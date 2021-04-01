67 Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies of 2021: The Ultimate List

Wondering what new upcoming sci-fi movies 2021 and 2022 will bring us? We’ve got you covered with the MASSIVE list below.

It’s the dawn of a new decade, which means that there is a whole new wave of sci-fi movies for you to enjoy. From alien invasions, multiple realities, robots learning to be human, and more sequels than you could possibly imagine; we got you covered with a list of potentially great (or so horrible they’re great) sci-fi movies for 2021 and beyond. So mark your calendars now.

Judging by the list, the new roaring 20’s is going to be a great time for sci-fi lovers; not just because there’s a lot of movies with explosions and good-looking superheroes (although there are plenty of those). Many of the movies on the list explore our growing relationship and dependence on technology (for better and for worse), our relationship with our environment, and what it means to be human. So there’s a lot to look forward to here.

Here are all the best upcoming sci-fi movies of 2021, 2022, and beyond to look forward to.

Note: We tried to stay away from the sci-fi horror stuff because that’s a rabbit hole we didn’t want to go down in this post (and it also deserves its own list in the future). But, we thought a handy sci-fi movie release calendar would be great (we were right).

Chaos Walking

Release Date: March 5, 2021

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas

Director: Doug Liman

Based on the dystopian book series of the same name, the Chaos Walking movie is currently wrapping up its development. The story is set in a dystopian world in which all living creatures can hear each others’ thoughts in a stream of images and sounds called Noise.

Fans of Patrick Ness’s 2008 young-adult science-fiction novel The Knife of Never Letting Go and the Chaos Walking trilogy can either be really optimistic or very nervous about the current situation of the Chaos Walking movie. After poor screen testing in 2018, director Doug Linman commenced a series of reshoots in April 2019. On the one hand, it’s great that they are working on the film to make it the best possible film it could be. On the other hand, they could be making it worse. Personally, I’m just excited that Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, and Nick Jonas are all going to be in a movie together. Dreams really do come true.

Boss Level

Release Date: March 5, 2021

Starring: Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts

Director: Joe Carnahan

For fans of Groundhog Day and Russian Doll here’s another film in the weird subgenera known as “endless time loop”. This time, instead of a comedy, we have an action science-fiction film about a retired special force soldier (Frank Grillo) who finds himself trapped in a sinister government program where he’s in an endless time loop leading up to his death. While the plot seems more than a little tired out, it will be interesting to see how and if they use the gaming concept of “boss level” or if they’re just using it for a catchy title. If you’re reading this thinking “how is this different than (insert any time loop movie ever)?” The answer is: it has Mel Gibson in it.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Release Date: March 31, 2021

Starring: Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry.

Director: Adam Wingard

We’re suckers for a good monster movie, and there are no creatures more powerful in the monster movie universe than Godzilla and King Kong. Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse series and is a sequel to 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The plot? Who cares? It’s two monsters duking it out and probably gonna destroy a few major cities along the way. Who will be crowned King of the Monsters? Our heart says Godzilla, but we’ll have to rewatch the films to make a more educated guess (it’s Godzilla).

Voyagers

Release Date: April 9, 2021

Starring: Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Deep, Tye Sheridan

Director: Neil Burger

While we don’t have a ton of information about the film, the small plot summary alone has us interested. Set in the near future, thirty young men and women are sent into deep space in search of a new home. However, the crew descends into madness reverting to their most primal urges, wondering what the real threat is: what’s outside the ship, or who they are becoming inside. So, Lord of the Flies, in space. Great for fans of dystopian films or psychological films. Probably not great for people who are already introverts. Colin Ferrell is set to star in the film with Lily-Rose Deep (Johnny Deep’s daughter) and Tye Sheridan.

Stowaway

Release Date: April 22, 2021 (via Netflix)

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Shamier Anderson

Director: Joe Penna

It’s Anna Kendrick, but in space! The plot is simple: The crew on a ship heading to Mars discovers an accidental stowaway (Shamier Anderson) after taking off. Too late to turn back to Earth and with their resources dwindling, the crew must make a grim choice with only one member (Anna Kendrick) arguing for mercy. While the plot seems interesting, we’re wondering how it is possible to “accidentally” be a stowaway on a spaceship? Did they take a wrong turn? Get it confused for the bathroom? Hopefully, our burning questions will be answered soon as the film is in post-production.

