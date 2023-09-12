5 Best Wireless Earbuds for Gaming: Your Easy Buying Guide (2023)

Audio plays a crucial role in immersing players into their games, whether it be fantastical realms, intense online battles, or gripping narratives. As a longtime editor of gaming content, I’ve witnessed firsthand the seismic shift in gamers’ preferences from bulky headsets to sleek, wireless earbuds. The freedom to move without getting tangled, coupled with advancements in audio technology, has made wireless earbuds the go-to choice for many.

But with a plethora of options flooding the market, how do you discern which ones truly stand out? Fear not, fellow gamers! We’ve delved deep, tested extensively, and are thrilled to present our definitive guide to the best wireless earbuds for gaming. Whether you’re a casual player or a competitive esports enthusiast, we’ve got the perfect pair waiting for you, as well as everything you might want to know about buying gaming earbuds.

Why Use Wireless Earbuds for Gaming?

As we noted in our epic guide to the best CPUs for gaming, finding the right hardware for your specific needs is super important. The gaming landscape has dramatically transformed over the years, with players seeking not just visual excellence but also auditory perfection. As games become more intricate and detailed, the need for impeccable sound quality becomes paramount. Enter wireless earbuds, the unsung heroes of modern gaming audio. But what makes them so sought after? Let’s dive in.

Unparalleled Freedom: Gone are the days of getting ensnared in a web of wires during an intense gaming session. Wireless earbuds offer the freedom to move, lean, and even grab that snack from the kitchen without pausing your game or removing your audio device.

Advanced Audio Technology: Modern wireless earbuds aren’t just about convenience; they pack a punch in the sound department. With features like surround sound, deep bass, and noise cancellation, they ensure you catch every footstep, every whisper, and every explosion in crystal clear quality. These aren’t your father’s earbuds. In 2023, you can easily find a great pair of gaming earbuds with super high quality audio.

Reduced Latency: One of the initial concerns with wireless audio was latency. However, with the advent of technologies like aptX Low Latency and Bluetooth 5.0, this concern has largely been mitigated. Today’s top-tier wireless earbuds offer sound synchronization that rivals, if not surpasses, their wired counterparts.

Versatility: Many gamers aren’t just gamers. They’re also music enthusiasts, movie buffs, and fitness aficionados. Wireless earbuds cater to all these needs, transitioning seamlessly from your gaming console to your smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.

Aesthetic Appeal: Let’s face it; bulky headsets, while powerful, aren’t always the most stylish accessory. Wireless earbuds offer a minimalist, sleek design that looks just as good on a subway ride as it does during a gaming marathon.

Key Features to Look for in Gaming Earbuds

Latency: One of the foremost considerations is latency, especially when you’re playing a game like Valorant or PUBG where sound recognition is important. In the gaming world, a split-second delay can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Low latency ensures that the audio you hear is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, providing a seamless and immersive experience. But while latency is crucial, it isn’t the only factor to consider.

Battery Life: Battery life plays a pivotal role in determining the usability of earbuds. Imagine being in the middle of an intense gaming session, only to have your earbuds die on you. A long-lasting battery ensures that you remain engrossed in your game without frequent interruptions for charging. Moreover, as gamers often indulge in extended play sessions, the comfort of the earbuds becomes paramount. The ideal earbuds should fit snugly, yet comfortably, allowing you to wear them for hours without feeling any discomfort or fatigue.

Sound Quality: Sound quality, of course, is the heart and soul of any audio device. For gamers, this means clear mids and highs to catch subtle audio cues, a deep bass to feel the intensity of explosions, and perhaps most importantly, effective noise cancellation. The latter ensures that external noises don’t intrude upon your gaming experience, allowing you to stay focused and fully immersed.

Connectivity: Connectivity is another vital aspect. The best wireless earbuds should effortlessly connect to a variety of gaming platforms, be it PCs, consoles, or mobile devices. They should maintain a stable connection, free from drops or interference, ensuring a consistent audio experience. Lastly, while performance and features are essential, the price cannot be overlooked. Value for money is a key consideration for many gamers. The perfect pair of wireless earbuds for gaming should strike a balance between top-notch performance and affordability.

Reviews of the 7 Best Wireless Earbuds For Gaming

1. ASUS ROG CETRA True Wireless In-Ear Gaming Earbuds

EDITOR’S CHOICE

The ROG Cetra True Wireless gaming headphones are a testament to ASUS’s commitment to delivering top-tier audio experiences for gamers. Designed with the modern gamer in mind, these earbuds come packed with features that promise to elevate your gaming sessions. In fact, we love them so much we added them to our epic list of the best geek gifts.

Key Features

Immersive Audio Experience: The earbuds are equipped with hybrid ANC technology, ensuring that external noises don’t intrude upon your gaming experience. This is complemented by the specially tuned 10mm ASUS Essence drivers that provide rich, clean sound, especially in the mid and high-frequency range. The powerful bass ensures true-to-life audio, making every game feel real.

