In the ever-evolving landscape of gaming, 2023 has been a monumental year that has left gamers truly spoiled. With the releases of Starfield, Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Super Mario Wonder, the gaming community has been so freaking lucky. These titles have not only redefined immersive gameplay but also raised the bar for what’s expected in the digital realms. As such, finding cool Christmas gifts for gamers has become an exciting quest in itself.

Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned gamer who’s been captivated by the cosmic odyssey of Starfield or someone who’s been navigating the enchanting landscapes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide is your treasure map to the most coveted gaming gifts of the year. Below, find 35 cool gifts for gamers that are sure to enhance their gaming experience in 2023.

ARZOPA G1 Portable Gaming Monitor

Works with Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox, Laptop

Looking for the ideal Christmas gift for the traveling gamer in your life? The G1 Game 15.6” 144Hz Portable Monitor by Arzopa is our top pick for portable gaming monitors. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, this monitor ensures smooth gameplay, eliminating issues like frame drops. Its 1080P FHD resolution guarantees crisp visuals, while the 178° IPS panel offers vibrant colors from any viewing angle.

Portability is a breeze with its ultra-slim and lightweight design, allowing gamers to set up their gaming station wherever they go. The built-in dual speakers deliver clear and robust audio, enhancing the gaming experience. Compatibility isn’t an issue either; this monitor works seamlessly with most laptops, PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles like PS, Xbox, and Switch.

The monitor also comes with a magnetic cover made of durable PU leather, providing protection and two viewing styles. Plus, it’s plug-and-play, meaning no complicated setups. Just connect your device, and you’re good to go.

I use my portable monitor all the time, and it definitely comes in handy when you’re gaming in your hotel room.

ASUS ROG CETRA True Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Buy it at Newegg | $100

Buy it at Walmart | $99

Buy it From ASUS | $100

The ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds have been specially designed with gamers in mind, offering features that cater to their unique needs. One of the standout features is the low latency, ensuring that there’s no disconnect between on-screen action and audio, a crucial aspect for immersive gaming.

Tech reviewers have praised the ROG Cetra for its strong audio performance, impressive microphone quality, and a plethora of features that are often missing in other earbuds. The earbuds are not only ergonomic but also come with a futuristic charging case that resembles something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

The Active Noise Cancellation, balanced audio, and wireless charging case make them a must-have for any gaming enthusiast. And if you’re wondering about their credibility, they’ve earned a spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds for gaming.

So, why does the ASUS ROG Cetra make a fantastic Christmas gift for gamers? It’s simple. They offer a seamless blend of style, functionality, and gaming-centric features that are hard to find elsewhere

Dungeons & Dragons Dice Waffle Maker

Buy it From Spencer’s | $45

The Dungeons & Dragons Dice Waffle Maker from Spencer’s is a delightful twist on the traditional waffle maker, perfect for fans of the iconic role-playing game. Priced at $44.99, this unique kitchen appliance allows you to create waffles in the shape of D&D dice, adding a fun and thematic element to breakfasts or game night snacks.

The multi-colored design adds a playful touch to the appliance itself, making it a standout item in any gamer’s kitchen. Not only does it serve as a functional waffle maker, but it also doubles as a conversation piece and a testament to the owner’s love for Dungeons & Dragons. It’s an ideal gift for gamers because it combines their passion for the game with the universal appeal of a delicious, warm waffle, making it a thoughtful and unique present that’s sure to be appreciated and used with joy.

A Gaming Laptop

Like This ASUS TUF A15

You can’t go wrong with one of the top gaming laptops in 2023, so consider the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 for the gamer in your life. A fusion of power and durability, this laptop is a gamer’s dream come true. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 CPU and the GeForce RTX™ 2060 GPU, it promises fast, fluid, and action-packed gameplay. The IPS-level display, with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, ensures an immersive gaming experience, free from lags and stutters.

But it’s not just about performance. The TUF Gaming A15 is built for real-world resilience. It has passed rigorous MIL-STD-810H tests, proving its ability to withstand drops, vibrations, and extreme temperatures. Whether you’re gaming at home or on the go, its efficient self-cleaning cooling system and military-grade durability make it a reliable companion.

Design-wise, the laptop boasts a sleek Fortress Gray chassis, accented with subtle honeycomb patterning for added grip. The keyboard, optimized for gaming, features RGB backlighting and Overstroke technology for faster responsiveness.

