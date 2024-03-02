Visual novels offer an escape into stories as diverse and engaging as any you’d find in traditional literature or on the silver screen. These narrative-driven experiences blend captivating storytelling with interactive elements, providing a unique form of entertainment that has garnered a passionate following. Among this plethora of digital tales, a few stand out as the best visual novels of all time, setting the standard for the genre and leaving an indelible mark on their audience.
Take, for example, Hatoful Boyfriend and 999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors. These titles illustrate the incredible range the best VNs offer, from the whimsically bizarre to the thrilling and suspenseful. Hatoful Boyfriend turns the dating sim genre on its head with its pigeon love interests, while 999 locks players in a gripping life-or-death scenario. Such creativity and narrative depth showcase why visual novels are a beloved medium for storytelling.
Compiling a list of the best visual novels of all time is no small feat, given the genre’s rich history and the sheer volume of incredible titles out there – not to mention that they span numerous consoles, handhelds, and PC. However, after careful consideration and input from visual novel enthusiasts, we’ve curated a collection ranked from best to worst by Metascore. This list not only highlights the top VNs, but also offers a guide through the landscape of digital storytelling, ensuring newcomers and seasoned fans alike can experience the pinnacle of visual novel artistry. These are the best visual novels of all time:
1The House in Fata Morgana
Developer: Novectacle
Publisher: MangaGamer
Platforms: Steam, Switch
Switch Metascore: 96
Set in a cursed mansion lies a visual novel masterpiece with gothic elements of storytelling. Waking up in a mansion with no memories or even the certainty of still living, the player is greeted by a maid and must choose doors to experience the various tragedies that occurred in the mansion. Hopefully, through exploration you will uncover the mystery of yourself. The visual novel has outstanding reviews and is praised for its storytelling and execution. It is also not the typical Japanese visual novel, but is more reminiscent of opening and reading a book, making it a unique experience.
2Ever17: The Out of Infinity
Developer: Kid
Publisher: Hirameki International Group
Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), PC, Xbox 360, Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, PSP
Initial Release Date: Dec 20, 2005
Switch Metascore: 96
Dive into the mysterious depths of Ever17: The Out of Infinity, a visual novel gem that has captured the hearts of fans since its 2002 release. Crafted by KID with publishing credits going to Hirameki International in the U.S., this game stands out as a notable mention in the visual novel genre. Set in an underwater theme park called LeMU, six characters find themselves trapped and must escape before the park collapses. What makes Ever17 intriguing isn’t just its survival premise but its deep narrative full of twists, branching storylines, and multiple endings that hinge on your decisions. It’s a compelling mix of science fiction, drama, and psychological elements that weave together into a story that’s both engaging and thought-provoking, inviting players to ponder long after the screen goes dark.
3Umineko When They Cry (Question Arc)
Developer: 07th Expansion
Publisher: 07th Expansion, Alchemist
Platforms: Steam
PC Metascore: 90
When thinking of When They Cry, many think of Higurashi, one of the most disturbing anime and VN masterpieces. The same developers also made Umineko, focusing on eighteen people staying on a secluded island for a family conference in search of an inheritance. In the span of two days, several murders occur, and it’s up to the player to discover the cause. Although Umineko was released in 2007, it never saw an official English release until 2016. Many fan projects and funding made a translation possible, and now the game is available to play on Steam with the option to switch between new art and sprites. Widely well received, many have fell in love with the characters and intriguing storytelling.
4Katawa Shoujo
Developer: Four Leaf Studios
Publisher:Four Leaf Studios
Platforms: PC
Initial Release Date: Jan 4, 2012
PC Metascore: 89
Katawa Shoujo, a title that translates to “Disability Girls,” is a unique visual novel that emerged from an unlikely place: the internet forums. Released in 2012 by Four Leaf Studios, a collective formed by members of 4chan, this game challenges preconceptions on multiple levels. Set in a fictional Japanese high school specifically designed for students with disabilities, it follows the story of Hisao Nakai, who transfers to the school after a heart condition disrupts his regular life. The narrative branches into paths that explore deep, meaningful relationships with his classmates, each living with their own disabilities. Katawa Shoujo is praised for its sensitive and respectful portrayal of its themes, combining moments of tenderness, personal growth, and the realities of living with a disability, making it a surprisingly profound and moving experience.
