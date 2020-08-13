21 Best 2-Player Board Games to Play in 2020 (Updated!)

3 Pandemic Legacy: Season 1

Who to play it with: The Reliable Teammate

Play Time: 1.5 hours

Cooperative/Competitive: Cooperative

Most tabletop gamers who have moved past Monopoly and Settlers of Catan have encountered the original Pandemic, but Pandemic’s formula is similar to many other games that arguably do it better.

However, Pandemic Legacy takes what Pandemic and its expansions set up and turns it into an outstanding long-form campaign. Your goal is still to manage and cure the diseases ravaging the world’s population, but it’s now tied into an ongoing narrative, with new game mechanics being introduced with each story segment.

The game’s story takes place over the course of a year, and every month brings new challenges. Starting a month is always exciting because the game instructs you to open new secret compartments in the box, add rules to the rulebook, and sometimes introduces you to a new playable character. You then play the game under the new rules, only hoping that you can keep the contagion under control. Much like Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective, this game only provides a single playthrough of the campaign, which works out to roughly 20 or 30 hours of game time, and has limited replay value. It is unquestionably still worth purchasing. The memories you’ll build playing a campaign of Pandemic Legacy are the kind that will last a lifetime.

This is a very intensely cooperative 2 player board game. While each character controls the actions of their own pawn, it is vitally important that players work together in order to cure the world’s diseases and win the game each month. If you aren’t coordinated, the world will fall into chaos, and subsequent months will become even harder to beat.

It might be a little overwhelming to jump into without playing the original Pandemic, but it isn’t impossible. It just means that you’ll have to take a bit of extra time to discuss your strategy — and promoting good communication and teamwork is absolutely why this is one of the best 2 player board games.

NOTE: There is NO difference between the Red and Blue versions of the game other than their cover art. There’s no Magmar vs. Electabuzz situation here. Buy the cover art you prefer.

