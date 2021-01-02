Star Wars is just one of those things that you either love or you just don’t get. However, it’s the biggest fandom in the galaxy, which is why there are so many cool Star Wars-themed products everywhere you turn.

However, if you’re looking for quality Star Wars gifts to give to someone for their birthday, holiday, or just because, it can be a daunting task due to the sheer amount of Star Wars merchandise in existence – an amount that has only increased with the recent debut of the new trilogy.

Luckily, we’re here to help, as we’ve sifted through the endless droves of cool Star Wars things to find only the 101 best Star Wars gifts in the galaxy.

Nixon Star Wars Watches

Nixon has enough cool Star Wars watches that they could fill the Millennium Falcon with them. [read more]This particular watch is unisex and themed after BB-8, the loveable (and spherical) droid belonging to Resistance pilot Poe Dameron that was introduced in The Force Awakens. This nifty watch has almost as many features as BB-8 itself, including a calendar, temperature gauge, dual time, countdown timer, chronograph, alarm, and light functions. The design is subtle, yet obvious enough to be recognizable to other nerds. Our personal favorite part? The back of the watch face, which has an engraving of BB-8 with “That’s how I roll” underneath.[/read]

Mandalorian Suit-Up Laptop Backpack

Bioworld is well-known for its high-quality backpacks, and they’ve got a metric butt-ton of Star Wars backpacks available. The best-looking pack available is this Boba Fett Mandalorian Suit Up Laptop Backpack. [read more] This officially licensed bag would be the perfect back-to-school gift for a college student, as it contains a laptop pocket (which can fit a 17″ laptop) as well as numerous other pockets and padded shoulder straps. Plus, it’s designed after the most infamous bounty hunter in the galaxy – who wouldn’t want to carry their stuff in it?[/read]

Leia Princess of Alderaan Art Print

Price: $200

Buy it Here

Star Wars art is definitely hit or miss, so when buying some, make sure you’re buying from a reputable art dealer. [read more] This Leia Princess of Alderaan art print from acclaimed artist Olivia De Berardinis is a limited edition, with only 500 in existence. Each hand-signed and hand-numbered print measures 18″ x 24″ and comes with a black and silver commemorative frame (if you so choose) as well as a Certificate of Authenticity. Any Star Wars fan would be honored to have this beautiful likeness of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia grace their walls.[/read]

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon Building Kit (#75192)

Looking for the ULTIMATE Millennium Falcon building kit? This one comes with 7,541 pieces [read more] and allows a person to build a Millennium Falcon that measures 8″ high, 33″ long, and 22″ wide. It includes an impressive level of detail, such as a removable hull panel, a lowering boarding ramp, and a cockpit that holds up to four minifigs. It also comes with minifigs for Han, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as three minifigs from the latest trilogy, Older Han Solo, Rey, and Finn.[/read]

Philips Norelco Special Edition Star Wars R2-D2 Electric Shaver

Sure, it’s a bit gimmicky, but don’t let that fool you; Philips Norelco is one of the best electric shaver brands on the market. [read more] This one here is a dry electric shaver with a pop-up trimmer that’s stylized with R2-D2 in mind, with a blue, white, and silver colorway.[/read]

BB-8 Sixth Scale Figure by Hot Toys

Say what you want about the newest trilogy, but if you aren’t a fan of BB-8, you can fight me. [read more]This Hot Toys BB-8 figure is a sixth scale light-up figure that measures 4-inches and has an impressive level of detail that any Star Wars fan will love. It requires 2 LR44 batteries, which are included. This BB-8 would be a gorgeous addition to any serious collector’s shelf.[/read]

Yoda Candy Bowl

Rubie’s is a company that’s well-known for its awesome Halloween costumes and decor, and if you’re looking to add an awesome Star Wars candy bowl to your home,[read more] the company has a handful of them. Our personal favorite is the Yoda candy bowl. Yoda stands about 18 inches tall and is made from an injection molded heavy-duty foam, with a hollow back so that it can sit against a wall. It would look great on your entryway table, and you could even use it to hold keys, spare change, or various other odds-and-ends.[/read]

Yoda Sixth Scale Figure

Price: $150

The Yoda Sixth Scale figure by Sideshow Collectibles is absolutely brilliant, and it’s likely the highest-quality Yoda figure you’ll find. [read more]This version of Yoda, as seen in Star Wars: Episode V, is sculpted with his signature calm, contemplative expression. As is typical of Sideshow figures, the level of detail is incredible, down to the sculpted hair and weathering on his custom-tailored fabric costume. He also comes with three interchangeable sets of hands: relaxed hands, cane-holding hands, force hands, and a lamp-holding hand. The tiny green Jedi master will look like he stepped straight out of the swamps of Dagobah and onto your shelf.[/read]

Star Wars Icon: Han Solo Book

If they’re big Han Solo fans, they’ll love the beautiful hardcover Star Wars Icon: Han Solo, which details the story behind the iconic character’s creation and legacy. [read more]Han Solo stole all of our hearts back in 1977 (okay, I wasn’t born yet, but still), and this book provides an in-depth look at the charming rogue smuggler’s entire journey, from the films to the expanded universe. It includes never-before-seen images, including candid on-set photos and concept art, as well as interviews with Harrison Ford, Alden Ehrenreich, Mark Hamill, and more.[/read]

Musterbrand Star Wars Rebel Pilot Orange Jacket

If you’re looking to pick up some Star Wars apparel for that special fan, you can’t go wrong with the Musterbrand’s Star Wars line. [read more] Our favorite is this ridiculously cool-looking Musterbrand Rebel Pilot Orange Jacket. This high-quality reversible jacket is made from durable lightweight nylon that makes it perfect to complete your cosplay look or for everyday wear. It’s thick enough to keep you warm on cool spring and fall days while giving you the iconic look of a rebel pilot.[/read]

Star Wars Rebel Classic T-Shirt

When in doubt, Star Wars t-shirts are always a great option to give fans of the sci-fi franchise. [read more]This classic Rebel-inspired graphic tee from Fifth Sun is available in a wide range of sizes, from small to 5XL, and it comes in at under $15. It comes in four different colors and features an awesome retro-looking graphic with the classic logo and imagery from the original trilogy.[/read]