Black Widow

Release Date: July 9, 2021 (via Disney Plus)

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh

Director: Cate Shortland

If you’re still emotionally devastated by Avengers: Endgame (and who isn’t?) Marvel has your back by finally giving us the Black Window solo movie that we’ve been dreaming of. In the MCU, the film is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Infinity Wars. Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is all alone and forced to confront her past. The film also stars Strangers Things David Harbour and Oscar winner Rachel Weisz. While we may never heal from the emotional wounds of Endgame, the trailer for the film seems promising and very action-packed. Hopefully, the movie may help us understand Natasha’s final choice.

The Suicide Squad

Release Date: August 6, 2021

Starring: Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman

Director: James Gunn

Emo kids rejoice! We are getting a standalone Suicide Squad sequel! And maybe this will be better! Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn will be taking over writing and directing the movie from David Ayer who wrote and directed the 2016 film (this is part of the reason why Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is taking so long). While we don’t know much about the plot yet, we do know that Gunn is focusing more on the 1980’s Suicide Squad comics and new characters for inspiration, rather than the first movie. Margot Robbie will be returning as Harley Quinn, as well as Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. Notably, Will Smith will not return as Deadshot and Jared Leto’s Joker will not be in the film. Honestly, the last one is for the best.

Free Guy

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery

Director: Shawn Levy

Sometimes ideas are so genius, you get jealous that you didn’t think of it first. Free Guy is that movie for us. In an open world video game, Free City, a mix of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite (which would be a HELL of a game), Guy (Ryan Reynolds), is a non-playable character. Thanks to a code development by programmers, Guy becomes aware of being in a video game and decides to change his destiny and be the hero before the game developers shut it down. It’s almost like a live-action The Legos Movie. With Ryan Reynolds as the lead, sign us up!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Release Date: November 11, 2021

Starring: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson

Director: Jason Reitman

That’s right, folks, another Ghostbusters film! Only this time we are going back to the original 1980’s gang of Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, and Weaver returning to their original roles. Joining the crew will be Paul Rudd and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. The third Ghostbusters film has been in various stages of development since Ghostbuster II in 1989 and is now finally seeing the light of day. Taking place thirty years after the events of the second movie, the plot follows a single mother and her two children who move to Summerville, Oklahoma after being evicted from their home and inherit property from their late grandfather, Egon Spengler. When the town experiences of unexplained earthquakes; the children discover their link to the original Ghostbusters who have becomes something of a long-forgotten myth. Who you gonna call?

Infinite

Release Date: September 24, 2021

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, Sophie Cookson, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Yes, Marky Marky is in ANOTHER movie on this list. Only this time he’s not being remade into a superhuman for the government—at least we don’t think so. Not much is released on the plot as of yet, but the film is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, which is a book about a secret society of people who have total recall of their past lives. While we’re unclear if the movie will stay true to the books (do they ever?) the plot and solid cast already has our interest. Or keep us up at night wondering if our dreams are just our past lives.

Bios

Release Date: August 20, 2021

Starring: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Laura Harrier, Skeet Ulrich

Director: Miguel Sapochnik

From Forest Gump, to Philadelphia, to It’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and legit ALL of the Toy Story movies, Tom Hanks seems to be on a mission to make is ugly cry at a movie theatre and Bios looks to be no exception. In Bios, Hanks plays an ailing inventor who is the last man on Earth. He builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe when he finally dies. As the trio travels cross-country, the inventor must teach his creation how to be “human”. No, WE’RE not crying, YOU’RE crying. Remember to bring plenty of tissues for this one.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Venom 2)

Release Date: September 24, 2021

Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams

Director: Andy Serkis

The third film in Sony’s Marvel universe and the sequel to 2018’s Venom, we don’t know much about the film other than the cast, director and it’s release date. What we do know is that Woody Harrelson, who appeared in the mid-credits scene of the first film as Cletus Kasady will be Venom 2 main villain. Returning to the film is Tom Hardy, Michelle William, and Reid Scott. Cletus Kasady’s love interest, Shriek, will also be in the film and played by Naomie Harris. Let’s hope that the critics give the sequel a better review than they did the first film.