Why is it the perfect Christmas gift for gamers? Beyond its impressive specs, the TUF Gaming A15 offers superior battery life, ensuring longer gaming sessions without the need for constant recharging. Plus, its easy-upgrade design allows for simple modifications, ensuring the laptop remains future-proof.

Minecraft Fox Light

Price: $36.99

Buy it at Merchoid

Would you rather fight a hundred chicken-sized zombies or ten zombie-sized chickens? Or how about this . . . would you rather brighten your space with a boring, normal lamp or with one that looks like a fox straight out of Minecraft?

That’s right! You can turn your bedroom into your very own taiga biome with this Minecraft: Fox Light inspired by everyone’s favorite sandbox game.

Created by Markus Persson and initially developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft has encouraged gamers to build everything from humble shacks to grand castles ever since its official release in 2011. It’s now one of the bestselling video games of all time, and it’s inspired several spin-offs, including Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Legends, Minecraft Dungeons, and even Minecraft: Education Edition—a version that (we’re not kidding) some teachers actually use in their classroom. But there’s only one fragment of this franchise that is shaped like a fox and lights up.

The Minecraft Fox Light portrays a slumbering orange fox looking extra sweet curled up with its tail tucked around its body. What’s this blocky mob dreaming of? Munching on a sweet berry bush? Or perhaps the time you accidentally set fire to your entire seaside chateau? Who’s to say? What we know for sure, though, is that this cuddled creature looks peaceful while emitting a soft white glow.

The new light of your life is 16 centimeters wide and requires three AAA batteries, but in terms of cuteness, did we mention this lamp’s also modeled after a baby fox? Yeah. It’s okay. You can say, “Awwww!” We won’t judge.

Adopt this Minecraft: Fox Light now and make their make-believe world a reality, but be sure to keep it away from polar bears!

Gunnar Gaming and Computer Bluelight Glasses

The GUNNAR Gaming and Computer Glasses, Intercept model, stand out in the market for their patented lens technology designed to protect users from the harmful effects of blue light and UV rays. These glasses are engineered to reduce digital eye strain, enhance viewing clarity through their slight magnification, and improve performance while gaming or working on a computer.

The Intercept model features a full-rim frame constructed from engineering-grade injection polymers, providing durability and a comfortable fit. The multi-barrel hinges are robust and reliable, ensuring the glasses can withstand the rigors of daily use. With a sleek design that appeals to gamers and professionals alike, these glasses are not only practical but also stylish.

As a thoughtful and beneficial present, they are an excellent choice for gamers who spend extended hours in front of screens, offering both eye protection and a potential improvement in visual performance, making them a considerate and valuable gift.

Overwatch D.Va Women’s Black Hoodie Dress

Buy it From Blizzard | $80

The Overwatch D.Va Women’s Black Hoodie Dress is a stylish and comfortable choice for fans of the popular Overwatch franchise. Made with a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, this oversized fit hoodie dress is not only cozy but also practical, featuring two hidden side pockets. The design includes screen-printed Overwatch graphics on the front and left sleeve, and D.Va’s iconic art on the back and right sleeve, making it a subtle yet distinctive piece of gamer apparel. Priced at $80.00, it’s an officially licensed product that serves as an excellent gift for gamers who appreciate fashion that represents their passion. The hoodie dress combines the casual comfort of gamer attire with a sleek design, making it a top pick for those looking to make a statement in their everyday wardrobe.

Next Level Racing Flight Simulator

The Racing Simulator Cockpit is a meticulously designed piece of equipment that promises to elevate the virtual racing experience to new heights. Crafted with a robust steel frame, it offers stability and durability, ensuring that it can withstand the most intense racing sessions. Its adjustable framework caters to a wide range of body types, making it a versatile choice for any user. The cockpit is compatible with a variety of platforms, which means it can seamlessly integrate with most racing setups. The inclusion of a gear shifter mount and a seat slider adds to the realism, providing an immersive experience that closely mimics the sensations of driving a high-performance vehicle.

For gamers, this racing simulator cockpit is an exceptional Christmas gift, as it not only enhances their gaming setup but also significantly improves their in-game performance. The level of realism and comfort it provides can transform a casual racing enthusiast into a dedicated sim racer, making it a standout addition to their gaming arsenal.