Mandalorian Skull Chrome Auto Emblem

The Mandalorian emblem is easily one of the coolest-looking logos ever created. If they’re big Boba Fett fans, get them this Mandalorian Skull Chrome Auto Emblem for their car. [read more]It measures approximately 3″ x 2.5″ and is made from durable molded ABS plastic with a raised chrome finish and adhesive backing for easy installation. It’s a nice subtle touch for any vehicle; to the casual observer, it simply resembles a cool-looking mammoth skull, but die-hard Star Wars fans will recognize it for what it is.[/read]

Tribe Star Wars USB Flash Drives

Take your USB thumb drive game up a galactic notch with these awesome Star Wars USB flash drives by Tribe.[read more] It comes in all your favorite characters: R2D2, BB8, Chewbacca (pictured), Darth Vader, Han Solo, and a Stormtrooper (although you might find yourself chronically missing your USB drive with that one). Each holds 32GB and comes with a 2-year warranty from Tribe. These are perfect for any student or the tech-savvy Star Wars fan in your life.[/read]

Stormtrooper Backpack

With so many different Star Wars backpacks available, you’ll undeniably find one that’s perfect for you.

Mandalorian Skull Wall Decor Statue by Regal Robot

Price: $229

Again, the Mandalorian skull logo is one of the best logos in sci-fi, and that’s why we absolutely love this ultra high-quality Mandalorian Skull Wall Decor Statue by Regal Robot.

Han Solo Carbonite Beach Towel

There are tons and tons of great Star Wars beach towels available from many different retailers. This one from Amazon is one of our favorites.

Imperial Logo Star Wars Book Ends

With so many Star Wars bookends available right now, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding some that are perfect for your living room. One of our favorite sets is this set of Imperial Logo bookends.

K-2SO Mini Bust

K-2SO is one of the most underappreciated Star Wars characters of all-time, and we absolutely love this holiday-themed K-2SO mini bust.

Bandai Tamashii Nations Honyaku Karakuri C-3PO Action Figure

C-3PO gets ethnic with this officially licensed Japanese design that shows an alternate side to the Star Wars universe. [read more] The Honyaku Karakuri (translation trickery) C-3PO figure is designed by Japanese sculptor Takayuki Takeya. Takeya’s style is seen all over this unique figure, which comes with interchangeable hands, a traditional sensu, and authentic garb. C-3PO is created with multiple points of articulation, including a posable mouth and eyes.[/read]

American Tourister R2D2 Hardside Suitcase

Take the most reliable droid on your next vacation with this officially licensed R2-D2 hardside suitcase. [read more]Protect your clothing and travel essentials in this carry-on suitcase, complete with interior storage and straps to keep your items from moving about. Just as R2 would be, the hard-shell luggage is a reliable travel companion with a retractable handle, four wheels, and two stationary handles. The shell is printed with R2-D2’s signature design and appearance. [/read]

Chewbacca Faux Leather Messenger Bag

It’s okay – Chewbacca was not harmed in the making of this faux leather messenger bag. [read more]Gather all the supplies any smuggler would need and store them in this high-end Star Wars messenger bag. Three inner pockets will hold the essentials while the durable adjustable strap fashioned after Chewbacca’s bandolier helps keeps the tools of the trade nearby. The Chewbacca Faux Leather Messenger Bag sports an etching of the classic Star Wars logo and features two faux leather straps.[/read]

The Complete Star Wars Encyclopedia

A must for every Star Wars fan looking to immerse themselves in George Lucas’ intergalactic universe. [read more]The comprehensive box set features three volumes chock full of tidbits, information, and behind-the-scenes details about the original 6 movies, The Clone Wars animated series, and so much more. No Star Wars stone is left unturned as The Complete Star Wars Encyclopedia even dives into radio dramas, cartoons, short stories, comics, novels, and video games. Study up and you’ll be an expanded universe genius in no time.[/read]

Star Wars Imperial Assault Board Game

Are you an Imperial officer, trained to battle and overtake the Galactic Empire? Or a mastermind that can lead the Empire to victory? [read more] Find out in the Star Wars: Imperial Assault Board Game. Bring the Galaxy Far, Far Away to your living room with a 2-5 player board game full of unique campaigns and fast-paced skirmish games. Take control of the galactic armies with sculpted, plastic figures of AT-ST Walkers, Jedi heroes, and Imperial officers. Included cards feature unique artwork and gaming-changing stats that help unfold the battle on a buildable playing field.[/read]

The Making of Star Wars Hardcover by J W Rinzler

Find out what really happened behind the scenes of the film that started it all. [read more] Thanks to J. W. Rinzler, Star Wars fans can dive behind-the-scenes of the iconic 1973 sci-fi flick that kicked off an entire franchise of movies, books, and video games. The Making of Star Wars tells of how the ideas of George Lucas shaped the stories still being told today. Rinzler was given access to the Lucasfilm Archives and a slew of “lost” interviews, production notes, images, and factoids about the making of Star Wars: A New Hope.[/read]

Star Wars Geeki Tikis

Saddle up with your favorite beverage and drink it straight from Chewbacca’s head with this Geeki Tiki ceramic drinking mug. [read more]The officially licensed, 14-ounce mug fits in any standard-issue Millennium Falcon cupholder, though you may be too busy dodging asteroids to stop for a drink. When things calm down and you’ve landed somewhere safe, kick back with a tropical beverage. Chewbacca’s ferocious personality comes through in this decorate tiki mug, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying your time on the beaches of Scarif.[/read]

Darth Vader Toaster

Imbue your toast with the power of the Dark Side with this Darth Vader Toaster. Designed after the iconic helmet of Darth Vader, [read more] this officially licensed Star Wars toaster helps you wake up in the morning with a hearty, crispy breakfast. Toast two slices at the same time and get the perfect char with a “Dark Side” and “Light Side” setting. Every piece of bread comes out with the official Star Wars logo burnt into it.[/read]

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Not only can it make the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, but the Millennium Falcon can also make a really mean waffle. [read more]Han may not appreciate his beloved ship being turned into a waffle maker, but if it works, why not? And this beauty really works. Every fluffy waffle is shaped after the iconic ship from the Star Wars universe. Whether you’re a casual cook or a breakfast connoisseur, if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll want to be making your waffles in this silver, detailed beauty.[/read]