Dune

Release Date: October 1, 2021

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Josh Brolin.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Science Fiction readers, rejoice! Dune is heading the big screen which will hopefully be better than David Lynch’s 1984’s attempt at making the film. This adaption of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel will be the first installment of a two-part film series and will cover about half the book. For those who haven’t read the book (please do yourself a favor and read it), it’s about a son of a noble family who accepts the stewardship of a dangerous planet that holds the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe. Hans Zimmer will also be scoring the film, in case you needed one more reason to see the film.

The Eternals

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanijani, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington

Director: Chloé Zhao

Yes, it’s another Marvel movie, but we are FINALLY done with all the Avengers (for now, at least). Meet your newest movie franchise obsession: The Eternals, an immortal race of aliens, created by the Celestials to protect humanity from their evil counterpart: the Deviants. This project is star-studded with Angelina Jolie playing Thena, Kumail Nanijani as Kingo, and Lauren Ridoff, who will be playing Makkari, the first deaf superhero in the MCU. With a diverse cast and a WOC directing, there’s a lot to be excited about. Hey, Kumail Nanjiani did not get jacked for you to not see this movie.

The Matrix 4

Release Date: December 22, 2021

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett, Smith, Jonathan Groff

Director: Lana Wachowski

Yup, we are actually getting another Matrix movie! We even have a release date! Although we don’t know anything about the plot (or even a title), we do know that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles and Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff have been cast. Lana Wachowski is back in the director’s chair, without her twin sister Lilly. Lana is also co-writing the script with David Mitchell (author of Cloud Atlas) and Aleksander Hermon. Lana’s twin sister Lilly who also created The Matrix series will not be working on the project but has given her blessing. Needless to say, we are excited! The film is set to begin production in early 2020.

The Tomorrow War

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons

Director: Chris McKay

What’s the holiday season without an epic war film? How about a sci-fi war film set in the “not so distant” future? The Tomorrow War, based on the novel of the same name, is about a man (Chris Pratt) who is drafted to fight in a war with aliens where the fate of humanity rests on his ability to confront his past. So absolutely no pressure. While the plot sounds serious, there sure to be some laughs judging on casting and director. Director Chris McKay has worked on Robot Chicken and The Lego Batman Movie and Chris Pratt and J.K. Simmons are sure to bring some snappy one-liners.

After Yang

Release Date: TBA 2021

Starring: Colin Farrell, Haley Lu Richardson

Director: Kogonada

In a time of Alexa, Siri, and smartphones that never leave our side, After Yang sounds like a long Black Mirror episode of what would happen if our technology looked and acted like us? How much more attached would we become? Based on the short story, “Saying Goodbye To Yang” by Alexander Weinstein, After Yang is set in a world where robotic children are used as live-in babysitters. A father (Colin Farrell) and daughter attempt to save the life of Yang, their robotic family member, who becomes unresponsive. Our guess is that if you cried when the Mars Rover Opportunity died *raises hand*, or feel sad when your iPhone dies for good, you’re probably gonna cry at this movie.

Robopocalypse

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Chris Hemsworth

Director: Michael Bay

Bad news everyone: Stephen Spielburg has pulled out directing Robopocalypse and is being replaced with… Michael Bay. *Collective groan*. The movie is based on the 2011 book Robopocalyspe by Daniel H. Wilson and is about a computer scientist who accidentally unleashes a super-intelligent yet childlike A.I. named Archos R-14 who plans on eliminating the human race after becoming self-aware. The film has been in limbo since 2012 so it’s beginning to look unlike that the film will ever be made at all, which may be good news if Michael Bay is now in the director’s seat. Yikes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release Date: March 25, 2022