The Best Gift for Retro Gamers

Buy it From Grid Studio | Prices Vary

As the holiday season approaches, finding the perfect Christmas gift for the avid gamer in your life can be a challenge. Enter these gamer shadowboxes, like the Game Boy Color from Grid Studio. This iconic handheld console, which once ruled the pockets of many during the ’90s, is not just a piece of gaming history but also a testament to the evolution of gaming technology. Beautifully framed and displayed, it serves as both a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a piece of art for any room.

You can see the one that Grid sent us on my Instagram – it’s a gorgeous shadowbox of the SNES controller.

For retro handheld gamers, the Game Boy Color represents countless hours of adventure, challenge, and pure joy. Gifting this piece means offering a slice of their childhood, a reminder of simpler times when 8-bit graphics and chiptune sounds were the height of entertainment. It’s not just a product; it’s an experience, a memory, and a story waiting to be told.

There are plenty of other options available, including an NES, a DualShock controller teardown, and more.

So, if you’re searching for Christmas gifts for retro gamers, these retro gaming shadowboxes from Grid Studio stand out as a unique, thoughtful, and heartwarming choice.

Buy it From AndaSeat | $469

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the gamer in your life? The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series Premium Gaming Chair is a top-tier choice that combines style, comfort, and functionality. Here’s why it stands out:

Colorful Choices: My pick is Robin Egg Blue, but AndaSeat also has this model in pink, white, black, orange, brown, and maroon.

My pick is Robin Egg Blue, but AndaSeat also has this model in pink, white, black, orange, brown, and maroon. Premium Materials : Crafted with high-quality PVC leather, this chair promises durability and a luxurious feel.

: Crafted with high-quality PVC leather, this chair promises durability and a luxurious feel. Ergonomic Design : The chair boasts built-in 4-way lumbar support, a reshaped spacious seat, and a magnetic head pillow, ensuring maximum comfort during long gaming sessions.

: The chair boasts built-in 4-way lumbar support, a reshaped spacious seat, and a magnetic head pillow, ensuring maximum comfort during long gaming sessions. Versatility : With features like a comfortable tech backrest that reclines from 90° to 165° and a 15° rocking mechanism, gamers can find their perfect relaxation angle.

: With features like a comfortable tech backrest that reclines from 90° to 165° and a 15° rocking mechanism, gamers can find their perfect relaxation angle. MagSwap Technology : The full-metal 4D armrests can be magnetically swapped, offering customization and a touch of personal flair.

: The full-metal 4D armrests can be magnetically swapped, offering customization and a touch of personal flair. Durability : The Duraxtra™ artificial leather ensures a soft sitting experience while being scratch and stain-resistant.

: The Duraxtra™ artificial leather ensures a soft sitting experience while being scratch and stain-resistant. Size Options: Available in both L and XL sizes, it caters to a wide range of body types, ensuring a snug fit for everyone.

Gift the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series Gaming Chair (in Robin Egg Blue) this Christmas and give them the gift of stylish and comfortable seating.

Steam Deck

Buy it from Valve | Starting at $399

This holiday season, give them the gift of ultimate portability with a Steam Deck. Designed by Valve, this handheld device is a game-changer for those who crave the power of PC gaming in a portable format. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or simply lounging in a cozy corner, the Steam Deck allows you to play many of your Steam games (and other Windows 10 launchers and games)

Its ergonomic design, coupled with high-end hardware, provides a seamless gaming experience, rivaling that of a desktop. The integration with the Steam store means an expansive library of games is readily available, eliminating the need for constant transfers or downloads. Moreover, its versatility extends beyond gaming; it’s a comprehensive entertainment device.

And yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 (which we also included on our list of the best couch co-op games) is playable on the Steam Deck, as is Starfield.

For gamers who are always on the move, the Steam Deck is a great gaming gadget that is definitely on the expensive side of things.

LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System (#71374)

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) is a meticulously crafted homage to the classic console that revolutionized home gaming. This set is a perfect gift for gamers who cherish the nostalgia of retro games, offering a trip down memory lane with its authentic details.

The kit includes a buildable NES console complete with a controller, a Game Pak with a locking function, and a buildable retro TV that features a scrolling screen. When paired with the LEGO Mario figure from the LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course, the TV interacts with Mario, adding a layer of engagement to the display.