Millennium Falcon Cutting Board

Turn your kitchen into a Star Wars paradise with a cutting board capable of taking flight. [read more]Never has a cutting board been so detailed as this Millennium Falcon wooden replica features black details that bring the ship to life. An attached leather handle ensures this Star Wars cutting board is handled with care. You may not associate rustic with Star Wars, but this glued solid wood cutting board is sure to change that.[/read]

R2-D2 Oven Mitts

With all of those gadgets and gizmos hidden inside him, surely you aren’t surprised that he can also produce a pair of oven mitts. [read more] This set of 2 R2-D2 oven mitts brings the sci-fi universe of Star Wars to your kitchen. Keep from burning yourself on cookies made for the little stormtroopers in your life thanks to the most helpful droid in the galaxy. The oven mitts feature R2-D2s signature white and blue design and come in a right and left-handed style.[/read]

Taking a Sith by Bucket Star Wars Parody Art

Sometimes, even the Emperor’s Number 1 has to take a number 2. This 16” x 12” print depicts the leader of the Galactic Empire enjoying a little “me” time in the can. [read more] The detailed print comes on a canvas, so it won’t be susceptible to moisture damage. Of course, that means it’s the perfect bathroom display piece. As Vader readers the dailies, Han Solo suffers the ultimate fate by being trapped in carbonite wall art. Hopefully, his sense of smell is blocked by the carbonite.[/read]

Stormtrooper Sculpted Mug

How does a Star Wars fan start their day? By drinking out of the hollowed-out head of a stormtrooper. [read more]The 3D design is pulled from the updated look first seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Enjoy 14-ounces of your favorite hot beverage in this 3.33” x 6.28” x 4.18” sculpted ceramic mug. Each mug is made of hand-painted ceramic that will help keep your morning beverage warm.[/read]

Chewbacca with Porg Accordion Sunshade

Forget saving the galaxy. Chewbacca and his new Porg friend are on a mission to keep your car from overheating on those warm summer days.[read more] This accordion sunshade features a scene pulled from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as Chewie and a Porg fly the Millenium Falcon. Printed onto a protective sunshade, this screen fits most car, truck, or SUV windshields. Custom sizes are also available for X-Wing, Millenium Falcon, and Y-Wing windshields.[/read]

Where’s the Wookiee? Book

We can’t tell you how many hours we spent finding that damn white and red-striped bastard in various Where’s Waldo books as a kid. Now, there’s a pop culture version of those books inspired by Star Wars titled Where’s the Wookiee.

Where’s the Wookiee will have you, of course, searching for our favorite Wookiee, Chewbacca, the partner-in-crime to Han Solo. Chewie has been placed strategically somewhere in the pages of the book, and your job as the reader is to find him. You’ll search for Chewie in the Jawa market, an EWOK village, and more Star Wars-inspired locales from all over the galaxy. You would think that it wouldn’t be too hard to find a 7″ big and hairy Wookiee, but the pages are challenging (and, most importantly, fun).

Of course, once you learn that your job (as the reader) is actually to help find Chewie, a fugitive who has a sizeable bounty on his head, you might be tempted to pretend to not find your furry friend to keep him safe. It’s okay. It’s just a book, guys. Chewie will be fine. The book is the perfect stocking stuffer for Star Wars fans, and the hardcover is available now.

Star Wars Pint Glass Tumblers

After a long day of brooding, Kylo Ren kicks back with his favorite beverage. Of course, he enjoys it out of his pair of 16-ounce tumblers. [read more] A tribute to the late, great Darth Vader and his army of Stormtroopers, each pint glass sports a unique, original design. When you’re not using them, these tumblers stack nicely to save space. These official tumblers are made from thick, 100% BPA-free glass for lasting use.[/read]

R2-D2 Spa Set

What? Just because he’s droid means R2-D2 can’t enjoy a day at the spa? This set has everything he would need [read more], from the R2-D2 hooded robe to the R2-D2 eye mask. Each component comes with a design inspired by the rolling droid, even the slippers, which he probably won’t need. The R2-D2 Spa Set comes in a carrying case that sports the memorable droid and a durable black strap for easy carrying.[/read]

Price: $47.97

Rebel Alliance Flag

Let your colors fly with this 3’ x 5’ Rebel Alliance flag. Let your neighbors know who you fight [read more] for by posting this officially licensed flag outside of your home. The 9-ounce polyester steen flag is made from a durable material and comes with 2 brass commercial grommets that make flying it a breeze. Great for indoor and outdoor display, the double-sided Rebel Alliance Flag is a must-have piece of Star Wars merchandise. Be forewarned, though. The Galactic Empire won’t appreciate you flaunting your allegiance. [/read]

Rebel Alliance Floral Kimono Wrap

Price: $23.97

There’s nothing like a Rebellion to make yourself feel fancy! The Rebel Alliance Floral Kimono Wrap may not be [read more] standard issue for Alliance soldiers, but it does make for great casual wear when celebrating with Ewoks. The light-colored kimono is printed with a floral design and scattered Rebel Alliance insignias. Show off your affiliation to the Alliance and look good doing so in this light and comfortable kimono.[/read]

Millennium Falcon Pool Float

Practice for the Kessel run on this officially licensed Millennium Falcon pool float. [read more] Hop aboard the most iconic vessel in the galaxy with a blow-up float designed to look like Han Solo’s prized craft. At 5’ long, you can spread out on this PVC inflatable float and enjoy leisurely cruising across your pool. Float around in your own pool or take a cozy ride on the waters of Ando. Companion Wookie and uppity princess are sold separately. [/read]

Darth Vader Faux Marble Bookend

It’s a little-known fact that Darth Vader had a library aboard the Death Star. [read more]It was one of his favorite rooms to hang out in. Some say it’s where he reads through the Sacred Jedi texts. Others think he was just enamored by these bookends designed after home. The digital sculpts are screen accurate and hand-painted for a custom appearance. Keep your Star Wars novel collection from toppling over with a little help from the Sith Lord.[/read]

Chewbacca Bath Robe (Adult)

