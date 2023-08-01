The Best Disney Backpacks for Adults (2023)

Unlock a world of enchantment with our definitive guide to the best Disney backpacks for adults. Embrace nostalgia and functionality with these cute and stylish backpacks with Disney characters all over ’em! From iconic characters to timeless designs, discover the perfect blend of style and practicality that will make your inner child dance with joy. Explore our handpicked selection of Disney-themed backpacks, curated to cater to the young-at-heart adults seeking magical companions for every journey.

Here are our favorite Disney backpacks for adults available right now:

Wall-E: Pixar Moments Date Night Loungefly Crossbuddy Bag

Price: $76.99

Buy it at Merchoid

Relive the enchanting moments of WALL-E on your date night with the WALL-E: Pixar Moments Date Night Loungefly Crossbody Bag! This one-of-a-kind bag is designed to be your companion on intergalactic adventures, capturing the romantic essence of Eve holding the boot plant from the movie.

For die-hard WALL-E fans, this bag is an absolute must-have, sure to bring you and your special someone closer together with its heartwarming design. Let the date night magic unfold as you take a chance on love, and carry this bag along on your next interstellar rendezvous!

Part of the Loungefly Pixar collection, this officially licensed WALL-E Loungefly merchandise features applique and printed details that vividly showcase the beloved characters. The interior lining depicts WALL-E and Eve, adding an extra touch of Pixar charm.

Crafted from vegan-friendly faux leather, this mini crossbody bag comes with a detachable coin purse, offering both style and convenience. The adjustable, padded straps ensure a comfortable fit, while the sturdy gold hardware adds a touch of elegance.

Unleash the romance of Pixar and make your date nights truly magical with this extraordinary WALL-E: Pixar Moments Loungefly Crossbody Bag. Approximate dimensions: 15.8 x 20.9 x 5.7cm (6.25 x 8.25 x 2.25in).

Lilo & Stitch Tropical Friends Mini Backpack

Price: $49.90

Buy it From Hot Topic

Embrace the tropical vibes with this Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch Tropical Friends Mini Backpack! No island adventure is complete without your favorite alien, Stitch, joining you on your journey. This delightful mini backpack showcases Stitch, along with Scrump and adorable ducklings, on a captivating allover tropical print.

Designed with functionality in mind, this mini backpack features an interior drop pocket and a front zipper pocket, providing convenient storage for your essentials. The adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit for your travels.

Measuring 9″ x 5″ x 10 1/2″, this mini backpack is crafted with polyurethane, offering both durability and Disney charm. It’s the perfect addition to your Lilo & Stitch collection and a must-have for tropical enthusiasts.

Of course, I also dubbed Lilo & Stitch one of the most underrated animated movies of all time despite having a cult following. This backpack is perfect for signaling your fellow Stitch lovers!

The Mulan Mushu Backpack

Price: $42.90

Buy it From Hot Topic

Who doesn’t love Mulan’s witty sidekick Mushu? This adult Disney backpack features her plucky sidekick in different poses. While this bag might feature a cartoon dragon, it also has sophisticated styling perfect for an adult Disney fan.

The front pocket provides a convenient place to store all necessary essentials. Open the backpack and a bright red lining provides the perfect subtle accent to the printed exterior.

The adjustable straps and burnished gold hardware with a Cri-Kee charm accent.

The Alice In Wonderland Mini Backpack

Going to a convention, school, or a trip to a theme park? Then you’ll love this Alice in Wonderland Mini Backpack. This mini backpack features a floral design inspired by Lewis Carroll’s books including characters such as the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, and Alice herself. Made of faux leather with padded shoulder straps, it is stylish as well as comfortable.

This adult Disney backpack stands 10 x 9 x 6 inches with a main compartment that’s approximately 10 x 8 x 4.5 inches. A zippered front compartment is especially handy to help you make sure that all of your essential items are within reach.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Mini Backpack

Price: $88

Buy it from the Disney Shop

What’s This? What’s This? A DOPE Nightmare Before Christmas Mini Backpack by Loungefly. Jack Skellington’s iconic expression comes to life as you turn this simulated leather backpack. The lenticular round zip pocket on the front displays Jack’s face, which magically changes from a smile to a frown as you move the bag, and it even includes his loyal ghost dog Zero!

Indulge in the hauntingly delightful details, including the die-cut design of Jack Skellington with 3D elements like his bat bowtie and Zero. The contrasting green elements and silvertone hardware add an extra touch of enchantment.

Designed for comfort and style, the backpack features adjustable padded shoulder straps with striped sections and a convenient top carry loop. Side slip pockets with a striped design offer easy access to your essentials.

Step into the enchanting world of The Nightmare Before Christmas with this Loungefly Mini Backpack. It’s a must-have for any Disney fan.