This set, with over 2,600 pieces, not only provides a challenging and rewarding building experience but also serves as a striking display piece that captures the essence of the 80s gaming era. It’s an ideal collectible that combines the joy of LEGO construction with the pixelated charm of the NES, making it a unique and thoughtful gift for any gaming enthusiast.

Pokemon Gengar Purple Plush Tote Bag

Buy it From TruffleShuffle | $87

The Pokemon Gengar Purple Plush Tote Bag is a delightful addition for any Pokemon enthusiast’s collection. Priced at £69.99, this tote bag is not just a practical item for carrying essentials but also a charming piece of Pokemon memorabilia. Crafted from 100% polyester, the bag features the iconic and mischievous Gengar, complete with its sinister smile in a vinyl patch detail and exquisite embroidered accents. The inner lining boasts a Pokeball pattern that complements the purple plush exterior, while additional compartments offer convenient storage. This tote bag is a perfect blend of functionality and style, making it an excellent gift for gamers and Pokemon fans who appreciate a touch of nostalgia mixed with everyday utility. Its unique design and attention to detail make the Gengar Plush Tote Bag a standout accessory that is sure to be a conversation starter.

Vivi FM20 E-Bike

Perfect for Pokemon Go Players

Buy it from Vivi | $609

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the gamer in your life? The VIVI FM20 City Commuter Folding Electric Bike is not just any bike; it’s a gamer’s dream come true, especially for those who love mobile games like Pokémon Go. With its 500W high-speed motor and a 48V 7.8Ah large capacity removable smart lithium-ion battery, this bike ensures uninterrupted gaming sessions, offering a range of 22-25 miles at full power and up to 50 miles in assist mode.

Constructed with an ergonomic aluminum alloy frame, the VIVI FM20 boasts 20-inch anti-skid and anti-vibration tires, ensuring a smooth ride even on rugged terrains. The bike’s foldable design makes it ideal for urban gamers, allowing for easy storage and transport. Plus, with bright LED headlights, nighttime adventures are safer than ever.

But what truly sets this bike apart for gamers is its versatility. Whether you’re chasing virtual creatures in augmented reality or simply commuting, the VIVI FM20 offers three working modes: electric, assist, and normal bike. This means you can choose how you want to ride, depending on your gaming or commuting needs.

The VIVI FM20 City Commuter Folding Electric Bike is a gateway to new gaming adventures. It’s also one of the more budget-friendly e-bikes out there. Gift it this Christmas and watch your gamer loved one explore the world in a whole new way.

MunchPak Snack Subscription Box

Because What’s Better Than Gaming Snacks

Buy it from MunchPak | Prices Vary

Gamers are known for their long gaming sessions, and what better way to fuel those sessions than with a diverse range of delicious snacks from around the world? MunchPak offers a unique snacking experience, delivering a hand-picked assortment of sweet, sour, salty, and savory snacks right to your door.

Each MunchPak is filled with the coolest and best-tasting snacks from various countries, ensuring a delightful surprise with every delivery. Forget the small, sample-sized snacks; MunchPak promises only the best full-sized treats. Plus, with fast and free shipping to the USA, it ensures timely delivery for those gaming marathons.

But why does it make a great Christmas gift for gamers? Gaming can be intense, and having a variety of snacks on hand can make those extended play sessions even more enjoyable. Moreover, the element of surprise in each box mirrors the unpredictability and excitement of video games, making it a fitting gift for the gaming community.

RAVPower PD Pioneer 15000mAh 18W Portable Charger USB C Power Bank

Yes, That IS a Mouthful To Say

Buy it from RAVPower | $50

The holiday season is upon us, and if you’re searching for the perfect Christmas gift for the gamers in your life, look no further than the RAVPower PD Pioneer 15000mAh Portable Charger. With its impressive 18W power delivery, this charger can swiftly recharge devices like the iPhone 11 Pro from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. What makes it a gamer’s best friend is its ability to keep their devices powered during intense gaming sessions, ensuring no interruptions.

Compact yet powerful, this power bank boasts a 15000mAh capacity, enough to provide multiple charges for smartphones and tablets. It features both a PD 3.0 USB-C port and a QC 3.0 USB-A port, allowing simultaneous charging of two devices with a combined output of 30W. Safety is paramount, and this charger doesn’t skimp on it. It comes equipped with advanced protection features like overcurrent and overvoltage protection.