He may not be the walking carpet Princess Leia so insensitively accused him of being, but Chewbacca does make one heck of a bathrobe. [read more] Dry off in the cozy comfort of the Wookie with this officially licensed fleece bathroom. Designed to look like Chewie’s fur, the 100% polyester robe features a hood, sewn-in bandolier, and pockets. Measures 47” from shoulder to bottom and comes with a brown tie belt so there are no accidental flashings on the Millennium Falcon. [/read]

Sherpa Star Wars Throw

The droids are all here on this 60” x 80” sherpa throw blanket. The twin-sized blanket features C-3P0, R2-D2, and BB8 as seen [read more]in the new trilogy of movies. Accompanying the trio of droids is the iconic Star Wars logo. Droids aren’t known for their soft and cuddly personalities, but this blanket will really make you think differently about your mechanical companions. This sherpa blanket is perfect for wrapping yourself in to watch the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.[/read]

Stance Star Wars Socks

Every Mandalorian has a pair of socks with their likeness depicted on it. This pair of officially licensed Star Wars snow socks [read]just so happen to have been issued to Boba Fett before his untimely meeting with the Sarlacc. At least you get to benefit from their comfort and style. The athletic ribbed socks sport a terry-looped foot, heel, and toe for added cushion and are designed with left/right engineered arch support. They’re also made to withstand a day of bounty hunting with a reinforced heel and toe. [/read]

Yoda and Friends Floral Infinity Scarf

Price: $15.97

Great style you will have with this Yoda and Friends Floral Infinity Scarf. [read more] The small Jedi Master is joined by R2-D2 on this printed navy blue infinity scarf. Star Wars fans will love getting gussied up with Yoda around their neck. Unlike Luke, they won’t have to carry him through the muddy swamps of Dagobah. There also isn’t some convoluted Jedi training to pass in order to sport this officially licensed Yoda scarf. [/read]

Darth Vader Cable Guy Controller Holder

After failing to stop the Rebel Alliance, Darth Vader was shamed into stepping down as a Sith Lord. His new task? Holding your remote controls. [read more]This 8”-tall Darth Vader Cable Guy Controller Holder and Charger showcases Darth Vader in great detail, from his signature mask to his mechanical chest plate. His outstretched hands are great for holding TV remotes, smartphones, and video game controllers. Vader uses his Sith powers and the included 3 cables to keep your most-used controllers powered at all times. [/read]

Star Wars Classic Movie Poster Hoodie

It’s the logo everyone recognizes with the classic movie poster contained within. [read more] Nostalgia doesn’t get much more obvious than this Star Wars graphic hoodie. The hoodie sports the iconic Star Wars logo with the poster for A New Hope filling in the letters. Much of the poster is cut off, but there is no mistaking Leia, Luke, Vader, and Obi-Wan. Availble in black, navy, royal blue, dark heather, and heather grey, there’s a Star Wars hoodie for everyone. [/read]

Darth Vader Earrings (Stainless Steel)

Darth Vader’s helmet has become sort of a fashion piece. At least, that’s what one can assume with this pair of officially licensed stainless steel stud earrings. [read more]The Sith Lord will accompany you on your formal affair with a 3D design of the iconic Vader mask. The black, ion-plated earrings go with many outfits, especially if those outfits have the words “Star Wars” printed on them somewhere. Just because the occasion calls for you to get dressed up doesn’t mean you can’t let your inner geek fly with these Darth Vader studs.[/read]

Darth Vader Hologram Figure

Price: $83.98

In the Star Wars universe, smartphones are a thing of the past. Now, there are holograms, and Darth Vader loves using his! [read more]This 7” figure depicts the Sith Lord in the middle of a very important message. Who he’s talking to and what he has to say is completely up to you. Twenty-six points of articulation, 3 pairs of interchangeable hands, a lightsaber, and removable cape, vest, and helmet give you plenty of freedom when displaying this holographic figure. To complete the look are built-in LEDs that give the figure a soft glow. [/read]

Star Wars Vintage Poster Tie

Released in 1973, Star Wars became a cultural phenomenon that, more than 30 years later, has found its way into business attire. [read more] This vintage silk tie is printed with images pulled from the Star Wars: A New Hope theatrical poster. Where the 3.13”-wide tie at business meanings to connect with other Star Wars fans or reserve it for holiday parties to spruce up your look. Luke, Leia, Chewie, Han, and Vader are all here to help make you look good.[/read]

Thinkway R2-D2 Interactive Robotic Droid

Ever want your own R2-D2? Of course, you have! While we’re still a long way from the 3-wheeled companion, we can at least pretend with this officially licensed interactive droid. [read more] Use the included remote to direct R2-D2 to perform over 1,000 programmable actions. Project images of Princess Leia on your wall, have a conversation with authentic R2-D2 sound effects, or just have him follow you around the house. It’s not a substitute for the real thing, but this interactive R2-D2 droid is a step in the right direction.[/read]

Turtle Beach X-Wing Pilot Gaming Headset

Enjoy the durability of Turtle Beach products and the nerdiness of Star Wars with this officially licensed X-Wing Pilot Gaming Headset. [read more]Compatible with all current-generation consoles and PC/Mac, the headset offers full-range audio and comes with 40mm Neodymium speakers for a crystal clear sound. Feel just like an X-Wing pilot as you chat with your friends over your favorite Star Wars games. The orange headset sports the Rebel Alliance emblem and is fully adjustable for comfort.[/read]

NM Fashions The Empire Strikes Back Frozen Tundra Parka

When the temperatures drop and you start to feel like you’re living on the ice planet Hoth, this Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back cotton parka will come in handy. [read more]The blue parka features a removable hoodie, buttons closed, and is sure to keep you from having to cut into a tauntaun to survive. The parka is designed with three exterior pockets, orange and navy detailing, the Star Wars logo on the left sleeve, and a custom “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” patch on the front. [/read]

Cross x Star Wars Millennium Falcon Gel Rollerball Pen

Show your love for Star Wars even when you’re signing documents with the Cross X Star Wars Millennium Falcon Gel Rollerball Pen. [read more]The fancy pen sports imagery of the iconic craft, the Rebel Alliance insignia, and the classic Star Wars logo. Packaged in a fancy Star Wars box, it’s clear this isn’t the pen you lend to people. A snap-open, snap-shut slide writing mechanism prevents mess and reduces accidental openings and unwanted ink marks.[/read]