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong

Director: Scott Derrickson

While it may sound like a rejected Harry Potter title, we are pretty excited about getting another Dr. Strange movie. The film, a squeal to the first Dr. Strange movie, is set after the events of Endgame (though it is unclear how long after Endgame). It follows Dr. Stephen Strange as he continues to do research on the Time Stone. However, an old friend turned foe seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, ruining Strange’s plan and unleashing unspeakable evil. The film is set to be Marvel’s first “horror” film. Seeing how comedic the first film was (the cape), it will be interesting how different the tone of this film compared to not only this film but to most Marvel movies.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Release Date: June 10, 2022

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Director: Colin Trevorrow

While we don’t any details about the plot of the third installment of the Jurassic World series (other than it’s about dinosaurs), we do know some details about the film. Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt will be back for the film along with the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who will be reprising their original roles. Director Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World film, will be back for this film as well and co-writing the script with Emily Carmichael. While we wait for 2021, fans can theorize what just might happen in the film.

Black Panther II

Release Date: July 8, 2022

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Martin Freeman

Director: Ryan Coogler

Wakanda forever! Black Panther is back…well, will be back, in a few more years. The first film was a fan favorite and was even was nominated for an Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards, so there’s a lot of expectations for the film. While it is still very early and not much is known about the plot, though Ryan Coogler who is attached to write and direct the squeal said in an interview with Screen Rants that he wanted to explore T’Challa’s role as king. “I’d be really interested to see, you know, what kind of king he is with experience and how that affects his performance in the stories”

The Flash

Release Date: November 4, 2022

Starring: Ezra Miller

Director: Andy Muschietti

We’re getting a Flash movie! One that has no connection to TV series (thank goodness). The film is still set in the current DC Universe and Ezra Miller will be reprising his role of Barry Allen/The Flash that he played in the 2017 Justice League film. While we don’t know anything about the plot yet, we do know that this will not be an origin story but, according to star Ezra Miller, will involve the Speed Force multiverse. Filming for the film is expected to begin in 2021, so fans are expected to have a pretty long wait time for this movie.

Avatar 2

Release Date: December 16, 2022

Starring: Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver

Director: James Cameron

After twelve years and many delays, we finally have a release date for Avatar 2 which is still filming even though preliminary shooting for the film started in 2017. While we don’t know much about the plot yet, we do know that it’s set twelve years after the first movie and follows protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the family he formed with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Even though the second film hasn’t been filmed yet, Cameron has already planned on an Avatar 3, 4, and 5. We don’t think the series will make it that far (we HOPE it doesn’t make it that far), but you never know.

Now, the movie has been delayed a year from its originally-intended 2020 release date.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release Date: TBA 2023

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian, Vin Diesel

Director: James Gunn

Looks like we are getting a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, after all, just a little later than expected. After the firing and re-hiring of director and writer James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is happening…in 2022…or 2023. While we don’t know much about the plot, Karen Gillian, who plays Nebula in the film series says in an interview with THR that she’s read the script and “thinks it’s the best of the trilogy.” Hey, that’s good enough for us. Zoe Saldana will be returning as Gamora, only this time she’ll be a younger time-traveled version of herself. And Groot will be Groot.

Hold Back the Stars

Release Date: TBA

Starring: John Boyega, Letitia Wright

Director: Mike Cahill

Star Wars hero John Boyega and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright have picked up the leading roles for the upcoming sci-fi movie, Hold Back the Stars, which is an adaptation of last year’s hit sci-fi book by Katie Khan.

The book follows the tale of a man and woman who are trapped in space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left, and to pass the time, they delve into the many memories of their love affair on Earth. Essentially, the tale plays out like Romeo & Juliet in Space.

The film is being directed by Mike Cahill, and as of right now, the film is in indie status, with no studio attached just yet. But now with big stars attached, it should see an easier time finding a studio.

Of course, Boyega is now a mega-star thanks to his role as Finn in the newest Star Wars trilogy, so any film he’s attached to will pique a lot of interest from sci-fi fans as it is. And then, when you add in Wright, who had the lead in one of the most memorable episodes of Black Mirror and a role in Black Panther, it’s clear that Hold Back the Stars has some serious sci-fi talent.