5The Song of Saya – Saya no Uta
Developer: Nitro+
Publisher: Jast
Platforms: PC
Initial Release Date: May 6, 2013
PC Metascore: 86
Step into the dark, twisted world of Saya no Uta, a visual novel that blends horror, love, and tragedy into an unforgettable narrative. Released in 2003 and developed by Nitroplus, this game has etched itself into the minds of players with its unique story and unsettling atmosphere. The plot follows Fuminori Sakisaka, a medical student who, after a car crash, perceives the world as a nightmarish hellscape of gore and decay and its inhabitants as monstrous beings. Amidst this horror, he encounters Saya, a being who appears to him as a normal girl. Their unusual relationship forms the crux of the story, exploring themes of isolation, insanity, and the nature of perception. Saya no Uta is praised for its compelling storytelling and the haunting beauty it finds within its horror, delivering a psychological experience that stays with you long after the game ends.
6Muv-Luv Trilogy
Developer: ixtl
Publisher: Degica
Platforms: Steam
PC Metascore: 83
Sometimes games, especially from a niche genre, use Kickstarter as a platform to bring favorites to the west. Muv-Luv, a critically acclaimed visual novel trilogy, made it’s way to Steam in July 2016. Told in three parts, the story contains two arcs, with the finale to be released as a standalone title. The sci-fi visual novel features a delightfully complicated story that starts off as a dating sim, then surprises you with mecha, alien attacks, and more. Players must make decisions at “decision points” throughout the story, with 19 possible endings. It has plenty of replay value and is recommended for fans of VNs.
7VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
Developer: Sukeban Games
Publisher: Ysbyrd Games
Platforms: Steam, Windows, Mac, Switch
PC Metascore: 83
Bars are known for the unique culture and intriguing customers with many stories to tell. VA-11 Hall-A takes bartending to a whole new level and is self-described on the website as “a booze em’ up about waifus, technology, and post-dystopia life”. Set in a cruel dystopian world in a cyberpunk setting, VA-11 Hall-A has plenty of charm, wit, and humor that makes it an outstanding visual novel. Taking on the role of a bartender named Jill, players interact with customers. However, the interactions are not with dialogue options, but with how you make or present the drinks to the patrons. VA-11 Hall-A can get pretty deep, serving as the place of relaxation in a “Big Brother” world.
8Clannad
Developer: Visual Arts
Publisher: Sekai Project
Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, PSP, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch
Initial Release Date: Nov 23, 2015
PC Metascore: 83
Clannad, a heartwarming visual novel masterpiece, first captured the hearts of players back in 2004. Developed by Key and initially published by VisualArt’s, this narrative-driven game stands tall as a beacon of the slice-of-life genre. Set in a Japanese high school, Clannad follows the life of Tomoya Okazaki, a disillusioned student whose encounter with a mysterious girl named Nagisa changes his outlook on life. As players navigate through the story, they’re invited to explore themes of family, friendship, and the struggles of adolescence, making choices that branch into various storylines and outcomes. Clannad is celebrated for its emotional depth, beautifully crafted characters, and the ability to evoke both tears and laughter, leaving a lasting impact long after the journey ends. It’s more than just a game; it’s an experience that molds memories and teaches the importance of connections.
9999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors
Developer: ChunSoft
Publisher: Aksys Games
Platforms: Nintendo DS
Initial Release Date: Nov 16, 2010
DS Metascore: 82
Dive into the mind-bending world of 999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors, the first entry in the enthralling Zero Escape series. Released in 2009 and developed by Chunsoft, Spike Chunsoft (for its later releases) took on the publishing reins, introducing a novel mix of visual novel storytelling and escape-room puzzles. The game traps players on a sinking ship with eight other individuals, each participant forced to play a deadly game orchestrated by the enigmatic Zero. To survive, they must solve intricate puzzles within a tight nine-hour window, aiming to escape their watery grave. 999 stands out for its gripping narrative, complex characters, and the ingenious integration of multiple story paths leading to wildly different endings. It’s a thrilling blend of psychological horror, mystery, and the will to survive, making it an unforgettable journey into the darker corners of human instinct and ingenuity.
10Steins;Gate 0
Developer: 5pb.