Zak Designs Tritan Light Saber Water Bottle

You won’t need a Kyber crystal to make this BPA-free water bottle work. [read more]Fashioned after the iconic lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader, the plastic red container features screen-accurate detailing and the Star Wars logo. The lightsaber water bottle comes with a screw-on lid so you can easily refill the 21.5 oz container. It’s a convenient accessory to have on hand, just don’t accidentally pull it out when those pesky Jedi arrive.[/read]

Stormtrooper Decanter

Ah, so that’s why the Stormtroopers have such a hard time hitting their target. They’re too hopped up on hooch. [read more]This crystal clear, 700ml Stormtrooper decanter fits comfortably in one hand and is designed as a 3D depiction of a classic Stormtrooper helmet. Fill it with whiskey, beer, brandy, or blue milk and always have your favorite beverage on hand. The decanter is a great display piece for your wet bar.[/read]

C-3PO Mug

Kick back with 16-ounces of your favorite liquid with this C-3P0 mug. [read more]Made from the parts of the dismantled C-3P0, this mug features many of the droid’s design elements. Okay, so no C-3P0 was harmed in the making of this tall mug, but his abdomen and chest are unmistakable with raised dimensions for added authenticity. C-3P0 doesn’t’ normally make for a good drinking partner, but this mug changes that a little.[/read]

Tie Fighter Desk Lamp

Price: $65.99

Here’s one Tie Fighter you won’t be able to shake! This officially licensed decorative desk lamp is topped by a screen-accurate Tie Fighter. [read more] In the cockpit, you’ll find the lightbulb, which illuminates your desk so you can best see the Death Star plans you’re working on. This Star Wars desk lamp features an adjustable height and tilt head so you can position the light exactly as you need. A great gift for any Imperial pilot. [/read]

Droid Storage Set

Take your kitchen to a galaxy far, far away with this trio of droid storage containers. [read more]R2-D2 is joined by two colorful counterparts to secure your favorite coffees, teas, and other loose kitchen necessities. Each droid is a durable tin printed with R2-D2’s iconic design. Use them to store pasta, utensils, and other kitchen items, or label them with the included “coffee,” “sugar,” and “tea” stickers. Organize your kitchen with this set of droid tin containers with pop-off top, but keep an eye out for any holograms that may start playing. [/read]

3DLightFX Darth Vader Light Saber Night Light

Illuminate the space around you with a little help from Darth Vader with this 3D Lightsaber LED night light. [read more]The soft glow of the red lightsaber provides just enough light to keep you out of complete darkness. The battery-operated LED offers a cordless light option that doubles as a decorative piece. Use the included cracked wall sticker and couple with the 3DLightFX Darth Vader Helmet to complete the scene. Lightsaber measures 37.52” x 3.82” x 5.51” and comes with “On,” “Off,” and “Timer” functions.[/read]

Death Star Popcorn Maker

And here we thought it was built and designed to destroy planets! If only Leia knew the Death Star was a way for the Emperor and Vader to bond over some freshly popped popcorn. [read more]This officially licensed Star Wars popcorn maker uses hot air for a healthy and easy-to-make snack. Add salt, butter, and other flavorings to taste and kick back and enjoy your Death Star lid full of crunchy morsels. The Death Star Popcorn Maker with Removable Bowl sits atop a black base printed with the classic Star Wars logo.[/read]

Han Solo Carbonite Door Vinyl

This was clearly Jaba the Hut’s intention for the carbonite Han Solo – to turn him into a decorative door. [read more]Though the real thing may have been too heavy, this lightweight vinyl DoorWrap will let you customize your door with an iconic Star Wars moment. Measuring 31” x 79”, the vinyl wrap will fit most doorways, allowing you to put the frozen Han Solo wherever you see fit. The EasyStick vinyl is hassle-free to remove and leaves no lasting residue.[/read]

Jedi Knight Folding Chair

Price: $97.99

Feel just like a Jedi Knight with a chair fit for one of the legendary members of the Jedi Order. [read more]After completing the Jedi Trials, do you think Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan returned to uncomfortable, hardbacked chairs? Absolutely not! They had this comfortable director’s chair waiting for them. The royal blue fabric is printed with “Jedi Knight” and the Jedi emblem, so no one accidentally takes your seat. A fold-out table and storage pouches make it so you can marathon the Skywalker saga without having to get up from your comfortable folding seat.[/read]

Star Wars Color-Changing Umbrella

The Star Wars universe is anything but cute – but we can’t deny how adorable the caricatures on this reactive umbrella are. [read more] C-3P0, Princess Leia, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Han Solo, and Darth Vader gather on this galactic umbrella, which changes colors when wet. The starry backdrop comes to life in the rain, which makes the world look less dreary on a soggy day. The umbrella opens to 36” and comes with a retractable shaft that collapses to 10” for easy storage. [/read]

Star Wars Lightsaber Electric Salt and Pepper Shaker

Swap out your kyber crystal for kitchen seasonings with this pair of Lightsaber Electric Salt and Pepper Shakers. [read more]The Dark and Light sides of the force come together to make sure your food is properly seasoned. The electric design allows for one-handed operation, so you can grind salt and pepper while keeping a hand free to Force stir whatever you’re cooking. Each lightsaber is adjustable to get your desired grind and comes with a cap to prevent leaking when on display. [/read]

Vandor Chewbacca Cookie Jar

Who stole the cookie from the cookie jar? Apparently, it was Chewbacca. [read more]Normally, that would mean that cookie is lost forever, but not if you’re talking about this Chewbacca Sculpted Ceramic Cookie Jar. The ceramic jar is sculpted to look like Chewbacca from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Complete with his flight goggles, bandolier, and chocolate brown fur, the cookie jar is the perfect place for a Star Wars fanatic to hide their stormtrooper cookies. [/read]

Wampa Rug

Luke Skywalker knows to waste not. After slaying the deadly wampa in The Empire Strikes Back, he turned the abominable beast into a cozy throw rug. [read more] Measuring 30” wide and over 60” long, this rug is comfortable to lay out on. Bring it with you on your next trip to Hoth to stay warm or lay it by the fireplace to celebrate your triumph over the fanged beast. The detailed rug features a plush head, vinyl claws, and fuzzy white fur. [/read]