But what truly sets it apart as a Christmas gift is its portability. Designed with LG 21700 battery cells, it’s conveniently sized to fit in a pocket or gaming bag, making it an essential accessory for gamers on the go. Plus, its sleek black design is both stylish and functional.

Having a reliable power source while on-the-go is crucial. Gift the RAVPower PD Pioneer 15000mAh Portable Charger to your favorite mobile gamer.

Lilith Goblet by Nemesis Now

Perfect for Diablo Fans

Buy it at Sideshow | $65

For those who appreciate the intricate lore and dark aesthetics of the gaming world, the Diablo Lilith Goblet is for you. Inspired by the iconic character Lilith from the Diablo series, this goblet is not just a drinking vessel but a piece of art. Made with meticulous attention to detail, it captures the essence of Lilith, ensuring it stands out in any collection.

Why does it make a perfect Christmas gift for gamers? The holiday season is all about cherishing memories and celebrating passions. For a gamer, especially fans of the Diablo series, this goblet is a reminder of the countless hours spent navigating the treacherous realms of Sanctuary. It’s not just a functional item but a conversation starter, a centerpiece for gatherings, and a nod to a beloved gaming universe. This Christmas, gift the Diablo enthusiast in your life something that resonates with their passion, something that’s more than just a gift – a piece of their favorite world.

Gamer Tees by RIPT Apparel

Shop at RIPT | Prices Vary

This Christmas, why not gift a piece of nostalgia and style with any of the gaming tees from RIPT Apparel’s Video Game Collection? With over 400 unique designs, this collection captures the essence of gaming, from the retro classics of the 1980s and 1990s to the modern masterpieces of today. Each tee is a testament to the rich history of video games, featuring iconic characters, memorable moments, and pop culture references that resonate with gamers of all ages.

A gamer tee is more than just a piece of clothing; it’s a statement, a conversation starter, and a reflection of one’s identity. It’s a way for gamers to wear their passion on their sleeves, quite literally. Whether it’s a nod to a beloved game or a quirky design that only fellow gamers would understand, these tees are sure to bring a smile to any recipient’s face. Plus, with a variety of colors and designs available, there’s something for every gamer’s taste. It’s thoughtful, unique, and a celebration of the gaming culture that has shaped so many lives.

Displate Metal Posters

Shop at Displate | Prices Vary

If you’re absolutely stuck on what to get the gamer that has everything, I promise you they’ll love any of the gaming-themed metal posters from Displate. Like this official Baldur’s Gate 3 design, which captures the essence of the character Gale in all his glory.

But what makes Displates stand out as an ideal Christmas gift?

Displates are not just posters; they are art pieces printed on metal, ensuring durability and a unique touch to any room’s decor. Whether you’re a fan of the game or simply appreciate intricate artwork, this Displate is bound to impress. Plus, with options to choose between matte or gloss finishes and even add a 3D printed metal frame, customization is at your fingertips.

I have a total of 6 right now featuring some of my favorite games, including Valorant, Fallout, Parasite Eve, and even Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver.

Beyond the aesthetics, Displates are environmentally friendly, easy to mount in just three steps, and come with a 100-day return policy. So, if you’re pondering over Christmas gifts for gamers, a Displate, especially one as captivating as the “Gale from Baldur’s Gate 3”, is a thoughtful and lasting choice.

Starfield X Stance Crew Socks Box Set

Buy it From Stance | $35

The Starfield x Stance Crew Socks Box Set is an ideal gift for fans of the epic space adventure Starfield. These socks offer a blend of out-of-this-world comfort and signature style that’s sure to delight any gamer. Crafted with a combed cotton blend, they promise medium support and a cozy fit.

The set features crew height socks with medium cushioning, targeted cushioning for added comfort, arch support to reduce foot fatigue, and a seamless toe closure to prevent irritation. The design is inspired by the game’s aesthetic, making it a subtle yet stylish nod to the gamer’s passion. Whether they’re out on an adventure or lounging at home, these socks are a perfect way to keep Starfield close to their hearts—and feet.

FEZIBO L-Shaped Standing Gaming Desk w/ Triple Motor

The Best L-Shaped Gaming Desk

The FEZIBO Triple Motor L Shaped Gaming Desk is an exceptional choice for gamers seeking a fusion of style, comfort, and technology. Its L-shaped design provides extensive space for gaming equipment, while the triple motor system allows for effortless height adjustments, catering to both sitting and standing preferences. This adaptability is crucial for comfort during prolonged gaming sessions, helping to alleviate back and neck strain.