The Lion King Vines Mini Backpack

Price: $39.90

Buy it From Hot Topic

If you’re a Lion King lover, check out the Loungefly Disney The Lion King Vines Mini Backpack. This enchanting mini backpack showcases a delightful print of Timon, Pumbaa, and Simba basking in the beauty of the vines. Crafted with high-quality polyurethane, it exudes durability and Disney charm in equal measure. The backpack’s functional design includes a convenient zipper closure, a front zipper pocket, two side pockets, and an inner zipper pocket, ensuring you can effortlessly organize your essentials. With adjustable straps for a customized fit, this imported mini backpack measures 9″ x 4 1/2″ x 10 1/2″, making it the perfect blend of style and practicality. Embrace the Hakuna Matata spirit and embark on unforgettable journeys with this iconic Loungefly creation!

Tropical Lavendar Stitch Backpack

Price: $49.90

Buy it From Hot Topic

There’s also this Tropical Lavendar Stitch Backpack. Super cute!

The Alice and Wonderland Canvas Backpack

If Alice and Wonderland is more your thing, take a look at the Loungefly Disney Alice In Wonderland Allover Print Double Strap Shoulder Bag. Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Disney’s Alice In Wonderland with this all-over print with enchanting floral patterns adorning a sturdy PU leather base. Designed for both style and comfort, this shoulder bag boasts dual reinforced padded shoulder straps and a convenient top handle for versatile carrying options.

Stay organized on your adventures with its practical features, including a front exterior zipped pocket and two side exterior pockets to keep your essentials easily accessible. The fully lined interior ensures your belongings are kept safe and secure, while the top zip closure adds an extra layer of protection. Embrace the magic of Wonderland and make this Loungefly creation your new go-to accessory for everyday adventures!

Lion King Pride Rock Mini Backpack

Roar with Pride as you carry the essence of The Lion King with you in this POP! by Loungefly Disney Lion King Pride Rock Mini Backpack. This officially licensed leatherette bag boasts captivating POP-styled graphics showcasing Simba, Scar, and their respective supporters, reliving Simba’s journey back home and Scar’s dark return. With Timon and Pumbaa providing sideline support, you’ll feel the spirit of the savannah on every adventure.

Stay organized and secure your essentials in the metal-zipped pockets, while adjusting the shoulder straps to your comfort for a perfect fit. Embrace the magic of Disney’s classic tale and make this mini backpack an extraordinary addition to your collection. Carry your cherished story with pride!

Loungefly Mickey & Minnie Springtime Car Ride Mini Backpack

Get ready for a springtime adventure with the Loungefly Disney Mickey & Minnie Springtime Car Ride Mini Backpack! This absolutely cute mini backpack features the iconic Disney couple, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, setting out on a whimsical car ride amidst the blooming season.

Measuring 4.5 x 9 x 10.5 inches, this enchanting mini backpack is the perfect size to carry your essentials while adding a touch of Disney magic to your outfit. Crafted with attention to detail and quality, this exclusive mini backpack is a must-have for Disney enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Join Mickey and Minnie on their joyful Springtime escapade and make this your treasured companion for every adventure!

The Bambi and Friends Mini Backpack

Discover the enchanting world of Bambi with this heartwarming mini backpack! Bambi’s tender tale might bring tears, but this adult Disney backpack will only fill you with joy. Crafted from Saffiano faux leather, it showcases delightful images of the adorable fawn and his woodland companions – Thumper and Flower the Skunk.

Designed for convenience, this mini backpack features one front zipper pocket, two side pockets, and a spacious main zipper pocket, ensuring you can carry all your essentials with ease. Measuring 10″ high by 9″ wide and 5″ deep, it’s the perfect companion to navigate adulthood with style.

Embrace nostalgia and let the lovable characters of Bambi and Friends accompany you on your daily adventures. Relive the magic of Disney with every step you take!

The Peter Pan You Can Fly 70th Anniversary Mini Backpack

Embark on a magical journey to Neverland with the Loungefly Disney Mini Backpack – Peter Pan “You Can Fly” 70th Anniversary Edition. Celebrate the timeless charm of Peter Pan with this exquisite mini backpack featuring stunning artwork that captures the essence of this beloved classic.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this mini backpack measures 19.69 x 19.69 x 11.02 inches, providing ample space to carry your essentials. Designed for comfort and style, it is perfect for any Disney enthusiast or collector.

Join Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinker Bell, and the Lost Boys as they take flight to the enchanted world of Neverland. Add a touch of magic to your adventures with this enchanting Loungefly mini backpack!

The 101 Dalmations Mini Backpack

If you love dogs, Dalmations, Disney, or a combination of the three, and need a backpack or large purse then you’ll love The 101 Dalmations Mini Backpack. Measuring 9″ wide by 11″ high and 5″ thick, this adult Disney backpack is the perfect size for everyday use.