Millenium Falcon Rug

Just because you’ll never be able to pilot the iconic Star Wars craft doesn’t mean you can’t interact with it. [read more]With this 59” x 79” Millenium Falcon rug, you can feel like Han Solo, relaxing in his beloved ship after a successful smuggler run. The highly detailed rug features the exterior features of the Millenium Falcon in a screen-accurate print. This officially licensed rug is not only cool to look at, but it’s also comfortable to lay on during a Star Wars marathon.[/read]

Furbacca

As if Furbies couldn’t get any more terrifying, here’s one that can rip your arms off if you don’t let it win. [read more]Furbacca combines the legendary Wookie with the delightful Furby toy, creating a furry companion that is sure to join you on your intergalactic quests. Furbacca is compatible with a downloadable app, which unlocks many different ways to play. Create your own adventures with Furbacca, who comes sporting Chewbacca’s bandolier, digital eyes, and many ways to interact. [/read]

The Extremely Unofficial and Highly Unauthorized Star Wars Kama Sutra

It can get lonely in outer space, so you want the time you do have with a partner to be… adventurous and memorable. [read more]The Extremely Unofficial and Highly Unauthorized Star Wars Kama Sutra is filled with colorful pages that depict characters from a galaxy far, far away engaging in various lewd acts. Of course, the book is compiled in good fun, with action figures and dolls stepping in for a humorous take on the Kama Sutra. Great for any filthy-minded Star Wars fan in need of a laugh. [/read]

Chewy Slippers

And who says Chewbacca isn’t a loyal companion? These 100% polyester slippers feature the furry Wookie warrior, complete with embroidered eyes, nose, and mouth. [read more] The comfortable slippers are designed with anti-skid soles to prevent you from sliding across the Millenium Falcon. Faux fur coats each slipper, completing the Chewbacca look that Star Wars fans will love. It can get cold in space. Pack these slippers to keep your feet cozy and warm.[/read]

Star Wars Print Pajamas

Price: $24.99

Really show off your love for Star Wars by slipping into this comfortable pair of Star Wars Print Pajamas. [read more]Elements from the Star Wars universe are printed head-to-toe on this two-piece set of pajamas. A button-down top features a stitched-in pocket, black wrist cuffs, and a solid black collar. Both the top and bottoms sport elements from Star Wars, including the Rebel Alliance insignia, a variety of characters, and the iconic Star Wars logo.[/read]

Star Wars Chopsticks

Tackle your foodstuffs with a pair of chopsticks that any Jedi or Sith Lord would love to wield. [read more] The red and blue LED glowing lightsaber chopsticks combine Asian culture with Star Wars and make dinner time a bit more fun. The battery-operated chopsticks glow at the press of a button. Ignite your saber and tackle that plate of noodles or fight for the fate of the galaxy against whoever holds the other chopsticks. It’s a fun way to enjoy your meal while still showing off your love for Star Wars.[/read]

Lenovo Yoga 910 Star Wars Special Edition 2-in-1 Laptop

The power of the Force is on your side with this limited edition Lenovo Yoga 910. [read more]Powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core 17-7500U processor, the 13.9” laptop is everything you need for business and casual use. With 8 GB of RAM, a 256 built-in SSDD drive, and Intel UHD Graphics 620, the Yoga 910 2-in-1 is the best the Rebel Alliance has to offer its officers. The Yoga 910 sports the Rebel insignia and is designed with a 360-degree flip-and-fold design. Go from typing new orders to displaying the plans for the Death Star with the fold of this versatile laptop.[/read]

Pendleton Padawan Muchacho II Blanket

Let BB-8 help keep you warm and cozy on those long, lonely nights with this Unisex Star Wars Padawan Muchaco II. [read more]The wool and cotton Pendleton blanket features BB-8 in a colorful design, flanked by striking patterns and a hombre style. This officially licensed Star Wars blanket is jacquard knit and features stitched trim detail. Snuggle alone or hide from the elements with family with this cozy and durable Pendleton blanket.[/read]

The Star Wars Archives

Go behind-the-scenes of one of the biggest movie franchises of the century with The Star Wars Archives. [read more]Chock full of storyboard sketches, production photos, and anecdotes from the filming of the original trilogy, The Star Wars Archives is a must-have historical reference for Star Wars fans. See George Lucas’ vision come to life with a book that takes you to a galaxy far, far away and back. From A New Hope to Return of the Jedi, The Star Wars Archives is a compilation of the best of the theatrical series. [/read]

Darth Vader Cufflinks (Silver)

Impress those attending the annual Death Star Ball with this pair of silver Darth Vader cufflinks. [read more]Each brass cufflink is a depiction of Darth Vader’s iconic helmet, recreated in surprising detail. Measuring 1” x ¾”, the cufflinks are designed with a swivel closure to make them easy to put on and take off at the end fo the night. The Darth Vader cufflinks have an elegant look to them and make a great accessory for your wedding day. When not in use, store them in the included Star Wars gift box.[/read]

The Art of Star Wars The Force Awakens

Star Wars fanatics have something else to read while on the toilet with The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. [read more]You’ve seen the movie unfold on the Silver Screen, now flip through a book full of the artwork that inspired many of the movie’s most memorable scenes. Get a behind-the-scenes look at concept art and storyboards, all contained within this hardcover artbook. This is the perfect coffee table book for any Star Wars fan.[/read]

R2-D2 Coffee Press

Holograms, hacking, storage – is there anything R2 can’t do? As this kitchen device shows, the helpful droid even comes with a built-in coffee press. [read more]Designed after R2-D2, this coffee press helps you start your day off with a refreshing cup of fresh-brewed coffee, so you have the pick-me-up needed to battle the Galactic Empire. Make up to 4 cups of coffee with a 32-ounce capacity. The R2-D2 French press comes with a glass body and stainless steel filter that will help you achieve the perfect brew.[/read]