The Six Billion Dollar Man

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Mark Wahlberg

Director: Travis Knight

We can rebuild him, we have the technology. The classic 1970’s TV show starring Lee Majors is getting a reboot for 2020, including a title change from The Six Million Dollar Man to The Six Billion Dollar Man, to account for inflation. While not much is known about the plot, it will star Mark Wahlberg who will play former astronaut Steve Austin who gains superhuman strength after being “re-built” with bionic implants and employed by the U.S Government. With Bumblebee director Travis Knight on board, this will be a great movie if you like a lot of action and explosions with your sci-fi.

Star Blazers Movie

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: TBA

The script for the Star Blazers movie, based on the cult anime TV series from the 1970s, is currently being written by Zach Dean (the guy who wrote Deadfall). [more via Den of Geek]

Alien: Covenant Sequel

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: Ridley Scott

The final Alien: Covenant film will mark the end of the Alien prequels, and it’ll be directed by Ridley Scott.

The latest update notes that it is currently being written, so it looks like we’re still quite a ways away.

Machete Kills Again in Space

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Danny Trejo

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Voz attempts to start a nuclear war on Earth and then flees to space. Machete follows. Or maybe he doesn’t, because we haven’t heard a thing about the film’s progress all year.

Out There

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: TBA

After thwarting would be competitors, the Canadian multimedia company Entertainment One has sealed the deal. The studio won the rights to director David Bruckner’s Out There movie. The project is described as a sci-fi thriller set after “a mysterious event that changes the course of the world.”

eOne’s Out There movie is written by former Hollywood executive, Ian Levy. Levy formerly worked at both the SyFy and Bravo networks before setting his sights on a screenwriting career.

Deadline broke the news on the Out There movie sale. They describe the upcoming film as a sci-fi “genre thriller” which “is said to be akin to The Mist and deals with a mysterious event that changes the course of the world. One family struggles to survive.”

The outlet also reported that Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company are on board to produce. Other projects on the duo’s docket are the horror-thriller Larry being developed at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. As well as Studiocanal’s Gunpowder Milkshake which is being directed Karen Gillan, aka, Nebula of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Out There movie’s biggest beacon at this point is Bruckner’s involvement as the project’s director. The director was lauded for his work on the Crazy in Love portion of 2007’s horror flick, The Signal. Bruckner also directed The Accident, an acclaimed portion of the 2016 horror anthology film, Southbound.

There aren’t any more details on the Out There movie other than the names attached above. We’ll bring you more information on the project as we hear it.

Toxic Avenger

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Peter Dinklage

Director: Macon Blair

The Toxic Avenger became a cult classic after hitting the famed Bleecker Street Cinemas in late 1985. It spawned several sequels, a stage musical, a video game and a kids cartoon too. Now the franchise is hoping for a comeback, and The Toxic Avenger reboot has hired a writer to help do so.

Legendary Pictures has brought on Macon Blair to write the script for The Toxic Avenger reboot. Blair has spent the majority of his time in the film industry as an actor. But more recently he’s been behind the camera in the role of writer and director.

A few years ago, Blair wrote and directed I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. The movie won Blair the Austin Film Award at 2018’s Austin Film Critics Association. And Blair won the Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic category at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017. The movie now has a home at Netflix.

As for The Toxic Avenger reboot, Blair’s new take likely won’t stray too far from the original source material. Written and directed by Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman, the film is described as a superhero comedy splatter flick.

The original had a B-movie, campy feel. And it became renowned for featuring a ton of comically gruesome violence. The plot revolved around a young man from New Jersey. Working as a janitor, the dweeby fellow was relentlessly harassed by bullies at the health club he worked at.

One day those bullies began chasing him, and in an attempt to escape, he fell from a window and landed into a drum of toxic waste. The chemicals transformed the once weak man into The Toxic Avenger. Who then vowed to take down bullies and the corrupt in spectacularly disturbing ways.