The exterior design features a timeless black and white stripe faux leather base decorated with images of Pongo and Purdy’s pups. The black and white stripes are accented with bits of red, and two adjustable red straps. Inside you’ll find a black and white dalmatian polka dot pattern and a zippered pocket.

The Aristocats Backpack

Of course, we can’t forget the cats as well. Fans of classic Disney will get a kick out of the Aristocats backpack. This nylon backpack measures 17.5″ tall by 11.5″ wide, and 5″ deep. A concealed exterior compartment provides the perfect supplemental storage. This adult Disney backpack also features an interior laptop compartment making it perfect for travel, school, or work.

The Dumbo Backpack

Price: $29.40

Buy it From Walmart

Celebrate the wonder of the Magnificent Flying Elephant with the Disney Dumbo Sublimated Print Backpack. This enchanting backpack is adorned with a captivating sublimated print design inspired by the beloved Dumbo.

Stay organized and prepared for any adventure with its spacious interior, complete with a padded pocket to safeguard your 15-inch laptop. Whether it’s books, athletic clothes, or precious belongings, the main compartment is perfect for storing all your essentials, secured with a reliable zipper closure.

Designed for comfort, the padded straps ensure carrying heavy loads becomes effortless on your shoulders. As a timeless collectible fan merchandise, this Dumbo bookbag is a must-have for Disney enthusiasts of all ages.

Show your love for the heartwarming tale of Dumbo and let this whimsical backpack accompany you on all your journeys, adding a touch of magic to every step you take!

Mickey Mouse 3D Character Ears Faux Leather Mini Backpack

Experience the ultimate blend of comfort and high fashion with this adorable mini backpack featuring 3D Mickey ears! A dream come true for any Disney enthusiast, this backpack is the perfect companion for your magical adventures, especially during long days at the enchanting theme parks.

Crafted with attention to detail, the durable PU faux leather outer shell and 100% polyester lining create a chic look inspired by everyone’s favorite mouse, Mickey. This mini backpack is designed to showcase Mickey’s peeking face and signature ears, making it a stylish addition to any Disney outfit or cosplay.

Carry your essentials with ease, from your wallet to make-up, autograph book, and cell phone, as this backpack offers a spacious main compartment and a medium-sized front pocket. It’s perfect for travel, vacations, and exploring your favorite Disney theme park, making it an ideal gift for any Disney lover on special occasions like Christmas, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day.

With YNC, you get the perfect combination of backpack and style, ensuring you stay fashionably enchanted in the magical world of Disney. Embrace the charm of Mickey Mouse and make this mini backpack your go-to accessory for a daily dose of Disney magic.

Loungefly Fox and the Hound Todd and Cooper Backpack

Unleash the charm of friendship with the Loungefly Disney Fox and Hound Todd and Copper Cosplay Women’s Double Strap Shoulder Bag Purse. Celebrating the heartwarming bond between Todd and Copper, this exquisite shoulder bag lets you embrace the magic of their friendship in a cosplay-inspired design.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this double-strap shoulder bag features adorable Todd and Copper cosplay elements, capturing the essence of their unforgettable tale.

Designed for both style and functionality, this purse offers ample space to carry your essentials, making it a perfect accessory for daily adventures or special occasions.

Join Todd and Copper on their heartwarming journey of friendship and add this Loungefly shoulder bag to your collection. The dimensions of this delightful purse are 11.02 x 9.06 x 6.3 inches, and it weighs 1.77 pounds. Make this bag a symbol of your own cherished connections and take the magic of Todd and Copper with you wherever you go!

Madame Leota Loungefly Mini Backpack – The Haunted Mansion

Price: $88

Buy it From Disney Shop

Step into the hauntingly chic world of The Haunted Mansion with the Madame Leota Loungefly Mini Backpack! Even without psychic abilities, it’s evident that a frightfully fashionable future awaits you with this bewitching backpack.

Featuring the notorious Madame Leota, one of the eerie inhabitants of The Haunted Mansion attraction, her face is brilliantly framed within her crystal ball on the front of this simulated leather mini backpack by Loungefly. The mesmerizing design includes glow-in-the-dark elements, adding an extra touch of magic to the eerie charm.

Discover the intricate details that adorn this mini backpack, from the screen art candles, ribbons, and musical instruments on the front to the candelabra on the left side and the cat on the right side. The double zipper main compartment and side slip pockets offer convenience and functionality, making it a perfect accessory for your daily adventures.

The fabric lining showcases an allover print of characters and objects from The Haunted Mansion, immersing you in the hauntingly delightful world of this iconic attraction.

Get ready to make a hauntingly chic statement with this Madame Leota Loungefly Mini Backpack, inspired by The Haunted Mansion attraction. Part of Disney’s Haunted Mansion Trend Collection, it’s created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Approximate dimensions: 10 1/2” H x 8 3/4” W x 4 3/4” D. Embrace the eerie allure and carry a piece of The Haunted Mansion with you wherever you go!