Star Wars Family Car Decals

Forget your Stick Figure Family. This set of Star Wars Family Car Decals puts the Skywalker family and accompanying droids in the spotlight. [read more]Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, C-3PO, and R2-D2 represent adults and children, much like a traditional family car decal. Choose the decal that best represents you in the included 11 decals. Made with a UV coating, the self-adhesive, automotive-grade vinyl decal can withstand the elements – even asteroid fields.[/read]

Stormtrooper High Top Shoes

Price: $78.74

Standard-issue Stormtrooper footwear may be practical, but it doesn’t have any flair to it. [read more]These officially licensed high tops, however, are all about the flair. The black, laced high tops feature a decorative print of a Stormtrooper at the heel and ankle. A solid black design is a signature look for the Dark Side of the Force while a lone stripe of white along the rubber sole adds a hint of the Light Side. These high tops are both decorative and comfortable and may be the standard shoe for future waves of Stormtroopers.[/read]

Rebel Alliance Illuminated Sign

Price: $65.00

Show your allegiance with this officially licensed Star Wars illuminated sign. [read more]The Rebel Alliance logo comes to life with a bright backlight that basks your room in a soft and comfortable glow. Don’t let the Empire see this hanging sign, else you may wind up in the hold on the Death Star. The lit sign mounts on your wall easy and is powered by an included power cord that plugs into any standard household outlet. The sign measures 15” wide and 16.5” tall so you can proudly display your love for the Rebels.[/read]

Yoda Bronze Resin Lamp

Illumination, you seek. Light you will have with this bronze Yoda lamp. [read more]The resin lamp is sculpted with great detail as Yoda comes to life in your very own living room. Museum-quality, cold-cast bronze depicts Master Yoda with cane in hand as he awaits the arrival of Luke Skywalker. The lamp comes with a custom textured cloth lampshade with a gold lining that helps guide the light downward. Finished off with the Jedi insignia and “Do. Or Do not. There Is No Try,” this resin lamp is the ultimate Star Wars accessory for your home.[/read]

LEGO Jedi Starfighter with Hyperdrive

Build your own Jedi Starfighter with this complete kit of parts. Okay, so it’s a LEGO Jedi Starfighter, but it’s just as cool! [read more]When all 825 pieces are put together, you’ll have a starfighter equipped with spring-loaded shooters and a detachable hyperdrive. There’s no way an enemy of the Jedi Order will catch up to you with this Jedi Starfighter LEGO set. Included in the 825 pieces are an Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jengo Fett, young Boba Fett, and Astromech Droid Minifigures. Recreate your favorite scenes from the prequel trilogy with this official LEGO set.[/read]

Yoda Door Mat – Welcome You Are

He wasn’t too welcoming to Luke Skywalker, but Jedi Master Yoda wants to welcome guests toy our home with this doormat. [read more]Yoda’s head is printed onto a natural coir doormat with the words “Welcome You Are” printed beneath. The doormat has a skid-resistant soft PVC, making it a safe and usable option for your front door. Measuring 29” x 17”, the doormat is the only suitable way a Star Wars fan can welcome others into their home. [/read]

Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

Take command of the Galactic Empire with this electronic Darth Vader helmet, designed to put you in the big black boots of the Sith Lord. [read more]The Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet is a detailed replica with realistic design and sounds. Recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with multiple preset sound effects. The helmet can be deconstructed, similar to its depiction at the end of Return of the Jedi. With each motion, the helmet emits a sound to match, from the haunting breathing to the sound effect made when the helmet seals to the detachable collar. Imagine being part of the Dark Side with this screen accurate electronic and wearable replica. [/read]

Darth Tater Mr. Potato Head

Darth Vader would have been much less threatening had he taken on the form of Darth Tater. [read more]This officially licensed Potato Head features everybody’s favorite customizable potato with 18 unique pieces to create a spud on the Dark Side of the Force. Pieces include Darth Vader’s iconic helmet, mask, and chest plate and the Sith Lord’s signature red lightsaber. The potato also comes with a base and goofier accessories should you want to give him a more lighthearted look.[/read]

Captain Phasma Piggy Bank

If you were to trust anyone from the Star Wars universe with your money, the loyal and steadfast Captain Phasma would be a good choice. [read more]This officially licensed piggy bank secures your coins in the helmet of the powerful trooper. Captain Phasma’s helmet is sculpted from ceramic and features the character’s silver paint scheme. Save up money for your ForceFX lightsaber or for a rainy day with this hand-painted Star Wars keepsake.[/read]

Kylo Ren Wacky Wobbler

At the helm of the First Order is Kylo Ren, the temperamental son of Han Solo and Princess Leia. [read more]A fan favorite from the new trilogy, ren gets the spotlight atop a black base sporting his name with this Funko bobblehead sculpt. The Kylo Ren Wacky Wobbler features the conflicted Star Wars baddy in his full black garb, including a helmet almost as intimidating as Darth Vader’s. His head may wobble, but he’ll still be able to strike down his enemies with his crossguard lightsaber.[/read]

Star Wars Vengeful Pursuit by Jeremy Saliba Canvas Art Print

Price: $349.99

The hunt for the Rebel Alliance takes Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers to planets all over the galaxy. [read more] In this Giclee print by Jeremy Saliba, he’s pursuing the alliance on the wooded lands of Endor where Ewoks lie in wait. The detailed print features Vader, red lightsaber in hand, as he leads a team of troopers through potentially dangerous territory. In the background, the Death Star hovers overhead as a transport vessel takes off, having just released a squad of eager troopers. It’s a scene that could make even the bravest Rebel commander uncomfortable, but it serves as nice decor for 95 lucky Star Wars fans. The limited edition print measures 29 ⅓” x 20”.[/read]

Star Wars He Knew Giclee Art Print

Price: $349.99

“I know.” Those two, simple words have spawned memes and a host of merchandise that George Lucas could never have anticipated. [read more]This Giclee Art Print captures the memorable Star Wars moment when Solo and Leia embrace aboard the Millenium Falcon. Measuring 20” x 18”, the image is printed on canvas and signed by the original artist, Brian Rood. It’s a limited edition item that only the luckiest 95 Star Wars fans will get their hands on. [/read]