Adding to the immersive experience, the desk features an LED strip, offering customizable lighting to enhance the gaming environment. The integrated power outlets are a thoughtful addition, enabling easy access to power and reducing cable clutter for a tidy gaming area.

Ergonomically crafted, the FEZIBO desk’s modern design not only complements any gaming setup but also promotes prolonged comfort and productivity, essential for gamers aiming to improve their performance. This desk is not just a piece of furniture; it’s a comprehensive gaming station that supports both the casual and the competitive gamer in achieving their highest potential. It’s a stellar gift for gamers, elevating their gaming experience with its blend of functionality and flair.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Mouse – Diablo IV Edition

For the Diablo IV Lover

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse is an exceptional tool for gamers, especially those enthralled by the intense action of Diablo IV. Its ultra-lightweight design ensures swift movements, crucial for navigating the treacherous landscapes of Sanctuary. The mouse boasts TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor, delivering unparalleled accuracy, a vital feature when facing Diablo IV’s relentless demons.

With Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology, the connection remains steadfast and responsive, mirroring the quick reflexes needed in game. The battery life is impressive, offering up to 200 hours of non-stop gaming, so players can indulge in extended Diablo IV sessions without interruption. Its water-resistant build adds durability, standing up to the most heated moments. This SteelSeries mouse is not just a tool, but a companion for the Diablo IV adventurer, making it a cool gift that enhances their gaming experience.

Karlach Baldurs Gate 3 3D Printed and Hand-Painted Figure

Buy it From NomNom Figures | $179

The Karlach figure from Baldur’s Gate 3 emerges as a remarkable work of art, meticulously handcrafted to perfection. Standing at an impressive 12 inches, this 3D printed and hand-painted masterpiece is the brainchild of skilled artisans from a small business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Made from high-grade PLA and RESIN, it embodies the essence of the iconic character, making it an essential addition to any gamer’s collection. Not only does it serve as a striking display piece, but it also enhances the gaming experience, bringing a piece of the Baldur’s Gate 3 universe into the real world.

This Karlach figure, with its lifelike details and premium quality, is an excellent gift for gamers and fantasy lovers alike, promising to be a cherished item for anyone passionate about the series. Each figure is a testament to the dedication and attention to detail that goes into its creation, ensuring that it not only meets but exceeds collector expectations.

Street Fighter Hot Ryu Art Figure by Kidrobot

Buy it From Kidrobot | $40

The Street Fighter Hot Ryu Art Figure from Kidrobot is a must-have for any fan of the iconic fighting series, especially with the excitement around Street Fighter 6. This special edition figure captures Ryu in a dynamic “hot” version that adds a unique touch to any collection.

Standing at 7 inches tall, the vinyl figure is not just a collector’s item but a piece of art that celebrates the legacy and ongoing evolution of the Street Fighter series. Its detailed design and quality craftsmanship make it a standout gift, sure to be appreciated by gamers who have followed Ryu’s journey through the series or those who are just beginning their Street Fighter adventure. The Ryu Figure is more than a toy; it’s a tribute to the enduring spirit of the game and its community.

Razer Kishi V2

The Razer Kishi v2 is an innovative mobile gaming controller designed for Android smartphones, offering an immersive gaming experience akin to traditional consoles. Its ergonomic design and intuitive button layout provide comfort and precision, making it an ideal gift for gamers who prefer handheld gaming. The controller’s direct USB-C connection ensures low latency gameplay, which is crucial for competitive gaming and quick reflexes.

The Razer Kishi v2 also features a share button, allowing players to stream their gameplay or capture memorable moments with ease. Its universal fit accommodates most smartphones, ensuring a secure grip and an enhanced gaming experience. For gamers on the go, the Razer Kishi v2’s portable design means they can dive into their favorite titles anywhere, making it a thoughtful and exciting gift for gaming enthusiasts. It’s great for Steam Link, Xbox and PlayStation streaming to your phone.

Razer Leviathan V2 X PC Soundbar w/ Bluetooth

The Razer Leviathan is a compact soundbar that packs a punch, offering a full-range audio experience for gamers who demand high-quality sound without sacrificing desk space. Its sleek design is complemented by the latest technology, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming and a dedicated subwoofer to deliver deep, immersive bass.