The earbuds are equipped with hybrid ANC technology, ensuring that external noises don’t intrude upon your gaming experience. This is complemented by the specially tuned 10mm ASUS Essence drivers that provide rich, clean sound, especially in the mid and high-frequency range. The powerful bass ensures true-to-life audio, making every game feel real. Low-Latency Wireless Audio: One of the standout features is the low-latency wireless audio. With a simple touch or via the Armoury Crate, gamers can activate the gaming mode, ensuring a low-latency connection. This feature promises greater synchronization between audio and video playback, crucial for competitive gaming.

One of the standout features is the low-latency wireless audio. With a simple touch or via the Armoury Crate, gamers can activate the gaming mode, ensuring a low-latency connection. This feature promises greater synchronization between audio and video playback, crucial for competitive gaming. Extensive Battery Life: Battery life is a significant concern for wireless devices, and the ROG Cetra doesn’t disappoint. With ANC off, users can enjoy up to 5.5 hours of use on a single charge. This can be extended by up to 21.5 extra hours with the charging case. And if you’re in a hurry, just 10 minutes of charging provides up to 1.5 hours of usage, thanks to the quick-charge technology.

Battery life is a significant concern for wireless devices, and the ROG Cetra doesn’t disappoint. With ANC off, users can enjoy up to 5.5 hours of use on a single charge. This can be extended by up to 21.5 extra hours with the charging case. And if you’re in a hurry, just 10 minutes of charging provides up to 1.5 hours of usage, thanks to the quick-charge technology. Versatile Charging Options: The earbuds come with a versatile charging solution. Users can quick-charge the case via a USB Type-C port or opt for wireless charging with compatible surfaces.

The earbuds come with a versatile charging solution. Users can quick-charge the case via a USB Type-C port or opt for wireless charging with compatible surfaces. Durability: The IPX4 splash-proof water resistance ensures that the earbuds are protected from minor splashes, adding an extra layer of durability.

The IPX4 splash-proof water resistance ensures that the earbuds are protected from minor splashes, adding an extra layer of durability. Instant Control: The earbuds come with quick-touch controls, allowing users to make rapid in-game adjustments. From shifting through different ANC modes to activating voice assistants, controlling playback, or switching gaming modes, everything is at the tip of your fingers.

The earbuds come with quick-touch controls, allowing users to make rapid in-game adjustments. From shifting through different ANC modes to activating voice assistants, controlling playback, or switching gaming modes, everything is at the tip of your fingers. Armoury Crate: This feature allows users to maximize audio performance and enjoy intuitive control over gaming mode, EQs, and virtual surround sound.

Nerd Much’s Review

This product was purchased for a review.

From the moment you unbox the ROG CETRA, it’s evident that ASUS has poured its heart and soul into crafting these buds. The design is sleek, modern, and undeniably ROG – a testament to the brand’s commitment to marrying form with function. But while its looks can easily captivate any tech enthusiast, it’s the earbuds’ performance (for the price you’re paying for them) that truly sets them apart.

The audio quality is nothing short of impressive. I used these with my current gaming laptop while playing PUBG, Fortnite, and Overwatch. Every gunshot, footstep, and in-game dialogue is rendered with crystal-clear precision, and I didn’t feel like I was at a disadvantage by wearing them (versus wearing my Logitech Pro X headphones). The bass is deep and resonant, the mids are clear and vibrant, and the highs are crisp without being piercing. It’s an auditory experience that rivals high-end over-the-ear headphones, all packed into a compact in-ear design. Honestly, they’re pretty impressive.

But what truly makes the ROG CETRA stand out is its seamless blend of price, look, and functionality. In a market flooded with overpriced earbuds that often compromise on one aspect or another, the CETRA shines as a beacon of value. It offers top-tier performance and aesthetics without breaking the bank, making it accessible to both casual gamers and hardcore audiophiles.

The functionality is also top-notch. The low-latency mode ensures that there’s no discernible lag between on-screen action and audio, a feature that competitive gamers will undoubtedly appreciate. The earbuds also boast impressive battery life, ensuring that you’re never left in silence during those crucial gaming moments.

The ASUS ROG CETRA True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are a testament to what’s possible when a brand truly understands its audience. These buds represent the best cross between price, look, and functionality, setting a new gold standard in the world of gaming audio. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or someone who simply appreciates high-quality sound, the ROG CETRA is an investment that promises to elevate your audio experience to unparalleled heights.

Pros

+Best Bang For Your Buck

+Most Stylish Gaming Wireless Earbuds Available

+Charge Case

Cons

-Not For Extended (5+ hours) Gaming Sessions

Our Review: 5 out of 5 Stars

Other User Feedback and Awards

The ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds have received positive feedback from various sources. They’ve been praised for their clear sound, good bass, and treble quality. The comfort after several hours of use has also been highlighted, with users noting the non-existent weight of the earbuds. The earbuds have also received several awards, including the PC Tech Reviews Editor’s Choice Award and the TechBroll Gold Award.

The ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds are a blend of advanced technology, comfort, and style. Whether you’re a competitive gamer or someone who enjoys immersive audio experiences, these earbuds promise to deliver on all fronts.