No timetable was revealed for when we may see The Toxic Avenger reboot in theaters. But Legendary has made the project a priority. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz are on board as producers, with Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter shepherding the film for the studio.

Whether you’re a fan of horror, sci-fi, or comedy, you should find something to like about this absurdly over the top franchise.

I, Robot 2

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Probably Will Smith? Somehow?

Director: TBA

Inversion

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Caiyu Yang

Director: Mark Waters

What would happen when Earth gradually loses its gravity? While the thought is terrifying alone, a street-wise American con-man and a Chinese scientist (Caiyu Yang) must save the Earth before it’s too late. That’s the plot of the movie Inversion that is currently still in pre-production. Little is know about the film other than 500 Days of Summer director Mark Waters is set to direct the film. More to come as news comes in.

The Blob

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson

Of course, we all remember the original The Blob movie, and then the new iteration in 1988. Now, The Blob will get a third Hollywood redux. This time, hopefully, it won’t look like a ball of cherry Jello. The movie will be directed by Simon West (Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), with Samuel L. Jackson attached to star. Is it possible to make such a ridiculous concept relevant to today’s horror sci-fi audience?

Alien Sleeper Cell

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Wachowski brothers’ protege James McTeigue (V for Vendetta) is set to direct Alien Sleeper Cell, a sci-fi thriller with elements of The Bourne Identity and TV’s The Americans set in an alien invasion scenario.

Tron 3

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Jared Leto

No details available yet, but according to CinemaBlend, it’s still happening (for some reason).

Robotech

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: Andy Muschietti

A live-action Robotech (Macross) movie is in the works—although we don’t know how long it will be in film limbo. Originally, the film was set to star Leonardo DiCaprio, but our gut tells us that probably won’t happen. While we don’t have casting news or even a solid plot yet, we DO know that It and Mama director, Andy Muschietti is set to direct the film. Muschietti has been a fan of Robotech since childhood and has a personal connection to the series. So if the film ever does get made, it will be interesting to see how Muschietti does it.

Space Invaders

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

We aren’t quite sure why Hollywood keeps wanting to make big-budget movies based on our favorite childhood games, and we aren’t sure why they won’t stop. Seriously, who keeps asking for these films? Who thinks they are good ideas? Anyway, Space Invaders is going to be a movie, we guess. This is extra confusing since the game doesn’t even have a backstory or lore. The epic failure of the most recent video game movie, Pixels, gives us hope that the project might stay in development hell. But really? It’s only a matter of time before a Pong: The Movie is made and humanity finally comes to an end.

Untitled Sci-Fi Courtroom Drama

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Details are super scarce for this project, but back in July 2017 The Tracking Board reported that director Darren Aronofsky will direct a courtroom drama revolving around artificial intelligence.

Only You

Release Date: TBA

Cast: David Oyelowo

Director: Jacob Estes

A time travel thriller from Blumhouse that’s being directed by Jacob Estes, the writer of 2017’s Rings. That’s pretty much all we know at this point, but stay tuned for more.

The Black Hole

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

The Black Hole is a “reinvention” of the 1979 sci-fi movie of the same name, and it will be directed by Oblivion director Joe Kosinski. The original followed a research vessel that finds a missing ship, commanded by a mysterious scientist, on the edge of a black hole. (Note: This is not the same as 2015’s The Black Hole, which starred Dean Cain).

Mass Effect

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

There is a Mass Effect movie currently in production by Legendary Pictures with EA and Bioware in tow. We don’t know whether the movie will begin with Commander Shepard leading his team on a mission to defeat an ancient alien race.

Mad Max: The Wasteland

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Tom Hardy, Ahmed Adel

Director: George Miller

Follow-up to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Division Movie

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Jake Gyllenhaal

Director: Stephen Gaghan

While obviously not originally a video game, calling the upcoming The Division movie anything but a video game movie would be wrong. Without Ubisoft’s The Division, there wouldn’t be a movie. It’s based on the works of Tom Clancy, and it follows the battle to take back NYC.

Stargate

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: Roland Emmerich

It’ll follow the same story as the original, where an archaeologist and a group of marines discover a portal to another world. We do know that the film has been put on hold until after the Independence Day sequel has been completed.