This soundbar is engineered to provide a rich, balanced soundscape, enhancing every explosion and footstep in a gamer’s virtual world, making it an ideal gift for gamers looking to elevate their audio experience. The Razer Leviathan’s versatility extends beyond gaming; it’s also perfect for enjoying music and movies, ensuring that it will be a well-used addition to any desktop setup. With its superior sound quality and brand reputation, the Razer Leviathan is a standout choice for anyone looking to enhance their audio environment.

Zigtiger Couch Tray with Charging Station for PS5 Controller

The Zigtiger Couch Station is an innovative charging hub designed specifically for the modern gamer’s living room. This sleek and compact station is not just a charging solution but a complete organizational tool that neatly houses and charges multiple gaming controllers simultaneously. Its self-balancing technology ensures that each controller is securely held and charged efficiently, making it an ideal accessory for gaming sessions that go late into the night.

The Zigtiger Couch Station’s smart design complements any gaming setup and its ease of use makes it a fantastic gift for gamers who value convenience and organization. With this station, the days of scrambling for a charged controller or dealing with messy cables are over, allowing for a seamless transition from one gaming experience to another. It’s a thoughtful and practical present that would be appreciated by any gaming enthusiast.

Couchmaster CYCON² Fusion Grey – Couch Gaming Desk

The Couchmaster CYCON² Fusion Grey is the ultimate ergonomic couch station that offers the perfect blend of comfort and functionality for gamers. This innovative setup transforms any couch into a battle station, ensuring that long gaming sessions remain comfortable and strain-free. The thoughtful design includes a generously sized cushioned support for keyboard and mouse use, alongside pockets for essential gaming gear. Its integrated USB 3.0 hub provides connectivity for up to four devices, making it a versatile hub for all gaming needs.

The Couchmaster CYCON² is not just about comfort; it’s about creating an immersive experience with everything within reach. Its sleek Fusion Grey color adds a touch of sophistication to any gaming setup. As a gift, it’s a thoughtful nod to the recipient’s passion, enhancing their gaming experience while prioritizing their comfort and health. This couch station is a must-have for any gamer looking to elevate their play in style and comfort.

Paladone Super Mario Icon Lamp

The Paladone Super Mario Icon Lamp is a delightful addition to any gamer’s collection, offering a nostalgic nod to the classic Super Mario series. This officially licensed Nintendo merchandise stands out with its unique design, featuring the iconic Super Mario question block that fans will instantly recognize. The lamp has three different brightness settings, allowing users to adjust the light to their comfort level, making it versatile for various settings, whether as a nightlight or a desk lamp.

The LED light is energy-efficient, ensuring long-lasting illumination with minimal power usage. Its wireless functionality adds to its convenience, making it easy to place anywhere without worrying about cords. This lamp is not just a functional item; it’s a statement piece that celebrates one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history. It’s an ideal gift for gamers of all ages, bringing a touch of whimsy and retro charm to their space. The Super Mario Icon Lamp is a subtle yet stylish way to showcase one’s love for the Super Mario universe.

Legend of Zelda Rupee Paper Weight Set 3-Pack with Collectible Chest

Buy it From Gamestop | $104

The Legend of Zelda Rupee Paper Weight Set is a unique collectible that combines practicality with the passion of gaming. This officially licensed merchandise includes a set of three glass rupees in iconic red, green, and blue, housed in a beautifully crafted wooden chest. The chest is not only a decorative piece but also functional, playing the classic chest-opening fanfare from the series when opened, sure to delight any fan of the franchise. Weighing over five pounds, the set is substantial enough to keep your papers securely in place.

This set is a perfect addition to any gamer’s desk, offering a touch of nostalgia and a nod to one of the most beloved video game franchises. Its combination of utility and fandom makes it an excellent gift for gamers, ensuring their workspace reflects their passion for The Legend of Zelda.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD

The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD stands out as an exceptional storage solution, offering NVMe solid state performance with impressive read and write speeds of up to 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s, respectively. This high-capacity drive is not only fast but also durable, boasting up to 3-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

Its portability is enhanced with a convenient carabiner loop, making it easy to attach to a belt loop or backpack. For gamers, this SSD is an ideal gift, providing ample space for large gaming libraries and the speed required for quick load times. Additionally, it includes password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption, keeping game saves and personal content secure. The combination of speed, durability, and security makes the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD a top choice for gamers looking to enhance their gaming setup.