Where to Buy the ASUS ROG CETRA

You can find the ASUS ROG CETRA in a few different places to purchase online:

Buy it on Amazon | $100

Buy it at Newegg | $100

Buy it at Walmart | $99

Buy it From ASUS | $100

2. EPOS GTW 270 Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Most Comfortable Wireless Earbuds for Gaming

The GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds from EPOS are a testament to the brand’s dedication to delivering unparalleled audio experiences for gamers. These earbuds are designed to offer a no-compromise audio experience, allowing users to immerse themselves in their games while also enjoying the flexibility of a wireless connection.

What Platforms Can You Use Them With?

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Android, and any Bluetooth device.

Key Features

Immersive Audio Experience: The GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds come with noise-isolating custom-designed earbuds that deliver the signature EPOS sound in a compact form. This ensures exceptional aural clarity, providing an expansive audio experience with deep bass, natural mids, and sparkling highs.

The GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds come with noise-isolating custom-designed earbuds that deliver the signature EPOS sound in a compact form. This ensures exceptional aural clarity, providing an expansive audio experience with deep bass, natural mids, and sparkling highs. Low-Latency Wireless Audio: The earbuds offer true wireless low-latency gaming, ensuring that there’s no noticeable delay between the game’s visuals and audio. This is achieved through the EPOS Low Latency connection with the USB-C dongle, providing a high-performance single-channel audio playback.

The earbuds offer true wireless low-latency gaming, ensuring that there’s no noticeable delay between the game’s visuals and audio. This is achieved through the EPOS Low Latency connection with the USB-C dongle, providing a high-performance single-channel audio playback. Versatility: Designed for versatility, the GTW 270 Hybrid allows users to switch seamlessly between gaming sessions and calls. It offers multi-point connectivity, ensuring an optimal gaming experience whether you’re connected to a PC, mobile device, or gaming console.

Designed for versatility, the GTW 270 Hybrid allows users to switch seamlessly between gaming sessions and calls. It offers multi-point connectivity, ensuring an optimal gaming experience whether you’re connected to a PC, mobile device, or gaming console. EPOS BrainAdapt™ Technology: This technology is designed to support the way the brain processes sound, reducing cognitive load and enabling better communication, faster reaction times, and improved in-game decision-making.

This technology is designed to support the way the brain processes sound, reducing cognitive load and enabling better communication, faster reaction times, and improved in-game decision-making. Durability: The earbuds come with IPX 5 water resistance, ensuring protection against sweat and light rain, making them suitable for intense gaming sessions or outdoor use.

The earbuds come with IPX 5 water resistance, ensuring protection against sweat and light rain, making them suitable for intense gaming sessions or outdoor use. Battery Life: The earbuds offer up to 20 hours of listening time, with up to five hours on the earbuds themselves and an additional 15 hours with the charging case.

The earbuds offer up to 20 hours of listening time, with up to five hours on the earbuds themselves and an additional 15 hours with the charging case. Compact Design: The GTW 270 Hybrid earbuds boast a unique lightweight ergonomic shape, ensuring a secure and comfortable in-ear fit, making them ideal for prolonged use.

Nerd Much’s Review

Review unit provided for an honest review.

Every earbud brand is vying for attention with flashy designs and a plethora of features, but the EPOS GTW 270 stands out in its own unique way. It’s a testament to the adage that sometimes, less is more.

At first glance, the GTW 270 might come across as plain or understated, but this simplicity is its strength. Without unnecessary frills or ostentatious designs, these earbuds exude a sense of elegance and sophistication. They’re perfect for those who appreciate minimalism.

But don’t let their unassuming appearance fool you. Beneath the surface lies a powerhouse of audio engineering. The sound quality of the GTW 270 is nothing short of great. Every note, whether it’s from a song, podcast, or in-game audio, is rendered with impeccable clarity. The bass is super deep and resonant, the mids are crisp, and the highs are beautifully balanced. It’s evident that EPOS has poured its expertise into ensuring that users get an unparalleled auditory experience. For gamers, every footstep and ambient noise is captured, elevating the gaming experience to new heights. These were tested while playing PUBG, Fortnite, Stardew Valley, and Skater XL.

One of the standout features of the GTW 270 is its impressive battery life. Offering an extensive 20 hours of playtime, these earbuds ensure that your listening experience goes uninterrupted, be it during long commutes, extended gaming sessions, or just a day out. This extensive playtime, combined with the earbuds’ comfort and fit, means you can lose yourself in your favorite tunes or games without constantly glancing at the battery indicator.

The EPOS GTW 270 Wireless Earbuds are a perfect blend of simplicity and performance. They might not scream for attention with flashy designs, but they certainly command respect with their superior sound quality and extensive battery life. For those who value substance over show, the GTW 270 is a match made in audio heaven.

Pros

+Immersive Audio Quality

+Versatile Connectivity

+Ergonomic Design

+Super Comfortable In Your Ear

Cons

-Plain-Looking, No Color Options Available

Our Review: 4.5 out of 5 Stars

What Other Users Are Saying About the EPOS GTW 270

The EPOS GTW 270 has garnered significant attention from users across various platforms, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Here’s a snapshot of what some users have to say:

Sound Quality: Many users have lauded the earbuds for their exceptional sound clarity. One user mentioned, “The bass is punchy, the mids are clear, and the highs are just right. It’s like having a surround sound system in my ears.”