The Magic Carpet Ride Backpack

Embark on a magical journey with the Loungefly Disney Glow in the Dark Aladdin and Jasmine Magic Carpet Ride Backpack. Join Aladdin and Jasmine, the beloved street rat and Arabian princess, as they soar above the clouds into a whole new world of enchantment.

The 707 Street Exclusive brings you this captivating mini backpack, showcasing the iconic A Whole New World scene with Aladdin and Jasmine flying over the mystical city of Agrabah. Not to miss, you’ll find a delightful back hit of Genie and an Abu enamel zipper pull, adding an extra touch of charm.

Designed for both style and convenience, this backpack features multiple storage compartments to keep your essentials organized. The adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit, while the glow-in-the-dark details add a touch of magic to the bag.

Relive the wonder of Disney’s Aladdin and make this Loungefly backpack your treasured companion on every adventure. Let the magic of the glowing design transport you to the enchanting world of Agrabah every time you carry this delightful bag

The Olaf Plush Backpack

If you don’t really care much about functionality and you’re just looking to show your love for Frozen, check out this Olaf Plush Backpack.

The Disney Parks Attractions Mini Backpack

Embrace the magic of Disney Parks Attractions with the charming Minis Mini Backpack Purse by Loungefly! This enchanting mini backpack captures the essence of beloved Disney park attractions in a compact and stylish design.

Crafted with attention to detail, this mini backpack showcases delightful miniatures of iconic Disney park attractions, creating a whimsical collage of nostalgia and wonder.

Designed for both convenience and fashion, this mini backpack purse is the perfect companion for your Disney park adventures, providing ample space for your essentials in a compact form.

Celebrate the enchantment of Disney Parks Attractions with this Loungefly mini backpack purse, and let the magic of your favorite park memories accompany you on every journey!

The Toy Story Chibi Backpack

Join the lovable Toy Story stars in a kawaii-style adventure with the Loungefly x Toy Story Chibi Characters Allover-Print Mini Backpack! This incomparably cute and playfully stylish accessory features a delightful roll call of beloved Toy Story characters in adorable chibi designs.

Crafted by Loungefly with meticulous attention to detail, this mini backpack showcases the charm of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and all their friends, bringing the magic of Toy Story to life.

Designed for both style and convenience, the main compartment offers more than enough room to carry your everyday essentials, making it the perfect companion for your daily adventures and Toy Story fan gatherings.

Celebrate the magic of Toy Story with this charming Loungefly mini backpack and let the kawaii-style characters add an extra dose of joy to your outfit!

The Little Mermaid Ariel Mini Backpack

Dive into an underwater adventure with the Loungefly x The Little Mermaid Ariel Allover-Print Mini Backpack! Crafted with faux leather and intricate printed details, this enchanting mini backpack brings the magic of Ariel and her world to life.

Designed for both style and functionality, this mini backpack features a two-way zipper on the main compartment, a smaller zippered front pocket, and an interior zippered pocket, providing ample space to organize your essentials.

Carry this mini backpack with ease using the top handle or adjust the padded shoulder straps to your comfort. The fully lined, printed fabric interior adds an extra touch of Ariel’s charm to this delightful accessory.

Embrace the spirit of The Little Mermaid with this Loungefly mini backpack, and let the magic of Ariel accompany you on every adventure. Approximate measurements: W: 8.5″ X H: 11″ X D: 4″. Dive into the sea of Disney magic and make Ariel a part of your world

The Villainous Icons Backpack

Embrace the allure of wickedness with the Loungefly X Disney Villain Icons AOP Nylon Backpack, where happy endings are overrated. Celebrating the iconic Disney baddies, this sinfully stylish festival backpack features a delightfully evil all-over print showcasing famous villain symbols like Ursula, the Evil Queen, and Maleficent. The regal deep purple colorway and contrasting black trim exude a strikingly wicked vibe, while gunmetal hardware adds an extra touch of sinister charm.

Crafted with 100% nylon and printed details, this backpack is not only visually appealing but also durable and easy to clean. The length-adjustable padded shoulder straps and top carry handles ensure comfortable and versatile carrying options. Stay hydrated on your wicked adventures with two exterior water bottle holders.

Unveil the darker side of style with this Loungefly Disney Villain Icons backpack, featuring a two-way zipper closure on the main compartment and a smaller zippered front pocket for easy organization. The fully lined interior includes a laptop sleeve to keep your tech safe and secure.

Dimensions: 11.5″ x 17.5″ x 5″. Who knew being wicked could look so good? Join the bad witches club and showcase your love for iconic Disney villains with this captivating Loungefly backpack.

What About Star Wars Backpacks?

Yes, you should ABSOLUTELY check out our post dedicated to the best Star Wars backpacks.