Govee Smart Floor Lamp

The Govee Floor Lamp is a sleek and modern lighting solution that offers both functionality and style. Its compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant makes it a convenient addition to any smart home setup. With a palette of over 16 million colors and adjustable brightness, it can create the perfect ambiance for any occasion.

The lamp’s dynamic scene modes add an immersive experience to gaming sessions, enhancing the overall atmosphere with responsive lighting that can sync with the action on screen. Its minimalist design ensures it fits seamlessly into any room decor, making it an ideal gift for gamers who appreciate a personalized gaming environment. The Govee Floor Lamp not only elevates the gaming experience but also serves as a versatile lighting fixture for any modern home.

RG353M Handheld Game Console

The RG353M Handheld Game Console is a robust and versatile gaming device that offers a blend of nostalgia and modern technology. Crafted with an aluminum alloy CNC, it boasts a durable build and a sleek design. The console features a 3.5-inch IPS multi-touch screen with a full viewing angle, ensuring vivid and crisp visuals. It runs on a dual OS system, supporting both Android 11 and Linux, which allows for multimedia network play and compatibility with a wide range of classic games. With a large capacity 3500mAh battery, gamers can enjoy up to 7 hours of playtime, making it ideal for long journeys or commutes.

The RG353M comes preloaded with over 4420 classic games and supports dual TF card expansion, allowing players to add even more titles to their collection. The upgraded RK3566 Quad-Core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor ensures smooth gameplay and supports features like WiFi online fighting, streaming, and HDMI output. This console is a thoughtful gift for gamers who appreciate the classics but also enjoy the conveniences of modern handheld consoles. Its combination of a vast game library, long battery life, and sturdy construction makes the RG353M one of the top gaming gifts for those looking to relive the golden era of gaming with the benefits of contemporary technology.

SAMSUNG 32″ Odyssey G55A QHD 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor is a marvel of modern display technology, tailored to deliver an immersive gaming experience. With its 32-inch screen, the Odyssey boasts a 1000R curvature that promises to envelop players in every scene. The monitor’s 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time are designed to provide seamless, fluid gameplay, eliminating motion blur and lag.

The integration of AMD FreeSync Premium is a significant addition, ensuring dynamic and smooth action throughout. Its futuristic design is not just for aesthetics; it’s built to enhance gaming sessions with optimal viewing comfort. The Odyssey’s high dynamic range enhances contrast and color, bringing game worlds to life with vivid detail. For gamers seeking to elevate their play and enjoy their favorite titles in stunning clarity, this monitor stands out as an exceptional gift that combines performance with a sleek, gamer-centric design.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Cupcake Shoulder Rider 6-Inch Plush

Buy It From Entertainment Earth | $40

The Five Nights at Freddy’s Cupcake Shoulder Rider 6-Inch Plush is a delightful and unique collectible that doubles as a fashionable accessory for fans of the popular video game series. This plush toy is designed to perch on your shoulder, secured by a magnetic disc, allowing you to carry a piece of the game with you wherever you go. The plushie features the iconic cupcake from the series, complete with glowing orange eyes and a frosted pink head, topped with a candle.

Made from a soft minky material and filled with squishy PP cotton, it promises to be both a comfortable and huggable companion. This item is not just a plush toy; it’s a statement of fandom, making it an excellent gift for gamers who appreciate the horror and thrill of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Its unique design and practicality make the FNAF cupcake plush a standout addition to any collection.

Available Later This November

Minecraft x Nerf Ender Dragon Blaster

Buy it From Entertainment Earth | $50

The Minecraft x Nerf Ender Dragon Blaster is a must-have for any gaming enthusiast, especially those who are fans of the iconic Minecraft universe. This unique blaster is designed to resemble the fearsome Ender Dragon, one of the game’s most formidable foes. It features a 4-dart internal clip for rapid firing, mimicking the dragon’s fiery breath, and includes onboard storage for 8 additional darts to ensure the action never stops. With 12 Nerf Elite foam darts included, players can enjoy extended play without frequent reloads.

The blaster’s priming handle, cleverly crafted to look like the dragon’s front legs, adds to the immersive experience. This blaster doesn’t just promise a good time; it brings a piece of the Minecraft world into reality, making it an ideal gift for gamers looking to level up their playtime. No batteries are needed, so the adventure can begin right out of the box for anyone aged 8 and up.