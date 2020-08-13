20 Most Underrated Animated Movies of All-Time (2020)

There are a ton of underappreciated and underrated animated movies that didn’t get enough of a spotlight. Animated movies usually sink or swim rather quickly.

But there are some that float somewhere in the middle, going generally unnoticed by the masses, swimming in a sea of other great animated films made by Disney and Pixar.

Here are the top 20 most underappreciated and underrated animated movies to watch:

See Also: New Animated Movies 2020