Publisher: PQube
Platforms: PS4, PS Vita
PS4 Metascore: 81
The choice of Steins;Gate is in your hands. Many anime fans may know of Steins;Gate, a beautifully written story about time travel, science, and a little romance and humor in between. The first game, released on multiple platforms, was a rollercoaster of emotions that revolved around the main character Okabe’s struggle of saving the ones he loved. However, Steins;Gate 0, a kind-of sequel was released this year, and it’s a very powerful visual novel. It delves into an alternate timeline if he wasn’t able to save his love, and the events that would transpire in a world doomed for destruction. Introducing new characters and taking time to develop the original characters more, Steins;Gate 0 is a fantastic story that will hit you in your feels and give you hope even in the worst of times.
11To the Moon
Developer: Freebird Games
Publisher: Freebird Games
Platforms: PS4, PS Vita
Genre: Adventure, Indie, RPG
PC Metascore: 81
If you haven’t dived into the emotional depths of To the Moon yet, what are you even doing? Released back in 2011, this indie adventure has snatched the hearts of many with its unique narrative and gameplay. Unlike your typical RPG, it prioritizes storytelling over action – and what a story it is. In To the Moon, you follow two doctors through the memories of a dying man, aiming to fulfill his last wish. It’s a pixel-art journey packed with humor, tears, and an unforgettable soundtrack that sticks with you. To the Moon isn’t just a game; it’s a heartfelt experience that challenges the norms and proves that sometimes, simplicity paired with a compelling story is all you need to make an impact. So, grab some tissues, and get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions.
12Ace Attorney: Spirit of Justice
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Platforms: Nintendo 3DS
3DS Metascore: 81
Although it is debatable whether or not the Ace Attorney games are considered VNs or simply point-and-click adventure games, Spirit of Justice definitely deserves a spot on this list for storytelling alone. Famed character Maya Fey makes her first appearance since the ending of the original trilogy, making it a great experience for long-time fans. Gameplay wavers between Phoenix’s encounter with an entirely new country/legal system as well as Apollo and Athena back home. Like all the games, players must defend their clients using evidence in epic lawyer style. Spirit of Justice also introduces new gameplay elements that spice things up and keep the courtroom drama at high levels.
13Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
Developer: Spike Chunsoft
Publisher: Aksys Games
Platforms: PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS, PC
PC Metascore: 78
Seek a way out. We reviewed Zero Time Dilemma back in June, and we were pleased with the amazing story, intense choices, and overall presentation of the game. It’s no surprise that ZTD would make it as one of the best visual novels of 2016. Jokingly described as an anime version of Saw, Zero Time Dilemma presents players with life or death situations with loveable characters, making the choices even more dire. Set in a creepy bomb shelter, three teams of three must work together to gain enough X-Passes to leave the shelter indefinitely. However, 6/9 people must die. Unlike traditional visual novels, ZTD features complex puzzles in order to escape various rooms. It also is a brilliant finale to the Zero Escape trilogy. If you are looking for a chilling and compelling story, this game is for you.
14Doki Doki Literature Club!
Developer:Team Salvato
Publisher: Team Salvato
Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), PC, Xbox 360, Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, PSP
Initial Release Date: Oct 6, 2017
PC Metascore: 78
Step into the deceptive world of Doki Doki Literature Club!, a visual novel that takes an unexpected dark turn. Developed and published by Team Salvato in 2017, this game initially presents itself as a cutesy dating sim set in a high school literature club. However, it quickly evolves into a psychological horror that explores themes of mental health, the illusion of choice, and the consequences of our actions in a digital age. With its clever use of breaking the fourth wall and manipulating visual novel conventions, Doki Doki Literature Club! catches players off guard, shifting from adorable to disturbing. It’s a story that lingers, challenging players to reconsider the boundaries between game and reality. Engaging, thought-provoking, and utterly unexpected, it’s a must-play for those who dare to venture beyond its charming facade.
15ACE Academy
Developer: PixelFade Studio
Publisher: PixelFade Studio
Platforms: Steam
PC Metascore: 75
With robots, romance, and a slice-of-life school setting, ACE Academy stood out as a visual novel release on Steam. Set in a academy focused on training students to use Cenorobotics, ACE Academy focuses on an American transfer student who decided to study in Japan. This VN contains hundreds of choices as well as the option to form platonic and romantic relationships with the students. There are multiple endings and routes, which adds to the replay value. It also contains multiple pop culture references and likeable characters.
