45+ Best Fiction Books About Serial Killers, Ranked By Amazon Reviews

Looking for a new fiction book about serial killers? You’ve come to the right place. We here at Nerd Much? believe that there’s something endlessly fascinating about stories that explore the complexities and nuances of the most notorious characters in fiction – murderers. They’re not just about the chills and thrills; they offer a twisted mirror to society’s own demons and fears. From methodical maniacs to charismatic psychopaths, these books about serial killers keep us turning pages long into the night, with lighting fast pace and plots that twist more than a pretzel in a tornado.

Serial killer books have quite the cult following for a reason—they push the boundaries of traditional thrillers and take readers on a ride through the macabre and the morbid. Think about it: the Dexter book series by Jeff Lindsay doesn’t just present a killer; it dares to introduce a protagonist who’s both hunter and hunted. And novels like The Serial Killer’s Wife by Alice Hunter challenge us to scrutinize innocence and complicity, making us question what we would do in the face of unspeakable evil. Then there are books like Joe Hill’s Heart-Shaped Box that inject a dose of supernatural into the mix, proving that serial killer narratives can bleed into other genres and still keep you pinned to your chair.

The list we’ve got cooking for you has been curated by your fellow bookworms who live to discuss the darkest corners of fictional minds. So, let’s cut to the chase and dive into these tales of calculated chaos and sinister minds that leave an impression long after the last page is turned. Find over 45 of the best fiction books about serial killers below, ranked best to worst by their Amazon reviews.