Many users have lauded the earbuds for their exceptional sound clarity. One user mentioned, “The bass is punchy, the mids are clear, and the highs are just right. It’s like having a surround sound system in my ears.” Battery Life: The extensive 20-hour playtime has been a hit among users, especially those who travel frequently or indulge in long gaming sessions. “I charged them once and used them for my entire weekend gaming marathon,” commented a satisfied user.

The extensive 20-hour playtime has been a hit among users, especially those who travel frequently or indulge in long gaming sessions. “I charged them once and used them for my entire weekend gaming marathon,” commented a satisfied user. Comfort: Several users have praised the ergonomic design of the GTW 270, noting that they fit snugly and can be worn for extended periods without discomfort. “They’re so comfortable; I sometimes forget I have them on,” shared one user.

Several users have praised the ergonomic design of the GTW 270, noting that they fit snugly and can be worn for extended periods without discomfort. “They’re so comfortable; I sometimes forget I have them on,” shared one user. Connectivity: The seamless connection, especially the low-latency mode for gaming, has been a highlight for many. A gamer mentioned, “The audio sync is perfect. No lag, no drops, just consistent high-quality sound.”

However, like any product, the GTW 270 has its critics. A few users wished for more advanced features like active noise cancellation or touch controls. But these critiques are few and far between, with the majority of users agreeing that the GTW 270 offers excellent value for its price point.

Where to Buy the EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Earbuds

You can buy the EPOS GTW 270 wireless earbuds in a few different places online and in-store:

Buy it on Amazon | $142

Buy it at Gamestop | $169

Buy it at Best Buy | $142

Buy it From EPOS | $149

3. Logitech G FITS

Best Premium Wireless Gaming Earbuds

The Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are a testament to Logitech’s dedication to providing a premium professional audio experience for gamers. These earbuds are designed to mold perfectly to your ears, ensuring a comfortable and immersive gaming session every time.

What Platforms Can You Use Them With?

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Android, Mac, iOS, and any Bluetooth device.

Key Features

Pro-Grade LIGHTSPEED Connectivity: The FITS earbuds are the first to feature the LIGHTSPEED technology, offering a pro-grade connection, high-performance audio response, and a robust battery life. They can connect to various devices, including PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, docked Nintendo Switch, and Android devices through USB-A or USB-C.

The FITS earbuds are the first to feature the LIGHTSPEED technology, offering a pro-grade connection, high-performance audio response, and a robust battery life. They can connect to various devices, including PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, docked Nintendo Switch, and Android devices through USB-A or USB-C. Game-Mode Bluetooth: The earbuds offer dual connectivity modes. The Game-mode Bluetooth reduces latency during gaming sessions, while the standard Bluetooth mode enhances battery life and range for music or video playback.

The earbuds offer dual connectivity modes. The Game-mode Bluetooth reduces latency during gaming sessions, while the standard Bluetooth mode enhances battery life and range for music or video playback. LIGHTFORM Molding Technology: One of the standout features of the FITS earbuds is the patented LIGHTFORM technology. In just 60 seconds, the earbud tips mold to provide a perfect fit, ensuring comfort and enhanced passive noise cancellation.

One of the standout features of the FITS earbuds is the patented LIGHTFORM technology. In just 60 seconds, the earbud tips mold to provide a perfect fit, ensuring comfort and enhanced passive noise cancellation. Premium Sound Quality: Thanks to the expertise of Ultimate Ears, the FITS earbuds deliver full, warm, and detailed sound with deep bass. The 10mm drivers ensure a rich audio experience, and with the FITS app, users can customize EQ settings or choose from presets optimized for different genres and activities.

Thanks to the expertise of Ultimate Ears, the FITS earbuds deliver full, warm, and detailed sound with deep bass. The 10mm drivers ensure a rich audio experience, and with the FITS app, users can customize EQ settings or choose from presets optimized for different genres and activities. Beamforming Microphones: Each earbud is equipped with two built-in beamforming microphones, ensuring clear communication during multiplayer gaming sessions or streaming.

Each earbud is equipped with two built-in beamforming microphones, ensuring clear communication during multiplayer gaming sessions or streaming. Battery Life: The earbuds offer up to 7 hours of listening time on LIGHTSPEED, which can be extended by 8 hours with the charging case. When connected via Bluetooth, the earbuds provide up to 9 hours of playback, with an additional 11 hours possible with the charging case.

The earbuds offer up to 7 hours of listening time on LIGHTSPEED, which can be extended by 8 hours with the charging case. When connected via Bluetooth, the earbuds provide up to 9 hours of playback, with an additional 11 hours possible with the charging case. Logitech G FITS App: The app is essential for setting up the earbuds and utilizing the LIGHTFORM molding process. It also allows users to fine-tune EQ settings and access other features.

The app is essential for setting up the earbuds and utilizing the LIGHTFORM molding process. It also allows users to fine-tune EQ settings and access other features. Sustainability: Logitech has taken steps to make the FITS earbuds more sustainable. They are Certified Carbon Neutral, meaning the carbon footprint of the product and its packaging has been offset.

The Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds offer a blend of cutting-edge technology, comfort, and sustainability. They are designed to cater to the needs of modern gamers, ensuring a seamless and immersive audio experience across various platforms.

Nerd Much’s Review

Review unit provided for an honest review.

As I mentioned in my Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review over at Heavy, Logitech loves this look. The Logitech G FITS are a true embodiment of style meeting substance, and they’re SO DAMN COMFORTABLE. Their super sleek design is not just about aesthetics; it’s a testament to Logitech’s commitment to marrying form with function. They exude a modern elegance that’s hard to find in gaming accessories.

I tested these while playing Valorant, Skater XL, Fortnite, and a few of my favorite MMOs.

Sound-wise, they’re an absolute delight. The audio clarity is top-notch, with every note, every in-game sound effect, and every voice chat coming through crisp and clear. The bass is deep and punchy, and the highs are beautifully balanced. It’s evident that Logitech has poured its expertise into ensuring these earbuds deliver a premium audio experience.

However, all this excellence does come at a price. While the G FITS are undoubtedly among the best in the market, they lean towards the pricier side. But then again, quality often comes at a premium. If you’re willing to invest in an unparalleled audio experience and make a stylish statement while you’re at it, the Logitech G FITS are worth the splurge.

Pros

+Exceptional Sound Quality

+Stylish Design

+Personalized Comfort

Cons

-Price Point

Our Review: 4 out of 5 stars

What Others Say About the Logitech G Fits

The Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds have garnered attention from a diverse range of users, and the feedback has been predominantly positive. Here’s a snapshot of the prevailing sentiments:

Sound Quality: Many users have lauded the earbuds for their exceptional sound clarity. Gamers, in particular, appreciate the depth and richness of the audio, noting that in-game sounds, from subtle footsteps to roaring explosions, are delivered with precision.

Stylish Design: The G FITS have been described as “sleek” and “modern” by several users. Their minimalist design, combined with a premium finish, has made them a favorite among those who value aesthetics just as much as performance.

Comfort & Fit: The unique LIGHTFORM molding technology has been a hit. Users love the personalized fit, with many highlighting how the earbuds stay securely in place even during intense gaming sessions or workouts.

Connectivity: The dual connectivity options, especially the Game-mode Bluetooth, have been praised for reducing latency. Users appreciate the seamless switch between devices and modes.

Price Point: While many acknowledge the premium features and quality of the G FITS, there’s a consensus that they are on the pricier side. Some users feel that the cost is justified given the earbuds’ performance and design, but others wish they were a bit more affordable.

Battery Life: Feedback on battery life has been mixed. While some users are satisfied with the playback time, especially with the additional hours provided by the charging case, a few hoped for a longer battery span given the price point.

The Logitech G FITS have carved a niche for themselves in the gaming earbuds market. While they command a premium price, the overall user sentiment suggests that the investment often translates to a high-quality, stylish, and immersive audio experience.

Where to Buy the Logitech G Fits

You can buy the Logitech G Fits in just about every major tech store. Here’s where you can buy them online:

Buy it on Amazon | $179

Buy it at Ultimate Ears | $179

Buy it at Best Buy | $179

Buy it From Logitech | $179

4. JBL Quantum True Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Best Budget Gaming Earbuds

The JBL Quantum TWS earbuds are a testament to JBL’s dedication to providing an immersive gaming audio experience. These earbuds are designed to offer both superior sound quality and functionality, ensuring that gamers get the best of both worlds.

Key Features:

JBL QuantumSURROUND: The earbuds come equipped with JBL QuantumSURROUND, ensuring that gamers feel like they’re stepping inside the game. This feature provides immersive and accurate sound from all directions, enhancing the overall gaming experience. It’s worth noting that JBL QuantumSURROUND is available on PC in combination with the JBL QuantumENGINE software.

The earbuds come equipped with JBL QuantumSURROUND, ensuring that gamers feel like they’re stepping inside the game. This feature provides immersive and accurate sound from all directions, enhancing the overall gaming experience. It’s worth noting that JBL QuantumSURROUND is available on PC in combination with the JBL QuantumENGINE software. Low Latency Wireless Connection: The JBL Quantum TWS establishes a low latency 2.4GHz connection to compatible devices using the included USB-C dongle. This ensures that there’s minimal delay between the on-screen action and the audio, which is crucial for competitive gaming.

The JBL Quantum TWS establishes a low latency 2.4GHz connection to compatible devices using the included USB-C dongle. This ensures that there’s minimal delay between the on-screen action and the audio, which is crucial for competitive gaming. JBL Dual Source: This feature allows gamers to switch between game audio and incoming calls quickly and easily. After connecting via the 2.4GHz wireless connection, users can pick up an incoming call via Bluetooth and then seamlessly switch back to their game.

This feature allows gamers to switch between game audio and incoming calls quickly and easily. After connecting via the 2.4GHz wireless connection, users can pick up an incoming call via Bluetooth and then seamlessly switch back to their game. True Adaptive Noise Cancelling & Ambient Aware: The earbuds come with auto-calibration of JBL’s True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, ensuring that external noises are minimized. Additionally, the Ambient Aware feature allows users to be conscious of their surroundings, making it ideal for outdoor use.

