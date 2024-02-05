30 Fiction Books About Time Travel, Ranked By Readers

Nerd Much? might get a small share of the sale if you click links on this page, as we are a part of various other affiliate programs. For more, read our Editorial Standards.

Time travel has long fascinated readers and writers alike, offering a narrative escape hatch to the past or future, where the possibilities are as limitless as the imagination. This fascination is abundantly reflected in the myriad of fiction books about time travel that span genres, styles, and epochs. From the speculative to the historical, good time travel books invite readers on journeys that defy the linear constraints of time, allowing us to explore what-if scenarios, alternate histories, and the complex web of cause and effect. Our list, curated by sci-fi book enthusiasts and ranked from best to worst by Goodreads review averages, is a testament to the enduring allure of time travel in literature.

Among the standout titles is Kindred by Octavia E. Butler, a compelling blend of historical fiction and science fiction that offers a poignant exploration of race, power, and identity through the lens of time travel. 11/22/63 by Stephen King combines meticulous historical research with the author’s signature storytelling prowess to reimagine the events leading to the assassination of JFK. Meanwhile, Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut uses the motif of time travel to craft a deeply moving anti-war narrative, showcasing the genre’s capacity to tackle profound themes.

Curated with the input of dedicated sci-fi book enthusiasts, our list aims to guide readers through the vast and varied landscape of time travel fiction. Whether you’re a seasoned time traveler or a newcomer to the genre, these books promise to transport you beyond the boundaries of time and reality, challenging your perceptions and igniting your imagination. Below, find the top fiction books about time travel, ranked by their Goodreads review averages.

Note: These Goodreads ratings are subject to change and are accurate as of 2/5/24.