16Mystic Messenger
Developer: Cheritz
Publisher: Cheritz
Platforms: Android, iOS
PC Metascore: 72
Ding! Your boyfriend just messaged you. Not a real boyfriend, but one that exists in your R.F.A. app. Mystic Messenger is not your typical visual novel. Made exclusively for your phone, the game allows players to befriend and eventually form relationships with the members of the R.F.A. Not only does this game display healthy relationships and have loveable well-written characters with depth, Mystic Messenger lets you take on the role as a fundraising party planner. Gameplay wavers between choosing a route and emailing potential guests and there is also a very intriguing and amazing story that the app has to offer. If you are looking for a game to brighten your day, Mystic Messenger is a great choice.
17Hatoful Boyfriend
Developer: Key
Publisher: Key
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Initial Release Date: February 15, 2012
PC Metascore: 71
Enter the bizarre, feather-filled world of Hatoful Boyfriend, a visual novel that takes the concept of “oddly specific” to new heights. Released in 2011 and developed by Hato Moa with PigeoNation Inc., this game quickly became a cult favorite for its unconventional premise and surprising depth. Players step into the shoes (or talons) of a human girl, the sole humanoid in a prestigious high school for talented birds. What starts as a humorous foray into pigeon-dating simulation soon unravels into a narrative with unexpected twists, including themes of love, betrayal, and conspiracy. Hatoful Boyfriend is a masterclass in not judging a book by its cover—or a visual novel by its avian cast—providing a quirky, thought-provoking experience that’s equal parts absurd and endearing.
18Root Letter
Developer: Kadokawa Games
Publisher: PQube
Platforms: PS4, PS Vita
PC Metacritic: 68
Years ago, writing snail mail to a penpal connected people from different cities, lives, and even countries. Exchanging letters about their lives, sending and receiving letters have a certain level of charm that cannot be conveyed through modern day instant messaging and technology. Imagine this scenario. You become penpals with a girl, slowly falling in love with her with each exchange. However, one day she disappears and she stops sending letters back. To top it off, she said she killed someone and you never heard from them again. This is the premise of Root Letter. Taking on a unique twist to the adventure genre, this visual novel focuses on the 30-year old protagonist taking a vacation to uncover the mystery of the girl he once loved, Aya. One reason to really love this game is the mystery, but it also has a focus on Aya’s old classmates, which is a nice deviation from the typical visual novel settings. Using Ace Attorney style investigative techniques, you must confront each of Aya’s classmates she met and try to uncover the truth. Since Root Letter has several endings, it is definitely worth a few playthroughs.
19Fate/stay Night REMASTERED
Developer:Type-Moon
Publisher: Type-Moon
Platforms: PC
Initial Release Date: Jan 30, 2004
PC Metascore: Not Enough Rankings
Unleash the magic within the epic visual novel Fate/stay night, a cornerstone of the visual novel medium since its 2004 release. Developed by Type-Moon, this narrative-rich experience transports players to a world where mages and their summoned heroic spirits battle for the Holy Grail, a mythical artifact said to grant any wish. The story unfolds through the eyes of Shirou Emiya, a high school student unwittingly thrown into the fray, who finds himself allied with a servant named Saber. With its deep lore, complex characters, and moral dilemmas, Fate/stay night offers three distinct narrative paths: Fate, Unlimited Blade Works, and Heaven’s Feel, each unraveling unique facets of the story. It’s a gripping tale of power, sacrifice, and destiny that challenges players to question what it means to be a hero.
20Little Busters!
Developer: Key
Publisher: Key
Platforms: PC
Initial Release Date: July 27, 2007
PC Metascore: Not Enough Rankings
Immerse yourself in the heartfelt world of Little Busters!, a visual novel that masterfully blends comedy, drama, and friendship. Developed by Key and released in 2007, it’s a title that has left a significant mark on the visual novel landscape. The narrative centers around Riki Naoe, a high school student who, after the death of his parents, finds solace and purpose in a tight-knit group of friends known as the Little Busters. As they decide to form a baseball team, the story delves deeper into the lives and pasts of each member, uncovering emotional depths and secrets that bind them together. Little Busters! is celebrated for its compelling character development, emotional resonance, and its unique combination of humor and poignant storytelling, making it a journey of laughter, tears, and the power of friendship.