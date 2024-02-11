20+ Hilarious Sci-Fi Comedy Books You’ll Love

Nerd Much? might get a small share of the sale if you click links on this page, as we are a part of various other affiliate programs. For more, read our Editorial Standards.

In the boundless universe of literature, where science fiction extends to the farthest reaches of imagination, there lies a unique hybrid genre filled with laughter and levity. I’m talking about the humor found in some of the best sci-fi comedy books of all time. These remarkable works offer an interstellar escape from the mundane, fusing the boundless potential of futuristic vistas with humor that echoes through the cosmos. From the legendary antics in Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, to the innovative tales of new classics like Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton, these titles illuminate the creative prowess of writers who envision the universe not only as a place of awe but as a playground of wit.

Funny sci-fi books have a special way of reflecting our own world back at us through the funhouse mirror of the future, alien societies, or technology gone hilariously awry. They offer a critique of our world, wrapped in satire and delivered with a punchline, making us laugh while also making us think. These stories remind us that, even as we hurtle through space on this pale blue dot, humor connects us all, transcending time and space.

As we dive into this list of hilarity and high adventure, let’s buckle up for a journey through time, space, and the infinite jest of the cosmos. Here are the top 22 funniest sci-fi books of all time curated by actual readers (unranked!):