Origin Unknown

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Katee Sackhoff, Steven Cree, Julie Cox

Director: Hasraf Dulull

Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff will star in the upcoming space drama called Origin Unknown, which will follow the story of Mackenzie Wilson who crashes on the first manned mission to Mars. She’s then summoned to help A.R.T.I. (an artificial intelligence system) to investigate a mysterious object underneath Mars’ surface – an object that could change our future as we know it.

Luna Park

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Tom Cruise

Director: Doug Liman

Another Tom Cruise and Doug Liman sci-fi movie? Okay, cool. A big budget sci-fi film that revolves around a group of renegade employees who venture to the moon to steal a massive source of energy.

Halo Movie

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: TBA

The movie based on the longstanding video game franchise of the same name.

Live Die Repeat and Repeat (Edge of Tomorrow sequel)

Release Date: TBA

Director: Doug Liman

Starring: TBA

2014’s Edge of Tomorrow is criminally underrated. The Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise led (yes, in that order) sci-fi action flick was amazing, and a sequel has been talked about for years now. Warner Bros. has insisted they want another installment, but nothing ever materialized. Today though finally brings word that an Edge of Tomorrow sequel has been officially greenlit.

Breaking news suggests that Matthew Robinson, writer and director of The Invention of Lying, submitted a pitch to the studio that got the execs excited. Warner Bros. hired Robinson to write the script, with the intention also for Doug Liman to return to direct. Blunt and Cruise would once again star.

The news of Warner Bros. picking up Robinson’s pitch is much-needed progress for the Edge of Tomorrow sequel. Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse were hired in April 2016 to pen the follow-up. Whatever their take was, Warner Bros. apparently wasn’t interested. Though Liman hyped the idea by stating it would “revolutionize how people make sequels” and that it would be “much better than the original film”. Liman also went on to describe the project as “a sequel that’s a prequel”.

It’s unclear whether any of Shrapnel, Waterhouse, and Liman’s initial visions made it into Robinson’s pitch. Regardless, Warner Bros. is interested and it looks like we’re finally in line for the Edge of Tomorrow sequel that sci-fi fans have been hoping for.

A sequel was never a guarantee from the studio. Though Edge of Tomorrow holds a Rotten Tomatoes average of 90%, it didn’t blow anyone away with its box office numbers. With a soft week one opening it pulled in $20.1 million across 5,018 screens. Week two brought it to a total of 19,000 screens and earned the film $82 million worldwide. In total, Edge of Tomorrow grossed roughly $370.5 million.

Warner Bros.’ Edge of Tomorrow sequel will likely go quiet once again as Matthew Robinson churns out his script.

Independence Day 3

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: Roland Emmerich

Plot is currently unknown, but it is a follow-up to Independence Day: Resurgence.

Armada

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: TBA

Based on the best-selling novel by Ernest Cline of the same name.

Rendezvous with Rama

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: TBA

Based on the Arthur C. Clarke novel of the same name, the movie will follow a team of astronauts who are sent on a mission to explore a giant interstellar spaceship heading straight for the sun. Want to know more about the book? It’s on our list of the best sci-fi books of all-time.

Furia

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Vin Diesel

Director: David Twohy

Riddick finally finds his home planet in the long-awaited 4th film in the Riddick franchise. The film will be rated R. Apparently, it will be the first of the final two Riddick films, with the first film actually revolving around going through the Underverse and the second around actually being on Furia.

Pale Blue Dot

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Zazie Beetz, Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm

Director: Noah Hawley

Pale Blue Dot is a film that centers around a female astronaut who begins to lose her grip on reality upon returning back to Earth.

RoboCop Returns

Release Date: TBA

Starring: TBA

Director: Neil Bloomkamp

MGM has made Neil Bloomkamp responsible for a brand new RoboCop reboot (of the reboot?) called RoboCop Returns. The film is being produced by the original film’s writers, Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner. The plot is simple: RoboCop returns to Detroit as the city’s fate hangs in the balance.