The earbuds come with auto-calibration of JBL’s True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, ensuring that external noises are minimized. Additionally, the Ambient Aware feature allows users to be conscious of their surroundings, making it ideal for outdoor use. Beamforming Microphones: The earbuds boast a 6-mic call quality with integrated beamforming technology, ensuring that the user’s voice is clear and audible during in-game chats or regular calls.

The earbuds boast a 6-mic call quality with integrated beamforming technology, ensuring that the user’s voice is clear and audible during in-game chats or regular calls. Battery Life: Gamers can enjoy up to 8 hours of battery life, with an additional 16 hours provided by the charging case. This ensures that the earbuds last through extended gaming sessions.

Gamers can enjoy up to 8 hours of battery life, with an additional 16 hours provided by the charging case. This ensures that the earbuds last through extended gaming sessions. Multi AI Support: The earbuds come with Multi AI support, allowing users to access voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa with just a tap.

The earbuds come with Multi AI support, allowing users to access voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa with just a tap. JBL QuantumENGINE & JBL Headphones Compatibility: The JBL Quantum TWS is compatible with the proprietary JBL Quantum PC software and the JBL Headphones App. This allows users to customize their audio settings, ensuring an optimal gaming environment.

Nerd Much’s Review

Review unit provided for an honest review.

The JBL Quantum TWS earbuds stand out not just for their impeccable sound quality and features but also for their unbeatable value. For gamers on a budget, finding true wireless earbuds that deliver both performance and affordability can be a challenge, but JBL has risen to the occasion with the Quantum TWS.

These were tested while playing my usual games (Skater XL, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, etc.).

The first thing that strikes you about these earbuds is their immersive audio experience, courtesy of the JBL QuantumSURROUND. This feature ensures that every footstep, gunshot, and dialogue in the game feels lifelike, pulling you deeper into the virtual world. But it’s not just about immersion; it’s about precision. The low latency 2.4GHz connection, facilitated by the included USB-C dongle, guarantees that the audio is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action—a critical aspect of competitive gaming.

Switching between game audio and real-world calls is a breeze with the JBL Dual Source feature. And for those moments when you need to be aware of your surroundings, the Ambient Aware function works super well, ensuring you’re never too lost in the game.

But what truly sets the JBL Quantum TWS apart in the budget category is the combination of advanced features like True Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC), beamforming microphones, and an impressive battery life, all packed into a sleek design. The added bonus of Multi AI support and compatibility with JBL’s proprietary software makes customization easy and user-friendly.

The JBL Quantum TWS earbuds prove that you don’t need to break the bank for quality gaming audio. They’re the perfect blend of performance, features, and affordability, making them the undisputed champions of budget wireless gaming earbuds.

Pros

Immersive JBL QuantumSURROUND audio.

Low latency 2.4GHz connection.

Impressive battery life.

Cons

Limited customization options.

Our Review: 3.5 out of 5 Stars

What Others Have to Say About the JBL Quantum TWS Earbuds

The JBL Quantum earbuds have garnered attention from both casual gamers and audiophiles alike. Across various platforms, users have been vocal about their experiences, and the consensus is largely positive.

Sound Quality: Many users highlight the earbuds’ sound quality, particularly praising the JBL QuantumSURROUND feature. They describe the audio as “crisp,” “clear,” and “immersive,” with some noting that it feels like stepping into the game itself. The bass is often described as “punchy” without being overwhelming, and the mids and highs are consistently labeled as “distinct.”

Low Latency: The low latency connection is another frequently mentioned benefit. Competitive gamers, in particular, appreciate the synchronization between on-screen action and audio, emphasizing that it gives them an edge in gameplay.

However, it’s not all praise. Some users have expressed wishes for more extensive customization options, especially when compared to other earbuds in a similar price range. They feel that while the earbuds perform exceptionally in gaming scenarios, they could benefit from more fine-tuning options for everyday use.

Where to Buy the JBL Quantum TWS Gaming Earbuds

You can buy the JBL Quantum TWS gaming earbuds on Amazon, directly from JBL, Walmart, and from Dell via the buttons below.

Buy it from Amazon | $75

Buy it from Walmart | $75

Buy it from JBL | $100



Buy it from Dell | $75

5. HECATE by Edifier GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Coolest-Looking Wireless Earbuds for Gaming

The GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds by HECATE Gaming are a blend of style, performance, and innovation. Tailored for the modern gamer, these ridiculously cool-looking earbuds promise an immersive audio experience, ensuring every gaming session is elevated. And, they’re PACKED with features.

Key Features:

RGB Lighting Effects: The GX07 boasts a unique design with RGB lighting effects, enhancing the gaming ambiance. This “Poison Fang Design” incorporates RGB Colorful Breathing lighting, embodying the spirit of Cyberpunk.

The GX07 boasts a unique design with RGB lighting effects, enhancing the gaming ambiance. This “Poison Fang Design” incorporates RGB Colorful Breathing lighting, embodying the spirit of Cyberpunk. Hybrid ANC Technology: With a -38dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, the earbuds ensure external noises are kept at bay. This feature is complemented by ambient sound mode, allowing users to switch between the game and the real world with ease.

