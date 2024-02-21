Every Batman Game In Order: MS-DOS to PS5/Xbox Series X

Welcome to our ultimate caped crusader chronicle where we’ve meticulously laid out every Batman game in order, a journey that will take us from the pixelated streets of Gotham’s earliest digital renderings to the expansive, hyper-detailed cityscapes of more recent times. For fans of the Dark Knight’s digital outings, this compilation is the treasure map to the Batman gaming universe, revealing each title’s place in superhero game lore.

As we look at the long history of Batman games, we unearth the evolution of the Caped Crusader’s game franchise, from its arcade origins to the genre-defining experiences that followed. Each entry on our list of Batman games has been carefully selected by DC experts and gaming enthusiasts alike, ensuring a comprehensive and authoritative trek through the virtual legacy of The Bat.

Whether you’re a Bat-fanatic looking to relive the glory days or a new recruit eager to experience the legend from the beginning, this rundown is your definitive guide. And for those grappling with the conundrum of whether you’re wondering how to play the Batman Arkham games in chronological order, or simply wish to consume them as they were released, we’ve got you covered with the details you need to embark on that adventure with confidence. Find the complete history of Batman games below.