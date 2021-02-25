21 Best ‘Community’ Episodes (While We Wait for the Movie)

There are very few TV shows as storied as Community. It’s based on the showrunner, Dan Harmon’s, own experiences in community college. It has a rich history both on and off-screen.

Note: If you are already super into Community and know all the background knowledge, skip this section part.

The show starts as it is discovered that Jeff Winger, a callous lawyer with a knack for speeches, falsified his college degree. He is told that he can’t practice law until he gets some form of degree, so he decides to enroll in a Greendale community college.

While there, he meets a girl, Britta, in his Spanish class. He tells her that he’s great with Spanish and that she should study with him. Britta ends up bringing along an entire group to study for Spanish class, thinking that Jeff actually knows Spanish. It’s discovered that he doesn’t actually know Spanish, but the study group sticks anyway. The group is made up of:

Abed , an eclectic person obsessed with pop culture, at the community college, mostly at his parents’ will, for business; he’s later allowed to switch to film studies, his true passion

Britta , a highschool burnout out for her degree

Shirley , a middle-aged divorcee going to school for a business degree to help her open her own bakery

Pierce , a sixty-something-year-old man who takes community college classes because, well, why not?

Troy , a would-be college football star who enrolls in community college after an accidental injury (Or was it accidental?)

Annie , a perfectionist who would’ve gone to an Ivy league school, if not for a pill problem that sends her to rehab (she’s much more functional than she sounds in this description)

And Jeff, the shady not-lawyer

The show itself is both a silly sitcom and a deep commentary on pop culture and entertainment as we know it. Somehow, it manages to capture the lightedness and security that we look for in sitcoms, but (for the most part) doesn’t get stale like other sitcoms can and eventually do. It also incorporates several pop culture references, entertainment formats, and serves as a meta-commentary on the role of entertainment in our lives. The show gets surreal and there are several times when I wonder if what I’m seeing on-screen is real at all. (You’ll see what I mean.)

Off-screen, the creators of the show have jumped through several hurdles to continue production. This includes the firing and subsequent rehiring of Dan Harmon, co-creator of Rick and Morty and originator of the eight-part story structure. It also includes a late season network change, from NBC to Yahoo! Screen.

These 21 best Community episodes (listed in no particular order) are the reason why the show’s struggles will always be worth it.

Stream Community on Hulu Right Now