With a -38dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, the earbuds ensure external noises are kept at bay. This feature is complemented by ambient sound mode, allowing users to switch between the game and the real world with ease. Low Latency Gaming Mode: The earbuds come with a specially tuned H+ sound effect and a 60ms low latency, optimizing gunfire and footsteps. This ensures a smooth gaming experience with precise sound positioning.

The earbuds come with a specially tuned H+ sound effect and a 60ms low latency, optimizing gunfire and footsteps. This ensures a smooth gaming experience with precise sound positioning. Superior Sound Quality: The 8mm complex diaphragm unit, calibrated by the Edifier Acoustics Lab, combined with support for AAC and LHDC double high-definition decoding, ensures the GX07 delivers top-notch sound.

The 8mm complex diaphragm unit, calibrated by the Edifier Acoustics Lab, combined with support for AAC and LHDC double high-definition decoding, ensures the GX07 delivers top-notch sound. Ergonomic Design: Comfort is paramount, especially for extended gaming sessions. The GX07’s ergonomic design ensures long-time wearing comfort.

Comfort is paramount, especially for extended gaming sessions. The GX07’s ergonomic design ensures long-time wearing comfort. Durability: The earbuds are IP54-rated, offering dust and water resistance, making them suitable for outdoor scenarios.

The earbuds are IP54-rated, offering dust and water resistance, making them suitable for outdoor scenarios. Extended Battery Life: With Noise Cancellation off, the earbuds offer up to 26 hours of combined running time. Additionally, a quick 15-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of usage.

With Noise Cancellation off, the earbuds offer up to 26 hours of combined running time. Additionally, a quick 15-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of usage. EDIFIER CONNECT APP: Users can personalize settings and explore more features with the EDIFIER CONNECT APP, providing greater control over the earbuds.

Users can personalize settings and explore more features with the EDIFIER CONNECT APP, providing greater control over the earbuds. Dual MIC ENC: The earbuds come equipped with four highly sensitive MICs, ensuring clear phone calls by filtering out ambient noise.

Nerd Much’s Review

These were purchased for review.

We consider the HECATE GX07 one of the best wireless earbuds for gaming because of their super cool look and incredible battery life.

In a market saturated with gaming earbuds, the HECATE GX07 stands out not just for its top-tier features but also for its unparalleled aesthetic appeal. These earbuds are a testament to the perfect blend of style and functionality, ensuring that gamers don’t have to compromise on either. TL;DR: They look dope!

The first thing that catches your eye about the GX07 is its design. Dubbed the coolest-looking earbuds on the market, they exude a futuristic vibe, reminiscent of something straight out of a sci-fi movie. The RGB lighting effects, combined with the unique “Poison Fang Design,” make them a visual treat. Whether you’re gaming in the dark or simply flaunting them in public, they’re bound to turn heads.

While their looks are impressive, the GX07 doesn’t skimp on performance. One of its standout features is the whopping 32.5 hours of playtime. This extended battery life ensures that gamers can indulge in marathon sessions without the constant worry of recharging. And when you do need to recharge, the quick charging technology ensures you’re back in the game in no time.

The GX07 boasts hybrid ANC technology, ensuring an immersive audio experience by keeping external noises at bay. The low latency gaming mode, specially tuned H+ sound effects, and precise sound positioning make them a gamer’s dream. The ergonomic design ensures comfort, while the IP54 rating offers dust and water resistance, adding to their durability.

The HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds are more than just a pair of earbuds; they’re a statement. A statement that you value style just as much as performance. With their futuristic design and impressive battery life, they’re set to be your new favorite pair of gaming earbuds.

Pros

Futuristic aesthetic design.

Whopping 32.5h playtime.

Hybrid ANC technology.

Cons

Limited to Only Two Color Options (A Red Option Would be Great)

Our Review: 3.5 out of 5 Stars

What Others Have to Say About the HECATE GX07

The HECATE GX07 earbuds have garnered attention from both casual users and professional reviewers alike. Here’s a snapshot of the general consensus:

Stellar Design Praise: Many users have lauded the GX07’s futuristic design, often describing them as the “coolest-looking earbuds” they’ve ever seen. The unique RGB lighting and “Poison Fang Design” have been particularly highlighted for adding a touch of cyberpunk flair.

Many users have lauded the GX07’s futuristic design, often describing them as the “coolest-looking earbuds” they’ve ever seen. The unique RGB lighting and “Poison Fang Design” have been particularly highlighted for adding a touch of cyberpunk flair. Battery Life Impresses: The 32.5 hours of playtime is a standout feature that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Several reviews have emphasized how this extended battery life is a game-changer, especially for those who dislike frequent charging.

The 32.5 hours of playtime is a standout feature that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Several reviews have emphasized how this extended battery life is a game-changer, especially for those who dislike frequent charging. Sound Quality Acknowledged: The hybrid ANC technology and low latency gaming mode have received positive feedback. Users appreciate the immersive audio experience, noting the clarity of sound during both gaming sessions and regular music playback.

