hour A Christmas Story Marathon 2023
TBS’s annual holiday tradition, the 24-hour marathon of A Christmas Story, is returning in 2023. Starting on the evening of Christmas Eve at 8:00PM ET, TBS will show A Christmas Story for 24 hours straight, with new showings starting every two hours. So, 8PM, 10PM, 12AM, 2AM, 4AM, 6AM, 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, and then finally at 6PM on Christmas night.
AMC’s ‘2023 Best Christmas Ever’ Slate
This afternoon, AMC released a basic overview of their holiday programming – and it’s a doozy! While we don’t have a day by day schedule for the Christmas movies AMC will be showing this holiday season just yet, we have a mega list of the Christmas movies they’ll be showing, and it’s the best we’ve seen yet (blows Freeform’s out of the water, in our expert opinions).
We also know that it all begins on Monday, November 26 and will run through Christmas Day. Here’s what they’re going to be showing below:
Elf (2003) [Stream Elf]
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) [Stream Christmas Vacation]
Polar Express, The (2004)
Santa Clause 2, The (2002)
Jingle All the Way (1996) [Stream Jingle All The Way]
Prancer (1989)
Gremlins (1984)
Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)
All I Want For Christmas (1991)
Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
Christmas in Connecticut (1992)
Christmas Story 2, A (2012)
Dennis the Menace Christmas, A (2007)
Fred Claus
Four Christmases
Nativity Story, The (2006)
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday (2004)
To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)
White Christmas (1954)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Sons of Mistletoe, The (2001)
Holiday to Remember, A (1995)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
One Magic Christmas (1985)
Christmas Star, The (1986)
Scoot & Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)
12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012)
Christmas Specials on AMC
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular (2011)
Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper, The (2005)
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976)
Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)
First Christmas, The: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (1975)
Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold, The (1981)
Little Drummer Boy Book II, The (1976)
Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)
Merry Madagascar (2009)
How Murray Saved Christmas (2014)
Jack Frost (1979)
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)
Year Without a Santa Claus, The (1974)
Life & Adventures of Santa Claus, The (1985)
Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980)
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood (2015)
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979)
Netflix Christmas Movies 2021
Of course, for all of those cord-cutters out there, Netflix has a ton of movies to watch as well. They’re mostly overly cheesy, overloaded with Christmas cheer and enough yuletide to fill Santa’s sleigh. Still, there are plenty of options for holiday joy, and you just might find one you like. Here are the Christmas movies on Netflix in 2017 (and yes, there ARE some Hallmark Christmas movies on Netflix)
- 48 Christmas Wishes
- A Christmas Prince
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
- Abominable Christmas
- Angela’s Christmas
- Angels in the Snow
- Believe
- Benji’s Very Own Christmas Story
- Bob’s Borken Sleigh
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartland
- Christmas in the Smokies
- Christmas Inheritance
- Christmas Wedding Planner
- Christmas With a View
- Christmas With the Kranks
- Elliot
- Get Santa
- Holiday Calendar
- Holiday in the Wild
- Holiday Rush
- Holly Star
- Home for the Holidays
- How Sarah Got Her Wings
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Klaus
- Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
- Marvel Superhero Adventures: Frost FIght
- Merry Kissmas
- Miss Me This Christmas
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- Puppy Star Christmas
- Santa Claws
- Santa Girl
- Santa’s Apprentice
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- SUper Monsters Save Christmas
- The Christmas Chronicles
- The Christmas Project
- The Great British Baking Show Holidays
- The Grinch (2018)
- The Knight Before Christmas
- The Magic Snowflake
- The Princess Switch
- The Spirit of Christmas
- Unaccompanied Minors
- White Christmas
- You Can’t Fight Christmas
Christmas Movies on Disney+
Wondering what Christmas movies are on Disney Plus, the new Disney streaming service that launched November 12th? We’ve got you covered with an ultimate list:
There are currently 17 Christmas movies on Disney+:
- A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Beauty & The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Disney’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Noelle
- One Magic Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- The Christmas Star
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
Christmas Movies: The Non-Christmas Movies List
Of course, there are some Christmas movies that we watch around the holidays that technically aren’t really Christmas movies. If we find any of these on the Christmas movies on TV schedule, we’ll add it in above. For now, here are some of our Non-Christmas favorites:
1. Die Hard
2. Batman (1989)
3. Trading Places (1983)
4. Gremlins (1984)
5. Batman Returns (1994)
6. Home Alone 1 and 2