Princess Leia Your Highness Paper Giclee Print

Price: $74.99

The elegance and strength of Princess Leia shine through, even when she’s degraded into being a slave to Jabba the Hutt. [read more]Leia is depicted here in her fan-favorite slave costume on a Giclee print that is produced on a 17” x 11” piece of paper, though the image measures 13” x 9 ¼”. Even on paper, the many colors used to recreate the iconic outfit shine through. Bring home a limited edition image inspired by The Empire Strikes Back, but act fast. The print is limited to only 95 copies.[/read]

FurReal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie Interactive Plush

If there was ever a companion that a smuggler could trust, it’s Chewbacca. [read more]While Wookies don’t make their way to Earth often, you can get into mischief with this licensed interactive plush. Designed with more than 100 sound and motion combinations, the miniature Chewie is ready to embark on a new adventure. Sporting his signature bandolier and satchel, the furry Star Wars Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie Interactive Plush Toy has everything he needs to help you out. Speak Wookie to him, and he may even have a retort.[/read]

Propel Star Wars X-Wing Collectors Edition Quadcopter

The Galactic Empire has long-since finished the Death Star and is threatening planets all over the galaxy to weed out the Rebels. [read more]There’s only one thing for you to do – suit up and man your X-Wing Quadcopter. Turn the tides of the Galactic Civil War with the T-65 X-Wing and jump right into battle or take some time to get familiar with the built-in training mode. Reverse propulsion allows the drone to achieve a natural flight as it reaches speeds of up to 35 mph. Battle friends in the air with this handpainted quadcopter and download the companion app to host virtual events and track your global stats.[/read]

R2-D2 Tie Bar

Put the finishing touch on your business look with this officially licensed Star Wars R2-D2 Tie Bar. [read more]The plated base metal bar measures approximately 2” x ⅜” and sports a miniature R2-D2 droid. R2 serves as a decorative piece that’s sure to attract attention and get people talking about their favorite Star Wars droid. Couple with Darth Vader cuff links and a Star Wars printed tie to really drive home your fandom. The tie bar comes packaged in a limited edition collectors storage box for safe keeping. [/read]

Galactic Empire Hook Dangle Earrings

Price: $44.99

The celebration for Luke, Han, and Chewie is starting soon, and you’re scrambling for a way to finish off your festive look. [read more]Leia already has the hair buns going, so that’s out of the question – but what if there were a decorative accessory that could dangle from your ears? Okay, so they bear the mark of the Galactic Empire, but these hook dangle earrings are perfect for any Star Wars fan. [/read]

Darth Vader Vacuum Growler

On those long treks across the depths of space, even Darth Vader needs his favorite beverage by his side. [read more]This vacuum growler, which features an emblem of the Sith Lord, is the best way for him to bring it along. A leak-proof lid keeps the contents inside, even when Rebels fire upon the starship, while the removable top cap allows for easy, mess-free pouring. Enjoy your hot or cold beverages longer thanks to sweat-proof double insulation. With this 64-ounce Star Wars Vacuum Growler, your beverages will stay fresher longer as the stainless steel lining prevents bacteria from growing. [/read]

Star Wars Solo Iridescent Millennium Falcon Tote Purse

Price: $49.99

Carry around an icon of the galaxy with this officially licensed Solo: A Star Wars Story Iridescent Millennium Falcon Tote Purse. [read more]The oversized tote measures 19.75” x 12.75” x 6” and is made from a cotton and polyester blend for ample durability. An iridescent applique depicts the Millennium Falcon, and the accompanying text touts the vessel as “The Fastest Ship in the Galaxy.” A great alternative to a beach bag or backpack, these versatile tote is a must for all Star Wars fans.[/read]

Poe Dameron Zip Wallet

Keep your money and identification safe from theft in a wallet inspired by the commander of the Resistance’s Starfighter Corps. [read more]Poe Dameron isn’t infallible, but he’s someone you can trust your personal items with. This zippered wallet features markings that reference the commander, including the unmistakable insignia of the Resistance. Zip open the faux-leather Loungefly wallet to find 8 card slots, 2 cash pockets, a main compartment, and a zippered coin pouch. It’s all the space you’d need for traveling throughout the galaxy.[/read]

Death Star Fire Pit

Price: $1925+

Gather around the fiery remains of the Death Star with this custom-made, handcrafted Star Wars fire pit. [read more] Carry your love for Star Wars into the great outdoors with a decorative piece that’s available in a rust, gunmetal, or antique copper finish. Customize your order by choosing between wood-burning, match lit, or an electronic heat source. The Death Star Fire Pit sits atop a matching base and is made entirely of steel and coated in a high-temperature clear coat. This is the ultimate piece should you decide it’s time to take over the galaxy. Or if you just want to roast some marshmallows. [/read]

Darth Vader Kettlebell (70 lb)

Darth Vader is ready to pump you up with this sculpted kettlebell. Made from chip-resistant iron, the 70 lb kettlebell is a fully-functional piece of workout equipment that any Star Wars fan looking to buff up will love. [read more] Darth Vader’s helmet is perfectly sculpted with minor details carved into the solid iron. Add this kettlebell to your workout routine, and you’ll be in good enough shape to join the First Order in no time.[/read]

Rubie’s Han Solo in Carbonite 86-inch Statue

Trapped in his carbonite prison, Han Solo has no idea he makes one heck of a display piece. The life-size statue stands over 7” tall and comes with an attached light-up base. Bring one fo the most iconic moments of The Empire Strikes Back home with you with this officially licensed Star Wars statue. The detailed statue captures Solo’s pained expression as he succumbs to his fate. There is no better display piece for a Star Wars fan to have than this life-sized statue. The urethane foam statue is all anyone will talk about when they see it on display.

Lightsaber BBQ Tongs w/ Sounds

Grill up some hot dogs for the Dark Side with the help of these officially licensed Lightsaber BBQ Tongs. What would a lightsaber kitchen tool be without the sound effects to match the signature look. These 22”-long tongs whir with that authentic lightsaber hum, exactly as you remember it from the movies. A red protective cover is removable to reveal metallic tongs while the plastic handle is made with heat resistance in mind.

Darth Vader Bronze Statue by Sideshow

Do you have an extra 26 grand lying around? Because if so, you’ll want this ridiculously cool Darth Vader Bronze Statue from Sideshow Collectibles.