The hybrid ANC technology and low latency gaming mode have received positive feedback. Users appreciate the immersive audio experience, noting the clarity of sound during both gaming sessions and regular music playback. Comfort and Fit: Many users have mentioned the ergonomic design, stating that the earbuds are comfortable even during extended use. The fit is snug, ensuring they don’t fall out during intense gaming moments or workouts.

Many users have mentioned the ergonomic design, stating that the earbuds are comfortable even during extended use. The fit is snug, ensuring they don’t fall out during intense gaming moments or workouts. Price Point Discussions: While many acknowledge the premium features of the GX07, some reviews have pointed out the premium price point as a potential barrier for some users. However, most agree that the quality and features justify the investment.

The HECATE GX07 earbuds have largely received positive feedback from gamers. Their cool illuminated design, impressive battery life, and top-notch sound quality make them a favorite among many, with the price being the only occasional point of contention.

Where to Buy the HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds

You can buy the HECATE GX07 wireless gaming earbuds at many different online retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and AliExpress. Use the buttons below:

Buy it from Amazon | $150

Buy it from AliExpress | $150

Buy it from Walmart | $90



What Qualifies Us to Write Reviews of Gaming Earbuds?

Every pair of earbuds on this list has been personally reviewed by our editor-in-chief, Bobby Bernstein, who has been a heavy user of headphone technology (including wireless gaming earbuds) for over two decades. I have been a “hardcore” gamer my entire life, and have been professionally reviewing earbuds and other gaming peripherals since 2012. On top of my review experience, I have also been a music producer, which involves sound engineering and tuning that requires a keen ear (and proper audio equipment!), since college.

Factors Affecting the Performance of Your Wireless Earbuds

There are many different factors that can influence the performance of your wireless earbuds, and understanding these can help gamers make the most of their audio experience.

1. Interference: One of the primary concerns with wireless devices is interference. Other electronic devices, Wi-Fi signals, or even physical barriers like walls can disrupt the connection between the earbuds and the gaming device. This can lead to audio dropouts or lag, which can be detrimental in a gaming scenario where every sound cue is crucial.

2. Distance from the Source: The range of wireless earbuds varies depending on the technology used. While most modern earbuds offer a decent range, moving too far away from the gaming device can weaken the signal. This can result in reduced audio quality or even disconnection. It’s essential to be aware of the effective range of your earbuds and ensure you stay within that limit for optimal performance.

3. Battery Degradation: Like all battery-powered devices, the performance of wireless earbuds can degrade over time. As the battery’s capacity diminishes, you might find yourself charging the earbuds more frequently. This can be particularly inconvenient during long gaming sessions. Regular maintenance and following best charging practices can help prolong battery life.

4. Software and Firmware: The software and firmware that power wireless earbuds play a significant role in their performance. Outdated or buggy software can lead to issues like audio lag, reduced sound quality, or connectivity problems. Regularly updating the earbuds’ firmware and ensuring compatibility with the gaming device can mitigate such issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do wireless earbuds have latency issues?

While early wireless earbuds had noticeable latency, advancements in technology have significantly reduced this issue. Many modern gaming earbuds now offer low-latency modes specifically designed for gaming.

How long do the batteries typically last on gaming earbuds?

Battery life varies among models, but most gaming earbuds offer at least five or six hours of continuous playtime. The charging case often provides multiple additional charges, extending total usage time.

Are wireless earbuds compatible with all gaming platforms?

Most wireless earbuds use Bluetooth and are compatible with devices that support it, such as PCs, smartphones, and some consoles. However, not all gaming consoles natively support Bluetooth earbuds, so it’s essential to check compatibility.

How do wireless earbuds compare to traditional gaming headsets in terms of sound quality?

While gaming headsets often provide a more immersive soundstage due to their larger drivers, many high-end wireless earbuds now offer impressive sound quality, with deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs.

Can I use gaming earbuds for activities other than gaming, like calls or music?

Absolutely! Most gaming earbuds can double as regular earbuds, allowing users to take calls, listen to music, or watch videos.

Are gaming earbuds durable and sweat-resistant?

Many gaming earbuds are designed with durability in mind and come with features like water or sweat resistance. However, it’s always a good idea to check the specific IP rating or manufacturer’s details.

Do gaming earbuds come with a microphone for in-game chat?

Yes, many gaming earbuds feature built-in microphones. Some even offer noise-cancelling mics to ensure clear communication during gameplay.

How do I connect wireless earbuds to my gaming device?

Most wireless earbuds connect via Bluetooth. You’ll typically need to put the earbuds in pairing mode and then select them from the available devices list on your gaming platform.

Can I customize sound settings on gaming earbuds?

Many gaming earbuds come with companion apps or software that allow users to customize sound profiles, adjust EQ settings, or even tweak microphone sensitivity.

Is there a significant difference between regular wireless earbuds and those specifically designed for gaming?

Gaming earbuds often prioritize features like low-latency audio, enhanced bass for in-game effects, and microphones optimized for clear communication. I can tell you, as both a frequent listening of music and frequent player of games, there is definitely a difference in the tuning. I can tell there’s a big sound difference between my go-to music-listening earbuds (the Jaybird Vista 2s) and my current go-to gaming earbuds (the ASUS ROG CETRAs).

